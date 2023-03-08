You are here

Nine years on, families urge new search for missing Malaysia plane MH370

Sarah Nor, the mother of Norliakmar Hamid, a passenger on missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, cries as she arrives for the final investigation report on missing flight MH370 in Putrajaya, outside Kuala Lumpur on July 30, 2018. (AFP)
Sarah Nor, the mother of Norliakmar Hamid, a passenger on missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, cries as she arrives for the final investigation report on missing flight MH370 in Putrajaya, outside Kuala Lumpur on July 30, 2018. (AFP)
  • The firm’s search came after Malaysia, China and Australia ended a fruitless two-year, A$200 million ($135.36 million) underwater hunt in January 2017 after finding no trace of the plane
KUALA LUMPUR: Families of those on board Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, which disappeared mysteriously nine years ago, called on the Malaysian government on Sunday to allow US seabed exploration firm Ocean Infinity to mount a new search for the missing plane.
The fate of flight MH370 became one of the world’s greatest aviation mysteries when it disappeared en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on March 8, 2014.
In 2018, Malaysia engaged Ocean Infinity to search for the aircraft in the southern Indian Ocean, offering to pay up to $70 million if it found the plane. But its operation came up short.
The firm’s search came after Malaysia, China and Australia ended a fruitless two-year, A$200 million ($135.36 million) underwater hunt in January 2017 after finding no trace of the plane.
On Sunday, Voice370 — a grouping of relatives of those aboard the plane — said Ocean Infinity hoped to embark on a new search as early as this summer and urged the Malaysian government to accept any proposals from the firm on a conditional fee basis, such that the firm would only be paid if successful.
“Ocean Infinity, over the last 12 months have made real progress working with many people to further understand... the events in 2014,” Voice370 said in a statement, following a memorial event to mark the ninth year since MH370’s disappearance.
“Ultimately, this has greatly improved their chances of conducting a successful search.”
Ocean Infinity and Malaysia’s transport ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
But in a message to families read out at the memorial event, Transport Minister Anthony Loke vowed not to “close the book” on MH370, adding that due consideration would be given to future searches if there was “new and credible information” on the aircraft’s potential location.
Debris confirmed or believed to be from the MH370 aircraft has washed up along the African coast and on islands in the Indian Ocean.
Malaysian investigators previously drew no conclusion about what happened aboard the flight, but did not rule out the possibility that the aircraft had been deliberately taken off course. ($1 = 1.4775 Australian dollars)

 

