US set to lift COVID-19 testing requirements for travelers from China — source

Employees of American Airlines help check in passengers at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on January 11, 2023 in Arlington, Virginia. (AFP)
Employees of American Airlines help check in passengers at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on January 11, 2023 in Arlington, Virginia. (AFP)
Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters

  • China was battered with a surge in COVID-19 cases after it abruptly abandoned its zero-COVID policy in early December, unleashing the virus on its 1.4 billion population
WASHINGTON: The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is set to end on Friday mandatory COVID-19 tests for travelers from China, joining other countries in dropping the requirements, a source briefed on the matter told Reuters.
Last week, Japan dropped a requirement that everyone take a test for the virus upon arrival from China. The source told Reuters the United States would continue to monitor cases in China and around the world. The US decision was reported earlier by the Washington Post.
The CDC did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The United States in early January
joined India, Canada, Italy, Japan and other countries in taking new measures after Beijing’s decision to lift stringent zero-COVID policies. It required new air passengers 2 and older to get a negative result from a test no more than two days before departure from China, Hong Kong or Macao.
China was battered with a surge in COVID-19 cases after it abruptly abandoned its zero-COVID policy in early December, unleashing the virus on its 1.4 billion population. In February, China’s top leaders declared a “major victory” over COVID, claiming the world’s lowest fatality rate, although experts have questioned that data.
The United States in December expanded its voluntary genomic sequencing program at airports, adding Seattle and Los Angeles.
The source told Reuters Tuesday the CDC would keep that program, known as the Traveler-based Genomic Surveillance Program (TGS), which asks travelers to volunteer to help with early detection of new variants.
TGS will continue to monitor flights from the China and regional transportation hubs, as well as flights from more than 30 other countries, the source said.

 

Pro-Ukraine group sabotaged pipelines, intelligence suggests-NYT

Pro-Ukraine group sabotaged pipelines, intelligence suggests-NYT
Updated 5 sec ago
Reuters

  • Tuesday’s New York Times report cited US officials as saying there was no evidence that Zelensky or his top aides were involved or that the perpetrators were acting at the behest of any Ukrainian government officials
KYIV: Intelligence reviewed by US officials indicates that a pro-Ukrainian group sabotaged the Nord Stream natural gas pipelines from Russia to Europe last September, but there was no evidence of Kyiv government involvement, the New York Times reported.
The explosions seven months into the Russia-Ukraine war of underwater pipelines between Russia and Germany occurred in the exclusive economic zones of Sweden and Denmark in the Baltic Sea. Both countries have concluded the blasts were deliberate, but have not said who might be responsible.
The United States and NATO have called the pipeline attacks “an act of sabotage,” while Russia has blamed the West and called for an independent investigation. Neither side has provided evidence.
On the battlefield, Ukraine’s forces continued to fight for the eastern city of Bakhmut on Tuesday despite Russian troops and mercenaries nearly encircling them. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky repeated a familiar message, that reclaiming occupied territory was his major goal.
“We are doing everything to liberate our land as quickly as possible, to put a historic end as quickly as possible to attempts to deny freedom to our country and our people,” Zelensky said in a video address that he has delivered nightly since Russia invaded on Feb. 24 last year.
Tuesday’s New York Times report cited US officials as saying there was no evidence that Zelensky or his top aides were involved or that the perpetrators were acting at the behest of any Ukrainian government officials. No specific pro-Ukraine group was named as potentially responsible.
“Without a doubt, Ukraine is absolutely not involved in the excesses on the pipelines,” presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak said in a statement. “It does not make the slightest bit of sense.”
Washington was waiting for investigations in Germany, Sweden and Denmark to conclude, White House spokesperson John Kirby said. Reuters could not independently verify the New York Times report.

