Bayern’s Mane in frame for return against PSG

Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane returns to the starting lineup in the Champions League second leg with PSG, after manager Julian Nagelsmann promised "more minutes" for the returning striker. (AFP/File)
Updated 03 March 2023
AFP

  • Nagelsmann suggested that Mane would again feature off the bench against Stuttgart
  • Neymar has been ruled out of PSG’s Champions League last 16 second leg against Bayern Munich next week
Updated 03 March 2023
AFP

MUNICH, Germany: Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane is in the frame for a return to the starting lineup in Wednesday’s second leg with Paris Saint-Germain, after manager Julian Nagelsmann on Friday promised “more minutes” for the returning striker.
Speaking ahead of Saturday’s Bundesliga clash at Stuttgart, Nagelsmann said Mane will continue his return following three months on the sidelines after a leg injury ruled him out of the World Cup.
The Senegal forward made his first appearance since November when he came off the bench for 25 minutes in Sunday’s 3-0 win over fellow title-chasers Union Berlin.
Nagelsmann suggested that Mane would again feature off the bench against Stuttgart.
“He’s making a good impression. We will try and give him more minutes,” said Nagelsmann.
“It was a serious injury but his fitness levels are good. Sadio is part of the usual competition for spots.”
Nagelsmann said his side needed to “walk the tightrope” with team selections ahead of the “incredibly important game” against PSG while considering their push for domestic honors.
Bayern hold a 1-0 advantage ahead of Wednesday’s return Champions League fixture and sit equal on points with Borussia Dortmund in the league.
Bayern could be three points behind at kickoff should Dortmund win Friday’s home clash with RB Leipzig but Nagelsmann implied the priority was to ensure progression to the Champions League quarter-finals.
Nagelsmann revealed in-form defender Benjamin Pavard may sit on the bench against Stuttgart as he is ineligible to play PSG after picking up a second yellow for a late tackle on Lionel Messi.
“If you look at it in isolation, you have to bring him in” Nagelsmann said as “Pavard is in extremely good form.”
“But there is the issue that he is suspended on Wednesday. You would take away the rhythm of a player (if Pavard starts).”
Nagelsmann said he “would not rotate much” and revealed he wanted to “develop a core group to play together in difficult phases, who can grow in confidence over time.”
Only winger Leroy Sane is in doubt for Saturday’s match although the former Man City forward will make the trip to Stuttgart if he comes through a fitness test on Friday.
Meanwhile, Neymar has been ruled out of PSG’s Champions League last 16 second leg against Bayern Munich next week, the Ligue 1 club’s coach Christophe Galtier said on Friday.
The Brazilian forward, who played in the first leg of the tie which Bayern won 1-0 in Paris, injured his right ankle against Lille two weeks ago.
“For the next two games, we will not have Ney available,” said Galtier at the press conference ahead of PSG’s Ligue 1 match against Nantes.
“Our unit is much more compact. With the absence of Ney, instead of having two midfielders, we will have three midfielders and two attackers.

Topics: Bayern Munich PSG Sadio Mane Neymar

Saudi Arabia begin defense of AFC U-20 Asian Cup with victory over Kyrgyzstan

Saudi Arabia started their defence of the AFC U20 Asian Cup on Friday with a 1-0 win over Kyrgyzstan to go second in Group D
Saudi Arabia started their defence of the AFC U20 Asian Cup on Friday with a 1-0 win over Kyrgyzstan to go second in Group D
Updated 03 March 2023
John Duerden

Saudi Arabia begin defense of AFC U-20 Asian Cup with victory over Kyrgyzstan

Saudi Arabia started their defence of the AFC U20 Asian Cup on Friday with a 1-0 win over Kyrgyzstan to go second in Group D
  • A tough 1-0 win sees the Green Falcons sit second in Group D behind Japan after first round of matches
Updated 03 March 2023
John Duerden

TASHKENT: Saudi Arabia started their defence of the AFC U-20 Asian Cup on Friday with a 1-0 win over Kyrgyzstan to go second in Group D, behind Japan on goals scored. 

It may not have been the most exciting or easiest of openers, but it was a case of job done and move on for Saleh Al-Mohammadi’s Green Falcons. Neither side was at their best and, in the end, getting the three points on the board as soon as possible was the priority.

Saudi Arabia were on top for most of the game against a determined opponent, playing in the Uzbek capital Tashkent. That was the story of the first half as the young Green Falcons knocked on the door but could not find the back of the net. 

It was not for want of trying. After a slow opening, the defending champions stepped up a gear around the 15 minute mark as they started to move the ball nicely and looked threatening.

