You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Japan celebrates Emperor Naruhito’s 63rd birthday

Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Japan celebrates Emperor Naruhito’s 63rd birthday

Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Japan celebrates Emperor Naruhito’s 63rd birthday
The Ambassador attended the official reception held at the Imperial Court in Tokyo. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2zt8q

Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News Japan

Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Japan celebrates Emperor Naruhito’s 63rd birthday

Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Japan celebrates Emperor Naruhito’s 63rd birthday
  • The Ambassador attended the official reception held at the Imperial Court in Tokyo
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News Japan

DUBAI: The Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Japan Nayef Al-Fahadi congratulated Emperor Naruhito on his 63rd birthday, according to Saudi Arabia’s Embassy in Japan.
The Ambassador attended the official reception held at the Imperial Court in Tokyo. He expressed his sincere wishes for the emperor’s good health and happiness.

 


Al-Fahadi also congratulated Japan’s Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa on behalf of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
Hayashi in turn congratulated the Ambassador and Saudi Arabia’s leaders on Saudi Founding Day.

Topics: Japan Saudi Arabia

Related

Consulate-General of Japan in Jeddah celebrates emperor’s birthday
Saudi Arabia
Consulate-General of Japan in Jeddah celebrates emperor’s birthday
Japanese envoy to Riyadh hosts reception to celebrate Emperor Naruhito’s birthday
Saudi Arabia
Japanese envoy to Riyadh hosts reception to celebrate Emperor Naruhito’s birthday

Prince Harry ‘boasting’ over Taliban kills: UK defense minister

Prince Harry ‘boasting’ over Taliban kills: UK defense minister
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Prince Harry ‘boasting’ over Taliban kills: UK defense minister

Prince Harry ‘boasting’ over Taliban kills: UK defense minister
  • Royal ‘let down’ former military colleagues with comments in memoir: Ben Wallace
  • Ben Wallace: For an infanteer to go over the top, that person is supported by hundreds of people behind them
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Prince Harry was “boasting” over his recollection of killing 25 Taliban fighters and has “let down” his former military colleagues, UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said in a radio interview, The Times reported.

The minister is the most senior figure to criticize the prince over his comments, which were part of the recently released memoir “Spare.”

In the book, Prince Harry claims to have killed 25 fighters while serving as an Apache helicopter pilot during the War in Afghanistan.

He said: “So my number is 25. It’s not a number that fills me with satisfaction, but nor does it embarrass me.

“When I found myself plunged in the heat and confusion of combat, I didn’t think of those 25 as people. They were chess pieces removed from the board. Bad people eliminated before they could kill good people.”

Wallace, who served with the armed forces in Northern Ireland and elsewhere, said during the interview on LBC: “Look, I think you’d have to ask Prince Harry … I frankly think boasting about tallies or talking about tallies does two things.

“It distorts the fact that the army is a team game. For an infanteer to go over the top, that person is supported by hundreds of people behind them, whether they’re in headquarters in Britain, whether they’re in the royal logistic corps, who helped them get there.

“It’s a team, and so it’s not about who can shoot the most or who doesn’t shoot the most.

“If you start talking about who did what, what you are actually doing is letting down all those other people, because you’re not a better person because you did and they didn’t.”

In a previous interview with The Sunday Times, Wallace spoke about his military experience in Northern Ireland.

He said: “The (Irish Republican Army) were very, very active. We had over 100 incidents: would-be bombings, shootings, riots.

“We had two soldiers die, one murdered, one committed suicide. There were some scary times, but I never felt scared.

“I can remember lying in bed and hearing a machine gun open up against the fence a few meters away from me. I was on the way to the cookhouse and they threw some grenades against the fence that blew up. Someone tried to throw a bomb at me once.”

Prince Harry has faced criticism from the UK’s military community over his memoir.

Derek Hunt, who campaigns for veteran mental health welfare, and whose son Nathan served in Afghanistan and later committed suicide, condemned “Spare” in comments to MailOnline.

He said: “However he tries to justify his comments, what he said cannot be unsaid. This is too painful for too many people to be discussed so loosely in public.

“Veterans were not crying out for this debate, they have spent years trying to forget about the realities of combat, such as taking people’s lives.

“If the disclosure was part of his therapy, then it should have stayed between him and his therapist.

“I think he has brought back a lot of memories for those men and women who served and are trying to forget. If all this was for their benefit, then Harry has made a mistake.”

