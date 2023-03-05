TASI rally continues as it starts the week up 117 points 

You are here

While the MSCI Tadawul 30 Index stayed flat at 1,397.62, the parallel market Nomu fell 0.84 percent, to 18,959.37.  (Shutterstock)
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index on Sunday gained for the fourth consecutive session as it closed higher by 117.26 points — or 1.14 percent —to 10,411.26, continuing a rally that began on Feb. 28. 

While the MSCI Tadawul 30 Index stayed flat at 1,397.62, the parallel market Nomu fell 0.84 percent, to 18,959.37. 

TASI’s total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR3.33 billion ($890 million) as 161 stocks of the listed 224 rose and 45 fell. 

Themar Development Holding Co. was the top performer as its share price surged 9.94 percent to SR20.80. 

The other top performers were Arabian Pipes Co., Al Kathiri Holding Co., National Medical Care Co. and Naqi Water Co. 

The Co. for Cooperative Insurance was the worst performer, as its share price slumped 3 percent to SR92.60. 

On the announcements front, Al Jouf Agricultural Development Co. posted an over twofold increase in its 2022 net profit to SR51 million from SR17.4 million in 2021, led by a rise in sales and a decrease in the cost of some products resulting in improved operating profit and profit margin. 

Revenues increased 5 percent to SR342 million in 2022 from SR312.66 million in 2021. 

Earnings per share increased from SR0.58 in 2021 to SR1.7 last year. 

The company’s board of directors recommended, on March 2, a 5 percent cash dividend for the second half of 2022, at SR0.5 per share, totaling SR 15 million. Its share price increased marginally to SR52.5. 

Similarly, Leejam Sports Co., also known as Fitness Time, reported a rise of 25 percent in its net profit to SR257.3 million compared to SR206 million in 2021. 

The gym operator also achieved a 20.39 percent growth in its revenue to SR1.06 billion in the year ending Dec. 31, 2022, compared to SR885.30 million in the year-ago period. Its share price surged 2.57 percent to SR95.80. 

Construction material company Bawan Co.’s net profit slipped 4 percent to SR163 million in 2022 from SR170.3 million a year earlier. 

The firm’s sales revenue increased 12.53 percent to SR3.63 billion for the period ending Dec. 23, 2022, from SR3.23 billion in the year-ago period. 

In a note to the stock exchange, it said the decrease in profit was mainly due to the receipt of SR15.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, after an insurance claim for a fire accident in one of its plastics segment factories. 

On Thursday, Bawan Co.’s board of directors approved a 6.5 percent cash dividend for the second half of 2022, at SR0.65 per share, amounting to SR39 million. Its share price declined 1.49 percent to SR29.85. 

Hail Cement Co. reported a decline of 61 percent in net profit after zakat and tax to SR16.4 million in 2022 from SR42.4 million a year earlier. 

The cement producer’s revenues, however, increased to SR365 million in 2022, 44.28 percent over its sales of SR253.30 million in 2021. Its share price closed slightly up at SR11.50. 

Al Rajhi Co. for Cooperative Insurance, also known as Al Rajhi Takaful, reported earnings of SR89.6 million in 2022, a 9 percent fall from SR98.5 million in 2021. 

The insurer’s net written premiums increased 26.19 percent to SR3.47 billion in 2022 from SR2.79 billion in 2021. Its share price slipped 0.1 percent to SR99.40. 

Saudi Vitrified Clay Pipes Co.’s reported a net loss of SR8.8 million in 2022, compared to SR2.1 million in 2021, due to lower sales and higher cost of goods sold. 

Its sales revenue plunged 14 percent to SR76.3 million in 2022 from SR88.7 in 2021. 

In the fourth quarter of 2022, SVCP posted a 54 percent rise in net profit to SR1.4 million from SR910,000 in the prior-year period. Its share price closed flat at SR40.75. 

Topics: Saudi stock shares TASI

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will participate in the fifth UN Conference on the least developed countries, which is being hosted in Doha from March 5 to 9. 

The Kingdom’s Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal bin Fadel Al-Ibrahim is leading the country’s delegation at the conference where he will be delivering a speech. 

The delegation also includes representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Finance, the Saudi Fund for Development, the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen, and the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center. 

Throughout the conference, the Kingdom’s delegation is set to take part in a number of plenary sessions and high-level meetings, in addition to hosting as many as three side events. 

Meanwhile, Al-Ibrahim is scheduled to hold meetings with senior officials to discuss areas of cooperation to promote economic development in the least developed countries. 

