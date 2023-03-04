You are here

  • Home
  • Governor, five others shot dead in latest attack on Philippine politicians

Governor, five others shot dead in latest attack on Philippine politicians

Governor, five others shot dead in latest attack on Philippine politicians
This picture shows police outside the Philippine National Police Custodial Center at Camp Crame in Quezon City, suburban Manila on October 9, 2022. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5vz4g

Updated 04 March 2023
AFP

Governor, five others shot dead in latest attack on Philippine politicians

Governor, five others shot dead in latest attack on Philippine politicians
Updated 04 March 2023
AFP

MANILA: A provincial governor in the central Philippines and five other people were shot dead by unknown gunmen on Saturday, his widow said, in the latest attack against local officials.
Local police said six suspects carrying rifles and dressed in uniforms similar to those worn by the armed services entered the governor’s home in Pamplona town and opened fire.
Roel Degamo, governor of Negros Oriental province, and five others were killed in the shooting, his widow said.
“Governor Degamo did not deserve that kind of death. He was serving his constituents on a Saturday,” Janice Degamo, who is also the mayor of Pamplona, said in a video posted on Facebook.
President Ferdinand Marcos condemned what he described as the “assassination” of his political ally and warned the perpetrators to “surrender now it will be your best option.”
“My government will not rest until we have brought the perpetrators of this dastardly and heinous crime to justice,” Marcos added.
The condition of four other people who were shot in the incident was not disclosed.
The politician was distributing aid to constituents when he was shot, provincial police spokesman Kym Lopez told AFP.
Police said they were searching for 10 suspects, including the six gunmen, who fled the scene in two SUVs and a pickup truck before abandoning the vehicles in a nearby city.
Degamo, 56, is the latest target in the Philippines’ long history of attacks on politicians, and at least the third to be shot since last year’s local elections.
The Supreme Court last month declared him the rightful winner of the contest for the Negros Oriental governorship following a recount that unseated his local rival, who had previously been proclaimed the victor.
Degamo had also campaigned for Marcos in his own candidacy for president last year.
Mamintal Adiong, governor of the southern province of Lanao del Sur, was shot and wounded in February in an attack that killed his driver and three police escorts.
That same month, the vice-mayor of the northern town of Aparri, Rommel Alameda, and five other people who were traveling with him were shot dead in a highway ambush.
In the bloodiest politically motivated ambush on record, the leaders of a powerful southern clan and about two dozen followers were sentenced to life in prison for a 2009 attack on supporters of a gubernatorial election rival in Maguindanao province.
The attack left 58 people dead, including the politician’s wife and relatives, along with 32 journalists and media workers who were covering the race.

Topics: Philippines

Related

Philippine leader urges military to focus on South China Sea
World
Philippine leader urges military to focus on South China Sea
Philippines boosts efforts to tap into GCC food market through ‘healthy convenience’
World
Philippines boosts efforts to tap into GCC food market through ‘healthy convenience’

Black Vietnam veteran finally awarded US Medal of Honor for bravery

Black Vietnam veteran finally awarded US Medal of Honor for bravery
Updated 04 March 2023
AP

Black Vietnam veteran finally awarded US Medal of Honor for bravery

Black Vietnam veteran finally awarded US Medal of Honor for bravery
  • Retired Col. Paris Davis "risked his life amid heavy enemy fire to haul injured soldiers under his command to safety"
  • President Biden attributed the delayed honor to the discrimination that prevailed in the US in the past 
Updated 04 March 2023
AP

