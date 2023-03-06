You are here

China plans to create new regulator for data governance

Body would also investigate various issues in the digital domain and identify data-security vulnerabilities. (AFP/File)
Body would also investigate various issues in the digital domain and identify data-security vulnerabilities. (AFP/File)
Reuters

LONDON: China is planning to create a new government agency to centralize management of the country’s vast stores of data, in a bid to address businesses’ data-security practices and streamline its regulatory structure, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
The new agency, which is set to become the top Chinese regulator on various data-related issues, will be discussed and approved at the National People’s Congress during its annual session on March 13, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.
The new national data bureau would set and enforce data-collection and sharing rules for businesses and decide whether multinational companies can export data generated by their operations in China, it said.
It would also investigate various issues in the digital domain and identify data-security vulnerabilities that are prone to cyberattack, the newspaper reported.
Chinese regulators recently eased some deadline pressure on multinational companies struggling to comply with new rules requiring them to seek approval to export user data.

Pakistan bans media broadcasts of ex-PM Imran Khan speeches

Pakistan bans media broadcasts of ex-PM Imran Khan speeches
AP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s media regulator banned broadcasts of former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speeches as police arrived at one of his homes to deliver another court summons for the ousted premier, officials said Monday.
The development is the latest in a political tug of war between the former cricket star turned Islamist politician and the government of his successor, Shahbaz Sharif, as Khan campaigns for early elections.
The ban by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority was imposed on Sunday and went into effect on Monday. It covers airing of both recorded and live speeches by Khan, who was ousted in a no-confidence vote in Parliament last April. The ban followed a particularly fiery speech by Khan, who has a large grassroots following, lambasting Sharif’s government and the country’s all-powerful military.
Khan’s party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, now in the opposition, denounced the ban. Fawad Chaudhry, a top party leader, told The Associated Press that the measure reflects the government’s “nervousness and fear” that Khan’s party would win the upcoming elections in two provincial assemblies.
The media regulator said it imposed the ban over what it described as baseless allegations by Khan against authorities and state institutions, a reference usually used for the military. It said Khan was spreading hate “against state institutions and officers, which is prejudicial to the maintenance of law and order.”
A violation of the ban by any media outlet would result in its license being revoked, the regulator said. Hours later, the private ARY TV channel was taken off air for airing Khan’s speech on Sunday. The rival Geo TV station’s anchor, Hamid Mir — a strong voice in support of media freedom and a victim of state-controlled censorship in recent years — slammed the action.
Earlier Sunday, police arrived at Khan’s home in the city of Lahore with an arrest warrant on suspicion that he had avoided appearing in court on charges of unlawfully selling state gifts he had received as prime minister and hiding assets from the election tribunal.
However, the police were told by Khan’s aides that was at his other home, in the capital of Islamabad. After the officers left the premises, Khan appeared outside the residence and delivered the speech cited for the ban. He spoke before cameras, accusing an unnamed army general of spearheading arrests of his party leaders in recent months.
The 70-year-old Khan has faced a string of charges from Sharif’s government, with several lawsuits launched against him. Last week marked his first appearance in court since he was shot in the leg by a gunman during a protest rally in November. He was answering summons on graft charges in a separate case against him.
After appearing in court in Islamabad last Tuesday, the judge approved bail in the case for Khan, months after police filed terrorism charges against him for allegedly inciting people to violence. The bail exempts him from appearing in court until a trial starts.
Khan has denied any wrongdoing and blames Sharif’s government of conspiring with the United States in his ouster. He has not offered any evidence for his claims and Washington and Sharif have denied the allegations.
In October, an elections tribunal disqualified Khan from holding public office and he was stripped of his seat in the National Assembly, the lower house of Parliament.
Also Sunday, Khan wrote to the country’s Supreme Court, requesting he be allowed to appear before courts through video links, purportedly because of threats to his life. In the appeal, Khan said there were 74 cases pending against him in various courts and that having to show up in person would further endanger him.
The standoff between Khan and Sharif’s government has roiled Pakistan as it struggles with a severe economic crisis. The country is currently in talks with the International Monetary Fund on how to revive a bailout program that was originally agreed on in 2019, when Khan was in power.