BATTLE OF BAKHMUT
Ukrainian forces repelled attacks on Bakhmut as well as on Ivanivske, on the town’s western approaches, and on Klishchiivka, on its southern approaches, said a statement on Tuesday night by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
Bakhmut is in ruins after more than seven months of bombardments and fighting there.
Several towns and villages near Bakhmut in the Donetsk region came under Russian shellfire, including Dubovo-Vasylivka, Ivanivske, Dyliivka and Bohdanivka, the statement said.
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said the seizure of Bakhmut was critical to punching a hole in Ukrainian defenses and would allow Moscow’s forces to mount further offensive operations deeper inside Ukraine.
The heavily industrialized Donbas region of eastern Ukraine comprises Donetsk and Luhansk, which with two other Ukrainian regions are claimed by Russia along as its own territory, claims Kyiv and the West reject as illegal.
Other provinces of Ukraine were attacked by Russian troops on Tuesday, the Ukrainian military said, including in central Zaporizhzhia region. The Ukrainian-held town of Nikopol opposite the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station came under fire, the statement said.
More than 30 towns on the southern front in Kherson region faced artillery fire, including the regional center of Kherson and other towns on the west bank of the Dnipro River, according to the statement.
Reuters was not able to verify any of the battlefield accounts.

DIPLOMACY
US President Joe Biden on Tuesday spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron and discussed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and challenges posed by China, the White House said.
Moscow has repeatedly declared that the United States and its allies are using Ukraine to wage war against it. That narrative is rejected by Kyiv and the West, which say Ukraine is fighting for survival against a Russian imperial land grab.
China has proposed a peace plan that Russia is paying close attention to, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
China’s foreign minister was joking when he said an “invisible hand” was to blame for driving the conflict in Ukraine, Peskov said.
“Here we can probably disagree with our Chinese comrades. This is of course a joke. You know what the joke is: This is not an invisible hand, this is the hand of the United States of America, this is the hand of Washington,” Peskov told reporters.

 

Nine years on, families urge new search for missing Malaysia plane MH370

Nine years on, families urge new search for missing Malaysia plane MH370
Updated 23 min 48 sec ago
Reuters

  • The firm’s search came after Malaysia, China and Australia ended a fruitless two-year, A$200 million ($135.36 million) underwater hunt in January 2017 after finding no trace of the plane
KUALA LUMPUR: Families of those on board Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, which disappeared mysteriously nine years ago, called on the Malaysian government on Sunday to allow US seabed exploration firm Ocean Infinity to mount a new search for the missing plane.
The fate of flight MH370 became one of the world’s greatest aviation mysteries when it disappeared en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on March 8, 2014.
In 2018, Malaysia engaged Ocean Infinity to search for the aircraft in the southern Indian Ocean, offering to pay up to $70 million if it found the plane. But its operation came up short.
The firm’s search came after Malaysia, China and Australia ended a fruitless two-year, A$200 million ($135.36 million) underwater hunt in January 2017 after finding no trace of the plane.
On Sunday, Voice370 — a grouping of relatives of those aboard the plane — said Ocean Infinity hoped to embark on a new search as early as this summer and urged the Malaysian government to accept any proposals from the firm on a conditional fee basis, such that the firm would only be paid if successful.
“Ocean Infinity, over the last 12 months have made real progress working with many people to further understand... the events in 2014,” Voice370 said in a statement, following a memorial event to mark the ninth year since MH370’s disappearance.
“Ultimately, this has greatly improved their chances of conducting a successful search.”
Ocean Infinity and Malaysia’s transport ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
But in a message to families read out at the memorial event, Transport Minister Anthony Loke vowed not to “close the book” on MH370, adding that due consideration would be given to future searches if there was “new and credible information” on the aircraft’s potential location.
Debris confirmed or believed to be from the MH370 aircraft has washed up along the African coast and on islands in the Indian Ocean.
Malaysian investigators previously drew no conclusion about what happened aboard the flight, but did not rule out the possibility that the aircraft had been deliberately taken off course. ($1 = 1.4775 Australian dollars)

 

John Paul II knew of abuse as archbishop: Polish TV report

John Paul II knew of abuse as archbishop: Polish TV report
Updated 08 March 2023
AP