WASHINGTON: Nearly 60 years after he was recommended for the nation’s highest military award, retired Col. Paris Davis, one of the first Black officers to lead a Special Forces team in combat, received the Medal of Honor on Friday for his bravery in the Vietnam War.
After a crowded White House ceremony, a grateful Davis emphasized the positive of the honor rather than negative of the delay, saying, “It is in the best interests of America that we do things like this.”
Thanking President Joe Biden, who draped a ribbon with the medal around his neck, he said, “God bless you, God bless all, God bless America.”
The belated recognition for the 83-year-old Virginia resident came after the recommendation for his medal was lost, resubmitted — and then lost again.
It wasn’t until 2016 — half a century after Davis risked his life to save some of his men under fire — that advocates painstakingly recreated and resubmitted the paperwork.
Biden described Davis as a “true hero” for risking his life amid heavy enemy fire to haul injured soldiers under his command to safety. When a superior ordered him to safety, according to Biden, Davis replied, “Sir, I’m just not going to leave. I still have an American out there.” He went back into the firefight to retrieve an injured medic.
“You are everything this medal means,” Biden told Davis. “You’re everything our nation is at our best. Brave and big hearted, determined and devoted, selfless and steadfast.”

 

Biden said Davis should have received the honor years ago, describing segregation in the US when he returned home and questioning the delay in awarding him the medal.
“Somehow the paperwork was never processed,” Biden said. “Not just once. But twice.”
Davis doesn’t dwell on the delayed honor and says he doesn’t know why decades had to pass before it finally arrived.
“Right now I’m overwhelmed,” he told The Associated Press in an interview Thursday, the eve of the medal ceremony.
“When you’re fighting, you’re not thinking about this moment,” Davis said. “You’re just trying to get through that moment.”
“That moment” stretched over nearly 19 hours and two days in mid-June 1965.
Davis, then a captain and commander with the 5th Special Forces Group, engaged in nearly continuous combat during a pre-dawn raid on a North Vietnamese army camp in the village of Bong Son in Binh Dinh province.
He engaged in hand-to-hand combat with the North Vietnamese, called for precision artillery fire and thwarted the capture of three American soldiers — all while suffering wounds from gunshots and grenade fragments. He used his pinkie finger to fire his rifle after his hand was shattered by an enemy grenade, according to reports.
Davis repeatedly sprinted into an open rice paddy to rescue members of his team, according to the ArmyTimes. His entire team survived.
“That word ‘gallantry’ is not much used these days,” Biden said. “But I can think of no better word to describe Paris.”
Davis, from Cleveland, retired in 1985 at the rank of colonel and now lives in Alexandria, Virginia, just outside Washington. Biden called him several weeks ago to deliver the news.
He says the wait in no way lessens the honor.
“It heightens the thing, if you’ve got to wait that long,” he said. “It’s like someone promised you an ice cream cone. You know what it looks like, what it smells like. You just haven’t licked it.”
Davis’ commanding officer recommended him for the military’s top honor, but the paperwork disappeared. He eventually was awarded a Silver Star, the military’s third-highest combat medal, but members of Davis’ team have argued that his skin color was a factor in the disappearance of his Medal of Honor recommendation.
“I believe that someone purposely lost the paperwork,” Ron Deis, a junior member of Davis’ team in Bong Son, told the AP in a separate interview.
Deis, now 79, helped compile the recommendation that was submitted in 2016. He said he knew Davis had been recommended for the Medal of Honor shortly after the battle in 1965, and he spent years wondering why it hadn’t been awarded. Nine years ago he learned that a second nomination had been submitted “and that also was somehow, quote, lost.”
“But I don’t believe they were lost,” Deis said. “I believe they were intentionally discarded. They were discarded because he was Black, and that’s the only conclusion that I can come to.”
Army officials say there is no evidence of racism in Davis’ case.
“We’re here to celebrate the fact that he got the award, long time coming,” Maj. Gen. Patrick Roberson, deputy commanding general, US Army Special Operations Command, told the AP. “We, the Army, you know, we haven’t been able to see anything that would say, ‘Hey, this is racism.’“
“We can’t know that,” Roberson said.
In early 2021, Christopher Miller, then the acting defense secretary, ordered an expedited review of Davis’ case. He argued in an opinion column later that year that awarding Davis the Medal of Honor would address an injustice.
“Some issues in our nation rise above partisanship,” Miller wrote. “The Davis case meets that standard.”
Davis’ daughter, Regan Davis Hopper, a mom of two teenage sons, told the AP that she only learned of her dad’s heroism in 2019. Like him, she said she tries not to dwell on her disappointment over how the situation was handled.
“I try not to think about that. I try not to let that weigh me down and make me lose the thrill and excitement of the moment,” Hopper said. “I think that’s most important, to just look ahead and think about how exciting it is for America to meet my dad for the first time. I’m just proud of him.”

