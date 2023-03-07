Trudeau orders new probes into alleged election interference by China

You are here

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, on Monday, March 6, 2023. (AP)
  • Anonymous intelligence sources allege schemes run by China to interfere in Canada’s elections in 2021 and 2019
  • China denies all allegations of interference, saying it has no interest in meddling with Canada’s internal affairs
OTTAWA: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday he will appoint an independent special investigator to probe alleged election interference by China and also announced separate new probes into the suspected foreign meddling.

Canadian media have recently published detailed reports, citing anonymous intelligence sources, alleging schemes run by China to interfere in Canada’s elections in 2021 and 2019.

Trudeau has come under scrutiny ever since those media reports came out and a recent poll showed a majority of Canadians wanted him to respond more forcefully to alleged election interference by China.

“I will be appointing an independent special rapporteur, who will have a wide mandate and make expert recommendations on combating interference and strengthening our democracy,” Trudeau told reporters in a press briefing.

The rapporteur will be an “eminent Canadian” and will have power to make recommendations on foreign interference including a public inquiry, Trudeau said.

The prime minister also said he asked lawmakers in the parliament’s national security committee to launch an investigation into the alleged foreign election interference.

China denies all allegations of interference, saying it has no interest in meddling with Canada’s internal affairs.

Canada’s National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians (NSICOP), an intelligence watchdog, will investigate and report its findings to the parliament.

Trudeau added he will ask another oversight agency, the National Security and Intelligence Review Agency (NSIRA), to review how national security agencies in Canada handled the foreign interference threat.

“Together, these measures will give us a better understanding of what happened in the last two elections, how foreign governments tried to interfere, how security agencies in Canada responded to the threat of interference and how the information flowed across government,” the prime minister said.

Trudeau and Canada’s top security officials have acknowledged interference attempts by China, but they insist that election outcomes were not altered. They have not confirmed the media reports.

The Globe and Mail reported last month, citing intelligence sources, that China preferred the Liberal Party’s government retaining power in 2021 over a Conservative Party win.

Despite sparring with Chinese President Xi Jinping over many issues, the Liberal government is seen as open to doing business with China, while the Conservatives are known to take a more hard-line stance against Beijing.

The accusations about covert Chinese schemes to meddle in Canadian affairs have added another layer of complexity to strained diplomatic relations between Canada and China.

Tensions between the countries mounted in late 2018 when Canadian police detained an executive of Chinese technology company Huawei Technologies and then Beijing arrested two Canadians on spying charges. All three were freed in 2021.

Earlier on Monday, Canadian police said they were investigating the media reports that cited secret intelligence for potential violations of information security laws.

Canada’s Deputy Public Safety Minister Shawn Tupper told a parliamentary committee last week Canadian police were not investigating any of the allegations of Chinese influence. The police’s statement on Monday indicated its investigation is targeted only on the information leaks.

Canada’s spy agency is also conducting a probe of how classified information was leaked to news organizations.

Japan destroys new medium-lift rocket after second-stage engine failure

An H3 rocket lifts off from Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima, southern Japan Tuesday, March 7, 2023. (AP)
An H3 rocket lifts off from Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima, southern Japan Tuesday, March 7, 2023. (AP)
Updated 07 March 2023
Reuters

Japan destroys new medium-lift rocket after second-stage engine failure

An H3 rocket lifts off from Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima, southern Japan Tuesday, March 7, 2023. (AP)
Updated 07 March 2023
Reuters

TOKYO: Japan said it had destroyed a new medium-lift rocket it launched toward space on Tuesday after the vehicle’s second-stage engine failed to ignite.
The 57-meter (187 ft) tall H3 rocket lifted off from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency’s (JAXA) Tanegashima space port, following an aborted launch last month. It was carrying the ALOS-3, a disaster management land observation satellite that is also equipped with an experimental infrared sensor designed to detect North Korean ballistic missile launches.