John Paul II knew of abuse as archbishop: Polish TV report

John Paul II knew of abuse as archbishop: Polish TV report
  • TVN24’s investigation concluded that there was no doubt Wojtyla knew about abuse by priests in his archdiocese and sought to conceal it
WARSAW, Poland: St. John Paul II knew about sexual abuse of children by priests under his authority and sought to conceal it when he was an archbishop in his native Poland, a television news report has alleged.
In a story that aired late Monday, Polish channel TVN24 named three priests whom the future pope then known as Archbishop Karol Wojtyla had moved among parishes or sent to a cloister during the 1970s, including one who was sent to Austria, after they were accused of abusing minors.
Two of the priests, Eugeniusz Surgent and Jozef Loranc, eventually served short prison terms for the abuse, TVN24 said its 2 and 1/2 year-long investigation found. Wojtyla served as archbishop of Krakow from 1964 to 1978, when he became Pope John Paul II. He died in 2005 and was declared a saint in 2014 following a fast-tracked process.
TVN24 quoted from documents of Poland’s communist-era secret security services, which sought to discredit the Catholic Church and had informers there. The documents are held in the archives of the state National Remembrance Institute. Journalist Marcin Gutowski also spoke with a number of victims and a man who said he informed Wojtyla during the 1970s about the abuse by Surgent. None of the priests were defrocked.
The TV channel also quoted from a letter that it said Wojtyla wrote to the archbishop of Vienna at the time, Franz Koenig, recommending a priest to his care. Wojtyla did not say in the letter that Boleslaw Sadus had abused young boys, and he was made a parish priest in Austria. Wojtyla kept in touch with Sadus also after becoming pope.
TVN24’s investigation concluded that there was no doubt Wojtyla knew about abuse by priests in his archdiocese and sought to conceal it.
The broadcast featured a journalist who has written about cases of priestly abuse in Krakow diocese and who argued that Wojtyla reacted in line with Catholic Church procedures of the time.
The findings will gradually lead to a “deconstruction of the image of John Paul II that we have been using so far,” Dominican friar Paweł Gużyński said Tuesday on TVN24, noting that some people may not be prepared to cope with the new facts.
Gużyński stressed, however, that “there is no equality sign between sainthood and total absence of mistakes, even crimes, in someone’s actions.”
Polish church officials tasked with the protection of minors said in a communique Tuesday that further research was needed before Wojtyla’s actions could be “fairly assessed.” The officials stressed that the church was prepared to hear from abuse survivors and to support them.
The channel’s investigation has unleashed heated reactions in Poland, with some observers deriding it as an attempt by left-wing forces to destroy the memory of John Paul II and others demanding for the Catholic Church to reveal the truth.
Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, a Catholic, tweeted a photo of John Paul II greeting a crowd in Poland and added the late pope’s motto “Do not be afraid,” without any comment.
A Polish Jesuit priest, Krzysztof Madel, wrote on Twitter that that the focus should be on the victims, who need the truth to be told.
An official at the Ministry of Education, Radoslaw Brzozka, said on Twitter that John Paul II’s reputation was under attack from people who want to eliminate Catholicism from Poland’s national identity.
John Paul II is not the only pope under scrutiny for dealing with predator priests.
His immediate successor, Benedict XVI, who had a much stricter stance and defrocked hundreds of abusive priests, was faulted by an independent report commissioned by the German Catholic Church for his handling of four cases while he was Munich bishop.
Accusations of having failed to react to cases of abuse by priests in his native Argentina and in Chile, while bishop and then pontiff, have been also addressed to Pope Francis.
Commentators noted that the Catholic Church hierarchy has mostly sought to protect the image of the institution over the needs of victims.
The choice of Wojtyla for pope in 1978 energized Poland’s predominantly Catholic population to openly oppose the nation’s communist system and eventually topple it.
Until recently, the Catholic Church in Poland has played a significant role in the country’s public life. Revelations about pedophile priests and the church’s close ties with the current right-wing government have depreciated its standing.
 

 

Bishop of the Indian city of Jalandhar, Franco Mulakkal, center, leaves after being questioned by police in Kochi, India, Sept. 19, 2018. (AP)
2 Americans dead, 2 rescued after violent Mexico kidnapping

