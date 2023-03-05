You are here

  Israel's controversial finance minister will not meet US officials after Palestinian village comment

Israel’s controversial finance minister will not meet US officials after Palestinian village comment

Israel’s controversial finance minister will not meet US officials after Palestinian village comment
Bezalel Smotrich, Israeli far-right lawmaker, speaks during a rally in the southern Israeli city of Sderot. (File/AFP)
Israel’s controversial finance minister will not meet US officials after Palestinian village comment

Israel’s controversial finance minister will not meet US officials after Palestinian village comment
  • Walking back on his statement, Bezalel Smotrich said, “I did not mean harm to innocents when I said that Hawara should be wiped out"
LONDON: The White House has announced that Israel’s finance minister, who called for a flashpoint Palestinian town to be “erased,” will not meet officials from the Biden administration during his visit to the US next week, Israeli media reported.

Bezalel Smotrich, who will be making his first trip to Washington since taking up his ministerial position, will not meet US Treasury Secretary Jen Yellen or any other government officials, the White House told a press briefing on Friday.

Smotrich made the comments at a conference on Wednesday amid a spate of deadly Palestinian attacks and Israeli settler violence in the occupied West Bank.

When questioned about a weekend settler rampage through the Palestinian village of Hawara, which an Israeli general on Tuesday described as a “pogrom,” Smotrich said: “I think that Hawara needs to be erased.”

The rampage was sparked by the shooting of two Israeli brothers by a suspected Palestinian militant, which came days after Israeli forces launched their deadliest West Bank raid in nearly 20 years, leaving 11 Palestinians dead in the northern city of Nablus.

Smotrich is scheduled to speak at the Israel Bonds annual conference in Washington from March 12-14.

His comments had drawn international condemnation, with the UN human rights chief Volker Turk denouncing them as “an unfathomable statement of incitement to violence and hostility.”

The US State Department described his comments as an incitement to violence and called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to publicly disavow it.

“They were irresponsible, they were repugnant, they were disgusting,” spokesman Ned Price told reporters on Wednesday.

“Just as we condemn Palestinian incitement to violence, we condemn these provocative remarks that also amount to incitement to violence,” he said.

Some 120 American Jewish leaders on Friday released a joint statement calling for a boycott against Smotrich’s visit. It said he “should not be given a platform in our community,” Israeli media reported.

“The list of signatories on the statement demonstrated that the desire to disassociate with Smotrich extended to more mainstream elements of the Jewish community and well beyond the more progressive groups who already called for the minister to be denied a visa to get into the country,” The Times of Israel reported.

Representatives from 19 countries — including France, Germany, Japan and the UK — visited Hawara on Saturday and issued a joint statement “condemn(ing) in the strongest terms the heinous and violent acts committed by settlers."

'I did not mean harm'

Following the growing outrage, Smotrich issued a statement saying the media had misinterpreted them, without retracting his call for the village to be erased.

“It is possible that the word was wrong,” Smotrich told local television on Saturday.

“I did not mean harm to innocents when I said that Hawara should be wiped out,” he tweeted Saturday. "People sometimes use harsh expressions that they don't mean to convey a harsh message. It happens to everyone."

 

(With Reuters and AFP)

Topics: Israel United States Bezalel Smotrich Ned Price Hawara

Hundreds of migrants fly home from Tunisia after attacks

Ivorian migrants disembark a repatriation plane from Tunisia at Felix Houphouet Boigny airport in Abidjan, on March 04, 2023.
Ivorian migrants disembark a repatriation plane from Tunisia at Felix Houphouet Boigny airport in Abidjan, on March 04, 2023.
Hundreds of migrants fly home from Tunisia after attacks