 

Topics: Japan rocket H3

UN envoy says 2023 is a `make or break’ year for South Sudan

Nicholas Haysom. (AFP file photo)
Nicholas Haysom. (AFP file photo)
Updated 07 March 2023
AP

UN envoy says 2023 is a `make or break’ year for South Sudan

Nicholas Haysom. (AFP file photo)
  • Haysom said the technical conditions and institutions to manage elections must be established “to the extent that most South Sudanese would recognize that they are free, and that they reflect the way in which people voted”
Updated 07 March 2023
AP

UNITED NATIONS: The UN special envoy for South Sudan called 2023 a “make or break” year for the world’s newest nation that has been beset by civil war, saying Monday it’s possible the country can keep its commitment to hold elections in December 2024 but only if there is political will.
Nicholas Haysom said most people would argue that at this stage the political environment doesn’t exist “in which the country can withstand a robust political competition.”
“We need to go about creating or expanding political and civic space to enable those elections to take place,” he told reporters after briefing the UN Security Council.
Haysom said the technical conditions and institutions to manage elections must be established “to the extent that most South Sudanese would recognize that they are free, and that they reflect the way in which people voted.”
While it’s possible to make the necessary compromises and do this within two years, he said, “it’s a fast-closing window of opportunity.”
There were high hopes when oil-rich South Sudan gained independence from Sudan in 2011 after a long conflict. But the country slid into civil war in December 2013 largely based on ethnic divisions, with forces loyal to President Salva Kiir battling those loyal to Vice President Riek Machar.
Tens of thousands of people were killed in the war, which ended with a 2018 peace agreement that brought Kiir and Machar together in a government of national unity. It was supposed to hold elections before February 2023, but that timetable was pushed back last August to December 2024.
Haysom, who heads the more than 17,000-strong UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan, welcomed the government’s recent statement that there would be no more extensions of the timeline to implement the peace agreement and hold elections.
But Haysom also acknowledged there has been “limited progress” in implementing the accord’s provisions in recent months.
“Accordingly, we see 2023 as a `make or break’ year and as a test for all parties to the peace agreement,” he said.
Haysom said a key hurdle is drafting a new constitution, which will be “a critical opportunity for the South Sudanese to agree to the arrangements by which they can live together harmoniously, avoiding a repeat of the civil wars that have defined the last decade.”
The drafting process must give a voice to all South Sudanese, including holdout groups, hundreds of thousands of displaced people and refugees, women, youth, the disabled and other marginalized communities, he said.
“It’s particularly important that they apply themselves to the task of finding out how they can live together and discover that they have a common destiny,” he said.
He called on the government to immediately reconstitute and fund the National Constitutional Review Commission, and he said Parliament needed to end its lengthy recess.
Most critically, he added, authorities must reconstitute the National Elections Commission, which has been largely defunct for nearly 10 years.
One of the peace agreement’s key provisions was forming unified armed forces, and a first class recently graduated. Haysom said South Sudan must tackle violence in hotspots across the country that “increasingly present an ethnic or tribal dimension.”
The government also must deal with the economic and humanitarian situation caused by climate shocks and conflict that has left an estimated two-thirds of the population in need of assistance this year, he said. He lamented that the UN appeal for $1.7 billion for helping 6.8 million of the most vulnerable people is only 3 percent funded.

Topics: South Sudan

UN secretary-general says women’s right are under threat

UN secretary-general says women’s right are under threat
Updated 07 March 2023
AP

UN secretary-general says women’s right are under threat

UN secretary-general says women’s right are under threat
  • He said “big data” is the foundation of political and business decisions, “but it often ignores gender differences — or turns a blind eye to women altogether — resulting in products and services that bake in gender inequality from the start”
Updated 07 March 2023
AP

