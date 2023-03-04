You are here

Iranian president blames ‘foreign enemies’ for schoolgirl poisonings

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi addresses lawmakers while defending his next year's budget bill at the parliament in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (AP)
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi addresses lawmakers while defending his next year's budget bill at the parliament in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (AP)
Updated 04 March 2023
Reuters
AFP

  • Fuel tanker found next to school in Tehran seized, driver arrested
TEHRAN, BERLIN: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Friday blamed a wave of poisonings of hundreds of schoolgirls around the country on Tehran’s enemies.

The so-far unexplained poison attacks at more than 30 schools in at least four cities started in November in Iran’s holy city of Qom, prompting some parents to take their children out of school.
Iran’s health minister said on Tuesday that hundreds of girls in different schools have suffered and some politicians have suggested they could have been targeted by religious groups opposed to girls’ education.
Raisi, speaking to a crowd in southern Iran on Friday in a speech carried live on state television, blamed the poisoning on Iran’s enemies.




This video grab shows a young woman — a victim of poisoning attacks at schools — on oxygen support in a hospital at an unspecified location in Iran. (Reuters)

“This is a security project to cause chaos in the country whereby the enemy seeks to instill fear and insecurity among parents and students,” he said.
He did not say who those enemies were although Iranian leaders habitually accuse the US and Israel, among others, of acting against it.

Schoolgirls have also taken part in the anti-government protests triggered by the death in custody of an Iranian-Kurdish woman last September. They have removed their mandatory hijabs in classrooms, torn up pictures of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and called for his death.

Separately, a senior Iranian official said a fuel tanker found next to a school in a Tehran suburb and which had also been spotted in two other cities was probably involved in the poisonings.
Authorities seized the tanker and arrested its driver, Reza Karimi Saleh, deputy governor of Pardis suburb, told the semi-official Tasnim news agency.
He is the first government official to report an arrest in connection with the wave of poisonings.
He said the same tanker had also been to Qom and Boroujerd, in Lorestan province in western Iran, where students have also suffered from poisoning. He did not elaborate.
“Guards at a parking lot where the fuel tanker was parked also suffered from poisoning,” Saleh said, referring to the Pardis site.
In Geneva, the UN human rights office on Friday called for a transparent investigation into the attacks.
“We’re very concerned about these allegations that girls are being deliberately targeted under what appear to be mysterious circumstances,” Ravina Shamdasani, spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, told a briefing. She said the findings of a government investigation should be made public and the perpetrators brought to justice.
Some Iranian politicians have suggested the schoolgirls could have been targeted by religious groups opposed to girls’ education.
Social media posts are replete with photos and videos of hospitalized girls. Some said they were nauseated and suffered heart palpitations. Others complained of headaches or heart palpitations.
In one online video last year, schoolgirls are seen waving their headscarves in the air and heckling a member of Iran’s paramilitary Basij force.
Germany’s top diplomat urged a full and transparent investigation into the incidents.
“The reports of schoolgirls being poisoned in Iran are shocking,” Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Twitter.
“Girls must be able to go to school without fear — whether in Tehran or Ardabil. This is nothing less than their human right,” Baerbock said.
“All the cases must be fully investigated,” she said.
World Health Organization spokeswoman Margaret Harris meanwhile said the UN health agency was in contact with national health authorities and medical professionals about the incidents, and was “using other means to understand more about the event so that we have better evidence.”
The poisonings have provoked a wave of anger across the country, with critics denouncing official silence in the face of the growing number of schools reportedly being targeted.
Relations between Germany and Iran have been particularly strained following the wave of protest that erupted over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in September last year.
Baerbock herself has been at the forefront of Western voices condemning Tehran’s bloody crackdown on demonstrations and its executions of anti-government protesters.
Meanwhile, Tehran on Thursday expelled two German diplomats in a tit-for-tat move after Berlin took similar action in response to a death sentence handed down against German Iranian dual national, Jamshid Sharmahd.