King Salman appoints Salman Al-Dosari as Minister of Media in Saudi cabinet reshuffle

King Salman appoints Salman Al-Dosari as Minister of Media in Saudi cabinet reshuffle
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman appointed Salman Al-Dosari as the Kingdom’s new minister of media on Sunday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Al-Dosari, from Al-Khobar, previously served as editor-in-chief of the the London-based Asharq Al-Awsat and Al-Majalla magazine - both subsidiaries of the Saudi Research & Media Group.

Other appoinments include Ibrahim bin Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al-Sultan as minister of state and a member of the Cabinet.

Hammoud bin Badah Al-Muraikhi was appointed as an advisor at the Royal Court at the rank of minister.

Lieutenant General Mohammed bin Amer bin Mohammed Al-Harbi was appointed as deputy chief of the General Intelligence Presidency.

Rakan bin Ibrahim Al-Touq was appointed as assistant to the minister of culture.

Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al-Harkan was appointed governor of the State Properties General Authority.

Ismail bin Saeed bin Ali Al-Ghamdi was appointed as assistant to the minister of human resources and social development for joint services.

BBC raids show India's shrinking media freedom under Modi, some journalists say

BBC raids show India’s shrinking media freedom under Modi, some journalists say
Reuters

NEW DELHI: At around 11 a.m. on Feb 14, some 20 Indian tax officials and police burst into the BBC's offices in New Delhi, shouting at staff to step away from their computers and hand over their mobile phones, according to two people present.
At the company's bureau in India's financial capital, Mumbai, tax officials launched a second raid. The government said the BBC had failed to respond to repeated requests to clarify its tax affairs related to the profits and remittances from its Indian operations.
The BBC has said it is cooperating fully with tax authorities and hopes to resolve matters quickly, adding its journalists would continue to report "without fear or favour". It declined to comment for this story.
Three weeks before the raids - which the government called a "survey" - the BBC released a two-part documentary that included an examination of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's role in sectarian riots in his home state of Gujarat in 2002 when he was chief minister there. The documentary, which was only broadcast in Britain, accused Modi of fostering a climate of impunity that fuelled the violence.
Modi's government has called the documentary "biased" and reflecting a "colonial mindset". Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar told the ANI news agency last week it was "politics by another means" and suggested its timing was intended to undermine support for Modi. The BBC has said it stands by the reporting.
The 72-year-old prime minister enjoys high approval ratings and is expected to run for reelection next year for the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
In late January, Indian authorities ordered the removal of social media posts sharing the documentary and police detained some Indian students who tried to screen it, saying it would disturb the peace. They were released shortly afterwards.
The tax inspections at the BBC's offices - during which officials cloned the mobile phones of some senior staff and searched computers, according to the two people present - have highlighted the concerns of some journalists and media rights watchdogs about what they say is a decline in press freedom under Modi.
Reuters spoke to eight Indian journalists, industry executives and media analysts who said that some media which reported critically on the government have been targeted with inspections by government agencies, the suspension of state advertising, and the arrest of reporters.
"There's never been a golden age of Indian journalism," said Abhinandan Sekhri, chief executive of independent online media group, Newslaundry, whose offices in New Delhi were surveyed twice by tax officials in 2021 after critical coverage of Modi's administration. "But it has never been like it is now."
A criminal case filed by the tax department against Sekhri alleging tax evasion and forging a valuation report was thrown out by a judge in Delhi in November. Sekhri has sued the government for attacks on his fundamental rights and freedom of expression; the case is being heard in the Delhi High court.
Modi's government has vigorously denied the BBC tax inspection - the first against an international news organisation in decades - was a response to the film.
"The BBC operates under two private companies in India: like any other foreign company, they are open to scrutiny and tax laws apply to them," said Kanchan Gupta, senior adviser to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The BBC had received more than 10 tax notices before the documentary aired, he said.
Reuters was unable to confirm this independently. The tax agency did not respond to request for comment for this story.
Since Modi took office in 2014, India has slid from 140th in World Press Freedom Index, an annual ranking by non-profit Reporters Without Borders, to 150th place last year, its lowest ever.
Modi's government rejects the Index's findings, questioning its methodology, and says India has a vibrant free press.
The world's most populous democracy with 1.4 billion people, India has thousands of newspapers and hundreds of TV news channels.
Gupta, the advisor to the information ministry, denied any government agency had targeted the media in response to coverage, or suspended any advertising. He said the government had stated repeatedly that harassment of journalists was unacceptable and against the law.