  • TVN24’s investigation concluded that there was no doubt Wojtyla knew about abuse by priests in his archdiocese and sought to conceal it
WARSAW, Poland: St. John Paul II knew about sexual abuse of children by priests under his authority and sought to conceal it when he was an archbishop in his native Poland, a television news report has alleged.
In a story that aired late Monday, Polish channel TVN24 named three priests whom the future pope then known as Archbishop Karol Wojtyla had moved among parishes or sent to a cloister during the 1970s, including one who was sent to Austria, after they were accused of abusing minors.
Two of the priests, Eugeniusz Surgent and Jozef Loranc, eventually served short prison terms for the abuse, TVN24 said its 2 and 1/2 year-long investigation found. Wojtyla served as archbishop of Krakow from 1964 to 1978, when he became Pope John Paul II. He died in 2005 and was declared a saint in 2014 following a fast-tracked process.
TVN24 quoted from documents of Poland’s communist-era secret security services, which sought to discredit the Catholic Church and had informers there. The documents are held in the archives of the state National Remembrance Institute. Journalist Marcin Gutowski also spoke with a number of victims and a man who said he informed Wojtyla during the 1970s about the abuse by Surgent. None of the priests were defrocked.
The TV channel also quoted from a letter that it said Wojtyla wrote to the archbishop of Vienna at the time, Franz Koenig, recommending a priest to his care. Wojtyla did not say in the letter that Boleslaw Sadus had abused young boys, and he was made a parish priest in Austria. Wojtyla kept in touch with Sadus also after becoming pope.
TVN24’s investigation concluded that there was no doubt Wojtyla knew about abuse by priests in his archdiocese and sought to conceal it.
The broadcast featured a journalist who has written about cases of priestly abuse in Krakow diocese and who argued that Wojtyla reacted in line with Catholic Church procedures of the time.
The findings will gradually lead to a “deconstruction of the image of John Paul II that we have been using so far,” Dominican friar Paweł Gużyński said Tuesday on TVN24, noting that some people may not be prepared to cope with the new facts.
Gużyński stressed, however, that “there is no equality sign between sainthood and total absence of mistakes, even crimes, in someone’s actions.”
Polish church officials tasked with the protection of minors said in a communique Tuesday that further research was needed before Wojtyla’s actions could be “fairly assessed.” The officials stressed that the church was prepared to hear from abuse survivors and to support them.
The channel’s investigation has unleashed heated reactions in Poland, with some observers deriding it as an attempt by left-wing forces to destroy the memory of John Paul II and others demanding for the Catholic Church to reveal the truth.
Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, a Catholic, tweeted a photo of John Paul II greeting a crowd in Poland and added the late pope’s motto “Do not be afraid,” without any comment.
A Polish Jesuit priest, Krzysztof Madel, wrote on Twitter that that the focus should be on the victims, who need the truth to be told.
An official at the Ministry of Education, Radoslaw Brzozka, said on Twitter that John Paul II’s reputation was under attack from people who want to eliminate Catholicism from Poland’s national identity.
John Paul II is not the only pope under scrutiny for dealing with predator priests.
His immediate successor, Benedict XVI, who had a much stricter stance and defrocked hundreds of abusive priests, was faulted by an independent report commissioned by the German Catholic Church for his handling of four cases while he was Munich bishop.
Accusations of having failed to react to cases of abuse by priests in his native Argentina and in Chile, while bishop and then pontiff, have been also addressed to Pope Francis.
Commentators noted that the Catholic Church hierarchy has mostly sought to protect the image of the institution over the needs of victims.
The choice of Wojtyla for pope in 1978 energized Poland’s predominantly Catholic population to openly oppose the nation’s communist system and eventually topple it.
Until recently, the Catholic Church in Poland has played a significant role in the country’s public life. Revelations about pedophile priests and the church’s close ties with the current right-wing government have depreciated its standing.
 

 

