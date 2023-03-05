You are here

Max Verstappen on pole as he bids to end barren run in Bahrain

Red Bull Racing’s Dutch driver Max Verstappen drives at the Sakhir Circuit in Bahrain during the Grand Prix weekend. (AFP)
Red Bull Racing's Dutch driver Max Verstappen drives at the Sakhir Circuit in Bahrain during the Grand Prix weekend. (AFP)
Updated 05 March 2023
AP

Max Verstappen on pole as he bids to end barren run in Bahrain

Red Bull Racing’s Dutch driver Max Verstappen drives at the Sakhir Circuit in Bahrain during the Grand Prix weekend.
  • The two-time reigning champion seemed cursed in Sakhir last year when his Red Bull failed just laps from the end
Updated 05 March 2023
AP

SAKHIR, Bahrain: Formula One champion Max Verstappen is in the right place to win his first Bahrain Grand Prix by starting from the pole in Sunday’s season-opening race.
The desert track has been barren for Verstappen, who failed to finish three of his first four races there. The two-time reigning champion seemed cursed in Sakhir last year when his Red Bull failed just laps from the end with a steering problem.
Ferrari clinched a 1-2 finish with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. and appeared to be Verstappen’s top challengers for last year’s title. But after opening 2022 with two DNFs in three races, Verstappen recovered to win an F1 record 15 races in a dominating year.
“Hopefully no crazy things will happen,” Verstappen said of Sunday. He will be joined on the front row by Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez.
Perez beat Leclerc to qualify second, .138 seconds behind Verstappen under the floodlights.
“Very happy to be on pole,” Verstappen said after securing his 21st career pole. “We’ve shown really good race pace but we need to show that (on Sunday).”
Leclerc was third and starts on the second row alongside teammate Sainz.
“We were in the fight (for pole), which I probably did not expect. That’s a good surprise,” Leclerc said. “Realistically, they (Red Bull) seem to be very, very quick. We have taken a step forward but I don’t think it’s enough.”
Leclerc posted only one time in the final qualifying group nd didn’t take a last shot at pole in order to save tires for Sunday.
“We need to keep in our mind that in the race run, we seem to be a little bit on the backfoot compared to Red Bull,” he said. “I think we are in a better place starting third with new tires than starting first with old or a bit further up.”
Fernando Alonso showed good speed for Aston Martin as the 41-year-old Spaniard qualified fifth, followed by Mercedes drivers George Russell and seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton.
Alonso was not expecting to be challenging for his 99th career podium in his first race for Aston Martin.
“Going for a podium in race one, it feels too good to be true,” Alonso said. “If we have an opportunity for sure, we will take it.”
It shows how far performance has fallen at once-dominant Mercedes — which won eight straight constructors’ titles — that both drivers trailed Alonso yet still felt their performances exceeded expectations.
“I thought today may be worse than it ended up being,” Hamilton said. “We did some great work overnight.”
Russell believes a realistic target is third place on Sunday but that Alonso might get in the way.
“Qualifying three tenths behind Ferrari when they have probably been the fastest car on single lap pace is positive,” Russell said. “Fernando is probably more of a dark horse than Ferrari.”
Alonso’s teammate, Lance Stroll, was eighth.
Alpine’s Esteban Ocon and new Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg rounded out the top 10.
Alonso led Friday’s second practice ahead of the two Red Bulls, raising hopes he could challenge for pole. And then Stroll surprised many observers by returning so quickly behind the wheel, after missing preseason testing because of an injury in a bicycle accident. He needed minor surgery on his right wrist.
F1 newcomer Logan Sargeant, the first American driver on the grid since 2015, was 16th for Williams. He surged up from last on his last lap and narrowly missed out on advancing into the second round, with McLaren’s Lando Norris just edging him out.
Veteran Kevin Magnussen was 17th for Haas; new McLaren driver Oscar Piastri was 18th, then AlphaTauri’s Nyck de Vries. Frenchman Pierre Gasly, who has won an F1 race, was last on his Alpine debut.
In the third and final practice, Hamilton was fourth ahead of Leclerc and Russell.
Hamilton sounded frustrated with his team when they didn’t get back out in time at the end for practice starts.
“Come on guys. This is twice now,” said Hamilton, whose car was pushed back into the garage.
Hamilton didn’t win a race last year for the first time in his 16-year career. Russell got the team’s only victory in the penultimate race in Brazil.
Team principal Toto Wolff thinks there will be wins, and hopefully they won’t take so long.
“I’m sure we can win races this season,” he said after qualifying. “But it’s really the mid and long term that we need to look at, and which decisions we need to take.”