CHOKING FUNDS
The Editors Guild of India, an industry association, said the BBC raids were part of a trend of "government agencies being used to intimidate and harass news organisations." It cited four similar tax inspections against media in 2021.
In one of those, the offices of Dainik Bhaskar, one of India's largest newspapers by circulation, were raided in July 2021 by tax authorities, who alleged it evaded taxes on income worth 7 billion Indian rupees ($84.47 million). The paper has contested the charge and the case is ongoing.
The newspaper - part of DB Corp, one of India's largest newspaper groups – had published a series of articles alleging authorities mishandled the COVID-19 pandemic and underreported deaths. The government has denied mistakes in its response and undercounting.
A senior Dainik Bhaskar executive, who asked not to be identified because of the sensitivity of the issue, said the raids followed an unexplained halt in advertising by the federal government and six BJP-controlled states from February 2021. The suspension lasted until August 2022 and cost the newspaper more than 1 billion rupees ($12.25 million), he said.
A spokesman for the newspaper declined to comment. The state governments did not respond to requests for comment. Asked about the case, Gupta, the senior advisor at the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, said the government did not pull advertising because of critical reporting.
In a report last year, Reporters Without Borders said that, despite high readership, many Indian news organisations were vulnerable to economic pressure because of their reliance on government advertising.
The acquisition of some media groups by billionaires seen as close to Modi has also led to the silencing of independent voices in the Indian press, it said.
Between 2014 and early December 2022, the federal government spent 64.9 billion Indian rupees ($784.34 million) on advertising in print and electronic media, it said in a statement to parliament at the end of last year. However, the figures showed spending has declined in recent years.
Gupta said there had been complaints after the government reduced its advertising spending but that was not an assault on media freedom.
"Government doesn't exist to fund media. We don't want a media which is loyal to us or beholden to us because of the money that we give them," he said.
'CRITICS AS AN ENEMY'
Reports from international press freedom watchdogs, including the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), say that - in addition to the financial pressures on media organizations - the federal and state governments in India have detained an increasing number of journalists for their reporting.
At least seven journalists remained behind bars in India as of December, the highest number in 30 years, according to the CPJ’s annual global tracker released on Dec 14.
In some instances, reporters have been detained by state governments - which control local police forces - after reporting on minor issues.
On March 29, 2022, Ajeet Ojha, a reporter with the Hindi-language newspaper Amar Ujala in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, wrote a story about high school examination test papers being leaked to students in advance in the town of Balia. Ojha wrote that an investigation into who leaked the papers was ongoing.
The next day, the 42-year-old reporter was arrested by police and accused of leaking the test papers himself, according to the police report, reviewed by Reuters.
"I spent 27 nights in jail," Ojha said, adding that he is still accused on two counts, though police dropped some criminal charges. Balia police did not respond to requests for comment.
Gyanendra Shukla, a veteran reporter who led the campaign for Ojha's release, said the BJP-controlled state government viewed "critics as an enemy".
"They have forgotten that the work of a journalist is to highlight problems and criticise the system," he said.
The Uttar Pradesh government did not respond to requests for comment. Gupta, the ministry advisor, said the arrest was a matter for the state authorities.

 

May Chidiac Foundation holds annual media awards ceremony in Dubai

May Chidiac Foundation holds annual media awards ceremony in Dubai
Arab News

DUBAI: The May Chidiac Foundation on Friday celebrated the contributions of influential figures to the Arab world’s media industry at its annual awards ceremony, held in Dubai for the first time.

Awards were presented by MCF President May Chidiac alongside media personalities, including Rani Raad, known for 25 years of leadership in Warner Bros. Discovery, Tunisian businesswoman Ouided Bouchamoui, former CNN bureau chief in Beirut Brent Sadler, founder and CEO of Cairo-based Noor Group Basel Dalloul, head of media representation giant Choueiri Group Pierre Choueiri, Orascom chairman Naguib Sawiris, Lebanese philanthropist Maha Shair, press freedom adviser Mogens Schmidt, and Ipsos MENA chief Edouard Monin.

