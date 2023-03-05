Alanazi, Morales share spoils of Local Jockeys Challenge

RIYADH: Naif Alanazi and Lewis Morales shared first place in the Local Jockeys Challenge, which was held over four rounds on Friday at the Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia’s 100th meeting of the season.

The meeting, which took place at King Abdulaziz Racecourse in Janadriyah, consisted of 11 rounds; the second, third, sixth and seventh of which were held as the Local Jockeys Challenge.

Total prize money for the event was $225,000 (SAR 845,000) for champions and those with advanced positions.

Turf Local Jockeys Challenge Handicap

Horse Fakher Alsaad, owned by Alsaad Stable, took first place in the Turf Local Jockeys Challenge Handicap race in the second round on Friday evening.

Ridden by Camillo Ospina and trained by Abdulaziz Almetawae, the five year-old finished the 1,200m race in the lead in 1.11.09 minutes.

Meanwhile, Jockey Naif Alanazi won the third-round challenge title when his horse, Hesslewood, owned by Fahad Dhaidan Grace Alotaibi and trained by trainer Bedn Alsubaie, finished the 2,100m race in 2:08.05 minutes.

The third round of the Turf Local Jockeys Challenge Handicap, and sixth round overall, was won by Lewis Morales riding Lowayjaan, whose trainer is Ahmed Alsuhaymi.

The bay colt took first place, covering a distance of 1,600 meters in 1:40.10 minutes.

Filly Ameerat Fahd, owned by Fahad Abdulaziz Aljabar, won the seventh round of the meeting, covering a distance of 1,400m in 1:28.17 minutes with jockey Ahmed Alazhari and trainer Abdullah Alhamad.

At the end of the four-round Turf Local Jockeys Challenge Handicap, Jockeys Alanazi and Morales shared first place with 25 points each, followed by Alazhari on 23.

Rest of the card

The Jockey Club’s 100th meeting had kicked off with the maiden round dedicated to imported and locally produced three-year-old horses.

Gray colt Alapatite, owned by Meshaal Surour M Alzaidi Sons, ridden by Naif Alanazi and trained by Saud Rezaiq, won the 1,600m race in 1:40.06 minutes.

The fourth round of the day was run on a 2,100m track and was dedicated to Arabian maiden horses aged four and over.

HM Al-Nibrass, owned by Refaei Sanat Alghuraban, took first place in the race in 2:23.05 minutes with jockey Naif Alanazi and under the guidance of trainer Nasser Fawaz.

The Jockey Club dedicated the fifth round to three-year-old local-bred maiden horses and mares.

Under the guidance of Lewis Morales, rode the bay colt Aaly So’oud — owned by Prince Sultan Bin Mishal Bin Abdulaziz and trained by Shaleh Aladhayani — to victory over 1,400m in 1:28.00 minutes.

Logina, owned by Mohammad Ibrahim Hamad Almutawa, won the fillies maiden race in the eighth round on Friday evening, which was dedicated to maiden and imported three-year-old fillies.

The Chestnut filly covered 1,600m in 1.41.83 minutes to finish first with jockey Fawaz Wannas and trainer Mohamed Almutawa.

Horse Maadeh, owned by Yousef Mohammed Abdulrahman Alturaif, won the Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia Award after winning the ninth round of the meeting.

The black colt, ridden by Fahd Alfouraidi and trained by Mohamed Alhirabi, finished the 1,800m race in 1:54.58 minutes.

Moraded, owned by Abdulkarim Mufadhi Awaad Alajmi Sons, won the local-bred horses maiden race in the 10th round, which was dedicated to four-and five-year-old horses.

The bay colt took 1:55.66 minutes to take the lead, covering a distance of 1,800m with jockey Abdullah Alawfi and trainer Faisal Alajmi.

The Jockey Club’s season meeting concluded with the JCSA Challenge with horse Zuran Zuran, owned by Fahad Haif Mohamed Alqahtani, winning the cup.

The gray colt finished first on the 1,800m track of the JCSA Challenge race in 1:52.09 minutes with jockey Mohamed Aldaham and under the guidance of trainer Badr Saud Rizaiq.

The 11th round of the meeting, the JCSA Challenge, was dedicated to imported and open-grade production horses aged four and over.