During the conference, new initiatives are expected to be announced to help address the challenges facing least-developed countries. 

The Kingdom is a major contributor in providing development assistance to many of the least developed countries, in line with the UN’s 2030 Sustainable Development Goals. 

Saudi Arabia ranked first among donor countries in offering official development assistance to low and medium-income countries, with a total of SR26.71 billion ($7.12 billion), revealed Supervisor General of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, citing data published by Development Assistance Committee of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.  

The data showcased the official 2021 development assistance offered by donor countries — member states and states with associate memberships at DAC, where the Paris-based committee is considered the biggest forum.  

Al-Rabeeah said that this assistance constitutes 1.05 percent of Saudi Arabia’s gross national income, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

He added that by this proportion the Kingdom has topped the donor countries and surpassed the target approved by the UN General Assembly in October 1970. This stipulated that donor countries should allocate 0.7 percent of their gross national income as official development assistance while seeking innovative sources of financing development in developing countries. 

Topics: Saudi UN Donors

RIYADH: National and international experts are set to congregate in Riyadh to discuss key developments and future trends in the information and communication technology sector amid Saudi Arabia’s push to promote digital transformation. 

Saudi Arabia’s Communications, Space and Technology Commission, in association with the International Data Corporation will host the ICT Indicators Forum in the capital on March 8. 

The ninth edition of this forum, which will take place at Four Seasons Hotel, comes at a time when Saudi Arabia is steadily diversifying its economy in line with the goals outlined in Vision 2030. 

“The Saudi government has been at the forefront of embedding digital transformation initiatives into its transformation journey and the results are there for all to see,” said Hamza Naqshbandi, IDC’s associate vice president for Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, in a press statement.  

As the execution phase of Vision 2030 approaches, he said the impetus on revamping and implementing digital strategies will be a key priority for Saudi organizations. 

The forum is also expected to examine the progress made in enhancing the efficiency of Saudi Arabia’s digital infrastructure and reaffirm the vitality of scaling digital businesses to support the Kingdom’s digital economy aspirations. 

He added: “For the last eight years, IDC Directions has provided an essential platform for executives from across the ICT ecosystem to converge and discover IDC’s outlook and predictions for the Kingdom’s technology markets. It is our pleasure to collaborate with CST once again as we showcase the true value of effective public-private partnerships.” 

In line with its Vision 2030 goals, Saudi Arabia is steadily moving ahead in the information and communication technology sector. 

According to the figures released by the CST Commission, the Kingdom’s ICT market hit SR154 billion ($40.9 billion) in 2022. 

During 2022, Saudi Arabia witnessed several developments that boosted its ICT sector. This includes the registration of 600 firms in the first global spectrum auction aimed at covering the airspace with Internet services, with the size of investment opportunities forecasted to stand at SR1 billion. 

Additionally, as a result of the commission’s regulatory reforms, the number of ICT firms aiming to be listed in the financial market hit 11, reflecting a growth rate of 350 percent when compared to 2021. 

Topics: Saudi itc technology

WASHINGTON: For the first time, UN members have agreed on a unified treaty to protect biodiversity in the high seas — nearly half the planet’s surface — concluding two weeks of talks in New York.

The UN Convention on the Law of the Sea came into force in 1994, before marine biodiversity was a well-established concept.

An updated framework to protect marine life in the regions outside national boundary waters, known as the high seas, had been in discussions for more than 20 years, but previous efforts to reach an agreement had repeatedly stalled. The unified agreement treaty was reached late Saturday.

“We only really have two major global commons — the atmosphere and the oceans,” said Georgetown marine biologist Rebecca Helm. While the oceans may draw less attention, “protecting this half of earth’s surface is absolutely critical to the health of our planet.”

Now that long-awaited treaty text has been finalized, Nichola Clark, an oceans expert at the Pew Charitable Trusts who observed the talks in New York, said, “This is a once in a generation opportunity to protect the oceans — a major win for biodiversity.”

The treaty will create a new body to manage conservation of ocean life and establish marine protected areas in the high seas. And Clark said that's critical to achieve the UN Biodiversity Conference’s recent pledge to protect 30 percent of the planet’s waters, as well as its land, for conservation.

The treaty also establishes ground rules for conducting environmental impact assessments for commercial activities in the oceans.

“It means all activities planned for the high seas need to be looked at, though not all will go through a full assessment,” said Jessica Battle, an oceans governance expert at the Worldwide Fund for Nature.