During the ceremony, CEO of the Saudi Research and Media Group Jomana Al-Rashid accepted the Excellence in the Media Industry Award.



Expressing her gratitude and pride in receiving the award, Al-Rashid said: “I am a very small part of a time-honored, giant institution.”

She added: “If not for the group’s support, motivating work environment and creative teams, we would not have achieved any of what you have seen today, so I thank my colleagues at SRMG and everyone who worked with us in the last two years toward these accomplishments. The best is yet to come.”

Award recipients also included Alarabiya’s UK bureau chief Rima Maktabi, who delivered an inspiring speech in which she thanked those who offered support and encouragement during her 27 years as a media professional.

The evening featured some of the region’s most popular voices, with Lebanese singer Assi El-Hallani opening the ceremony and pop star Maya Diab performing a series of favorites.

Founded by journalist and former Lebanese Minister for Administrative Development May Chidiac, the foundation is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to research and development in the fields of media, international affairs, women’s rights, democracy and social welfare, among other disciplines, with the aim of establishing Lebanon as a proactive player in the Middle East and global economy.

Donald Trump 'softly banned' at former media friend Fox News

Donald Trump ‘softly banned’ at former media friend Fox News
Arab News

LONDON: American conservative news broadcaster Fox News has placed former US President Donald Trump under a “soft ban,” according to Trump’s inner circle.

Fox News, however, continues to invite other Republican supporters to discuss next year’s presidential election on a daily basis, news website Semafor reported.

Relations have cooled recently between Trump and his once-favorite news channel. The former president was last seen on Fox News when he announced his presidential bid in November, and his last weekday appearance on the network was in September with host Sean Hannity.

During that interview, Trump said a president could declassify documents “by thinking about it.”

Meanwhile, Trump’s rivals for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, including former governor of South Carolina Nikki Haley, are frequent guests on the network.

Even the relatively low-profile right-wing activist and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, who threw his hat into the ring last week, has appeared four times on Fox, according to Media Matters' internal database of cable news appearances.

But Trump plans to push for appearances on Fox in the coming months as the campaign ramps up, one Trump official told Semafor.

Another unnamed source “close to Trump” told the news startup: “Everyone knows that there’s this ‘soft ban’ or ‘silent ban.’ It’s certainly — however you want to say it; quiet ban, soft ban, whatever it is — indicative of how the Murdochs feel about Trump in this particular moment.”

A third Trump aide said they have heard first-hand from Fox staff about the “soft ban.”

“The understanding is that they’re not to have Trump on for an interview, because the Murdochs have made it pretty clear they want to move on from Trump… Fox is showing that by not having him on,” a Republican operative familiar with Trump’s campaign added.

But the former president’s aides have found that the ban was less strictly enforced on Fox’s website, where Trump is often featured in exclusive articles.

Other Murdoch-owned companies have been critical of Trump as well. The New York Post, for example, pitilessly covered Trump’s announcement at the end of last year with the headline — on page 26: “Florida Man Makes Announcement.”

Fox’s recent aversion to Trump comes while the news network battles a $1.6bn lawsuit from the voting machines manufacturer Dominion.

Dominion sued Fox News Networks and parent company Fox Corp. in March 2021 and November 2021 in Delaware Superior Court, alleging the cable TV network amplified false claims that Dominion voting machines were used to rig the 2020 election against Trump, a Republican who lost to his Democratic rival, current US President Joe Biden.

According to a court filing, Fox Corp. Chairman Rupert Murdoch acknowledged last Monday under oath that some Fox hosts “endorsed” the notion that the 2020 US presidential election was stolen.

In turn, Trump has vented his anger at his former media friend. This week he posted a rant on his social media platform Truth Social in which he accused Murdoch himself of peddling “fake news” after the Fox chief was revealed to have said in a deposition that he did not believe the stolen election lie from the beginning.

“If Rupert Murdoch honestly believes that the presidential election of 2020, despite massive amounts of proof to the contrary, was not rigged and stolen, then he and his group of Maga-hating globalist Rinos (Republicans in name only) should get out of the news business as soon as possible,” Trump wrote.

There is no evidence that the election was rigged, as numerous top officials, including Trump’s own former US attorney general Bill Barr, have attested.