2 Americans dead, 2 rescued after violent Mexico kidnapping

2 Americans dead, 2 rescued after violent Mexico kidnapping
Updated 08 March 2023
AP

  • The two dead will be turned over to US authorities following forensic work at the Matamoros morgue in the coming hours, the governor said
CIUDAD VICTORIA, Mexico: A road trip to Mexico for cosmetic surgery ended with two Americans dead — and two others found alive in a rural area near the Gulf coast — after a violent shootout and abduction that was captured on video, officials said Tuesday.
The surviving Americans were back on US soil after being sped to the border near Brownsville, the southernmost tip of Texas, in a convoy of ambulances and SUVs escorted by Mexican military Humvees and National Guard trucks with mounted machine guns.
A relative of one of the victims said Monday that the four had traveled together from the Carolinas so one of them could get a tummy tuck surgery from a doctor in the Mexican border city of Matamoros, where Friday’s kidnapping took place.
Tamaulipas Gov. Américo Villarreal said the four were found in a wooden shack, where they were being guarded by a man who was arrested. Villarreal said the captive Americans had been moved around by their captors, and at one point were taken to a medical clinic “to create confusion and avoid efforts to rescue them.”
The two dead will be turned over to US authorities following forensic work at the Matamoros morgue in the coming hours, the governor said.
Villareal said the wounded American, Eric Williams, had been shot in the left leg and the wound was not life threatening. The survivors were taken to Valley Regional Medical Center with an FBI escort, the Brownsville Herald reported. A spokesperson for the hospital referred all inquiries to the FBI.
The US citizens were found in a rural area east of Matamoros called Ejido Tecolote on the way to the Gulf coast known as “Bagdad Beach,” according to Tamaulipas state chief prosecutor Irving Barrios.
Shortly after entering Mexico Friday, the four were caught amid fighting between rival cartel groups in the city. Barrios said the hypothesis is “that it was confusion, not a direct attack.”
Video and photographs taken during and immediately after the abduction show the Americans’ white minivan sitting beside another vehicle, with at least one bullet hole in the driver’s side window. A witness said the two vehicles had collided. Almost immediately, several men in tactical vests and toting assault rifles arrived in another vehicle to surround the scene.
The gunmen walked one of the Americans into the bed of a white pickup, then dragged and loaded the three others. Terrified civilian motorists sat silently in their cars, hoping not to draw their attention. Two of the victims appeared to be motionless.
Officials said a Mexican woman a block and a half away from the scene also died in Friday’s crossfire.
The shootings illustrate the terror that has prevailed for years in Matamoros, a city dominated by factions of the powerful Gulf drug cartel who often fight among themselves. Amid the violence, thousands of Mexicans have disappeared in Tamaulipas state alone.
Robert Williams said in a telephone interview that his brother, 38-year-old Eric Williams, was among the kidnapped Americans. The brothers are from South Carolina but now live in the Winston-Salem area of North Carolina, he said.
Williams described his brother as “easygoing” and “fun-spirited.”
He didn’t know his brother was traveling to Mexico until after the abduction hit the news. But from looking at his brother’s Facebook posts, he thinks his brother did not consider the trip dangerous.
“He thought it would be fun,” Williams said. He hadn’t heard anything about his brother’s whereabouts, he said.
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said the people responsible would be punished. He referenced arrests made in the 2019 killings of nine US-Mexican dual citizens in Sonora near the US border.
He complained about the US media’s coverage of the missing Americans, accusing them of sensationalism. “It’s not like that when they kill Mexicans in the United States, they (the media) go quiet like mummies.”
“It’s very unfortunate, they (the US government) have the right to protest like they have,” López Obrador said. “We really regret that this happens in our country.”
US Attorney General Merrick Garland, said “The cartels are responsible for the deaths of Americans.” “The DEA and the FBI are doing everything possible to dismantle and disrupt and ultimately prosecute the leaders of the cartels and the entire networks that they depend on.”
White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said the US is working with Mexican officials to learn more about the circumstances surrounding the killings.
The FBI had offered a $50,000 reward for the victims’ return and the arrest of the kidnappers.

 

Joe Biden plans new taxes on the rich to help save Medicare

Joe Biden plans new taxes on the rich to help save Medicare
Updated 07 March 2023
AP

