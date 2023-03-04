TEHRAN: The UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi said on Saturday he had “constructive discussions” with Iranian officials that could pave the way for the revival of a landmark 2015 agreement.
“By constructive discussions that we are having now, and by good agreements, I’m sure we are going to be paving the way for important agreements,” Grossi said in a news conference in Tehran alongside Mohammad Eslami, director of Atomic Energy Agency of Iran.
IAEA chief reports ‘constructive discussions’ with Iran