 

Iraq issues arrest warrants in ‘heist of the century’

Iraq issues arrest warrants in ‘heist of the century’
  • At least $2.5 billion in tax money was stolen between September 2021 and August 2022 
  • 4 top officials under former PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi are accused of “facilitating the embezzlement"
Updated 04 March 2023
AFP

BAGHDAD: Iraq’s judiciary issued arrest warrants on Saturday for four former officials who are accused of facilitating the theft of $2.5 billion in public funds in one of the country’s biggest-ever corruption scandals.
An investigating judge in Baghdad has “issued arrest warrants for four senior officials of the former government,” the government’s anti-corruption agency said in a statement.
The four men, who include a former finance minister and relatives of former prime minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, are all living outside the country, according to an official at the agency who spoke on condition of anonymity.
The warrants do not name any of the officials, but according to the official, they are former finance minister Ali Allawi, the director of cabinet Raed Jouhi, personal secretary Ahmed Najati, and adviser Mushrik Abbas.
Allawi, a respected politician and academic, resigned in August last year when the scandal broke.
The case, which has been dubbed “the heist of the century,” sparked outrage in oil-rich Iraq, which critics say is plagued with corruption.
At least $2.5 billion was stolen between September 2021 and August 2022 through 247 cheques that were cashed by five companies. The money was then withdrawn in cash from the accounts of these companies, most of whose owners are on the run.
The four men are accused of “facilitating the embezzlement of sums belonging to the tax authorities,” the statement said, adding that they would also be subject to an asset freeze.
The country’s current Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani has vowed to crack down on corruption since his appointment in late October.
 

Saudi Arabia and other Arab nations have a critical role in climate change battle, says US envoy

John Kerry praised the important support the UN has received from oil-producing nations in Gulf region, including Saudi Arabia
John Kerry praised the important support the UN has received from oil-producing nations in Gulf region, including Saudi Arabia
John Kerry praised the important support the UN has received from oil-producing nations in Gulf region, including Saudi Arabia
  • John Kerry praised oil-producing Gulf countries for the important support they are providing to the UN on environmental issues
  • ‘The UAE has deployed a massive amount of renewables … Saudi Arabia has plans for a very large solar field that is going to produce green hydrogen,’ he said
CHICAGO: John Kerry, the US special presidential envoy for climate, said on Friday that environmental threats relating to climate change and the world’s oceans persist, but he praised the work that is being being done to address them by the UN and the support it is receiving from nations in the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait and Bahrain.

Since 1995, the UN has organized an annual Climate Change Conference, also known as COP (short for Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change), to address environmental issues. Four of these meetings have taken place in the Arab World: COP7 and COP22 in Marrakech, Morocco, in 2001 and 2016; COP 18 in Doha, Qatar, in 2012; and COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, in 2022.

This year, COP 28 will convene from Nov. 30 to Dec. 12 in Dubai, Kerry noted as he praised the important support the UN has received from oil-producing nations in the Gulf region, including Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

“Last year, the UAE held the first-ever regional conference on the climate and the issues of fossil fuels, and we had 11 countries there from the region,” he said.

“We had a joint statement that came out from it, a very forward-leaning, very strong statement about the necessity of keeping (global temperature increases within) 1.5 degrees (Celsius of pre-industrial levels), about the necessity of reducing emissions, and doing what we need to do by 2030 because if you don’t do enough by 2030 you can’t get to net-zero by 2050.

“The UAE has deployed a massive amount of renewables themselves. They are spending a very significant portion of their current efforts on (research and development) of renewables, also on carbon capture, sequestration and utilization, recognizing they have got to reduce emissions.”

Kerry added: “I know that Saudi Arabia has plans for a very large solar field that is going to produce green hydrogen. Bahrain and Kuwait and others are all figuring out exactly where they are going to go.”