Many marine species — including dolphins, whales, sea turtles and many fish — make long annual migrations, crossing national borders and the high seas. Efforts to protect them — and human communities that rely on fishing or tourism related to marine life — have previously been hampered by a confusing patchwork of laws.

“This treaty will help to knit together the different regional treaties to be able to address threats and concerns across species’ ranges,” said Battle.

That protection also helps coastal biodiversity and economies, said Gladys Martínez de Lemos, executive director of the nonprofit Interamerican Association for Environmental Defense focusing on environmental issues across Latin America.

“Governments have taken an important step that strengthens the legal protection of two-thirds of the ocean and with it marine biodiversity and the livelihoods of coastal communities,” she said.

The question now is how well the ambitious treaty will be implemented.

The high seas have long suffered exploitation due to commercial fishing and mining, as well as pollution from chemicals and plastics. The new agreement is about “acknowledging that the ocean is not a limitless resource, and it requires global cooperation to use the ocean sustainably,” said Malin Pinsky, a biologist at Rutgers University.

Topics: UN Marine life biodiversity sustainability climate

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has been ranked first globally for the percentage of students enrolled in post-secondary non-tertiary education under technical and vocational training programs, Saudi Press Agency reported citing data from the Global Knowledge Index 2022.

As the Kingdom is making steady progress in the technical and vocational training sector, Ahmad bin Fahad Al-Fahaid, governor of Technical and Vocational Training Corp. conveyed his gratitude to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. 

Al-Fahaid noted that this achievement is the result of the support offered by the Kingdom’s visionary leadership, which is playing a crucial role in equipping its citizens to actively contribute to the development and renaissance of the country.

He further pointed out that TVTC is working to expand the number of colleges and educational institutions in the vocational training sector. 

According to Al-Fahaid, TVTC succeeded in attracting 28 percent of high school graduates to enroll in technical and vocational training in 2021, 4 percent higher than the stipulated target of 24 percent. 

Earlier in November, TVTC announced that it is currently training 6,189 people in preparation for jobs in the tourism and hotel industries.

TVTC’s aims align with Saudi Vision 2030, under which efforts are exerted to cut the unemployment rate in the Kingdom from 11.6 percent to 7 percent by 2030.

The Global Knowledge Index is issued annually by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation in association with UN Development Program, and it aims to provide reliable data to help countries and decision-makers to understand the present scenario and challenges in various sectors, along with discovering future paths. 

The index contains seven composite sub-indices that focus on the performance of six vital knowledge sectors: pre-university education; technical and vocational education and training; higher education; information and communications technology; research, development, and innovation; and economy. 

It also has a special sub-index for enabling environment that diagnoses social, political, economic, health, and environmental contexts for those sectors.

Topics: TVTC SaudiVision2030

RIYADH: China set one of the lowest economic growth targets in decades of 5 percent for the year 2023, Premier Li Keqiang announced during China’s annual National People's Congress in Beijing.  

This is lower than the average forecasts set by economists surveyed by Agence France-Presse who predicted at least 5.5 percent growth.  

China set an economic growth target of around 5.5 percent for the last year but missed its targets with around 2.8 percent deficit.   

This comes as the nation’s top leaders are trying to avoid large stimulus to boost recovery in a post-pandemic market that is weighed down by weak business confidence and uncertainty in the property market.  

“Because the COVID policy has been adjusted, there’s no urgency for them (China) to run another round of big economic stimulus,” Zhang Zhiwei, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd, said.  

“Indeed, given the very low base of economic activities last year, it is unlikely to see growth drop below 5 percent,” Zhiwei added.  

Keqiang said that Beijing would target a rise in its consumer price index of around 3 percent and warns of uncertainties in external factors.  

“China’s economy is staging a steady recovery and demonstrating vast potential and momentum for further growth,” said Keqiang during the congress.  

The government has targeted adding 12 million new urban employment jobs for this year, up from last year's 11 million target.  

Keqiang added that Beijing should give priority to recovery and expansion of consumption in addition to promoting employment of youth and college graduates.  

The country will also boost its defense spending by 7.2 percent this year as well as aim for peaceful reunification with Taiwan.  

Keqiang said that boosting domestic demand would be the government’s top priority this year, while imports and exports would steadily increase.  

“China’s economy is staging a steady recovery and demonstrating vast potential and momentum for further growth. Under the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee, we carried out the Covid-19 response and pursued economic and social development in an effective and well-coordinated way,” Keqiang added. 

Topics: China economy