UNITED NATIONS: Women’s rights are being “abused, threatened and violated” around the world and gender equality won’t be achieved for 300 years on the current track, the United Nations secretary-general warned Monday.
Antonio Guterres told the opening session of the Commission on the Status of Women — the UN’s premiere global body fighting for gender equality — that progress won over decades is vanishing because “the patriarchy is fighting back.”
The UN chief pointed to Afghanistan where “women and girls have been erased from public life,” and said that in many countries women’s sexual and reproductive rights are being rolled back.
He also said girls going to school risk kidnapping and assault in many places, and he complained that there are police preying on vulnerable women they are supposed to be protecting.
“From Ukraine to the Sahel, crisis and conflict affect women and girls first and worst,” Guterres said.
In other setbacks, he said, maternal mortality is rising and COVID-19’s impact is forcing girls into marriage and keeping them out of school, while keeping mothers and caregivers out of paid work.
During its two-week session, the Commission on the Status of Women is focusing on closing gender gaps in technology and innovation. The secretary-general said the topic couldn’t be more timely because women and girls are being left behind as technology races ahead.
“Three billion people are still unconnected to the Internet, the majority of them women and girls in developing countries, (and) in least developed countries just 19 percent of women are online,” Guterres said. “Globally, girls and women make up just one-third of students in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
Men outnumber women two to one in the tech industry and in the growing field of artificial intelligence only about one in five workers is a woman, he said.
He said “big data” is the foundation of political and business decisions, “but it often ignores gender differences — or turns a blind eye to women altogether — resulting in products and services that bake in gender inequality from the start.”
Guterres called for urgent action to equalize power between men and women.
He said there must be increasing education, employment and income for women and girls, especially in developing countries. He called for women’s full participation and leadership in science and technology to be promoted “from governments to board rooms and classrooms.”
Guterres also said a safe digital environment must be created that eliminates “misogynistic disinformation and misinformation” and “gender-trolling” on social media.
Sima Bahous, executive director of UN Women, told the commission’s opening meeting that “the digital divide has become the new face of gender inequality.” She said that last year there were 259 million more men than women online.
She also cited a survey of women journalists from 125 countries that found three-quarters had experienced online harassment in the course of their work and a third had engaged in self-censorship in response.
In Afghanistan, Bahous said, women who spoke out through YouTube and blogging had their doors marked by the Taliban and many fled the country to ensure their safety. In Iran, many women continue to be targeted for participating in online campaigns, she said.
She said the challenge is “to fix the institutions and harmful gender stereotypes surrounding technology and innovation that fail women and girls” and ensure that online spaces are free of abuse and perpetrators are held accountable.
“If we do not leave this session having said collectively, unambiguously, `Enough, no more,’ then we will have failed,” Bahous said.

 

Topics: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

4 kidnapped Americans crossed into Mexico to buy medicine

4 kidnapped Americans crossed into Mexico to buy medicine
Updated 07 March 2023
AP

4 kidnapped Americans crossed into Mexico to buy medicine

4 kidnapped Americans crossed into Mexico to buy medicine
  • Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Monday the four were going to buy medicine, “there was a confrontation between groups, and they were detained,” without offering details
Updated 07 March 2023
AP