The envoy painted an ominous picture of what the future might hold for the environment if climate goals are not achieved, and warned that more needs to be done. He said the efforts are helped significantly by having the oil-producing nations in the Middle East engaged and “fully committed.”

“The world is not living sustainably and if you look at history, civilizations have disappeared due to that reality,” Kerry said, adding that many nations “don’t respect” the effects they are having on climate change.

“The basics of our relationship to nature are critical ... We have lost half the species on the planet and we are not headed in the right direction. We need a treaty,” he added.

There is compelling evidence pointing to the “real possibility” that we have already passed several “tipping points” in the battle against climate change: Barents Sea ice is disappearing as the planet warms; coral reefs are dying as a result of increasing pollution and warming; the permafrost is thawing, producing massive amounts of methane gas as a result; and temperatures are rising significantly in the Arctic and Antarctic.

“The rate of melting is threatening enough that the Greenland ice sheet might disappear,” Kerry said, which could raise sea levels by 7 meters, alter dominant currents and cause massive changes in weather patterns.

“We need to heed the science carefully but we can win this battle,” he added, noting that nations have made more than 1,800 commitments, valued at more than $100 billion, focusing on six themes under the Our Ocean Conference initiative. It was introduced in 2014 by the US Department of State to draw international attention to serious threats to oceans and encourage countries to commit to taking action in support of marine conservation and sustainable development. The issues it focuses on include climate change, sustainable fishing, sustainable blue economies, maritime security, pollution, and protected marine environments.

Speaking of the importance of Arab World involvement in the discussions relating to climate change and the environment, Kerry said: “One of the virtues, conceivably, is the question does it help us to have a country that is familiar with oil and gas, and that has leverage within that community, that is committed to do these things I have just described. My view is it has the potential to be extremely important.

He said it is “emissions from fossil fuels that fall into the ocean in rainfall and raise the acidity” levels of the waters, added: “We have been, over the years, changing the chemistry of the ocean more than it has been changed in millions of years. That is a scientific conclusion by oceanographers and ocean marine biologists and others.”

Kerry said he will attend the 41st annual CERAWeek energy conference in Houston, Texas, next week, and meet officials from the Middle East, including Haitham Al-Ghais, the secretary general of OPEC, and Sultan Ahmed Al-Jaber, the UAE’s special envoy for climate change.

Tunisia bans opposition protest over ‘plots’

Tunisia bans opposition protest over ‘plots’
  • Ennahdha said the arrests were designed to “terrorize the opposition” and called on Tunisians to join the demonstration “en masse”
TUNIS: Tunisian authorities said Thursday they had banned a protest by the country’s main opposition coalition, arguing that senior members are suspected of crimes against the state.
Tunis prefect Kamel Feki said a request by the “so-called National Salvation Front” to hold a march on Sunday had “not been approved as some of its leaders are suspected of plotting against state security.”
Around 20 prominent political figures have been arrested in Tunisia this month, primarily rivals and critics of President Kais Saied.
The biggest wave of arrests since Saied sacked the government and froze parliament in a 2021 power grab has included several members of the Front and its main component, the Islamist-leaning Ennahdha party.

Around 20 prominent political figures have been arrested in Tunisia this month, primarily rivals and critics of Kais Saied.

Two party figures, Sadok Chourou and Habib Ellouz, were arrested on Thursday, according to Tunisian media.
Ennahdha said the arrests were designed to “terrorize the opposition” and called on Tunisians to join the demonstration “en masse.”
The NSF had called for a protest on Sunday against “political arrests and violations against public and individual freedoms.”
Saied has accused those arrested, who include the head of a popular radio station, of “terrorism” and causing recurrent food shortages as well as plotting against the state.
Amnesty International has called the arrests a “politically motivated witch hunt.”
The prefecture’s statement did not mention another demonstration planned for Saturday by the powerful UGTT trade unions federation against Saied’s “one-man rule.”
The UGTT said Thursday however that a senior official from one of Spain’s main unions, who had planned to attend the protest, had been denied entry at Tunis airport.
“We have just learned with dismay that comrade Marco Perez Molina... has been banned from entering Tunisian territory,” it said.
The UGTT called it “a further violation of trade union rights and the basic principles of freedoms and human rights.”
It comes less than two weeks after Saied ordered Europe’s top union official Esther Lynch to leave the country after she gave a speech at a UGTT rally voicing solidarity with Tunisian workers.
The UGTT has been in a slowly brewing showdown with Saied since the arrest of one of its officials over a traffic workers’ strike.
Saied has accused unions of striking for political ends.