Ivorian migrants disembark a repatriation plane from Tunisia at Felix Houphouet Boigny airport in Abidjan, on March 04, 2023.
  • "The Tunisians don't like us, so we are forced to leave," Bagresou Sego told AFP before boarding the bus
ABIDJAN: Almost 300 people returned from Tunisia to Mali and Ivory Coast on Saturday after boarding repatriation flights, fearful of a wave of violence since the president launched a tirade against migrants.
Last month President Kais Saied ordered officials to take "urgent measures" to tackle irregular migration, claiming without evidence that "a criminal plot" was underway "to change Tunisia's demographic makeup".
Saied claimed that migrants were behind most crime in the North African country, fuelling a spate of sackings, evictions and attacks.
The African Union expressed "deep shock and concern" at his remarks, while governments in sub-Saharan Africa scrambled to bring home hundreds of frightened nationals who flocked to their embassies for help.
A group of 135 Malian nationals arrived in Bamako late Saturday, an AFP journalist reported.
They were welcomed by Defence Minister Sadio Camara and the minister for Malians living abroad Alhamdou Ag Ilyene, who explained that Mali's government had chartered their plane.
The minister said 97 men, 25 women and 13 children had been on board.
In Abidjan, a flight carrying 145 passengers also landed late on Saturday. They were welcomed by Prime Minister Patrick Achi and several ministers, an AFP journalist said.
They were taken to a reception centre, where they will spend three days receiving medical and psychological care before being reunited with their families.

Early this morning, an AFP photographer saw the Malian group leave their embassy in Tunis, boarding buses to the airport where a chartered plane awaited.
"The Tunisians don't like us, so we are forced to leave," Bagresou Sego told AFP before boarding the bus.
Adrahmen Dombia, who arrived in Tunisia four years ago, said he had to stop his university studies mid-year. "I'm going back because I'm not safe."
Another Malian migrant, Baril, said he had a permit to stay in Tunisia but joined the repatriation flight anyway.
"We ask President Kais Saied with great respect to consider our other brothers and treat them well," he told AFP.
A first group of 50 Guineans was flown home on Wednesday.
According to official figures, there are around 21,000 undocumented migrants from other parts of Africa in Tunisia, a country of around 12 million people.
Critics accuse Saied, who has seized almost total power since July 2021, of seeking to install a new dictatorship in the country, which is grappling with inflation and shortages of essential goods.

Since Saied gave his speech on February 21, rights groups have reported a spike in vigilante violence, including the stabbings of African migrants.
Jean Badel Gnabli, head of an association of Ivorian migrants in Tunisia, told AFP from the airport that the group leaving on Saturday had "spent the night in hotels".
The whole community was living in fear, he said earlier. "They feel like they've been handed over to mob justice."
Ambassador Savane said 1,100 Ivorians out of around 7,000 in Tunisia had applied to be repatriated.
Michael Elie Bio Vamet, head of an Ivorian student association, said 30 students had signed up for the repatriation flight despite having permits to stay.
"They don't feel comfortable," he told AFP by phone. "Some of them were victims of racist acts. Some are at the end of their studies, but others discontinued.
"There are attacks almost every day, threats, they are even being kicked out by landlords or physically attacked," he added.

Many African migrants in Tunisia lost their jobs and homes overnight.
Dozens were arrested after identity checks, and some are still being detained.
Migrants whose countries have embassies in Tunisia rushed to them for help.
The embassies of Ivory Coast and Mali provided emergency accommodation this week for dozens of their citizens evicted from their homes, including young children.
Citizens of other African countries whose countries have no diplomatic representation in Tunisia set up makeshift camps outside the Tunis offices of the International Organization for Migration.
Among those heading home are dozens of fee-paying or scholarship students who were enrolled in Tunisian universities and in the country legally.
 

Topics: Tunisia migrants

A year after military operation, Israel faces a more dangerous security situation

A year after military operation, Israel faces a more dangerous security situation
A year after military operation, Israel faces a more dangerous security situation

A year after military operation, Israel faces a more dangerous security situation
  • The operation started in February 2022 with the assassination of three Palestinians in Nablus
  • Israeli military experts say the West Bank was the only front where Israel could have achieved victory
RAMALLAH: A year after conducting the wide-scale military operation in the West Bank “Break the Wave,” the Israeli security apparatus seems to have achieved little. The situation is more dangerous and violent than before the operation, defense experts told Arab News.

