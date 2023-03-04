You are here

European countries condemn Palestinian attacks, urge Israel to stop expanding settlements

European countries condemn Palestinian attacks, urge Israel to stop expanding settlements
Israeli border police clash with Palestinians in Silwan neighbourhood in East Jerusalem, March 3, 2023. (Reuters)
Updated 04 March 2023
Reuters

European countries condemn Palestinian attacks, urge Israel to stop expanding settlements

European countries condemn Palestinian attacks, urge Israel to stop expanding settlements
Updated 04 March 2023
Reuters

Six European countries on Saturday condemned recent Palestinian militant attacks that killed Israeli citizens in the occupied West Bank and called on Israel to halt expansion of settlements there.
“We urge the Israeli government to reverse its recent decision to advance the construction of more than 7,000 settlement building units across the occupied West Bank and to legalize settlement outposts,” Germany, France, Britain, Italy, Poland and Spain said in a joint statement.
On Friday, the European Union’s envoy to the Palestinians called for accountability and for perpetrators to be brought to justice after a rampage by Israeli settlers in which a Palestinian was killed and dozens of houses, shops and cars were torched.

Topics: Palestinians Israel

‘No limits’ to cooperation with UAE: Italian PM

Giorgia Meloni was received at the presidential palace in Abu Dhabi by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.
Giorgia Meloni was received at the presidential palace in Abu Dhabi by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.
Updated 14 min 31 sec ago
Francesco Bongarra 

‘No limits’ to cooperation with UAE: Italian PM

Giorgia Meloni was received at the presidential palace in Abu Dhabi by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.
  • Meetings in Abu Dhabi ‘went really well,’ Giorgia Meloni tells briefing attended by Arab News
  • Agreements signed on strategic partnership, climate change, energy
Updated 14 min 31 sec ago
Francesco Bongarra 

ROME: There are “no limits to what we can do together with the UAE,” Italy’s prime minister said on Saturday during a press briefing attended by Arab News.

“Our cooperation can and will be reinforced,” added Giorgia Meloni, who was received at the presidential palace in Abu Dhabi by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

She said all the meetings she had in Abu Dhabi “went really well, even beyond my positive initial expectations.”

Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and Claudio Descalzi, CEO of energy company Eni, were part of the Italian delegation.

Energy and environmental sustainability, sustainable economic growth, stability in Libya, social unrest in Tunisia and the war in Ukraine were among the main issues discussed.

A source in the Italian prime minister’s office told Arab News that “so many points were found in common,” and that “Meloni believes the UAE can play a huge diplomatic role on those issues.”

Tajani and his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan signed a strategic partnership agreement.

A declaration on enhanced cooperation in the context of this year’s UN Climate Change Conference, which will be hosted by the UAE, was signed by Tajani and Sultan Ahmed Al-Jaber, Emirati minister of industry and advanced technology, and president-designate of the conference.

A cooperation agreement was signed between Eni and the Abu Dhabi National Oil Co.

Topics: Middle East UAE Italy Giorgia Meloni

UK Iranian health worker suffers near-fatal shotgun injury in Tehran protests

UK Iranian health worker suffers near-fatal shotgun injury in Tehran protests
Updated 54 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

UK Iranian health worker suffers near-fatal shotgun injury in Tehran protests

UK Iranian health worker suffers near-fatal shotgun injury in Tehran protests
  • Man left with five pellets lodged in body after officers ‘clearly try to end his life’
  • ‘I only survived because fearless people helped me and brave doctors took extreme risks for my survival,’ The Guardian told
Updated 54 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A UK Iranian health worker endured hours of surgery and was left with shotgun pellets lodged in his body after Iranian security forces fired at him using live ammunition at point-blank range in an attempt to “end his life,” The Guardian reported.
In an interview, the man, who declined to be named for safety reasons, said that he underwent more than 17 hours of surgery to save his life, and that five pellets remain in his body.
His account was confirmed by two senior UK doctors who witnessed his treatment in hospital.
The man traveled to Tehran in October last year to visit family, but soon joined growing anti-government street protests that followed the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.
He was fired at in a protest at the end of October after attempting to help a teenage girl who was being assaulted by local security officers.
The man said that after he realized he was unable to help the girl, he began to walk away. But a plainclothes officer then hit him with a baton, and he was left lying on the ground while slipping out of consciousness.
It was then that the man saw at least two police officers firing at him with shotguns.
Shotgun pellets caused severe wounds across the man’s body, but he decided to avoid checking in to a local hospital out of fear of being arrested by authorities.
After his initial wounds were treated by local protesters using torn-up clothing as bandages, he was taken by taxi to a family home, where a team of colleagues performed life-saving surgery.
The man said: “I nearly died in the process of treatment and had multiple complications such as (with my) ileum, blood clots or low (blood oxygen) saturation, as well as fractures to my ribs.
“I only survived because fearless people helped me on the scene and brave doctors in Iran took extreme risks for my survival.”
The makeshift team managed to remove several pellets, and a further two were removed after the man returned to the UK.
However, five pellets remain deeply lodged in his body, and could cause significant nerve damage if removed.
The man has been left unable to work as a result of his injuries.
He said: “I would regard this treatment of an unarmed and nonviolent protester such as myself as equivalent to a war crime,” he said.
“My treatment was really extreme and my best guess is that I am not the only person who has been hit like that, but maybe not every one was lucky enough to survive to report how they have been treated.”
Richard Kuper, an orthopedic consultant who examined the man’s injuries after his return to the UK, said: “It does appear that he was assaulted in a way that (shows) the Iranian security services clearly were trying to end his life.
“It seems they nearly succeeded, and if it had not been for the management received by a friend he may well not be here today.”