 

Iran using execution as tactic to repress ethnic minorities, Amnesty warns

Iran using execution as tactic to repress ethnic minorities, Amnesty warns
  • Human rights group says 28 ethnic minority men have been killed by regime this year, with many more facing execution
  • Allegations made that multiple convictions are based on confessions made under torture
LONDON: Iran is executing members of ethnic minorities as a “tool of repression,” Amnesty International has claimed.

In a report published alongside Iranian human rights organization the Abdorrahman Boroumand Center, Amnesty said the regime had killed 14 Kurds, 13 Baluchis and an Ahwazi Arab among 94 people executed since the start of the year — and had condemned many more to death after “grossly unfair” trials.

Roya Boroumand, the executive director of the Abdorrahman Boroumand Center, said: “The Iranian authorities are carrying out executions on a frightening scale. Their actions amount to an assault on the right to life and a shameless attempt not only to further oppress ethnic minorities but to spread fear that dissent will be met with brute force, either in the streets or in the gallows.”

The executions, many conducted in secret, are, according to Amnesty, in violation of international law and were retaliation for the mass protests that have engulfed Iran since September 2022 following the death of a Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini, at the hands of the country’s notorious morality police for improperly wearing her headscarf.

Amnesty said that the Ahwazi Arab man, Hassan Abyat, was executed on Feb. 20 in Khuzesta and that two days later a Kurd named Arash (Sarkawt) Ahmadi was executed in Kermanshah. Both men, it is claimed, were subjected to torture in order to extract confessions of guilt, both of which were subsequently broadcast on state TV. 

Abyat, a witness told Amnesty, had been tied to a bed before being beaten and electrocuted after being accused of involvement in the death of a member of the Basij militia in 2011. Ahmadi, meanwhile, was tortured by members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps for alleged ties to an Iranian-Kurdish group. Neither man was allowed to see his family before execution.

In a significant number of cases, minorities sentenced to death have been convicted of what Amnesty called “vaguely worded” religious-based crimes, most notably “efsad-e fel arz,” or “spreading corruption on earth” and/or “moharebeh,” or “enmity against God.”

Diana Eltahawy, Amnesty International’s deputy regional director for the Middle East and North Africa, said: “It is harrowing that executions routinely occur amid the systematic use of torture-tainted ‘confessions’ to convict defendants in grossly unfair trials. The world must act now to pressure the Iranian authorities to establish an official moratorium on executions, quash unfair convictions and death sentences, and drop all charges related to peaceful participation in protests.

“We also urge all states to exercise universal jurisdiction over all Iranian officials reasonably suspected of criminal responsibility for crimes under international law and other grave violations of human rights.”

In addition to those already executed, Amnesty warned a further 12 Ahwazi Arab and Baluchi individuals face the death penalty following unfair convictions and forced confessions for “membership of illegal groups” in cases stretching back to 2017.

Six more Baluchi men were sentenced to death between December and January in relation to protests in the Sistan and Baluchestan province in September last year, one of whom suffers from a physical disability. 

Shoeib Mirbaluchzehi Rigi, Kambiz Khorout, Ebrahim Narouie, Mansour Hout, Nezamoddin Hout, and Mansour Dahmaredeh were accused of crimes including arson and stone-throwing and all reportedly subjected to torture in order to extract confessions — again in contravention of international law.