Suhayb Al-Zaid chipped a delightful ball over the Kyrgyzstan defence and there was Abdullah Radif, the young striker expected to be one of the stars of the tournament, free on the left side of the area, but his first-time low shot was well saved by Kyrgyz goalkeeper Sultan Chomoev.

Soon after Yassen Al-Zubaidi fired just wide from outside the area. Then it was Marwan Al-Sahafi’s turn to go close with a shot. There were more attempts before the break but the Kyrgyz goalkeeper was equal to them all.

The breakthrough came three minutes after the restart as Radif cut in from the left side of the penalty area and was brought down by Said Datsiev. 

Radif, top scorer of the 2022 U-20 Arab Cup, which Saudi Arabia ended up winning, stepped up to roll the ball home and give his side a deserved lead.

Kyrgyzstan did their utmost to get back on level terms but it was Saudi Arabia who looked the likelier to score of the two teams. The Central Asians did have shouts for a penalty of their own with 13 minutes remaining, as Bilmyrza Zhenishbekov went down in the area, but the loud appeals were waved away. In the dying seconds, the same player was free at the far post but could not find the target and the game was gone.

For Saudi Arabia, it was a solid, if unspectacular, start. The defence held strong, the midfield worked hard and the strikers had plenty of shooting practice. There is room for improvement which is the way it should be this early. 

Next up for Saudi Arabia is China on Monday, where it will be possible — perhaps even probable — that a win will take the Green Falcons to the quarterfinals before their final group fixture against Japan next Thursday.

That is the ideal situation, and the opening game will be a distant memory.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia AFC AFC U-20 Asian Cup

French prosecutors indict PSG’s Hakimi on rape allegation

French prosecutors indict PSG’s Hakimi on rape allegation
Updated 03 March 2023
AP

French prosecutors indict PSG’s Hakimi on rape allegation

French prosecutors indict PSG’s Hakimi on rape allegation
  • Hakimi’s lawyer, Fanny Colin, said the player “strongly denied accusations made against him”
  • The Morocco national team player has been prohibited from contacting the alleged victim
Updated 03 March 2023
AP

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi has been indicted on rape charges, French prosecutors said Friday.
The prosecutors office in the Paris suburb of Nanterre said Hakimi was questioned on Thursday by investigators probing rape allegations. He was then indicted by an investigating judge and placed under judicial supervision.
Hakimi’s lawyer, Fanny Colin, said the player “strongly denied accusations made against him,” in a written message to The Associated Press.
Colin said her client being indicted is an “obligatory step for any person being accused of rape” and will allow Hakimi to defend himself by giving him access to the case. Colin also said that some elements collected by the judicial police show, according to her, that Hakimi “in this case has been subjected to a racketeering attempt.”
The Morocco national team player has been prohibited from contacting the alleged victim, a 24-year-old woman who says she was raped by Hakimi on Saturday at his home in a Paris suburb. Hakimi is allowed to leave French territory, prosecutors said.
The Spanish-born Hakimi is a defender who helped Morocco make World Cup history last year by becoming the first African team to reach the tournament’s semifinals. He was seen training with PSG on Friday.
Prosecutors opened their preliminary investigation on Monday.
Hakimi returned to training with PSG on Friday after a minor hamstring issue, and he could be in the team’s squad to play Bayern Munich on Wednesday in the Champions League.
PSG are scheduled to play Nantes at home on Saturday in the French league.
At a news conference on Friday, PSG coach Christophe Galtier said he would “answer no questions of a non-sporting nature (relating to) Achraf Hakimi.”
Galtier said he hoped Hakimi could train with the rest of the team “to be available” to play against Bayern Munich on Wednesday in the second leg of the round of 16.
“The players were hard-working and serious,” Galtier said when asked what the mood was like at training given the case.
Hakimi appeared on stage at the FIFA Awards in Paris on Monday. He was honored as part of the player-voted men’s all-star team and was greeted by brief, loud applause when introduced.

Topics: PSG Achraf Hakimi rape

Man United faces biggest title test against Liverpool

Man United faces biggest title test against Liverpool
Updated 03 March 2023
AP

Man United faces biggest title test against Liverpool

Man United faces biggest title test against Liverpool
  • United’s 2-1 win in August was the first time they had beaten Liverpool in the league since 2018
Updated 03 March 2023
AP

MANCHESTER, England: One of English soccer’s biggest rivalries resumes at Anfield on Sunday with the tables turned.

Last season, it was Liverpool in pursuit of a quadruple of trophies. This year, it is a Manchester United team rejuvenated by manager Erik ten Hag that has a chance to win four titles.