Topics: Prince Harry Ben Wallace Afghanistan Northern Ireland

Related

More than half of Britons believe Prince Harry put the UK in danger by saying he killed 25 Taliban fighters in Afghanistan
World
63% of Britons say Prince Harry’s Taliban kill claim put UK in danger: poll
Prince Harry slams media reports of ‘boasting’ about 25 Taliban kills as ‘dangerous lie’
World
Prince Harry slams media reports of ‘boasting’ about 25 Taliban kills as ‘dangerous lie’

Takreem America to celebrate Arab US success at awards gala

Takreem America to celebrate Arab US success at awards gala
Updated 23 February 2023
Arab News

Takreem America to celebrate Arab US success at awards gala

Takreem America to celebrate Arab US success at awards gala
Updated 23 February 2023
Arab News

LOS ANGELES: The success stories of Arab Americans throughout the US will on Saturday be celebrated at a Los Angeles gala evening hosted by Takreem America.

It is the US-arm of Takreem, an organization that aims to rectify the Arab world’s image and its misconceptions by highlighting Arab accomplishments all around the world.

The awards recognize the journeys of Arab individuals and institutions who have found ways to give back to the community through the categories of young entrepreneurship, corporate leadership, cultural excellence, scientific and technological achievement, and environmental development and sustainability.

Former laureates include Lebanese British clean-energy entrepreneur Assaad Razzouk, Edwards Lifesciences Foundation Chairman Michael Mussallem, Syrian American entrepreneur Peter Rahal, and Cherien Dabis, a Palestinian American film and television director.

The awards ceremony will be followed by the TAKminds Forum, an open meeting bringing together Arab minds to brainstorm ideas on building a brighter future for youth.

The forum will include panel discussions, interactive sessions, screenings, and other events and activities, all designed to explore key questions raised and increase dialogue between the diaspora and beyond.

Topics: Takreem Takreem USA Takreem America Arab American

Related

Iowa voters elect first-ever Arab American state representative
World
Iowa voters elect first-ever Arab American state representative
Special Arab Americans still evolving into an effective political force, says leading US intellectual
World
Arab Americans still evolving into an effective political force, says leading US intellectual

UK raises almost $120m in Turkiye, Syria quake relief appeal

UK raises almost $120m in Turkiye, Syria quake relief appeal
Updated 23 February 2023
Arab News

UK raises almost $120m in Turkiye, Syria quake relief appeal

UK raises almost $120m in Turkiye, Syria quake relief appeal
  • British Red Cross ‘has distributed 36m hot meals,’ says charity group CEO
Updated 23 February 2023
Arab News

London: Britons have raised almost $120 million in an appeal for aid to Turkiye and Syria following the recent deadly earthquakes, Metro newspaper reported on Thursday.

The funds have helped in search and rescue operations as well as in providing urgent food, water, clothing and accommodation to the affected.

“The British Red Cross through the Turkish Red Crescent has distributed 36 million hot meals including 31 million loaves of bread,” said Saleh Saeed, CEO of the Disasters Emergency Committee, which includes 15 UK charities.

“I think that just demonstrates the scale of the humanitarian operation, and people also need medical care.”

About 865,000 people are living in tents due to the disaster, while UN officials have warned that the death toll could exceed 50,000.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has pledged to move forward with “swift” rebuilding through an economic relief plan.

Topics: UK Turkiye Syria Earthquake

Related

How does aid get into rebel-held northwest Syria?
Middle-East
How does aid get into rebel-held northwest Syria?

UK risks ‘unintended consequences’ over failure to repatriate ex-Daesh fighters: govt adviser

UK risks ‘unintended consequences’ over failure to repatriate ex-Daesh fighters: govt adviser
Updated 23 February 2023
Arab News

UK risks ‘unintended consequences’ over failure to repatriate ex-Daesh fighters: govt adviser

UK risks ‘unintended consequences’ over failure to repatriate ex-Daesh fighters: govt adviser
  • ‘We’ve got a suite of civil powers’ to deal with terror ‘now the numbers are less,’ says Jonathan Hall
Updated 23 February 2023
Arab News

London: The UK risks “unintended consequences” by failing to repatriate former Daesh members from Syrian camps in line with the efforts of other Western countries, the government’s terrorism adviser has warned.

The Independent reported that Jonathan Hall, the independent reviewer of terrorism legislation, said that government ministers had denied his request to review the practice of removing British citizenship from former Daesh fighters and their families.

