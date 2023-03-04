Georgina Rodriguez supports Ronaldo as he plays with Al-Nassr

DUBAI: Argentine model Georgina Rodriguez took to social media this week to show support for her partner Cristiano Ronaldo as he played a match with his Saudi team Al-Nassr against Al-Batin.
“We won,” Rodriguez, who is now based in Riyadh with her family, wrote on her Instagram stories in Spanish as she shared a video from the stadium.
The heartwarming video showed Rodriguez and Ronaldo’s children presenting the 3-1 score with their fingers as they celebrate Al-Nassr’s win. The young supporters were wearing the team’s yellow and blue jerseys as they watched their father play.
Rodriguez wore a khaki top, which she paired with jeans and a beige cap.
There is no doubt that the model and Netflix star is a supportive partner. She constantly makes an appearance at Ronaldo’s matches in Saudi Arabia. In January, she cheered for him as he made his Al-Nassr debut against Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League.
Model Imaan Hammam, designer Amina Muaddi attend Loewe’s Paris show
Updated 04 March 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: Dutch-Egyptian-Moroccan model Imaan Hammam, Jordanian Romanian designer Amina Muaddi and Lebanese entrepreneur Karen Wazen attended Loewe’s show at Paris Fashion Week.
The three Arab stars sat front row as they watched the designer’s satin, silk duchesse, velvet, crystals and feather designs.
Hammam, who wore an oversized knit sweater dress, shared videos on Instagram of the pastel-rich runway, which French Algerian model Loli Bahia walked. Muaddi shared a video of Hammam on her Instagram as she sat a few chairs away from her. Hammam was sporting Muaddi’s Camelia pumps in green.
Matt Smith talks Daemon Targaryen and Doctor Who roles at Middle East Film and Comic Con
The British actor gave a shout-out to Pedro Pascal’s new HBO show, ‘The Last of Us’
Updated 04 March 2023
Shyama Krishna Kumar
ABU DHABI: British actor Matt Smith, the star behind fan-favorite roles such as Daemon Targaryen (“House of the Dragon”) and Doctor Who, said he was relieved that fans enjoyed the “Game of Thrones” prequel series, at a Middle East Film and Comic Con panel in Abu Dhabi on Friday.
“I think you’re always just relieved that people enjoy it. We were coming off the back of a show that had enormous success. And we were never going to be able to recreate the dizzy heights of (‘Game of Thrones’). We tried to create something original. And in it, there are characters that I think you can get a hold of. So it’s more relief than anything,” Smith said.
The actor took a moment to give a shout-out to another successful HBO series, “The Last of Us,” starring Pedro Pascal and “Game of Thrones” star Bella Ramsey.
“Speaking of which, has anyone been watching ‘The Last of Us’?” Smith asked. “That’s good, isn’t it? What a cool show that is. Brilliant, brilliant. I’ve been enjoying that. But at 7pm at night.”
The “7pm” quip was an earlier reference to Smith’s shock when he was informed that fans in the Middle East wake up at 4am-5am to catch “House of the Dragon” to avoid spoilers.
“What about work? What are you all doing with your lives?” Smith laughed when he heard about the early morning television-watching. “You get up at 5 in the morning. You wouldn’t just wait till the evening that night when you got home from work? You nutters! Oh wow. Well, I’m going to have a word and see if we can get it on a more convenient time here.”
The actor also went back to discuss his “Doctor Who” role, where he played the Eleventh Doctor for three seasons, after David Tennant bowed out from the show.
When a fan asked if he’d always been a follower of the show, Smith replied that he missed it when he was younger but fell in love with the character when he read the script of his first episode.
“I read the first episode and I was like, ‘Wow, he’s the most amazing character in the world,’ and fell in love with it and then subsequently went back and watched every episode,” said Smith, adding that he became a “super fan.”
When asked to compare the two roles, Daemon and Doctor Who, and how they challenged him as an actor, Smith said: “Well, they’re both really challenging parts, which is one thing. Doctor Who is an amazing thing to get to play, because you get to be really close to the notion of time travel every day, which is just a wonderful thing to think about constantly. And he is the most wonderful character. And, so, to sort of carry that around with you is pretty amazing.”
“And, then, it’s cool being Damien, because I get to ride a dragon, wear a cool, long wig and be a Targaryen. So, they’re both real gifts that I feel very pleased with and both represent completely different challenges,” he said.
Vacheron Constantin’s regional director on maison’s latest exhibit, longstanding relationship with Saudi Arabia
Updated 03 March 2023
Hanadi Merchant Habib
DUBAI: Luxury Swiss watchmaker Vacheron Constantin’s Hekaya 1755 exhibition in Riyadh offers a journey of brand discovery highlighting the maison’s special relationship with Saudi Arabia, the company’s regional director has said.
Running until March 8 in Diriyah, the immersive experience also showcases Saudi artist Saad Al-Howede’s work to complement the timepieces on display.
Director Christophe Ramel told Arab News: “Our relationship with Saudi Arabia dates back to the 1950s when the ruling family and its close entourage became part of our heritage.
“As early as 1957, the king maintained regular correspondence with the maison, and in the 1980s, timepieces from the Kalla collection were cherished by the royal family of the Kingdom.”
He said there was no better way to give back than by bringing the exhibit to the region. As well as a display of historic timepieces, visitors can learn more about the brand’s heritage and the watchmaking process.
“One of my favorite timepieces is the latest model, Egerie Creative Edition for women. The timepiece is inspired by the Burano lace and combines watchmaking expertise with four intricate artistic crafts — tapisserie, engraving, enameling, and gem-setting that the maison strives to perpetuate,” Ramel added.
Exhibition visitors will also be able to see the earliest pocket watch made by founder Jean-Mark Vacheron in 1755. The pride of Vacheron Constantin’s heritage, the silver watch, signed J. M. Vacheron a Geneve on the movement, is the only timepiece known that identifies the company’s founder by his first name.
Ramel said: “From pocket watches to timepieces specially created for the Saudi royal families, guests will get a complete insight into the history of the maison.”
On Al-Howede’s pieces, he added: “The artist draws inspiration from the country’s traditions while simultaneously embracing the principles of innovation and progress, a parallel that we can draw with Vacheron Constantin.”
The artist’s decorative unit “Shamsa” aims to capture the timeline of the Kingdom’s architecture while preserving its unique identity.
“The artwork incorporates traditional bisht elements, such as golden and silver threads, bringing a contemporary feel to the exhibition,” Ramel said.
The exhibition is just one of the ways the maison has continued to strengthen its bond with Saudi Arabia.
“With the Kingdom’s ambitious and long-term development plan under Vision 2030, we see a clear correlation between the country and the maison’s widened ambitions,” he added.
Last year, Vacheron Constantin launched its One of Not Many mentorships program with Jeddah’s Dar Al-Hekma University, with six Saudi women acting as mentors.
Ramel said: “We have a robust plan in the pipeline for years to come to allow a local connection to be built with the brand more intimately. Our relationship with the Kingdom is longstanding and will only continue to fortify.”