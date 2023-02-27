You are here

Iran says UN nuclear watchdog chief to visit in 'coming days'

Iran says UN nuclear watchdog chief to visit in 'coming days'
Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) speaks to journalists after the IAEA's Board of Governors meeting on November 16, 2022. (AFP/File)
Updated 27 February 2023
  Iran insists it had not made any attempt to enrich uranium beyond 60 percent
TEHRAN: Iran said Monday the head of the UN’s nuclear watchdog, Rafael Grossi, will visit Tehran “in the coming days,” amid a row over uranium enrichment levels in the Islamic republic.

The Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency said earlier this month it was in discussions with Tehran after Bloomberg News reported that the watchdog’s inspectors in Iran had found uranium enriched to 84 percent purity.

Iran denied the report, insisting it had not made any attempt to enrich uranium beyond 60 percent, well beyond the 3.67 percent threshold set out in an agreement reached with world powers in 2015.

On Monday, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said Grossi would travel to Iran “in the coming days” following an official invitation from its director, Mohamamd Eslami.

“In recent days, we have had constructive and promising discussions” with the IAEA delegation that was already in Iran to clear up any doubts about its nuclear program, AEOI spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi said.

“It is hoped that this trip will form the basis for greater cooperation and a clearer horizon between Iran and the IAEA,” he added.

The latest visit by the IAEA inspectors comes amid deadlock in negotiations on reviving the 2015 deal that promised Iran relief from crippling economic sanctions in exchange for curbs on its nuclear activities.

The restrictions were intended to prevent Iran developing a nuclear weapons capability, an ambition it has always denied.

The US unilaterally withdrew from the deal in 2018 and reimposed sanctions, prompting Iran to suspend the implementation of its own commitments under the accord known formally as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA.

Separately, a 24-year-old Spanish citizen has been released from prison in Iran after almost four months, Spain’s Foreign Ministry said.

Ana Baneira was released Saturday, the ministry said, explaining that it waited to make the announcement until her plane took off from Iran.

The reasons for her arrest and detention in early November were not made public. Baneira is a human rights activist who was arrested while allegedly taking part in protests in Tehran, according to Spanish national news agency EFE.

A family spokesperson said that Baneira was visiting Iran on a vacation and that the trip was not related to human rights activism. 

Lebanon security chief's term to end after authorities skip on renewal

Lebanon security chief's term to end after authorities skip on renewal
  Lebanon is already in an unprecedented constitutional crisis — with the presidency vacant and cabinet acting in a caretaker capacity since last year's parliamentary elections
BEIRUT: The term of Lebanon’s powerful General Security chief Abbas Ibrahim is set to end this week as neither cabinet nor parliament have discussed a measure that would allow him to stay on after reaching the legal retirement age.
Ibrahim, who hails from southern Lebanon, has headed the General Security directorate since 2011 and is considered a key regional interlocutor who has good ties with the Iran-backed group Hezbollah and links with Western governments.
On Thursday, he will turn 64, which is the legal retirement age in Lebanon. Lebanese authorities have in the past issued exceptional exemptions for top officials to stay on past 64 if a vacuum in their post is seen as risking instability.
But Lebanon’s caretaker cabinet did not discuss an extension at its meeting on Monday. Information Minister Ziad Makary told reporters after the meeting that cabinet “can do nothing” and that the decision was to be taken by the interior minister.
Caretaker Interior Minister Bassam Al-Mawlawi, whose ministry manages General Security and some other security forces, did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Lebanon’s caretaker premier Najib Mikati said in an interview last week that the issue should be dealt with by parliament as it involved legal amendments. Parliament has not met and no session is scheduled before Ibrahim is set to retire.
A source close to Hezbollah told Reuters that the group had tried to “throw its full weight” behind a parliament session to extend Ibrahim’s term but was unable to secure enough support.
Mawlawi is expected to name an acting chief once Ibrahim’s term ends. Lebanon is already in an unprecedented constitutional crisis — with the presidency vacant and cabinet acting in a caretaker capacity since last year’s parliamentary elections.
Ibrahim is seen as close to Hezbollah and authorities in neighboring Syria, but he has also regularly traveled to Washington and Paris to meet top officials there.
As a result, he has been seen as an important interlocutor, involved in cases from the missing US reporter Austin Tice to US-mediated talks between Lebanon and Israel on their maritime border, which was delineated last year.
He was charged earlier this year by Tarek Bitar, the Lebanese judge investigating the catastrophic August 2020 Beirut port explosion, but remained in his post. Ibrahim declined to comment on the charges at the time.