The operation started in February 2022 with the assassination of three Palestinians in Nablus — Adham Mabrouka, Ashraf Mubaslat, and Mohammed Dakhil — and continued with terrible violence, spreading into Gaza.

The Israeli campaign of arrests disrupted the lives of more than 7,000 Palestinians from the West Bank and Jerusalem. A total of 139 Palestinians were killed and thousands were injured, while dozens of homes were destroyed. However, the campaign failed to eliminate perpetrators of individual attacks.

Israeli military experts say the West Bank was the only front where Israel could have achieved victory. The same could not be said about its confrontations with Lebanese Hezbollah, Gaza rulers Hamas, or Iran. But a year later, the West Bank has become the biggest security challenge for the Israeli army, following the Iranian threat, as it deployed 46 divisions there — 80 percent of its total military strength.

The operation tried to achieve three goals:

i) To thwart individual or organized Palestinian attacks before they occur, which requires accurate intelligence but was not achieved due to the escalation of individual attacks and the expansion of armed groups across the West Bank.

ii) To achieve deterrence through security operations by arresting everyone related to the perpetrators or planners of attacks, demolishing their homes and deporting their families.

iii) To address weaknesses in the segregation wall between Israel and the West Bank, which enables armed attackers and other Palestinians to breach the barrier.

Since the beginning of 2023, the death toll of Israeli soldiers and settlers has risen to 15 — almost half of the 33 deaths in Israel during the entire year of 2022.

Esmat Mansour, a Palestinian expert on Israeli affairs, told Arab News that the Israeli military operation failed to achieve the objectives it set out to accomplish a year ago.

It also failed to eliminate Palestinian military groups, prevent armed attacks against Israeli targets, and transfer Israeli-Palestinian confrontation to the West Bank, as former Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said he preferred a military confrontation between a Palestinian gunman and an Israeli soldier in Jenin instead of a coffee shop in Tel Aviv.

Mansour said that security coordination between Israel and the Palestinian Authority had stopped and that Israel’s control over the security situation in the West Bank had diminished.

“I believe that the Israeli operation has failed to achieve the goals for which it was launched and that the presence of an extreme right-wing government compounds the failure of the military operation and may lead to the start of a third intifada,” Mansour said.

The escalation of Palestinian attacks and the expansion of Palestinian cells — whether through the Lions’ Den, the Jenin Brigade, the Jerusalem Brigades, the Al-Qassam Brigades, the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, the Tulkarem Brigade or the Jab’a Brigade —constituted a blow to the Israeli security system.

A year on, the army, Israel’s internal spy network Shin Bet and the police hop from one plan to another, while Palestinian resistance groups, previously confined to Jenin and now present in Nablus, Jericho and Tulkarem, have increased.

Meanwhile, to contain growing Palestinian military attacks against the Israeli targets, the US, Jordan and Egypt attended a summit in Aqaba, Jordan, on Feb. 26 with the participation of the Palestinian Authority.

While the summit was in progress, a Palestinian shot dead two Israeli settlers near Nablus. Later in the evening, hundreds of extremist settlers raided Hawara town and launched arson attacks with impunity, targeting civilian houses and cars.