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 UK health worker

Schoolgirls in 5 Iran provinces treated for new poisonings: media

Schoolgirls in 5 Iran provinces treated for new poisonings: media
Updated 1 min 26 sec ago
AFP

Schoolgirls in 5 Iran provinces treated for new poisonings: media

Schoolgirls in 5 Iran provinces treated for new poisonings: media
  • Hundreds of cases of respiratory distress reported over past three months
  • Last week, Iran’s deputy health minister said poisonings were aimed at shutting down education for girls
Updated 1 min 26 sec ago
AFP

TEHRAN: Dozens of Iranian schoolgirls across five provinces were hospitalized Saturday in a new wave of suspected poisoning attacks, local media reported.
Hundreds of cases of respiratory distress have been reported over the past three months among schoolgirls mainly in the holy city of Qom, south of Tehran, with some needing hospitalization.
Tasnim and Mehr news agencies reported the latest spate of poisonings in the western Hamedan province, as well as Zanjan and West Azerbaijan in Iran’s northwest, Fars in the south and Alborz province in the north.
Dozens have been transferred to local hospitals for treatment, the reports said, adding all students were in generally good condition.
On Friday, President Ebrahim Raisi said he had asked the ministers of intelligence and interior to follow up on the poisoning cases, dubbing them “the enemy’s conspiracy to create fear and despair in the people.”
Foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said a probe into the poisonings was “one of the immediate priorities of the government, to alleviate the concerns of the families and to hold perpetrators accountable.”
On Wednesday, at least 10 girls’ schools were targeted with poisoning attacks, seven in the northwestern city of Ardabil and three in the capital Tehran, according to media reports.
Last week, Iran’s deputy health minister, Younes Panahi, said the poisonings were aimed at shutting down education for girls.
The string of poisonings come more than five months into nationwide protests following the death in custody of Iranian Kurd Mahsa Amini, 22, who had been arrested for an alleged breach of strict dress rules for women.
Tehran says hundreds of people have been killed and thousands arrested in connection with the protests, which the authorities generally describe as “riots.”

Topics: Iran Protests 2022

IAEA chief reports ‘constructive discussions’ with Iran

IAEA chief reports ‘constructive discussions’ with Iran
Updated 04 March 2023
AFP

IAEA chief reports ‘constructive discussions’ with Iran

IAEA chief reports ‘constructive discussions’ with Iran
Updated 04 March 2023
AFP

TEHRAN: The UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi said on Saturday he had “constructive discussions” with Iranian officials that could pave the way for the revival of a landmark 2015 agreement.
“By constructive discussions that we are having now, and by good agreements, I’m sure we are going to be paving the way for important agreements,” Grossi said in a news conference in Tehran alongside Mohammad Eslami, director of Atomic Energy Agency of Iran.

Topics: Iran IAEA nuclear agreement

Iraq issues arrest warrants in ‘heist of the century’

Iraq issues arrest warrants in ‘heist of the century’
Updated 04 March 2023
AFP

Iraq issues arrest warrants in ‘heist of the century’

Iraq issues arrest warrants in ‘heist of the century’
  • At least $2.5 billion in tax money was stolen between September 2021 and August 2022 
  • 4 top officials under former PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi are accused of “facilitating the embezzlement"
Updated 04 March 2023
AFP

BAGHDAD: Iraq’s judiciary issued arrest warrants on Saturday for four former officials who are accused of facilitating the theft of $2.5 billion in public funds in one of the country’s biggest-ever corruption scandals.
An investigating judge in Baghdad has “issued arrest warrants for four senior officials of the former government,” the government’s anti-corruption agency said in a statement.
The four men, who include a former finance minister and relatives of former prime minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, are all living outside the country, according to an official at the agency who spoke on condition of anonymity.
The warrants do not name any of the officials, but according to the official, they are former finance minister Ali Allawi, the director of cabinet Raed Jouhi, personal secretary Ahmed Najati, and adviser Mushrik Abbas.
Allawi, a respected politician and academic, resigned in August last year when the scandal broke.
The case, which has been dubbed “the heist of the century,” sparked outrage in oil-rich Iraq, which critics say is plagued with corruption.
At least $2.5 billion was stolen between September 2021 and August 2022 through 247 cheques that were cashed by five companies. The money was then withdrawn in cash from the accounts of these companies, most of whose owners are on the run.
The four men are accused of “facilitating the embezzlement of sums belonging to the tax authorities,” the statement said, adding that they would also be subject to an asset freeze.
The country’s current Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani has vowed to crack down on corruption since his appointment in late October.
 

Topics: Iraq heist of the century Mustafa Al-Kadhimi Mohammed Shia al-Sudani Ali Allawi Raed Jouhi Ahmed Najati Mushrik Abbas