  • More than 65 million people rely on Medicare at a cost to taxpayers of roughly $900 billion every year
WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden on Tuesday proposed new taxes on the rich to help fund Medicare, saying the plan would help to extend the insurance program’s solvency by 25 years and provide a degree of middle-class stability to millions of older adults.
In his plan, Biden is overtly declaring that the wealthy ought to shoulder a heavier tax burden. His budget would draw a direct line between those new taxes and the popular health insurance program for people older than 65, essentially asking those who’ve fared best in the economy to subsidize the rest of the population.
Biden wants to increase the Medicare tax rate from 3.8 percent to 5 percent on income exceeding $400,000 per year, including salaries and capital gains. The White House did not provide specific cost-saving estimates with the proposal, but the move would likely increase tax revenues by more than $117 billion over 10 years, according to prior estimates in February by the Tax Policy Center.
“This modest increase in Medicare contributions from those with the highest incomes will help keep the Medicare program strong for decades to come,” Biden wrote in a Tuesday essay in The New York Times. He called Medicare a “rock-solid guarantee that Americans have counted on to be there for them when they retire.”
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, was quick to dismiss the plan, telling reporters on Tuesday that Biden’s budget agenda “will not see the light of day.”
More than 65 million people rely on Medicare at a cost to taxpayers of roughly $900 billion every year. The number of Medicare enrollees is expected to continue growing as the US population ages. But funding for the program is a problem with federal officials warning that, without cuts or tax increases, the Medicare fund might only be able to pay for 90 percent of benefits by 2028.
Biden’s suggested Medicare changes are part of a fuller budget proposal that he plans to release on Thursday in Philadelphia. Pushing the proposal through Congress will likely be difficult, with Republicans in control of the House and Democrats holding only a slim majority in the Senate.
The proposal is a direct challenge to GOP lawmakers, who argue that economic growth comes from tax cuts like those pushed through by former President Donald Trump in 2017. Those cuts disproportionately favored wealthier households and companies. They contributed to higher budget deficits, when growth failed to boom as Trump had promised and the economy was then derailed in 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic.
The conflicting worldviews on how taxes would impact the economy is part of a broader showdown. Biden and Congress need to reach a deal to raise the government’s borrowing authority at some point this summer, or else the government could default and plunge the US into a debilitating recession.
Grover Norquist, president of Americans for Tax Reform and an advocate for the kinds of tax cuts generally favored by Republicans, said that the US economy would suffer because of the president’s plan.
“The Biden tax hikes will raise the cost of goods and services for everyone, and make American workers and businesses less competitive internationally and vs. China,” Norquist said.
But Maya MacGuineas, president of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, applauded the plan despite having some reservations about it.
“The president’s plan would generate hundreds of billions of dollars – perhaps even approaching a trillion dollars – to strengthen Medicare,” said MacGuineas, a fiscal watchdog focused on deficit reduction.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre declined to discuss the numbers behind the budget plan. She told reporters at Tuesday’s briefing that she would not “dive into the math,” but that Biden’s proposal on Thursday “will be very detailed and transparent.”
Ahead of an expected budget feud and the 2024 campaign season, Democrats have ramped up talk around Medicare, vowing to fend off any Republican attempts to cut the program, although so far the GOP has vowed to avoid any cuts. Still, Republican lawmakers have reached little consensus on how to fulfill their promise to put the government on a path toward balancing the federal budget in the next 10 years.
Last year, members of the House Republican Study Committee proposed raising the eligibility age for Medicare to 67, which would match Social Security. But that idea hasn’t moved forward in a split Congress.
Republicans have denied that they plan to cut the program. A proposal from Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., that would require Congress to reconsider all federal laws every five years, including Medicare, has gotten little traction.
Raising taxes on Americans who make more than $250,000 to pay for Medicare has broad support among older Americans, but raising the eligibility age for Medicare, is widely unpopular, said Mary Johnson, a policy analyst for the nonpartisan Senior Citizens League who has researched the issue.
Politicians who try that route might “lose supporters and it can backfire. You can wind up losing your office, too,” she said. “A very high percentage of seniors are voting in elections.”
Biden’s plan is also intended to close what the White House describes as loopholes that allow people to avoid Medicare taxes on some income. Besides the taxes, Biden wants to expand Medicare’s ability to negotiate drug costs, which began with the Inflation Reduction Act. He signed the sweeping legislation last year.
The White House said its budget plan would expand the pharmaceutical drug provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act. More drugs would be subject to price negotiations, other drugs would be brought into the negotiation process sooner and the scope of rebates would be expanded.
Taken together, Biden’s new proposals would help shore up a key trust fund that pays for Medicare, which provides health care for older adults. According to the White House, the changes would keep the fund solvent until the 2050s, about 25 years longer than currently expected.
Changes would also be made to Medicare benefits. Biden wants to limit cost sharing for some generic drugs to only $2. The idea would lower out-of-pocket costs for treating hypertension, high cholesterol and other ailments.