Topics: Middle East Palestine Israel

Tunisia labor union urges president to accept ‘dialogue’

Tunisia labor union urges president to accept ‘dialogue’
Tunisia labor union urges president to accept ‘dialogue’

Tunisia labor union urges president to accept ‘dialogue’
  • The UGTT has around 1 million members and shared a Nobel Peace Prize in 2015 with three other civil society groups for promoting national dialogue in the country of about 12 million inhabitants
TUNIS: More than 3,000 people demonstrated against Tunisia’s government on Saturday at a rally organized by the UGTT trade union, which called on President Kaid Saied to accept “dialogue.”
Saied has pushed through sweeping changes to the political system in the country.
In a major crackdown, police have arrested around 20 prominent political figures over the past two weeks, primarily Saied’s opponents.
Demonstrators marched in Tunis on Saturday, also calling for “a halt to impoverishment” in the North African country.
UGTT chief Noureddine Taboubi accused the government of targeting the powerful union as part of a wider crackdown against critics.
Taboubi condemned the latest wave of arrests and the imprisonment since February of Anis Kaabi, a top UGTT official for highway workers, who had been detained after a strike by toll barrier employees.

The UGTT chief defended ‘the rights of migrants, regardless of their nationality.’

“We will never accept such arrests,” Taboubi told the protesters.
The UGTT has around 1 million members and shared a Nobel Peace Prize in 2015 with three other civil society groups for promoting national dialogue in the country of about 12 million inhabitants.
More than 3,000 people took part in the rally.
Taboubi called on Saied to embrace “dialogue” and “democratic” ways.
The UGTT chief also defended “the rights of migrants, regardless of their nationality or the color of their skin.”
“Tunisia is a country of tolerance, no to racism,” he told the crowd.
Saied last month ordered officials to take “urgent measures” to tackle irregular migration, claiming without evidence that “a criminal plot” was underway “to change Tunisia’s demographic makeup.” 

 

Topics: Tunisia

UN urges resettlement of quake-hit Syrians

UN urges resettlement of quake-hit Syrians
UN urges resettlement of quake-hit Syrians

UN urges resettlement of quake-hit Syrians
  • For almost 12 years, Turkiye has hosted some 3.5 million Syrian refugees fleeing the civil war
GENEVA: The UN on Saturday urged countries to speed up taking Syrian refugees from earthquake-hit zones in Turkiye, saying they were facing the trauma of loss and displacement all over again.
The UN made the call as 89 Syrian refugees arrived in Madrid from Turkiye. The 7.8-magnitude earthquake on Feb. 6 killed over 45,000 people in Turkiye and thousands more in neighboring Syria and completely devastated hundreds of thousands of buildings.
For almost 12 years, Turkiye has hosted some 3.5 million Syrian refugees fleeing the civil war. Last month’s earthquake affected an estimated 9 million people, of which more than 1.7 million are refugees.
“Many refugees who fled to Turkiye in search of safety and protection have now faced the trauma of loss and displacement once again — losing their homes and livelihoods,” the UN’s International Organization for Migration and the UN refugee agency UNHCR said in a joint statement.
“To help protect those refugees most at-risk, and to help alleviate pressures on local communities who themselves are also impacted by this humanitarian disaster, UNHCR is appealing for states to expedite resettlement processes and departures,” said UNHCR chief Filippo Grandi.
With many refugees affected by the disaster in “dire need of assistance, we urge more states to step up and speed up processes, enabling quick departures from Turkiye,” he said.

 

Topics: Syria United Nations

Tunisian Judges Assoc. says president suspended judge for not imprisoning suspect

People walk outside a court in Tunis, Tunisia January 10, 2023. (REUTERS)
People walk outside a court in Tunis, Tunisia January 10, 2023. (REUTERS)
Tunisian Judges Assoc. says president suspended judge for not imprisoning suspect

People walk outside a court in Tunis, Tunisia January 10, 2023. (REUTERS)
TUNIS: The Tunisian Judges Association said in a statement on Saturday that Tunisian President Kais Saied had suspended a judge because he had not sent a suspect to prison, accusing the government of a crackdown on opponents.
“The Association warns of the great and unprecedented pressures on the judiciary, after arrests and prosecutions that included political activists, judges, lawyers, trade unionists, journalists and media professionals,” the statement said.
A spokesperson for the president was not immediately available.

 

 

Topics: Tunisia