Thieving from the dead: Lebanon criminals touch new low

Lebanese security men stand guard in Beirut. (AFP file photo)
Lebanese security men stand guard in Beirut. (AFP file photo)
Lebanese security men stand guard in Beirut. (AFP file photo)
  • Weapons, petrol stolen from military vehicles, while kidnap gangs target well-off victims
BEIRUT: Thieves in Lebanon are stealing iron fencing from cemeteries and grave sites to sell for a few dollars on the black market, as the nation grows used to hearing about pickpocketing, drug trafficking and theft almost on a daily basis.

As the country’s financial and economic crisis deepens, Lebanon is witnessing the collapse of its social, health and educational sectors.

Gangs carrying out armed robberies, kidnapping and murder — often motivated by revenge — have grown into organized mafias made up of Lebanese citizens, as well as Syrian and Palestinian refugees.

Despite steps taken by the security and military services, and regardless of the neighborhood watch that some towns have established to protect themselves, crime rates are on the rise.

SPEEDREAD

Thefts are no longer limited to people and homes, but include public and security institutions as well.

Rabab from the city of Hermel said: “Unidentified persons stole the iron fence surrounding my mother’s grave in the town’s cemetery so they can sell the metal.”

Tony, another resident, said he entered his summer house in the Keserwan area last week and found two masked men inside trying to rob the premises. Fighting with the intruders, he removed the mask of one of the men, only to find out that he was the building’s concierge, a man Tony had known and trusted for over 11 years.

A security source told Arab News: “Criminals are stealing everything with a financial value, including infrastructure. We could be seeing more such crimes soon, but we are ready to thwart them and we are trying to compensate for our lack of logistical capabilities.”

Thefts are no longer limited to people and homes, but include public and security institutions as well.

The archives of Lebanon’s National News Agency were stolen, despite its headquarters being located near the Ministry of Interior and the Central Bank, where security is supposed to be tight.

Thieves also targeted Lebanese State Security, stealing weapons, ammunition and large quantities of petrol from military vehicles.

However, the most organized crimes include kidnappings for ransom.

A Lebanese man, Michel Makhoul, was the target of a kidnap attempt in the Zahle-Bekaa region this week when his car was stopped by a group of men. His fiancee, who was also in the vehicle, managed to escape.

Kidnappers demanded a ransom from Makhoul’s wealthy family before fleeing toward Brital in northern Bekaa, where they were pursued by the army.

One soldier was wounded when military units came under fire from the kidnappers. A Syrian suspect and three Lebanese were arrested, according to an army statement, while Makhoul was released unharmed.

A judicial source told Arab News: “Syrian detainees in Lebanon account for over 40 percent of the total number of detainees in prisons, most of whom have committed theft and murder.”

The source added: “When Hezbollah established illegal crossings to connect Lebanon with Syria during its military operations inside Syria, it turned a blind eye to new parallel crossings that were used by smugglers from the de facto forces who secure themselves cover by Hezbollah militants. The smuggling business expanded from food and subsidized medicine to weapons and dollars, in addition to wanted individuals.”

Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of public sector, military and security employees receive monthly salaries barely enough to secure their needs for two days. They no longer have full health cover and cannot afford to pay for their children’s education.

In 2022, a survey carried out by the Central Administration of Statistics together with the International Labor Organization showed that almost a third of Lebanon’s active labor force was unemployed, while more than 60 percent of total employment was on an informal basis.

The same year Olivier De Schutter, the UN special rapporteur on poverty and human rights, found that Palestinian and Syrian refugees faced disastrous living conditions in Lebanon, with 88 percent living in substandard conditions, and almost half of Syrian refugee families suffering from homelessness and food insecurity.

The hardships facing refugees often lead to confrontations. About 30 Syrians attacked a bakery in the Ksara area in Bekaa last Sunday, destroying its contents and beating employees who had refused to give them multiple bundles of bread, prompting anger among local residents.

Bakeries ration their products to stop trading on the black market.

 

