Ahead of May elections, Turkish opposition seek new plan

Ahead of May elections, Turkish opposition seek new plan
Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of Republican People's Party, poses with mayors from his party during a meeting in Ankara. There are still several uncertainties about the approaching elections. (Reuters)
MENEKSE TOKYAY

  • Good Party exit from opposition bloc boosts President Erdogan’s position at crucial time
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: After Turkiye’s center-right nationalist Good Party abruptly broke ranks with its five opposition party allies on Friday, the leaders of the opposition alliance met on Saturday, with just weeks to go before the national elections on May 14.

The split happened because the Good Party — the second biggest party in the National Alliance opposition bloc — does not support the presidential candidate favored by the other five opposition parties, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP).

The Good Party was founded by a group of politicians from the far-right Nationalist Movement Party, now Erdogan’s main ally, in 2017. 

Instead of Kilicdaroglu, Good Party leader Meral Aksener has proposed the CHP-affiliated mayors of Istanbul and Ankara — Ekrem Imamoglu and Mansur Yavas respectively. And she called on them to rebel not only against Kilicdaroglu but against their own party, and proceed with their own candidatures. 

Both mayors, however, have said they have back Kilicdaroglu and have no desire to be president.

“Unity and togetherness beat everything but death,” Kilicdaroglu tweeted on Friday. On Saturday, he met with both Yavas and Imamoglu. 

The Good Party’s exit from the bloc is a serious blow to the opposition’s long-running efforts to present a unified front against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. 

However, there is still widespread public displeasure with Turkiye’s deepening economic crisis and with the government’s response to last month’s devastating earthquakes in which more than 45,000 people died, according to official statistics, and many are still missing.

Kilicdaroglu, the frontrunner among the potential candidates, continues to try and expand his support. On Friday, he met with two left-wing parties. 

Wolfango Piccoli, co-president of London-based Teneo Intelligence, told Arab News: “It remains to be seen whether the CHP and its allies can now successfully appeal to Kurdish voters. On paper, the likely departure of the Good Party should make this attempt easier for whatever is left of the Nation Alliance.

“Just as it has for the past 20 years, the opposition is turning out to be Erdogan’s greatest asset. With the main opposition bloc in disarray, Erdogan now looks much better positioned to triumph in the May elections." 

The pro-government media and government officials have already launched attacks on the opposition bloc, saying that the latest disagreement shows it lacks the unity to govern the country. 

Seren Selvin Korkmaz, political scientist and executive director of Istanbul-based think-tank Istanpol Institute, said, “One of the main threats to Erdogan is a unified opposition, and he has always invested in the idea that they cannot govern and stand together,” adding that Erdogan has “narrative superiority” after Aksener’s decision. 

Analysts also stressed that the government now has a golden opportunity to shift the focus of the general public and gain some space to maneuver.

“The outcome of the deadly earthquakes gave Erdogan a hard time, but when we should be talking about the consequences of the earthquakes and the government’s responsibilities, both the government and the opposition are focused on the upcoming elections and the formation of alliances,” Korkmaz said.

“This makes it difficult for the opposition to win, because they will have to create a new scenario for the elections. The opposition has to rethink the formulation of its joint bloc, broaden its alliances and create a new psychological aura to give the impression of being capable of winning the elections,” she added.

Korkmaz anticipates that the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) will not nominate a separate presidential candidate if the opposition bloc endorses a candidate who suits them. 

The Good Party has strongly opposed any strategic alliance with the HDP. Aksener said in September that her party would not sit at a table if the HDP were present. 

The HDP’s position is considered critical for the elections because neither camp currently has the ability to secure 50 percent of the votes. The party’s central executive committee also convened on Saturday to discuss the latest developments. Following the meeting, HDP co-chair, Mithat Sancar, said: “The HDP is aware of its responsibility ... Nobody should despair.” 

But Piccoli thinks that any alliance with the HDP could expose Kilicdaroglu and his allies to further criticism from Erdogan about the HDP’s alleged connections to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party and believes that the opposition bloc need to consider any move toward the HDP very carefully.

Although there are still several uncertainties about the approaching elections, one thing is clear: They will be the most hotly contested of Erdogan’s 20-year-rule.

‘No limits’ to cooperation with UAE: Italian PM

Giorgia Meloni was received at the presidential palace in Abu Dhabi by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.
Giorgia Meloni was received at the presidential palace in Abu Dhabi by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.
Francesco Bongarra 

  • Meetings in Abu Dhabi ‘went really well,’ Giorgia Meloni tells briefing attended by Arab News
  • Agreements signed on strategic partnership, climate change, energy
Francesco Bongarra 

ROME: There are “no limits to what we can do together with the UAE,” Italy’s prime minister said on Saturday during a press briefing attended by Arab News.

“Our cooperation can and will be reinforced,” added Giorgia Meloni, who was received at the presidential palace in Abu Dhabi by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

She said all the meetings she had in Abu Dhabi “went really well, even beyond my positive initial expectations.”

Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and Claudio Descalzi, CEO of energy company Eni, were part of the Italian delegation.

Energy and environmental sustainability, sustainable economic growth, stability in Libya, social unrest in Tunisia and the war in Ukraine were among the main issues discussed.

A source in the Italian prime minister’s office told Arab News that “so many points were found in common,” and that “Meloni believes the UAE can play a huge diplomatic role on those issues.”

Tajani and his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan signed a strategic partnership agreement.

A declaration on enhanced cooperation in the context of this year’s UN Climate Change Conference, which will be hosted by the UAE, was signed by Tajani and Sultan Ahmed Al-Jaber, Emirati minister of industry and advanced technology, and president-designate of the conference.