Topics: Vietnam War Col. Paris Davis Joe Biden

Related

US needs to learn all of Black history, Biden says, as some Republicans push curbs
World
US needs to learn all of Black history, Biden says, as some Republicans push curbs
Oldest schoolhouse for Black children in US moved to museum
Offbeat
Oldest schoolhouse for Black children in US moved to museum

Republican presidential aspirants Pompeo, Haley take veiled jabs at Trump in CPAC remarks

Republican presidential aspirants Pompeo, Haley take veiled jabs at Trump in CPAC remarks
Updated 04 March 2023
AP

Republican presidential aspirants Pompeo, Haley take veiled jabs at Trump in CPAC remarks

Republican presidential aspirants Pompeo, Haley take veiled jabs at Trump in CPAC remarks
  • In a clear reference to Trump, Pompeo slammed "celebrity leaders with their own brand of identity politics, those with fragile egos who refuse to acknowledge reality"
  • Trump not invited at gathering of Influential anti-tax group Club For Growth, which held a competing event in Florida
Updated 04 March 2023
AP

OXON HILL, Maryland.: Two leading Republicans took veiled jabs at former President Donald Trump at an annual gathering of conservatives Friday, knocking “celebrity leaders” not in tune with reality while noting winnable elections that had been lost as they urged a party course correction ahead of the 2024 presidential contest.
But their refusal to call him out by name underscored the risks faced by potential and declared challengers worried about alienating Trump’s loyal base.
In their remarks, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley — both of whom served in the Trump administration — offered a snapshot of how the former president’s declared and potential 2024 opponents are trying to delicately navigate his dominant role in the party while looking for ways to differentiate themselves in what could be a nasty and crowded primary contest.
“We can’t become the left, following celebrity leaders with their own brand of identity politics, those with fragile egos who refuse to acknowledge reality,” Pompeo said in an afternoon speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference.
Haley, who launched her campaign last month, hit on similar themes, noting the party has lost the popular vote in seven of the last eight presidential elections.
“Our cause is right but we have failed to win the confidence of a majority of Americans. That ends now. If you’re tired of losing, put your trust in a new generation. And if you want to win — not just as a party, but as a country — then stand with me,” Haley said.
While she received polite applause throughout her speech, several attendees chanted “Trump! Trump! Trump!” as she walked through the venue.
It was a sign of the dissonance at the event as potential and declared challengers tried to make inroads at a gathering that has become closely aligned with the former president. While other declared and likely candidates were offered speaking slots, Trump has been given top billing as the Saturday evening headliner, and his son Donald Trump Jr. has been mobbed throughout the conference by excited fans.
Haley and Pompeo were among a handful of announced or potential Republican presidential candidates who attended the CPAC event, which was once a must-stop for GOP hopefuls but has been less of a draw this year.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina skipped the event this year as it’s been dimmed by controversy and its overt homage to Trump.
Like Haley, Pompeo noted recent Republican losses over the years and blamed the party for its shortcomings.
“We lost race after winnable race. It’s because voters didn’t trust us to do any better than the tax-and-spend liberals,” he said, echoing a criticism raised by some attendees. “Every recent administration, Republican and Democrat alike, added trillions in dollars to our debt. That is deeply unconservative.”
More broadly, he said that voters had “lost trust in conservative ideas.”
“Losing is bad because losing is bad. But the principles that we stand for are what’s really at risk. And it’s not a political problem. The problem is that the losses are a symptom of something much bigger. It’s a crisis in conservatism,” he said. “We’ve lost confidence that we are right.”
In an interview before his speech, Pompeo told The Associated Press that he had chosen to attend this year’s event because it’s “a great group of people who represent a broad swath of our party.”