If United can navigate their way around arguably its most difficult remaining test in the Premier League, a serious title challenge could be possible.

Having already played leading pair Arsenal and Manchester City home and away this season, a trip to Anfield represents the last major test of United’s credentials, even after Liverpool’s recent struggles for consistency.

A Liverpool team that has already beaten City and Italian league leader Napoli at home this season could threaten Ten Hag’s ambitions. The Merseyside club would relish the opportunity to derail United’s momentum as well as boost their own push for a Champions League qualifying spot.

As impressive as United’s transformation has been under their Dutch manager, the team have yet to secure a win against one of their major rivals away from Old Trafford. That makes the visit to Anfield potentially even more instructive regarding the 20-time league champions’ progress.

The 2-2 draw at Barcelona in the Europa League playoffs last month was evidence of the growing confidence and courage of a team that has been unable to keep pace with City and Liverpool in recent years. And while United went on to win the second leg 2-1 and advance to the round of 16, they are still waiting for that significant victory at the home of a leading club this season.

Ten Hag was humbled in his first Manchester derby in October when losing to City 6-3. At Arsenal in January, United missed the chance to put real pressure on the leaders with a 3-2 loss, courtesy of Eddie Nketiah’s winner in stoppage time. It took an injury-time goal from Casemiro to salvage a 1-1 draw at Chelsea earlier in the season.

United’s all-around improvement, however, has been undeniable, with Wednesday’s come-from-behind 3-1 win over West Ham in the FA Cup the latest example of the team’s resilience.

“We showed we have the character to deal with difficult situations. The team can keep going with energy,” Ten Hag said. “They believe they can win games and once again they did it and I’m happy with that process. This team does not show panic and can change the dynamic of the game.”

Those qualities will be put to the test by a Liverpool team that has dominated this matchup in recent years, winning 5-0 and 4-0 last season.

United’s 2-1 win in August was the first time they had beaten Liverpool in the league since 2018.

If United can pick up three points, however, the season’s run-in will look relatively smooth, while Arsenal and City still have to play each other again and both face Liverpool as well.

Arsenal’s 4-0 rout of Everton on Wednesday opened up an 11-point gap on third-place United, who have a game in hand.

The only other standout away games for United are at Newcastle and Tottenham, though neither compares to the tension that accompanies a trip to Anfield.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has his own ambitions beyond disrupting the title contenders, despite a season of struggle. The 2-0 win over Wolverhampton on Wednesday moved Liverpool within six points of fourth-place Tottenham.

There have been signs of the 2020 champions rediscovering their form in recent weeks with morale-boosting wins against Everton and Newcastle. The latest, against Wolverhampton, provided hope that Klopp can still salvage the season by at least qualifying for the Champions League.

The German coach described it as the “best possible way” to prepare for United.

“I think Man United is the team in form in the moment, maybe together with Arsenal — and City are doing well,” Klopp said, adding that the home crowd could be a factor. “I thought Anfield proved a point tonight again. It was super, super-enjoyable. It felt like a proper unit. We were all together — I loved that. That’s what we need again on Sunday.”

Topics: Manchester United Liverpool English Premier League (EPL)

Barcelona edge Madrid in 1st leg of Copa del Rey semifinals

Barcelona edge Madrid in 1st leg of Copa del Rey semifinals
Updated 03 March 2023
AP

Barcelona edge Madrid in 1st leg of Copa del Rey semifinals

Barcelona edge Madrid in 1st leg of Copa del Rey semifinals
  • It was the first of three matches between the Spanish powerhouses in the next few weeks
  • Barca won on Thursday despite playing without some of their top scorers because of injuries
Updated 03 March 2023
AP

MADRID: Barcelona won the first battle against rival Real Madrid on Thursday, picking up a 1-0 win at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals.

In what was the first of three matches between the Spanish powerhouses in the next few weeks, Barcelona triumphed after an own-goal by Madrid defender Éder Militao in the first half.

The rivals will also meet in the Spanish league on March 19 in Barcelona and in the return leg of the Copa semifinals on April 5.

It was also the first match between the rivals since it became public Barcelona paid millions of euros over several years to the vice president of the country’s refereeing committee. A banner by Madrid fans at the Bernabéu said: “Clean and white, never tarnished.”

Osasuna defeated Athletic Bilbao 1-0 at home on Wednesday in the first leg of the other semifinal.

Barcelona took the lead in the 26th when the ball careened off Militao after a run into the area by Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie. The goal came after Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga lost possession near midfield. It was initially disallowed for an offside by Kessie but later got confirmed after video review.