A cooperation agreement was signed between Eni and the Abu Dhabi National Oil Co.

UK Iranian health worker suffers near-fatal shotgun injury in Tehran protests

UK Iranian health worker suffers near-fatal shotgun injury in Tehran protests
Arab News

  • Man left with five pellets lodged in body after officers ‘clearly try to end his life’
  • ‘I only survived because fearless people helped me and brave doctors took extreme risks for my survival,’ The Guardian told
LONDON: A UK Iranian health worker endured hours of surgery and was left with shotgun pellets lodged in his body after Iranian security forces fired at him using live ammunition at point-blank range in an attempt to “end his life,” The Guardian reported.
In an interview, the man, who declined to be named for safety reasons, said that he underwent more than 17 hours of surgery to save his life, and that five pellets remain in his body.
His account was confirmed by two senior UK doctors who witnessed his treatment in hospital.
The man traveled to Tehran in October last year to visit family, but soon joined growing anti-government street protests that followed the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.
He was fired at in a protest at the end of October after attempting to help a teenage girl who was being assaulted by local security officers.
The man said that after he realized he was unable to help the girl, he began to walk away. But a plainclothes officer then hit him with a baton, and he was left lying on the ground while slipping out of consciousness.
It was then that the man saw at least two police officers firing at him with shotguns.
Shotgun pellets caused severe wounds across the man’s body, but he decided to avoid checking in to a local hospital out of fear of being arrested by authorities.
After his initial wounds were treated by local protesters using torn-up clothing as bandages, he was taken by taxi to a family home, where a team of colleagues performed life-saving surgery.
The man said: “I nearly died in the process of treatment and had multiple complications such as (with my) ileum, blood clots or low (blood oxygen) saturation, as well as fractures to my ribs.
“I only survived because fearless people helped me on the scene and brave doctors in Iran took extreme risks for my survival.”
The makeshift team managed to remove several pellets, and a further two were removed after the man returned to the UK.
However, five pellets remain deeply lodged in his body, and could cause significant nerve damage if removed.
The man has been left unable to work as a result of his injuries.
He said: “I would regard this treatment of an unarmed and nonviolent protester such as myself as equivalent to a war crime,” he said.
“My treatment was really extreme and my best guess is that I am not the only person who has been hit like that, but maybe not every one was lucky enough to survive to report how they have been treated.”
Richard Kuper, an orthopedic consultant who examined the man’s injuries after his return to the UK, said: “It does appear that he was assaulted in a way that (shows) the Iranian security services clearly were trying to end his life.
“It seems they nearly succeeded, and if it had not been for the management received by a friend he may well not be here today.”

Schoolgirls in 5 Iran provinces treated for new poisonings: media

Schoolgirls in 5 Iran provinces treated for new poisonings: media
AFP

  • Hundreds of cases of respiratory distress reported over past three months
  • Last week, Iran’s deputy health minister said poisonings were aimed at shutting down education for girls
TEHRAN: Dozens of Iranian schoolgirls across five provinces were hospitalized Saturday in a new wave of suspected poisoning attacks, local media reported.
Hundreds of cases of respiratory distress have been reported over the past three months among schoolgirls mainly in the holy city of Qom, south of Tehran, with some needing hospitalization.
Tasnim and Mehr news agencies reported the latest spate of poisonings in the western Hamedan province, as well as Zanjan and West Azerbaijan in Iran’s northwest, Fars in the south and Alborz province in the north.
Dozens have been transferred to local hospitals for treatment, the reports said, adding all students were in generally good condition.
On Friday, President Ebrahim Raisi said he had asked the ministers of intelligence and interior to follow up on the poisoning cases, dubbing them “the enemy’s conspiracy to create fear and despair in the people.”
Foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said a probe into the poisonings was “one of the immediate priorities of the government, to alleviate the concerns of the families and to hold perpetrators accountable.”
On Wednesday, at least 10 girls’ schools were targeted with poisoning attacks, seven in the northwestern city of Ardabil and three in the capital Tehran, according to media reports.
Last week, Iran’s deputy health minister, Younes Panahi, said the poisonings were aimed at shutting down education for girls.
The string of poisonings come more than five months into nationwide protests following the death in custody of Iranian Kurd Mahsa Amini, 22, who had been arrested for an alleged breach of strict dress rules for women.
Tehran says hundreds of people have been killed and thousands arrested in connection with the protests, which the authorities generally describe as “riots.”

IAEA chief reports 'constructive discussions' with Iran

IAEA chief reports ‘constructive discussions’ with Iran
AFP

TEHRAN: The UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi said on Saturday he had “constructive discussions” with Iranian officials that could pave the way for the revival of a landmark 2015 agreement.
“By constructive discussions that we are having now, and by good agreements, I’m sure we are going to be paving the way for important agreements,” Grossi said in a news conference in Tehran alongside Mohammad Eslami, director of Atomic Energy Agency of Iran.

European countries condemn Palestinian attacks, urge Israel to stop expanding settlements

European countries condemn Palestinian attacks, urge Israel to stop expanding settlements
Reuters

Six European countries on Saturday condemned recent Palestinian militant attacks that killed Israeli citizens in the occupied West Bank and called on Israel to halt expansion of settlements there.
“We urge the Israeli government to reverse its recent decision to advance the construction of more than 7,000 settlement building units across the occupied West Bank and to legalize settlement outposts,” Germany, France, Britain, Italy, Poland and Spain said in a joint statement.
On Friday, the European Union’s envoy to the Palestinians called for accountability and for perpetrators to be brought to justice after a rampage by Israeli settlers in which a Palestinian was killed and dozens of houses, shops and cars were torched.