The UK’s reliance on its “primary counterterrorism power to deal” with Daesh and prevent former members from returning to the UK runs counter to the efforts of other Western countries and risks “unintended consequences,” Hall said.

“I do wonder if the policy of deprivation will end up having unintended consequences. Lots of other countries are repatriating people and it begs the question of whether the UK can’t also manage the risk,” he added.

“Prosecution can be really difficult in relation to people who have been in Syria and Iraq but we’ve got a very well-coordinated counterterrorism machine — we’ve got a suite of civil powers.”

Hall said that the government began to rely on citizenship stripping in 2017 amid fears that Daesh’s downfall would see large numbers of former fighters returning to UK shores.

He added: “Now the numbers are less, it’s several years on and you’re talking about a different risk profile.”

His warning comes amid growing concerns over the deteriorating state of prison camps in northern Syria, with local forces struggling to maintain safety and order.

A series of riots and breakouts in camps as well as the prevalence of human trafficking have led to humanitarian groups urging the government to reconsider its strategy toward former fighters and their families.

Defence Select Committee Chair Tobias Ellwood warned that “Daesh 2.0” could come about if Western countries fail to use repatriation to ease the burden of local prison administrators.

Maya Foa, the director of legal charity Reprieve, said: “Britain is the only G20 country that strips citizenship in bulk and the last of our allies refusing to repatriate its nationals from northeast Syria.

“Each time one of our allies brings its nationals home, as France, Spain, Australia and Canada have done in the past months, it shows up the UK government’s policy for what it really is: a political posture, more concerned with headlines than British lives.”

A 2016 policy review commissioned by the government warned against citizenship stripping as an overall strategy, saying it may be an “ineffective and counterproductive weapon against terrorism.”

It defined the policy as “catch and release,” resulting in “setting up today’s convicts as tomorrow’s foreign fighters.”

The review added that citizenship stripping promoted “the dangerous delusion that terrorism is (or can be made into) a foreign threat and problem.”

Topics: UK Daesh

Related

Syrian quake survivors shelter in crumbling Aleppo homes
Middle-East
Syrian quake survivors shelter in crumbling Aleppo homes
British-born Daesh recruit Shamima Begum loses appeal against removal of citizenship
World
British-born Daesh recruit Shamima Begum loses appeal against removal of citizenship

Calls for ‘just and lasting peace’ at high-level UN session marking Ukraine war anniversary

Calls for ‘just and lasting peace’ at high-level UN session marking Ukraine war anniversary
Updated 23 February 2023
Ephrem Kossaify

Calls for ‘just and lasting peace’ at high-level UN session marking Ukraine war anniversary

Calls for ‘just and lasting peace’ at high-level UN session marking Ukraine war anniversary
  • Josep Borrell: Until Russia withdraws its troops EU will give Ukraine all it needs to defend itself
  • Guterres: “It is high time we step back from the brink”
Updated 23 February 2023
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: The UN General Assembly on Wednesday held an emergency session to mark the Feb. 24 anniversary of the start of the war on Ukraine, with Kyiv and its supporters hoping to garner broad support for a resolution underscoring the need “to reach (a) comprehensible, just and lasting peace” in line with the UN Charter.

The draft resolution, sponsored by some 60 countries, calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities and for Russia to “immediately, completely and unconditionally” withdraw its military forces from Ukraine. The vote will likely take place on Thursday after speeches by representatives from more than 80 countries.

The text, which unlike a Security Council resolution does not have the binding force of international law but which could deepen Russia’s isolation on the world stage, reaffirms the UN’s “commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Ukraine” and calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities.

Kyiv hopes to garner the support of at least as many nations as it did in 2022, when nearly three quarters of the General Assembly voted for several resolutions condemning Russia.

In his remarks to the 193-member Assembly, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on the UN to support the resolution, which “will contribute to our joint efforts to bring the war to an end as well as protect the fundamental principles of international law and the UN Charter.”

Kuleba said that the world, by committing to safeguard the territorial integrity of Ukraine, would send a “strong and clear” message to Russia and discourage it from attacking other territories.

He said that his country has no choice but to keep fighting for its survival “as any of you would do,” adding that the current situation on the frontlines proves Russians “want war, not peace. They are on the attack all along the front line, from the Dnipro River to the Russian border.”