2 Americans dead, 2 rescued after violent Mexico kidnapping
  • The two dead will be turned over to US authorities following forensic work at the Matamoros morgue in the coming hours, the governor said
CIUDAD VICTORIA, Mexico: A road trip to Mexico for cosmetic surgery ended with two Americans dead — and two others found alive in a rural area near the Gulf coast — after a violent shootout and abduction that was captured on video, officials said Tuesday.
The surviving Americans were back on US soil after being sped to the border near Brownsville, the southernmost tip of Texas, in a convoy of ambulances and SUVs escorted by Mexican military Humvees and National Guard trucks with mounted machine guns.
A relative of one of the victims said Monday that the four had traveled together from the Carolinas so one of them could get a tummy tuck surgery from a doctor in the Mexican border city of Matamoros, where Friday’s kidnapping took place.
Tamaulipas Gov. Américo Villarreal said the four were found in a wooden shack, where they were being guarded by a man who was arrested. Villarreal said the captive Americans had been moved around by their captors, and at one point were taken to a medical clinic “to create confusion and avoid efforts to rescue them.”
The two dead will be turned over to US authorities following forensic work at the Matamoros morgue in the coming hours, the governor said.
Villareal said the wounded American, Eric Williams, had been shot in the left leg and the wound was not life threatening. The survivors were taken to Valley Regional Medical Center with an FBI escort, the Brownsville Herald reported. A spokesperson for the hospital referred all inquiries to the FBI.
The US citizens were found in a rural area east of Matamoros called Ejido Tecolote on the way to the Gulf coast known as “Bagdad Beach,” according to Tamaulipas state chief prosecutor Irving Barrios.
Shortly after entering Mexico Friday, the four were caught amid fighting between rival cartel groups in the city. Barrios said the hypothesis is “that it was confusion, not a direct attack.”
Video and photographs taken during and immediately after the abduction show the Americans’ white minivan sitting beside another vehicle, with at least one bullet hole in the driver’s side window. A witness said the two vehicles had collided. Almost immediately, several men in tactical vests and toting assault rifles arrived in another vehicle to surround the scene.
The gunmen walked one of the Americans into the bed of a white pickup, then dragged and loaded the three others. Terrified civilian motorists sat silently in their cars, hoping not to draw their attention. Two of the victims appeared to be motionless.
Officials said a Mexican woman a block and a half away from the scene also died in Friday’s crossfire.
The shootings illustrate the terror that has prevailed for years in Matamoros, a city dominated by factions of the powerful Gulf drug cartel who often fight among themselves. Amid the violence, thousands of Mexicans have disappeared in Tamaulipas state alone.
Robert Williams said in a telephone interview that his brother, 38-year-old Eric Williams, was among the kidnapped Americans. The brothers are from South Carolina but now live in the Winston-Salem area of North Carolina, he said.
Williams described his brother as “easygoing” and “fun-spirited.”
He didn’t know his brother was traveling to Mexico until after the abduction hit the news. But from looking at his brother’s Facebook posts, he thinks his brother did not consider the trip dangerous.
“He thought it would be fun,” Williams said. He hadn’t heard anything about his brother’s whereabouts, he said.
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said the people responsible would be punished. He referenced arrests made in the 2019 killings of nine US-Mexican dual citizens in Sonora near the US border.
He complained about the US media’s coverage of the missing Americans, accusing them of sensationalism. “It’s not like that when they kill Mexicans in the United States, they (the media) go quiet like mummies.”
“It’s very unfortunate, they (the US government) have the right to protest like they have,” López Obrador said. “We really regret that this happens in our country.”
US Attorney General Merrick Garland, said “The cartels are responsible for the deaths of Americans.” “The DEA and the FBI are doing everything possible to dismantle and disrupt and ultimately prosecute the leaders of the cartels and the entire networks that they depend on.”
White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said the US is working with Mexican officials to learn more about the circumstances surrounding the killings.
The FBI had offered a $50,000 reward for the victims’ return and the arrest of the kidnappers.

 

