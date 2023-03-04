Indonesia fuel depot fire kills 19, over dozen missing

You are here

This aerial picture shows burnt houses in a residential area in Plumpang, north Jakarta on March 4, 2023, after a fire at a nearby state-run fuel storage depot run by energy firm Pertamina.
  • Residents living near the depot said they smelled a strong odor of gasoline, causing some people to vomit, after which thunder rumbled twice, followed by a huge explosion around 8 p.m
JAKARTA, Indonesia: Indonesian rescuers and firefighters on Sunday searched for three people who were still missing under the rubble of charred houses and buildings, after a large fire spread from a fuel storage depot in the capital and killed at least 19 people.
The Plumpang fuel storage station, operated by state-run oil and gas company Pertamina, is near a densely populated area in the Tanah Merah neighborhood in North Jakarta. It supplies 25 percent of Indonesia’s fuel needs.
At least 260 firefighters and 52 fire engines extinguished the blaze just before midnight on Friday after it tore through the neighborhood for more than two hours, fire officials said.
Footage showed hundreds of people running in panic as thick plumes of black smoke and orange flames filled the sky.
National police chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo said a preliminary investigation showed the fire was caused by a technical problem involving excess pressure as the depot received fuel from Pertamina’s Balongan Refinery in West Java province.
“It was found that a fire occurred during a filling of Pertamax fuel,” Listyo told a news conference late Saturday, referring to a type of fuel oil produced by Pertamina.
He didn’t elaborate as investigators from Pertamina and the police were still working to establish the cause of the fire, including by questioning dozens of witnesses and examining video recordings from surveillance cameras.
Residents living near the depot said they smelled a strong odor of gasoline, causing some people to vomit, after which thunder rumbled twice, followed by a huge explosion.
Sri Haryati, a mother of three, said the fire began to spread about 20 minutes later, causing panic.
“I was crying and immediately grabbed our valuable documents and ran with my husband and children,” Haryati said, adding that she heard smaller blasts that echoed across the neighborhood as orange flames jumped from the depot.
Rescuers were still searching for three people who were reported missing. About 35 people were receiving treatment in five hospitals, some of them in critical condition.
Listyo said more than 1,300 people were displaced and taking shelter in 10 government offices, a Red Cross command post and a sport stadium.
Pertamina’s head Nicke Widyawati apologized and said the company would provide help to the community and cooperate in the investigation.
“We will carry out a thorough evaluation and reflection internally to prevent similar incidents from happening again,” Widyawati said in a statement, adding that the company ensured the safe supply of fuel oil.
On Saturday, grieving relatives gathered at a police hospital’s morgue in eastern Jakarta to try to identify their loved ones. Officials said the victims were burned beyond recognition and could only be identified through DNA and dental records.
In 2014, a fire at the same fuel depot engulfed at least 40 houses, but no casualties were reported.
Indonesia’s State Owned Enterprises Minister Erick Thohir told reporters that the government will remap safe zones for residential areas away from vital objects.
He said the incident showed the Plumpang area is not safe for the community, and the government is planning to move the fuel storage depot to Tanjung Priok port in northern Jakarta.

 

North Korea says UN should demand end to S.Korea-US military drills

North Korea says UN should demand end to S.Korea-US military drills
  • The US and South Korea say the exercises are in self-defense and are necessary to counter the rising threats from North Korea’s ballistic missile and nuclear weapons programs, which are banned by UN Security Council resolutions
SEOUL: North Korea’s foreign ministry on Sunday called on the United Nations to demand an immediate halt to combined military drills by the United States and South Korea, saying they were raising tensions that threaten to spiral out of control.
The drills and rhetoric from the allies are “irresponsibly raising the level of confrontation,” Kim Son Gyong, vice foreign minister for international organizations, said in a statement carried by state news agency KCNA.
The United States and South Korea will conduct more than 10 days of large-scale military exercises in March, including amphibious landings, officials from the two countries said on Friday.
The US and South Korea say the exercises are in self-defense and are necessary to counter the rising threats from North Korea’s ballistic missile and nuclear weapons programs, which are banned by UN Security Council resolutions.
North Korea on Saturday blamed the United States for what it said was the collapse of international arms control systems and said Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons were a just response to ensure the balance of power in the region.
The allies also conducted a combined air drill with an American long-range bomber and South Korean fighter aircraft on Friday, and have been staging weeks of exercises for special rations troops.
“The UN and the international community will have to strongly urge the US and South Korea to immediately halt their provocative remarks and joint military exercises,” Kim said.
It is regrettable that the UN has been consistently silent on the exercises, which have a “clear aggressive nature,” he said.
Last month Kim issued a statement saying UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has been “extremely unfair, unbalanced” on North Korea’s missile tests.
 