Topics: Motorsport Formula 1 Formula One F1 Bahrain Bahrain Grand Prix Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing

Medvedev too hot to handle as he beats Rublev to win in Dubai

Medvedev too hot to handle as he beats Rublev to win in Dubai
Updated 04 March 2023
Arab News

Medvedev too hot to handle as he beats Rublev to win in Dubai

Medvedev too hot to handle as he beats Rublev to win in Dubai
  • Medvedev, on the second longest winning streak of his career, broke Rublev twice in each set
  • The victory extended the former No. 1’s winning streak to 14 matches
Updated 04 March 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Russian Daniil Medvedev won his 18th tour-level title and his third in a row on Saturday by beating countryman and close friend Andrey Rublev 6-2, 6-2 at the Dubai Championships on Saturday.

The victory extended the former No. 1’s winning streak to 14 matches.

Medvedev, on the second longest winning streak of his career, broke Rublev twice in each set and won the last five games on the hard court.

Rublev was the defending champion but quickly fell behind as he couldn’t hold his serve in the opening game.

Earlier in the week, Medvedev had given top-ranked Novak Djokovic his first defeat of the year in the semifinals. And the 2021 US Open champion defeated Andy Murray to win the Qatar Open last week after rallying past Jannik Sinner in the final of the Rotterdam Open in a purple patch of form.

“You always doubt what you do in practice, so I wasn’t really expecting what’s happened over the past three weeks, but I’m obviously very happy with how things have turned out, and looking forward to what’s next,” said Medvedev.

“The match tonight was very tactical, Andrey can cause trouble to anyone on Tour and every time we play he tries to make me suffer and I try to make him suffer, so I’m glad it went my way this time,” he added.

“I’ve felt at home since I arrived in Dubai. Even in the first match this week, I played a qualifier and the support was 50-50; great energy from the crowd here all week so thank you.”

Meanwhile, runner-up Rublev received a great ovation from the spectators before collecting his trophy, and responded: “Thank you very much, I’ve never had support like that.  I’m really grateful and thank you to all for coming and supporting all of us.”

He also expressed his deep admiration for what Medvedev is achieving on the tour.

“I’ve played well this week, had some great matches, but Daniil destroyed me tonight. Three titles in a row, I don’t know how he is doing it, but I have huge respect for him. He’s a real champion.”

Topics: tennis Dubai Duty Free Championships Daniil Medvedev

De Ligt sends Bayern back on top ahead of PSG tie

De Ligt sends Bayern back on top ahead of PSG tie
Updated 04 March 2023
AFP

De Ligt sends Bayern back on top ahead of PSG tie

De Ligt sends Bayern back on top ahead of PSG tie
  • De Ligt's goal came late in the first half just after he prevented Stuttgart from going ahead
  • Stuttgart pulled one back late on through Juan Jose Perea, but Bayern held on to go back above Dortmund on goal difference
Updated 04 March 2023
AFP