He brushed aside the significance of Saturday’s straw poll of CPAC attendees on their 2024 presidential preference, an unscientific survey that Trump is expected to win, while noting that the election is more than a year and a half away.
“There’s a long way to go. There’s lots of ground to cover and I think everyone who decides to get in the race will have a lot of opportunity in the fall to make their case,” Pompeo said. “I’ve been in straw polls. I’ve done great. I’ve done less great. I don’t think it says a whole lot about how this will end.”
Pompeo, one of a long list of potential candidates, said he is still mulling a decision about whether to challenge his former boss for the nomination.
“Still working our way through, figuring it out,” he said, adding that he and his family were “now within a couple months of a decision.” In the meantime, “we’re doing all the things one would do to be prepared to make the case to the American people,” Pompeo said.
Pompeo also said without hesitation that he will support the eventual Republican nominee, quipping, “It seems unlikely that President Biden would be someone I could get behind.”
That stands in contrast to Pence, who declined to say Thursday whether he would back his former boss if Trump ends up the party’s pick in 2024.
“I think we’ll have better choices,” Pence told The Associated Press in an interview in South Carolina. “I’m persuaded that no one could have defeated Hillary Clinton in 2016 except Donald Trump, but I think we live in a different time and it calls for different leadership.”
The Republican National Committee is planning to block candidates from its primary debates if they do not sign a pledge to support the GOP’s ultimate presidential nominee, setting up a potential clash with candidates including Trump, who has raised the possibility of leaving the Republican Party and launching an independent candidacy if he does not win the GOP nomination outright.
Vivek Ramaswamy, a tech entrepreneur and author of the book “Woke, Inc.” who is also running for president, addressed the convention Friday and told the AP later in an interview that he saw himself as a successor to Trump.
“I’m building on the foundation he laid,” Ramaswamy said, adding that he’d focus more on ending affirmative action and climate change mitigation than the former president. He also said he would support the eventual GOP nominee “if everybody else makes that commitment.”
While the Trump faithful gathered in Maryland, the influential anti-tax group Club For Growth, which has clashed with Trump, held a competing event in Florida where DeSantis and others were invited but Trump was not — a sharp illustration of some in the party’s conservative flank seeking a new direction.
David McIntosh, Club For Growth’s president, said in an interview Friday that DeSantis, who kicked off the group’s donor summit with a Thursday night speech, did not say whether he was going to run for president and instead focused his remarks on policy issues.
“He talked a lot about his win in the last election but did not indicate anything one way or another about a presidential run,” McIntosh said.
He said DeSantis was enthusiastically received by a crowd of about 150 people and spoke about his record in Florida and his vision of governing in the state.
McIntosh said Pence, also at the event, did not indicate when he might make a decision on whether to seek the presidency. Haley, Scott and Ramaswamy were also slated to speak in Florida.
 

Topics: Donald Trump Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Republican Party Mike Pompeo Nikki Haley

Related

Trump, other Republicans will have to pledge loyalty to 2024 presidential nominee: party chief
World
Trump, other Republicans will have to pledge loyalty to 2024 presidential nominee: party chief
Donald Trump absent as Iowa 2024 GOP caucus train begins to roll
World
Donald Trump absent as Iowa 2024 GOP caucus train begins to roll

Biden had cancerous skin lesion removed in February

Biden had cancerous skin lesion removed in February
Updated 04 March 2023
AFP

Biden had cancerous skin lesion removed in February

Biden had cancerous skin lesion removed in February
  • “President Biden remains a healthy, vigorous, 80-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency, to include those of as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief,” O’Connor, said
Updated 04 March 2023
AFP