 

Ultra-conservative Israeli minister quits, will back Netanyahu in parliament

Ultra-conservative Israeli minister quits, will back Netanyahu in parliament
  His inclusion shook Israel's once-dominant secular liberals, who have been holding weekly mass-demonstrations against reforms sought by Netanyahu to curb the power of the Supreme Court
JERUSALEM: An ultra-conservative Jewish politician on Monday said he was resigning from his role in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government after failing to advance his agenda, but that he would still support the coalition in parliament.
Avi Maoz, whose Noam party had one of the Knesset’s 120 seats, was made a deputy minister in Netanyahu’s office as part of the coalition sworn in on Dec. 29, with responsibilities for encouraging stringent observance of Jewish law in the country.
His inclusion shook Israel’s once-dominant secular liberals, who have been holding weekly mass-demonstrations against reforms sought by Netanyahu to curb the power of the Supreme Court.
“To my amazement, I discovered that there is no serious intent to implement the coalition agreement regarding the administration of national Jewish identity,” Maoz said in a resignation letter circulated to Israeli media.
“I will fulfil my duty as a regular Knesset member in the coalition,” he added.
Netanyahu commands a 64-seat parliamentary majority. But cracks have appeared in the support of his powerful far-right partners, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.
Both chafed at Netanyahu envoys’ undertaking, at a Jordania-hosted security meeting with Palestinians on Sunday, to hold off on any new announcements regarding Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank in the coming months.

 

Israeli-American motorist killed in West Bank after settlers rampage against Palestinians

Israeli security forces examine the scene of a shooting attack near the West Bank city of Jericho, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. (AP)
Israeli security forces examine the scene of a shooting attack near the West Bank city of Jericho, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. (AP)
  "We condemn the wide-scale indiscriminate violence by settlers against Palestinian civilians following the killings," he said
HAWARA, West Bank: Suspected Palestinian gunmen killed an Israeli-American motorist in the occupied West Bank on Monday after Jewish settlers rampaged through a Palestinian village in a burst of violence that defied US efforts to prod the sides to cooperate on security.
Israeli officials said in the latest incident Palestinians carried out several drive-by shootings on a highway near Jericho, killing an Israeli in his car before fleeing. The US State Department said the person killed was also a US citizen.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility by any Palestinian groups. The State Department did not identify the person killed.
Israel reinforced its West Bank garrisons after two brothers from a Jewish settlement were shot dead on Sunday, triggering the rampage by settlers in which a Palestinian was killed, scores were hurt and dozens of cars and homes were torched.
With the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and Jewish Passover festival weeks away, foreign mediators have sought to tamp down tensions that surged after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regained power at the head of a hard-right coalition.
The events cast doubt on Netanyahu’s ability to walk a diplomatic tightrope between Washington — pushing for a lasting compromise — and his own cabinet that includes hard-line settlers demanding tough action against Palestinian attacks.
At a regular briefing for reporters, State Department spokesperson Ned Price condemned attacks by both sides and welcomed statements by Netanyahu calling for a cessation to what Price described as “vigilante violence” by settlers.
“We expect the Israeli government to ensure full accountability and legal prosecution of those responsible for these attacks, in addition to compensation for the lost homes and property,” Price said.
On Sunday, Jordan, with US envoys, hosted a rare meeting where Israeli and Palestinian officials pledged a slowdown in Jewish settlement announcements by the Netanyahu government and reaffirmed past peace accords.
Diplomacy stalled in 2014. Israel now rules out West Bank handovers to the Palestinians, who are themselves divided between the internationally-backed administration of President Mahmoud Abbas and Islamists opposed to peacemaking.
The Islamist militant Hamas said through its spokesman, Abdel-Latif Al-Qanoua, that Monday’s attack was a natural response to Israeli attacks.
“The crimes conducted by the occupation and the herds of settlers will not be met but with stabbing, shooting and car ramming,” Qanoua said in a statement.