For those countries who have not explicitly expressed support for Ukraine, the foreign minister called on them to stop hiding behind “the mask of neutrality” and choose the side of the UN Charter and international law.

“Never in recent history has the line between good and evil been so clear. One country merely wants to live. The other wants to kill and destroy.”

That is the reason why, Kuleba said, calls to cease arms delivery to Ukraine are “badly misplaced.”

“It’s perfectly legitimate to help a nation that has been attacked and is justifiably defending itself. It is an act of defense of the UN Charter act. It is an act in favor of ending the war sooner and achieving a lasting and just peace.

“On the contrary, it is illegal and against the Charter to give military help to the aggressor. It is an act of war escalation and prolongation of atrocities, destruction and sufferings.”

Vassily Nebenzia, Russia’s permanent representative to the UN, has called on the General Assembly to vote against the “anti-Russia” draft resolution. Doing otherwise would encourage the West to continue “their militaristic Russophobic lies using the support of UN member states as a cover.”

The Russian envoy said that one year on, member states are much better informed and it has become more difficult for the “Western camp to mobilize members states of the UN in support of their crusade against Russia.”

Throughout the past year, Nebenzia said, “it became obvious that the main element of anti-Russia propaganda campaign conducted by our former Western partners” consists of accusing Russia of waging an unprovoked aggression on Ukraine guided by imperial ambitions, while turning a blind eye to what he called “the resurging new Nazism” in Ukraine.

“It’s becoming very clear that the Ukrainian crisis has only become a catalyst for the visceral Russophobia to come to the surface. It has now contaminated the American and European elites. They’re competing against each other, in the number of sanctions that are imposed on my country.”

He said that sanctions imposed against Russia are hurting the developing world the most, and “what is at stake after all is the United States and its allies’ hegemony. They don’t want to have anyone come to the level of governing the planet. They think it’s their turf.”

Josep Borrell, EU high representative for foreign affairs, said that the world needs peace in Ukraine, “But not just any peace. We need a peace grounded in the principles of the UN Charter.”

He said the resolution, drafted by the EU, is there to “reiterate our support for Ukraine and to set out the principles for peace.

“I want to stress: this is not ‘a European issue’.” Nor is it about “the West versus Russia,” he said. “No, this illegal war concerns everyone: the North, the South, the East and the West.”

He told the assembly that failure to condemn Russia and stop its actions in Ukraine will lead to similar aggressions elsewhere in the world.

Borrell said that Ukraine has the right to defend itself, and until Russia ends hostilities and withdraw its forces from Ukraine “the EU will continue to give Ukraine the support it needs to defend its population.”

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described the Russian war as “an affront to our collective conscience (and a) violation of the United Nations Charter and international law (that) is having dramatic humanitarian and human rights consequences.”

He said that the impact of the war is being felt “far beyond Ukraine.”

“As I said from day one, Russia’s attack on Ukraine challenges the cornerstone principles and values of our multilateral system.”

Quoting directly from the Charter, Guterres said: “All Members shall refrain in their international relations from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state, or in any other manner inconsistent with the Purposes of the United Nations.”

Guterres said that the war is “fanning regional instability and fueling global tensions and divisions, while diverting attention and resources from other crises and pressing global issues.”

Implicit threats to use nuclear weapons is “utterly unacceptable,” said the UN chief.

“It is high time to step back from the brink.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related

GCC countries urge upholding international law to resolve Ukraine crisis
Middle-East
GCC countries urge upholding international law to resolve Ukraine crisis
Blinken, UN chief to discuss Ukraine aid as UN Security Council meets
World
Blinken, UN chief to discuss Ukraine aid as UN Security Council meets

Latest updates

Dar Al Arkan’s international arm Dar Global lists on London Stock Exchange with a valuation of $600m
Dar Al Arkan’s international arm Dar Global lists on London Stock Exchange with a valuation of $600m
Ukraine ‘will prevail’, Zelensky says ahead of invasion anniversary
Ukraine ‘will prevail’, Zelensky says ahead of invasion anniversary
Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Japan celebrates Emperor Naruhito’s 63rd birthday
Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Japan celebrates Emperor Naruhito’s 63rd birthday
Closing bell: TASI topples for the third consecutive session; sheds 116 points
Closing bell: TASI topples for the third consecutive session; sheds 116 points
Italy ‘very worried’ about developments in Tunisia: FM
Italy ‘very worried’ about developments in Tunisia: FM

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.