 

UK failing Afghan journalists amid resettlement delays, rights groups warn

UK failing Afghan journalists amid resettlement delays, rights groups warn
  • Index on Censorship EIC: Former Western media employees ‘vulnerable to violence, arrest and assassination’
LONDON: The UK is failing in its mission to safeguard endangered Afghan citizens, especially journalists who are at risk of Taliban reprisal, a coalition of press freedom groups has warned.

The warning comes as the government waits to release details of the next phase of its Afghan citizens’ resettlement scheme, the flagship program to relocate selected individuals to Britain.

But delays have meant that the UK is out of step with European allies, including Germany and France, which have already given refuge to several journalists, rights groups warned, adding that they had received a “deluge” of pleas for help from Afghans to assist in their relocation.

The groups appealing to UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman include Index on Censorship, the National Union of Journalists, PEN International and English PEN.

Martin Bright, editor-at-large of Index on Censorship, said that Afghan journalists in their home country, as well as neighboring Pakistan and Iran, have been offered no reassurance by the UK despite appearing to be eligible for the ACRS.

He added: “Without clarification on progress for ACRS, there is little if any support that can be provided, and this leaves the journalists vulnerable to threats of disappearance, violence, arrest, imprisonment and assassination.”

Many Afghan journalists, mostly women, have fled to neighboring countries in search of safety, but remain at risk due to the presence of Taliban sympathizers as well as the possibility of being deported.

In the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, last month, news broke that several Afghan journalists had their personal electronics, including phones, laptops and cameras, seized by authorities.

A female Afghan journalist now living in Pakistan said: “During this period, I have gone through hell. There is much discrimination, racism and prejudice in Pakistan society, and hostility toward Afghan women, in particular.”

Many of the journalists previously worked for Western media outlets before the Taliban takeover in 2021.

A group of eight who worked for the BBC were previously denied UK visas, but had their applications reopened following legal action against the UK Home Office.

The ACRS was launched in the wake of the Taliban takeover by former UK prime minister Boris Johnson.

It aims to resettle members of Afghan civil society in the UK, and officially opened early last year to Afghans who had already entered the UK, offering a legal pathway to receive right to remain in Britain.

But the scheme has faced delays in opening to those still trapped in Afghanistan and neighboring countries, rights group have warned.

A government spokesman said that more than 24,000 Afghans had been relocated to the UK, including “campaigners for women’s rights, human rights defenders, scholars, journalists, judges and members of the LGBT+ community.”

They added: “Our work continues to help other eligible Afghans.”

At least six killed in blast at oxygen plant in Bangladesh

At least six killed in blast at oxygen plant in Bangladesh
  • “Six bodies were recovered from the site,” local government official Shahadat Hossain told Reuters, adding a rescue operation was continuing
DHAKA: At least six people were killed and several injured on Saturday when a fire broke out following an explosion at an oxygen plant in southeastern Bangladesh, officials said.
The death toll could rise as a rescue operation was ongoing at the plant at Sitakunda, 40 km (25 miles) from the southeastern port city of Chittagong, they added.
It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion, a fire service official said.
“Six bodies were recovered from the site,” local government official Shahadat Hossain told Reuters, adding a rescue operation was continuing.
A huge bang was heard which shook an area with a radius of up to two kilometers, police official Nayhanul Bari said, quoting witnesses.
A massive fire at a container depot in the area killed 50 people and injured nearly 200 in June last year.

 

New Philippine bill seeks introduction of Arabic into school curriculum

Muslim students listen to their teacher at a government elementary school in Manila on Oct. 9, 2008.
Muslim students listen to their teacher at a government elementary school in Manila on Oct. 9, 2008.
New Philippine bill seeks introduction of Arabic into school curriculum

  • Legislation aims to expand access for Muslims to education in accordance with their beliefs
  • Muslims constitute 5 percent of the nearly 110 million population of the Philippines
MANILA: A new bill filed in the Philippine Congress seeks to introduce the teaching of Arabic into the school curriculum to increase awareness of Muslim culture and traditions in the Southeast Asian country where a sizeable minority professes Islam.

Muslims constitute roughly 5 percent of the nearly 110 million, predominantly Catholic population of the Philippines. Muslim communities live mostly on the island of Mindanao and the Sulu archipelago in the country’s south, as well as in the central-western province of Palawan.