Madrid thought it had opened the scoring with Karim Benzema in the 12th but he was offside. Kessie came close to adding to Barcelona’s lead in the 74th but his shot from the middle of the area was inadvertently deflected near the goal line by teammate Ansu Fati.

Barcelona defeated Madrid 3-1 in the Spanish Super Cup final in January but had lost by the same score in the first “clasico” of the season in a league match at the Bernabeu last year.

Barcelona also got the best of Madrid the last time they met in the Copa, advancing in the 2019 semifinals with a 3-0 win in the second leg at the Bernabeu.

Barcelona got the win Thursday despite playing without some of their top scorers because of injuries — Robert Lewandowski, Ousmane Dembele and Pedri, a trio that has combined for 40 goals this season, with 25 coming from Lewandowski. Coach Xavi also couldn’t count on central defender Andreas Christensen because of an injury. He started with Marcos Alonso in Christensen’s place and Ronald Araujo was improvised in the right back position.

Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets played in his 46th “clasico” to surpass former teammate Lionel Messi and Madrid defender Sergio Ramos for most appearances in the game between the clubs.

Barcelona were coming off a 1-0 loss at Almería in the Spanish league, which marked the first time the Catalan club failed to score since October. Before that, they were eliminated by Manchester United in the Europa League playoffs. They lead Madrid by seven points in the league.

Madrid were without central defender David Alaba and left back Ferland Mendy because of injuries. Rodrygo was back from injury but started on the bench, with Vinícius Junior and Benzema in the starting lineup.

Barcelona are the club with most Copa titles with 31, eight more than Athletic. Madrid are next with 19, but none since 2014.

The final will be played on May 6 in Seville.

Topics: Copa del Rey Barcelona FC real madrid

Zlatan Ibrahimović’s return lifts AC Milan yet again

Zlatan Ibrahimović’s return lifts AC Milan yet again
Updated 02 March 2023
AP

Zlatan Ibrahimović’s return lifts AC Milan yet again

Zlatan Ibrahimović’s return lifts AC Milan yet again
  • Ibrahimović made his first appearance of the season in Sunday’s 2-0 win over Atalanta and at 41 years, 146 days
  • He became the oldest Milan player in Serie A, beating the mark that Alessandro Costacurta had established at 41 years, 25 days
Updated 02 March 2023
AP

MILAN, Italy: Zlatan Ibrahimović’s return has once again transformed AC Milan.
When Ibrahimović moved back to Milan at the start of 2020, he sparked a turnaround that saw the club finish second in his first full season and then end their 11-year wait for the league title the following year.
This time, his return from injury has led to Milan’s revival.
Ibrahimović made his first appearance of the season in Sunday’s 2-0 win over Atalanta and at 41 years, 146 days he became the oldest Milan player in Serie A, beating the mark that Alessandro Costacurta had established at 41 years, 25 days.
“There’s great emotion. It’s been a year and a half that I haven’t managed to play soccer as I wanted to, that I wasn’t well and I couldn’t do what I loved,” Ibrahimović said to Italian broadcaster Sport Mediaset. “Before I suffered a lot … because of my physical condition. Now it’s really good to be back on the field.”
The victory was Milan’s fourth straight in all competitions and lifted the team into second place alongside Inter Milan.
That run started with a win over Torino on Feb. 10, ending a streak of seven matches without a victory. Ibrahimović’s first match back in the squad, following knee surgery in May, was that game against Torino, though he didn’t play.
“From the moment I came back into the squad I was sure I could still make a difference and could transmit my certainty and my confidence to the others,” Ibrahimović said. “It wasn’t a happy period when I came back in, but in the last three or four matches we have been playing very well … but we mustn’t let up, because just one defeat is enough to call everything into question again.”
Milan visit Fiorentina on Saturday looking to continue their push for the top four in Serie A in a tight battle for the qualifying positions for next season’s Champions League. The team visit Tottenham in the round of 16 of this season’s competition on Wednesday, protecting a slender 1-0 advantage from the first leg.
A Champions League winner’s medal is one of the few missing items from Ibrahimović’s longlist of honors. The Swedish forward has been left off Milan’s list for the competition this year but could yet have several more chances to win the title.
“If I feel like I feel today, I can continue to play for a few more years still, not just next year,” Ibrahimović said. “The truth is that up until three weeks ago, the feelings weren’t positive. Then something happened and I’ve done more in three weeks than in the past eight months.”

Topics: AC Milan Zlatan Ibrahimovic Italian Serie A