Joe Biden plans new taxes on the rich to help save Medicare

Joe Biden plans new taxes on the rich to help save Medicare
  • More than 65 million people rely on Medicare at a cost to taxpayers of roughly $900 billion every year
WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden on Tuesday proposed new taxes on the rich to help fund Medicare, saying the plan would help to extend the insurance program’s solvency by 25 years and provide a degree of middle-class stability to millions of older adults.
In his plan, Biden is overtly declaring that the wealthy ought to shoulder a heavier tax burden. His budget would draw a direct line between those new taxes and the popular health insurance program for people older than 65, essentially asking those who’ve fared best in the economy to subsidize the rest of the population.
Biden wants to increase the Medicare tax rate from 3.8 percent to 5 percent on income exceeding $400,000 per year, including salaries and capital gains. The White House did not provide specific cost-saving estimates with the proposal, but the move would likely increase tax revenues by more than $117 billion over 10 years, according to prior estimates in February by the Tax Policy Center.
“This modest increase in Medicare contributions from those with the highest incomes will help keep the Medicare program strong for decades to come,” Biden wrote in a Tuesday essay in The New York Times. He called Medicare a “rock-solid guarantee that Americans have counted on to be there for them when they retire.”
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, was quick to dismiss the plan, telling reporters on Tuesday that Biden’s budget agenda “will not see the light of day.”
More than 65 million people rely on Medicare at a cost to taxpayers of roughly $900 billion every year. The number of Medicare enrollees is expected to continue growing as the US population ages. But funding for the program is a problem with federal officials warning that, without cuts or tax increases, the Medicare fund might only be able to pay for 90 percent of benefits by 2028.
Biden’s suggested Medicare changes are part of a fuller budget proposal that he plans to release on Thursday in Philadelphia. Pushing the proposal through Congress will likely be difficult, with Republicans in control of the House and Democrats holding only a slim majority in the Senate.
The proposal is a direct challenge to GOP lawmakers, who argue that economic growth comes from tax cuts like those pushed through by former President Donald Trump in 2017. Those cuts disproportionately favored wealthier households and companies. They contributed to higher budget deficits, when growth failed to boom as Trump had promised and the economy was then derailed in 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic.
The conflicting worldviews on how taxes would impact the economy is part of a broader showdown. Biden and Congress need to reach a deal to raise the government’s borrowing authority at some point this summer, or else the government could default and plunge the US into a debilitating recession.
Grover Norquist, president of Americans for Tax Reform and an advocate for the kinds of tax cuts generally favored by Republicans, said that the US economy would suffer because of the president’s plan.
“The Biden tax hikes will raise the cost of goods and services for everyone, and make American workers and businesses less competitive internationally and vs. China,” Norquist said.
But Maya MacGuineas, president of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, applauded the plan despite having some reservations about it.
“The president’s plan would generate hundreds of billions of dollars – perhaps even approaching a trillion dollars – to strengthen Medicare,” said MacGuineas, a fiscal watchdog focused on deficit reduction.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre declined to discuss the numbers behind the budget plan. She told reporters at Tuesday’s briefing that she would not “dive into the math,” but that Biden’s proposal on Thursday “will be very detailed and transparent.”
Ahead of an expected budget feud and the 2024 campaign season, Democrats have ramped up talk around Medicare, vowing to fend off any Republican attempts to cut the program, although so far the GOP has vowed to avoid any cuts. Still, Republican lawmakers have reached little consensus on how to fulfill their promise to put the government on a path toward balancing the federal budget in the next 10 years.
Last year, members of the House Republican Study Committee proposed raising the eligibility age for Medicare to 67, which would match Social Security. But that idea hasn’t moved forward in a split Congress.
Republicans have denied that they plan to cut the program. A proposal from Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., that would require Congress to reconsider all federal laws every five years, including Medicare, has gotten little traction.
Raising taxes on Americans who make more than $250,000 to pay for Medicare has broad support among older Americans, but raising the eligibility age for Medicare, is widely unpopular, said Mary Johnson, a policy analyst for the nonpartisan Senior Citizens League who has researched the issue.
Politicians who try that route might “lose supporters and it can backfire. You can wind up losing your office, too,” she said. “A very high percentage of seniors are voting in elections.”
Biden’s plan is also intended to close what the White House describes as loopholes that allow people to avoid Medicare taxes on some income. Besides the taxes, Biden wants to expand Medicare’s ability to negotiate drug costs, which began with the Inflation Reduction Act. He signed the sweeping legislation last year.
The White House said its budget plan would expand the pharmaceutical drug provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act. More drugs would be subject to price negotiations, other drugs would be brought into the negotiation process sooner and the scope of rebates would be expanded.
Taken together, Biden’s new proposals would help shore up a key trust fund that pays for Medicare, which provides health care for older adults. According to the White House, the changes would keep the fund solvent until the 2050s, about 25 years longer than currently expected.
Changes would also be made to Medicare benefits. Biden wants to limit cost sharing for some generic drugs to only $2. The idea would lower out-of-pocket costs for treating hypertension, high cholesterol and other ailments.