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden, 80, had a cancerous skin lesion successfully removed from his chest in February, his doctor said Friday.
The lesion, detected during a routine medical examination, was a basal cell carcinoma, which “do not tend to ‘spread’ or metastasize,” Biden’s physician, Kevin O’Connor, said in a report made public by the White House, adding that “no further treatment is required.”
The lesion was removed during Biden’s annual medical checkup on February 16, after which the president was declared “fit for duty.”
“The site of the biopsy has healed nicely and the president will continue dermatologic surveillance as part of his ongoing comprehensive health care,” O’Connor said in the Friday report.
He noted that basal cell carcinoma were generally more innocuous than “more serious skin cancers such as melanoma or squamous cell carcinoma.”
“President Biden remains a healthy, vigorous, 80-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency, to include those of as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief,” O’Connor, said in February following Biden’s medical examination.
The checkup was the final one before an expected announcement by Biden, the oldest person ever to be US president, to declare he is running for reelection in 2024.
At the February appointment, Biden completed a series of tests that he began last year at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, a complex in the Washington suburbs with a presidential facility.
O’Connor at the time wrote that the president had spent “a good deal of time in the sun in his youth” and that he had already been treated regularly for removal of localized, non-melanoma skin cancers.

 

Topics: President Joe Biden cancer

Related

Murdoch testifies Fox News hosts endorsed idea that Biden stole election
Media
Murdoch testifies Fox News hosts endorsed idea that Biden stole election
US needs to learn all of Black history, Biden says, as some Republicans push curbs
World
US needs to learn all of Black history, Biden says, as some Republicans push curbs

Russia close to encircling Ukraine’s Bakhmut after months of fighting

Russia close to encircling Ukraine’s Bakhmut after months of fighting
Updated 04 March 2023
Reuters

Russia close to encircling Ukraine’s Bakhmut after months of fighting

Russia close to encircling Ukraine’s Bakhmut after months of fighting
  • Russia's RIA state news agency released a video clip showing what it said were Wagner fighters walking by a damaged industrial facility
Updated 04 March 2023
Reuters

CHASIV YAR, Ukraine: Russian troops and mercenaries rained artillery on the last access routes to the besieged Ukrainian city of Bakhmut on Friday, bringing Moscow closer to its first major victory in half a year after the bloodiest fighting of the war.
The head of Russia's Wagner private army said the city, which has been blasted to ruins in Russia's more than seven month onslaught, was almost completely surrounded with only one road still open for Ukraine's troops.
Reuters observed intense Russian shelling of routes leading west out of Bakhmut, an apparent attempt to block Ukrainian forces' access in and out of the city. A bridge in the adjacent town of Khromove was damaged by Russian tank shelling.
Ukrainian soldiers were working to repair damaged roads and more troops were heading towards the frontline in a sign that Ukraine was not yet ready to give up the city. To the west, Ukrainians were digging new trenches for defensive positions.
Russia's RIA state news agency released a video clip showing what it said were Wagner fighters walking by a damaged industrial facility. One fighter is heard saying Ukraine's army is destroying infrastructure in settlements near Bakhmut to prevent the Russian encirclement.
The commander of Ukraine's ground forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, visited Bakhmut on Friday for briefings with local commanders on how to boost the defence capacity of frontline forces.
A Russian victory in Bakhmut, with a pre-war population of about 70,000, would give it the first major prize of a costly winter offensive, after it called up hundreds of thousands of reservists last year. Russia says it would be a stepping stone to capturing the surrounding Donbas industrial region, an important war aim.
Before the war Bakhmut was known for salt and gypsum mines and Ukraine says the city has little strategic value but that huge losses of troops there could shape the course of the conflict.