’DIFFICULT DAYS’
“We expect difficult days ahead of us,” Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told reporters as he toured the largely empty streets of the village of Hawara, site of Sunday’s violence, under a heavy security detail.
Abbas blamed the Israeli government for the Hawara rampage.
Lamar Abusarees, a 10-year-old Palestinian girl, said her house was among those set alight by settlers: “My mother moved us to a corner because there was no safe place, they broke all the windows while we were inside.”
Israeli police said they had arrested two people for the rampage. In parliament, Netanyahu said security forces were closing in on the gunman who had killed the Israeli brothers.
Four extra army battalions and two border police companies were posted to the West Bank since Sunday as reinforcements, the Israeli military said.
“I call on everyone to restore calm,” Gallant said. “We cannot allow a situation in which citizens take the law into their hands.”
Sixty-three Palestinians, including gunmen and civilians, have been killed by Israeli forces in 2023, Palestinian officials say. Palestinian attacks have killed 13 Israelis, one of them a policeman, and a Ukrainian tourist, Israel says.

 

Iranian schoolgirls being 'deliberately poisoned,' deputy health minister says

Iranian schoolgirls being 'deliberately poisoned,' deputy health minister says
  Younes Panahi claims 'certain individuals' seeking closure of all schools
  15 girls hospitalized in Qom in past week alone
LONDON: Iranian schoolgirls are being deliberately poisoned to keep them away from their studies, a government minister claimed in a report by the Fars News Agency.

Younes Panahi, Iran’s deputy health minister, said that “certain individuals sought the closure of all schools, especially girls’ schools,” and that pupils were being “deliberately poisoned with chemical compounds.”

In the city of Qom, hundreds of cases of respiratory poisonings have been reported since November, with 15 girls hospitalized over the past week alone.

In Borujerd, a city in the west of the country, 82 students were hospitalized with suspected carbon monoxide poisoning. Their symptoms included nausea, headaches, coughing, breathing issues and an irregular heartbeat.

Similar cases have been reported at more than a dozen schools in four other cities, including Tehran.

Families of the Qom students rallied outside the city governor’s office earlier this month demanding an explanation and chanting: “We don’t want unsafe schools” and “schools must be secured.”

While no one has claimed responsibility for the poisonings, they come amid a wave of anti-government protests sparked by the death in police custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in September.

Young women, many of them students, have played a key role in the nationwide uprising which seeks to overthrow the clerical regime that has been in power since the Islamic Revolution of 1979.

Human rights groups have accused Iran’s security forces of killing more than 500 people and imprisoning thousands across the country.

Hundreds protest newly proposed election law in Iraqi capital

Hundreds protest newly proposed election law in Iraqi capital
BAGHDAD: Hundreds of protesters took to the streets in Baghdad on Monday to denounce a draft elections law that would increase the size of the country’s electoral districts, potentially undermining independent candidates.

The current legislation, under which the 2021 election was held, breaks up each of the country’s 18 provinces into several electoral districts. The law, which was a key demand of mass anti-government protests that kicked off in late 2019, was seen as giving independent candidates a better chance at winning.

Last week, parliament debated the draft, which would return Iraq to having one electoral district per governorate. Independent lawmakers who objected to the proposal, walked out of the session, which ended early due to losing its quorum.

The parliament was set to discuss the proposed law again in its session on Monday, but lawmakers voted to postpone the discussion until Saturday.

The return to a single district per province is backed by the Coordination Framework, a coalition of Iran-backed parties that forms the majority bloc in the current parliament, and which brought Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani to power last year.

Monday’s protests took place as heavy security forces surrounded the parliament and closed off Joumhouriya Bridge on the Tigris River that leads to the government areas of the heavily fortified Green Zone.

Meanwhile, Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid said on Sunday that after overcoming the hardships of the past two decades, Iraq is ready to focus on improving everyday life for its people. Those hardships included years of resistance to foreign troops, violence between Sunnis and Shiites, and attacks by Daesh extremists who once controlled large areas, including Iraq’s second-largest city, Mosul.