BERLIN: Defender Matthijs de Ligt produced a crucial goal-line clearance before scoring himself as Bayern Munich reclaimed the Bundesliga lead from Borussia Dortmund with a 2-1 win at Stuttgart on Saturday.
De Ligt’s goal came late in the first half just after he prevented Stuttgart from going ahead, with Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting grabbing a second for Bayern midway through the second half.
Stuttgart pulled one back late on through Juan Jose Perea, but Bayern held on to go back above Dortmund on goal difference ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League last-16 second leg against Paris Saint-Germain in Munich.
Bayern picked up where they left off in last week’s 3-0 win over Union Berlin, with Leon Goretzka forcing goalkeeper Fabian Bredlow into two stunning reflex saves in quick succession.
Not content to allow Bayern to turn the screws, Stuttgart kept looking dangerous on the counter through the speed of striker Silas.
Silas’ near-post shot forced a save from Yann Sommer after 36 minutes and the home side almost took the lead from the ensuing corner, with De Ligt desperately clearing a deflected ball off the line.
The Dutch center-back put Bayern in front just a minute later, blasting a low shot under Bredlow from outside the box.
Fresh from inking a one-year extension in Munich on Friday, former PSG striker Choupo-Moting doubled Bayern’s lead by hammering a shot past Bredlow when put through on goal by Thomas Mueller.
With just two minutes remaining, the home side gave their fans hope, Tiago Tomas curling in a superb cross to find Perea, who headed past Sommer.
French winger Tanguy Coulibaly had a chance to equalize in the second minute of injury time when he jumped high to head a cross from Hiroki Ito, but his effort went just wide.
Stuttgart, who have lost five of their past six games, are one of four teams holding up the bottom of the table equal on 19 points.
Earlier on Saturday, Union Berlin missed a chance to keep in touch with Bayern and Dortmund, playing out a scoreless draw at home against Cologne.
Chances were few throughout and despite some late attacking changes from Union manager Urs Fischer, the visitors held firm.
Fischer singled out goalkeeper Frederik Ronnow for particular praise, telling Sky: “Cologne were a bit more dangerous... we can thank our goalkeeper for keeping us in the game.”
The result, Union’s third 0-0 draw in their past five matches, sees the Berliners fall five points behind Bayern, sitting in third place.
Elsewhere, Freiburg missed a chance to overtake RB Leipzig into the Champions League places, drawing 0-0 away to Borussia Moenchengladbach.
France striker Marcus Thuram won Gladbach a second-half penalty but the spot kick was overturned by VAR, which found insufficient contact with the forward’s foot.
Gladbach were reduced to 10 men with three minutes remaining when Algerian wing-back Ramy Bensebaini picked up a second yellow for kicking the ball away in frustration.
At the other end of the table, Schalke boosted their hopes of avoiding a direct return to the second division, winning 2-0 away at fellow strugglers Bochum.
The win, set up by a first-half goalkeeping howler from Bochum’s Manuel Riemann and a clever second-half strike from Marius Buelter, was Schalke’s first away victory in the top flight since November 2019.
Schalke, who had anchored the Bundesliga table since October, are now unbeaten in their last six games ahead of next week’s clash with derby rivals Dortmund.
Mainz lifted themselves to seventh with a hard-fought 1-0 home win over Hoffenheim, thanks to a first-half strike from Leandro Barreiro.
The result was the visitors’ seventh loss in eight matches in 2023, leaving Hoffenheim in grave relegation danger.
Augsburg lifted themselves eight points clear of the relegation spots with a 2-1 home win over Werder Bremen.

Topics: Bayern Munich Stuttgart Bundesliga

Wolves damage Tottenham’s top-4 hopes with 1-0 win in EPL

Wolves damage Tottenham’s top-4 hopes with 1-0 win in EPL
Updated 04 March 2023
AP

Wolves damage Tottenham's top-4 hopes with 1-0 win in EPL

Wolves damage Tottenham’s top-4 hopes with 1-0 win in EPL
  • Adama Traore scored in the 82nd minute for his first goal since October
  • Tottenham stayed in fourth place but gave the teams below hope in the race for Champions League qualification
Updated 04 March 2023
AP
WOLVERHAMPTON, England: Wolverhampton boosted their survival hopes and delivered a damaging blow to Tottenham’s Champions League ambitions in a 1-0 win in the English Premier League on Saturday.
Adama Traore scored in the 82nd minute for his first goal since October to lift Wolves six points clear of the relegation zone.
Pedro Porro and Son Heung-min hit the crossbar for Spurs, who sank to a disappointing defeat on the eve of manager Antonio Conte’s return after recovering from gallbladder surgery.
Tottenham stayed in fourth place but gave the teams below hope in the race for Champions League qualification. Newcastle in fifth and Liverpool in sixth place both have two games in hand.
Victories over West Ham and Chelsea hauled Spurs into the Champions League spots but a scrappy defeat at Molineux showed their fragility, days after an FA Cup exit at second-tier Sheffield United.
After three winless games, fears grew that Wolves would be sucked back into the drop zone but a gutsy victory gives them further breathing space.
A negative was striker Diego Costa being carried off on a stretcher after landing awkwardly after 28 minutes.