NATO chief sees ‘progress’ on Sweden, Finland bids

NATO chief sees ‘progress’ on Sweden, Finland bids
  • A new round of talks announced by Turkiye last month will take place at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Thursday
  • Stoltenberg insisted on a visit to Sweden that getting the memberships finalised was "a top priority"
STOCKHOLM: NATO Security General Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday that he saw some “progress” in Sweden and Finland’s stalled bids to join, ahead of talks with Turkiye set to restart this week.
Turkiye and Hungary are the only NATO members still to ratify the bids of the Nordic nations, which must be accepted by all 30 existing members of the military organization.
Ankara had suspended negotiations with Sweden and Finland in outrage after protests in January that included the burning of the Qur'an outside its embassy in Stockholm.
A new round of talks announced by Turkiye last month will take place at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Thursday.
Stoltenberg insisted on a visit to Sweden that getting the memberships finalized was “a top priority.”
“We are making progress,” he said at a press conference with the Swedish prime minister.
Stoltenberg said Stockholm “has delivered” on a deal with Turkiye inked last year that was meant to pave the way to NATO membership.
“The time has come to finalize the ratification process,” he said.
Two previous rounds of the tri-party NATO talks were attended by foreign ministry officials and focused on a specific list of Turkish demands, which include the expulsion of dozens of mostly Kurdish suspects.
Stoltenberg refused to speculate on the results of the fresh negotiations this week.
Turkiye has raised the prospect of accepting Finland without letting Sweden’s application through.
NATO officials are skeptical about splitting up the bids, but increasingly accept Helsinki may join first.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has dug in his heels on Sweden as he heads into a close presidential election in which he is trying to energise his nationalist electoral base.
Stoltenberg said that he also expected Hungary’s parliament to complete the process of ratifying the applications “shortly.”
That came as a visiting Hungarian parliamentary delegation said Swedish politicians need to stop spreading “lies” about Budapest and the rule of law.
Budapest is still expected to vote in favor of both countries joining the alliance “in the coming weeks,” the deputy speaker of the Hungarian parliament Csaba Hende told reporters in Stockholm.
Both Finland and Sweden dropped their decades-long policies of military non-alignment and applied to join the alliance last May in the wake of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

17 killed, 100 injured in Bangladesh building blast

17 killed, 100 injured in Bangladesh building blast
  • The cause of the blast remained unclear but fatal building fires and explosions are common in Bangladesh
  • Several floors of the building and the side walls were destroyed in the explosion
DHAKA: At least 17 people were killed and more than 100 injured after an explosion struck an office building in the Bangladeshi capital’s commercial district on Tuesday, police and medics said.
The cause of the blast remained unclear but fatal building fires and explosions are common in Bangladesh, where safety enforcement is often lax.
The blast shook the lower floors of a seven-story building in Gulistan, a major hub for wholesale goods in Dhaka shortly before 5 p.m. (1100 GMT).
Several floors of the building and the side walls were destroyed in the explosion, which sent rubble and splinters flying into crowded streets.
“At least 17 people have died, including two women,” police inspector Bacchu Mia told AFP.
More than 112 people were treated for head wounds, fractures and other injuries at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital, hospital director Nazmul Islam told AFP.
“The pattern of the injuries shows that it was a huge explosion,” he said, adding that hundreds of doctors and nurses were mobilized.
He said some injured people were also sent to other hospitals in the city.
Even though rescuers got to the scene within seven minutes of the blast, the extent of the damage has hampered their efforts to reach people who may still be stuck inside, according to Fire Department Chief Brig. Gen. Main Uddin.
“It’s risky to enter the building now,” he said. “We needed reinforcements for columns and beams to continue rescue (efforts) on the ground floor and the underground,” Uddin said.
“There is still the possibility of people stuck inside the building,” he said.
He added that there was no gas line under the building and no sign of explosives.
“We are trying to find the reason (for the blast),” he said.
Anxious relatives crowded the blast site looking for missing loved ones.
A bus driver caught in the blast said 30 of his passengers were injured when his vehicle was passing the building as the blast hit.
“I heard a loud explosion and then I was hit in the head by a flying object,” he told reporters.
Another witness said people were trapped on the second, fourth and fifth floors of the building before firefighters arrived and rushed them to hospital.
The country’s health minister Zahid Maleque visited the injured in the hospital and told reporters that most of the fatalities were caused by head injuries.
No substantial fire broke out in the building, which housed dozens of warehouses, shops selling bathroom fittings and other commercial spaces.
“Our officers are investigating whether it was an act of sabotage or an accident,” Dhaka police commissioner Khandaker Golam Faruq told reporters.
The military also sent its bomb disposal unit, Rashedul Alam, an army spokesperson said.
Explosions and fires due to gas cylinders, faulty air conditioners and bad electrical wiring are frequent in Bangladeshi buildings and factories.
An explosion at an oxygen plant near the southern port city of Chittagong on Saturday killed seven people.
A fire and subsequent explosions at a container depot in the same town in June last year killed more than 50 people.