'PINCERS ARE CLOSING'
"Units of the private military company Wagner have practically surrounded Bakhmut," Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a video that Reuters determined was filmed on a rooftop in a village some 7 km (4 miles) north of the city centre.
"Only one route (out) is left," he said. "The pincers are closing."
He called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to order a retreat from Bakhmut to save his soldiers' lives. The camera panned to show three captured Ukrainians - a grey-bearded older man and two boys - asking to be allowed to go home.
The commander of a Ukrainian drone unit active in Bakhmut, Robert Brovdi who goes by the name "Madyar", said in a video posted on social media that his unit had been ordered by the military to withdraw immediately. He said he had been fighting there for 110 days.
Volodymyr Nazarenko, a deputy commander in the National Guard of Ukraine, told Ukrainian NV Radio the situation was "critical", with fighting going on "round the clock".
"They take no account of their losses in trying to take the city by assault. The task of our forces in Bakhmut is to inflict as many losses on the enemy as possible. Every metre of Ukrainian land costs hundreds of lives to the enemy," he said.
"There are many more Russians here than we have ammunition to destroy them."

MORE U.S. ARMS
The past few days have seen alarm in Russia at its own potential vulnerabilities after Moscow reported a number of drone attacks on targets deep within Russia, followed by what it said was an armed cross-border raid on Thursday.
President Vladimir Putin told his Security Council on Friday to step up "anti-terrorism measures".
Zelenskiy, for his part, visited wounded soldiers at a military hospital in Lviv. One, shaking the president's hand from bed, apologised that he could not stand up. "That's OK," Zelenskiy said. "The time will come and you will rise."
Zelenskiy gave no details of the fighting in Bakhmut during an evening video address in which he thanked troops for "firmly and bravely" defending the city.
Oleh Zhdanov, an expert on Ukraine's military, said he expected commanders would soon decide to withdraw from Bakhmut and cited unofficial reports that some units were already pulling out.
"There is a threat of being encircled," he said in a YouTube commentary posted late on Friday.
In Washington, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced another round of military aid for Ukraine, a package of ammunition and other support valued at $400 million.
The United States has provided nearly $32 billion in aid to Ukraine since Russia's invasion on Feb. 24, 2022.
At the White House, U.S. President Joe Biden thanked visiting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for "profound" support on Ukraine and Scholz said it was important to send the message that backing Ukraine will continue "as long as it takes and as long as is necessary."
Germany makes the Leopard tanks promised in January and expected to be the core of a new Ukrainian armoured force.
Scholz has been criticised by some Western allies for taking a cautious public stance towards arming Ukraine, although he has overseen a big shift in policy from a country that was Russia's biggest energy customer on the eve of the war.
Kyiv's ambassador in Berlin, Oleksii Makeiev, said Germany was now taking more of a leadership role in arming Ukraine.
Moscow, which says it has annexed nearly a fifth of Ukraine, accuses pro-Western Kyiv of posing a security threat. Ukraine and its allies say the invasion was an unprovoked war of conquest.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, pointing to U.S. military interventions around the globe, accused the United States of hypocrisy on Friday after Blinken said Moscow cannot be allowed to wage war in Ukraine with impunity. The two men met briefly on the sidelines of a G20 foreign ministers meeting in India.

 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related

Russian court fines Wikipedia over military 'misinformation'
Media
Russian court fines Wikipedia over military 'misinformation'

India hails Saudi support as foreign minister attends New Delhi G20 meetings

India hails Saudi support as foreign minister attends New Delhi G20 meetings
Updated 04 March 2023

India hails Saudi support as foreign minister attends New Delhi G20 meetings

India hails Saudi support as foreign minister attends New Delhi G20 meetings
  • Prince Faisal, Indian counterpart discuss global developments after G20 foreign ministers failed to reach consensus
  • Experts say now is the time for closer ties between Saudi Arabia and India
Updated 04 March 2023
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister and his Indian counterpart discussed global developments on Friday, after the top diplomats of the world’s 20 biggest economies met in New Delhi.