Boy who survived Syria earthquake has dream of meeting Ronaldo fulfilled

Boy who survived Syria earthquake has dream of meeting Ronaldo fulfilled
Updated 04 March 2023
Arab News

Boy who survived Syria earthquake has dream of meeting Ronaldo fulfilled

Boy who survived Syria earthquake has dream of meeting Ronaldo fulfilled
  • GEA Chairman Turki Al-Sheikh steps in to help 10-year-old Rabea Shaheen meet Ronaldo and see star in action for Al-Nassr
  • ‘I love Ronaldo because he knows how to play football, and I wish one day to play like him and train with Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr Club,’ Shaheen says in video viewed by 6m
Updated 04 March 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: A Syrian boy who survived last month’s earthquake has not only had his dream of meeting football legend Cristiano Ronaldo fulfilled, but also watched his hero in action for Riyadh club Al-Nassr on Friday.
Rabea Shaheen, 10, caught the public’s attention in an interview shortly after the disaster when he said that he dreamt of meeting Ronaldo.
The video went viral with over 2.3 million views.

On Friday, Shaheen’s hopes of coming face to face with the Portuguese superstar were finally realized.
“Today my dream has come true,” Shaheen can be heard as saying in a 34-second video that Turki Al-Sheikh, chairman of the Kingdom’s General Entertainment Authority, tweeted.
“I love Ronaldo because he knows how to play football and I wish one day to play like him and train with Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr Club,” the 10-year-old added.
In the video that was viewed over 6.1 million times, the overjoyed 10-year-old can be seen walking quickly toward Ronaldo, shaking hands with him and then hugging him, while saying “I love you.”
The Portuguese smiles and replies: “You are OK.”
“I wish Al-Nassr wins,” Shaheen says near the end of the video. Al-Sheikh tweeted: “Your joy is my joy. God bless the King, the inspiring leader, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, the Saudi people and thanks to the great international star.”

Ronaldo replied to Al-Sheikh’s tweet with “amen” and heart emojis.
Shaheen later watched and cheered as Ronaldo helped Al-Nassr defeat Al-Batin 3-1, a victory that came with three goals in stoppage time.
In another video tweeted by Al-Sheikh, the Syrian boy is seen smiling while wearing the club’s blue-and-yellow scarf and holding their flag.

Shaheen can also be seen clapping and cheering during the seven-second video, which had over 647,000 views.

The GEA chairman, who was moved by Shaheen’s dramatic experience, invited the boy and his mother to Riyadh to make his dream come true.

The initial video in which Shaheen expressed his wish to meet Ronaldo was posted by Emirati journalist Monther Al-Muzaki Al-Shamsi, who went to Syria to cover the disaster.

Al-Shamsi posted the video to his Twitter account on Feb. 16.

In comments published previously by Arab News, the Emirati journalist told Shaheen: “One day, your dream will come true. You will get to go to the stadium and take the people you love with you, where you will see Ronaldo, and perhaps he will give you one of Al-Nassr’s club T-shirts,” to which Shaheen replied: “Ameen.”

Ronaldo also fulfilled the dream of a paraplegic five-year-old Saudi boy, Ibrahim Al-Anzi, and met him before the match on Friday.

Al-Anzi had appealed to Al-Sheikh for help meeting his idol, which the GEA chairman responded to in a matter of hours.

After the match, Al-Anzi posted a video thanking Al-Sheikh for fulfilling his wishes, saying:  “Thank you Baba Turki for making my dream of visiting (Al Nassr’s) Marsoul Park Stadium come true.”