The bill was filed in Congress on Feb. 9 by lawmaker Mujiv Hataman from Basilan in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region — an autonomous, largely Muslim area of the southwestern portion of the island of Mindanao.

The proposed legislation No. HB 7130, aims to expand access for Muslims to “education according to their cultural, traditional, social, and religious beliefs.”

Legislation aims to expand access for Muslims to education in accordance with their beliefs.

The Philippine government currently has a program, titled Arabic Language and Islamic Values Education, to teach the Arabic language and fundamentals of Islam at regular schools, but it has not been fully implemented.

“The ALIVE program provides a curriculum for public and private elementary schools that caters to Muslim students. HB 7130 seeks to institutionalize this curriculum because, presently, it suffers from many challenges that include, but are not limited to, non-implementation, lack of funding, lack of training of qualified teachers, and more,” Hataman told Arab News on Friday.

“If passed into law, it will allow them to learn about the subjects at the primary education (level), no matter what school they are in. It also aims to enrich the Philippine education system with cultural and religious knowledge of the Islamic faith and foster national unity in diversity among Muslim and non-Muslim students.”

According to Hataman’s bill, the implementation of the program — which shall be optional and at the behest of students’ parents — would develop the learners’ functional literacy in Arabic, while teaching Islamic values would help them understand the religion’s values and foster interfaith dialogue, multiculturalism and respect for differences in belief.

It is not the first time that such legislation is proposed in the Philippines.

In 2022, Sen. Win Gatchalian filed a similar bill in the Senate to “ensure the contribution of Muslim Filipinos to national goals and aspirations aimed at making them partners in nation-building.”

According to Gatchalian, the chairman of the Senate Committee on Basic Education, the measure would help foster inclusive education to address learners’ diversity of needs and ensure their full participation.

While Gatchalian’s bill is currently pending in the Senate, Hataman’s is now with Congress, awaiting its first hearing.

It may take months until congressmen, and later senators, deliberate it, but the lawmaker is dedicated to pursuing the cause to ensure that Muslim students are able to fully realize their potential.

“It is imperative that we mandate the teaching of Arabic language and Islamic values to Muslim students,” he said.

“We need to recognize that our diverse cultural and religious backgrounds require a more responsive educational approach.”

 

UK asylum questionnaire risks growing claims backlog, lawyers warn

UK asylum questionnaire risks growing claims backlog, lawyers warn
  • 50-question document sent to asylum-seekers from Afghanistan, Libya, Syria under new scheme
  • ‘A failure to return the questionnaire without reasonable explanation may result in an individual’s asylum claim being withdrawn’
LONDON: A scheme by the UK government to use unanswered questionnaires as a way to withdraw asylum applications may lead to a record backlog of claims, lawyers warned in a letter.
The letter, penned by almost 170 lawyers, experts and refugee groups, warns that rejected asylum applicants, who will risk losing government support as a result of the scheme, will choose to reapply, potentially overwhelming the Home Office with fresh claims, The Independent reported.
Under the new system, which aims to expedite processing, about 12,000 asylum-seekers — from Afghanistan, Libya, Syria, Yemen and Eritrea — have been sent questionnaires intended to serve as a replacement for interviews.
The scheme was launched last month as the Home Office seeks to clear a surging backlog of asylum claims.
The questionnaire contains 50 questions concerning experiences regarding persecution and human trafficking and must be completed within 20 working days.
It warns: “A failure to return the questionnaire without reasonable explanation may result in an individual’s asylum claim being withdrawn in line with the published policy on withdrawing asylum claims.”
However, the lawyers’ letter, coordinated by the Immigration Law Practitioners’ Association, warns: “This proposed plan of withdrawing claims will only give the appearance of reducing the backlog, whilst in fact adding to the backlog of fresh asylum claims being made.
“We urge the government to rethink its plan and to remedy it.”
It added that asylum-seekers who fail to complete the questionnaire will risk losing government accommodation and support and may face deportation.
ILPA CEO Jonathan Griffin said: “While the government’s aim of speeding up decision-making for those with manifestly well-founded claims is welcome, we are deeply concerned about the fairness of a process that requires a person without legal advice to respond to a long and complicated questionnaire, in English, in a short space of time, under threat of their asylum claim being withdrawn.”
Matilda Bryce, asylum policy and campaigns manager at the Freedom from Torture charity, which signed the letter, said: “The questionnaire in its current form risks exacerbating the asylum backlog while jeopardizing the asylum claims of individuals unable to complete the form before the arbitrary deadline.”
A Home Office spokesperson said that the questionnaire alone would not lead to final decisions on asylum applications.