The foreign ministers of the Group of 20, which includes the US, Saudi Arabia, Japan, Russia, China and the EU, arrived in the Indian capital for the second high-level ministerial meeting under India’s G20 presidency this year.

The talks on Thursday were dominated by tensions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which prevented them from finding enough common ground to deliver a joint statement at the end of the summit.

The G20 meeting was followed by Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar’s individual discussions with some of the participants.

In a morning meeting with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan, he said he had discussed “global developments.”

“A good conversation this morning with FM Faisal bin Farhan of Saudi Arabia,” Jaishankar said on Twitter. “Appreciate Saudi Arabia’s support in the G20. Also discussed global developments.”

During the G20 meeting’s session on promoting multilateralism, development cooperation, food and energy security, Prince Faisal “reiterated the importance of resolving conflicts and political tensions hindering effective action on facing global challenges and exacerbating economic fragmentation,” the Saudi Press Agency reported.

He also “praised the efforts of the Indian government during its presidency of the G20,” as New Delhi has been trying to enhance multilateral action in light of the current global political and economic challenges.

Experts see the Saudi foreign minister’s engagements in India as bringing the two countries closer together on global political issues.

“The main point about Saudi foreign policy is that it is following an independent foreign policy based on strategic autonomy. This makes the Kingdom very close to India in its approach,” Talmiz Ahmad, former Indian ambassador to Saudi Arabia, told Arab News.

“The most important aspect in the message that is coming to me from G20 at the moment is the need for countries of the South to cooperate with each other. I do not believe there is any prospect in the near future of Western countries participating in any serious dialogue relating to global issues.”

Talmiz said that it was now time for countries like Saudi Arabia and India to cooperate even closer.

Muddassir Quamar, Middle East expert and fellow at the Institute of Defence Studies and Analyses in New Delhi, said that now was the right moment for New Delhi and Riyadh to broaden cooperation.

“There is immense political and diplomatic momentum in favor of strengthening the ties,” he told Arab News.

“The two sides have many mutual and shared interests when it comes to issues of the Global South, including climate change, net zero and so on, and they have been cooperating on these issues at the G20 as well as other forums.”

Mohammed Soliman, director of the Strategic Technologies and Cyber Security Program at the Middle East Institute in Washington, said Saudi Arabia and India were natural economic and strategic partners, both aspiring to strategic autonomy and asserting themselves as major G20 nations.

“Delhi and Riyadh aim to present a middle ground between Washington and Brussels on the one hand, and Beijing and Moscow on the other, as the G20 is evolving into the de facto global governance mechanism,” he said.

“The meetings between the Saudi foreign minister (and) Indian leaders in Delhi reflect the two nations’ common objective of building more direct channels that are crucial to coordinate their positions on regional issues as well as the G20.”

 

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia India G20

Related

Special Egypt’s foreign minister stresses stability at G20 meeting in New Delhi
Middle-East
Egypt’s foreign minister stresses stability at G20 meeting in New Delhi
Saudi-Indian naval exercise comes to an end video
Saudi Arabia
Saudi-Indian naval exercise comes to an end

Latest updates

UK asylum questionnaire risks growing claims backlog, lawyers warn
UK asylum questionnaire risks growing claims backlog, lawyers warn
Alonso maintains hold over Verstappen in Bahrain GP practice
Alonso maintains hold over Verstappen in Bahrain GP practice
Civilians flee embattled town as Ukrainian pullout looms
Civilians flee embattled town as Ukrainian pullout looms
Schoolgirls in 5 Iran provinces treated for new poisonings: media
Schoolgirls in 5 Iran provinces treated for new poisonings: media
Donald Trump ‘softly banned’ at former media friend Fox News
Donald Trump ‘softly banned’ at former media friend Fox News

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.