Saudi boy, Ibrahim Al-Anzi, with his idol Cristiano Ronaldo on Friday. (Screenshot)

 

Topics: Ronaldo joins Al Nassr Al-Nassr Cristiano Ronaldo Turki Al-Sheikh General Entertainment Authority Saudi Arabia Syria Turkiye Syria Earthquake Rabea Shaheen

Nelson nets winner in Arsenal comeback against Bournemouth

Nelson nets winner in Arsenal comeback against Bournemouth
Updated 04 March 2023
AP

Nelson nets winner in Arsenal comeback against Bournemouth

Nelson nets winner in Arsenal comeback against Bournemouth
  • The Gunners had to dig deep for this one after being caught out straight from the kickoff
  • Once more, it was an academy product who came through for Arsenal
Updated 04 March 2023
AP

LONDON: Conceding a goal after just nine seconds and going 2-0 down in the second half wasn’t enough to derail Arsenal’s title bid in the English Premier League.
Substitute Reiss Nelson scored the winner with a fierce volley deep into injury time as Arsenal recovered to beat Bournemouth 3-2 on Saturday and maintain a five-point lead atop the league.
The Gunners had to dig deep for this one after being caught out straight from the kickoff.
Philip Billing put the visitors ahead after just nine seconds to stun the Emirates Stadium crowd, some of whom had not even reached their seats yet. And things got worse in the 57th when Marcos Senesi headed home the second goal for Bournemouth from a corner.
But Thomas Partey began the comeback in the 62nd and Ben White scored his first Arsenal goal to equalize in the 70th.
Arsenal have made a habit of late winners recently and came up with the latest yet when Nelson capped the comeback in the seventh minute of injury time. The winger, who also set up White’s equalizer, downed the ball on his chest outside the area following another corner and hit a perfectly struck volley into the far corner.
Once more, it was an academy product who came through for Arsenal.
Nelson was widely viewed as one of the brightest prospects to come out of the London club’s Hale End academy but has since been overshadowed by Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Eddie Nketiah after a string of injury problems and loan moves. This was just his third league appearance of the season and he had been on the field for only a minute before setting up White’s equalizer, and netting the biggest goal of his Arsenal career.
“It’s amazing. When the ball came out to me I eyed it up. Everyone went crazy when it went in,” Nelson said. “It’s a great moment for me. I have been here all my life and it means a lot.”
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta made three changes to his starting lineup in a rare attempt to rotate. Granit Xhaka was on the bench for the first time in the league this season. That meant it was the first time since Arsene Wenger stepped down in 2018 that Arsenal fielded a starting lineup in the league where none of the players had featured under the Frenchman.
But they were caught napping straight away
Joe Rothwell received the kickoff and lobbed the ball down the right flank for Dango Ouattara, whose cross into the box found Billing for an easy finish. According to stats provider Opta, the goal was scored after 9.11 seconds, making it the second fastest in the league after Shane Long’s goal within 8 seconds for Southampton against Watford in 2019.
Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto had to make a double save in the fourth minute to stop Arsenal from scoring a quick equalizer, getting down low to stop a shot from Martin Odegaard and getting back up quickly to deny Saka from converting the rebound.
But Arsenal couldn’t seriously threaten Neto for the rest of the first half despite dominating possession, and the crowd was already growing restless by the time Senesi lost his marker and was left free to head in a corner past Aaron Ramsdale.
But Arsenal didn’t take long to start the comeback.
After Neto punched out a corner, Smith Rowe headed it back toward goal and Partey was there to hammer it home from close range. The hosts kept pushing forward and Nelson swung in a cross from the left that found White on the opposite side of area, and the defender struck a first-time volley that crossed the line before Neto was able to punch it away.
And just when it looked like Arsenal would have to settle for a draw, Nelson’s goal sparked some of the biggest celebrations Emirates Stadium has seen this season.
“It was just mad,” Arteta said. “Those feelings of happiness and joy. It was a really special way and it took until the last second to earn it. I am really proud of them. They never gave up. There is nothing like sharing those great moments with your people. I’m so happy for (Nelson).”

Topics: Arsenal FC Mikel Arteta Premier league AFC Bournemouth