CIUDAD VICTORIA, Mexico: Gunmen kidnapped four US citizens who crossed into Mexico from Texas last week to buy medicine but were caught in a shootout that killed at least one Mexican citizen, US and Mexican officials said Monday.
The four were in a white minivan with North Carolina license plates. They came under fire on Friday shortly after entering the city of Matamoros from Brownsville, the southernmost tip of Texas near the Gulf coast, the FBI said in a statement Sunday.
“All four Americans were placed in a vehicle and taken from the scene by armed men,” the FBI said. The bureau is offering a $50,000 reward for the victims’ return and the arrest of the kidnappers.
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Monday the four were going to buy medicine, “there was a confrontation between groups, and they were detained,” without offering details.
A woman driving in Matamoros witnessed what appeared to be the shooting and abduction in broad daylight. She asked not to be identified for fear of reprisal.
The scene illustrates the terror that has prevailed for years in Matamoros, a city dominated by factions of the Gulf cartel who often fight among themselves. Amid the violence, thousands of Mexicans have disappeared just in Tamaulipas state, where Matamoros is located.
The woman said she saw the white minivan get hit by another vehicle near an intersection, then gunfire rang out.
Another SUV rolled up and several armed men hopped out.
“All of a sudden they (the gunmen) were in front of us,” she said. “I entered a state of shock, nobody honked their horn, nobody moved. Everybody must have been thinking the same thing, ‘if we move they will see us, or they might shoot us.’”
She said the gunmen forced a woman, who was able to walk, into the back of a pickup truck. Another person was carried to the truck but could still move his head.
“The other two they dragged across the pavement, we don’t know if they were alive or dead,” she said.
Mexican authorities arrived minutes later.
A video posted to social media Friday shows men with assault rifles and tan body armor loading the four people into the bed of a white pickup. One is alive and sitting up, but the others seemed either dead or wounded. At least one person appeared to lift his head from the pavement before being dragged to the truck.
Shootouts in Matamoros were so bad on Friday that the US Consulate issued an alert about the danger. Local authorities warned people to shelter in place. It was not immediately clear how the abductions may have been connected to that violence.
US Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar said in a statement Monday the Americans were kidnapped at gunpoint and an “innocent” Mexican citizen died in the attack. He said various US justice agencies were working with their Mexican counterparts to recover the missing persons.
Authorities have provided no other details about who the victims were or where they were from.
President Joe Biden had been informed of the situation, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Monday. She declined to answer other questions, citing privacy concerns.
Tamaulipas’ chief prosecutor, Irving Barrios, told reporters that a Mexican woman died in Friday’s shootings. He gave no details about her death and did not specify whether she was killed in the same gunfight where the kidnapping took place.
Tamaulipas state police said on social media there were “two armed incidents between unidentified civilians” on Friday.
Victims of violence in Matamoros and other large border cities of Tamaulipas often go uncounted because the cartels have a history taking bodies of their own with them. Local media often avoid reporting on such episodes out of safety concerns, creating an information vacuum.
Photographs from the scene viewed by The Associated Press show a white minivan with the driver’s side window shot out and all of the doors open, sitting on the side of a street after apparently colliding with a red SUV.
The State Department warns US citizens not to travel to Tamaulipas. However, being a border city, US citizens who live in Brownsville or elsewhere in Texas frequently cross to visit family, attend medical appointments or shop. It’s also a crossing point for people traveling deeper into Mexico.
As the headquarters of the powerful Gulf cartel, Matamoros was once relatively calm. For years, a night out in the city was part of the “two-nation vacation” for spring breakers flocking to Texas’ South Padre Island.
But increased cartel violence over the past 10 to 15 years frightened away much of that business. Sometimes US citizens are swept up in the fighting.
Three US siblings disappeared near Matamoros in October 2014 while visiting their father and were later found shot to death and burned. Their parents said they had been abducted by men dressed in police gear identifying themselves as “Hercules,” a tactical security unit in the city.

 

Topics: Mexico United States US citizens

Conference in Qatar withdraws invitation of UK’s former health secretary

Conference in Qatar withdraws invitation of UK’s former health secretary
Updated 07 March 2023
Arab News

Conference in Qatar withdraws invitation of UK’s former health secretary

Conference in Qatar withdraws invitation of UK’s former health secretary
  • Leaked WhatsApp messages revealed Matt Hancock joking about hotel quarantine
  • Ex-minister criticized the aviation industry as ‘totally offside,’ ‘completely unhelpful’
Updated 07 March 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The UK’s former Health Secretary Matt Hancock has had his invitation to a travel industry conference in Qatar revoked after his WhatsApp messages about COVID-19 restrictions were leaked.

The Institute of Travel and Tourism announced on Wednesday that Hancock would be a guest speaker at its annual conference, which will be held in Doha in June. 

A few days later, leaked WhatsApp messages revealed Hancock joking with Cabinet Secretary Simon Case about hotel quarantine, The Independent reported on Monday. 

The UK government imposed hotel quarantines in February 2021, a month after introducing a 19-week ban on international leisure travel.

“We are giving big families all the suites and putting pop stars in the box rooms,” Hancock wrote.

Case replied: “I just want to see some of the faces of people coming out of first class and into a Premier Inn shoe box.”

The former health secretary also accused the aviation industry of being “totally offside” and “completely unhelpful,” The Independent reported.

Regarding the decision to revoke Hancock’s invitation, Steven Freudmann, ITT chair, said: “The decision was triggered by the publication of his WhatsApp messages.

“Some of his private messages are really shocking and clearly we now know that he is no friend of the travel industry, as evidenced by his messages and avalanche of criticism on social media.

“We had been hoping that we could concentrate on lessons learnt from the handling of the pandemic, but in the end we simply decided that it would be unfair on our other 25 distinguished speakers if the entire focus was on Hancock.”

 

Topics: Matt Hancock travel industry Qatar

