You are here

  • Home
  • Tiger Woods’ girlfriend seeks to nullify NDA with pro golfer

Tiger Woods’ girlfriend seeks to nullify NDA with pro golfer

Tiger Woods’ girlfriend seeks to nullify NDA with pro golfer
Tiger Woods, right, with his daughter Sam Alexis Woods, left, and his girlfriend Erica Herman after a ceremony where President Donald Trump awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Tiger Woods at the White House on May 6, 2019. (File/AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mrea4

Updated 57 sec ago
AP

Tiger Woods’ girlfriend seeks to nullify NDA with pro golfer

Tiger Woods’ girlfriend seeks to nullify NDA with pro golfer
  • Attorneys for Erica Herman filed a complaint seeking declaratory judgment in Martin County, Florida, circuit court
Updated 57 sec ago
AP

STUART, Florida: Tiger Woods’ girlfriend wants to nullify a nondisclosure agreement following a six-year relationship with the professional golfer.

Attorneys for Erica Herman filed a complaint seeking declaratory judgment on Monday in Martin County, Florida, circuit court, according to online court records. The couple had been living together in the area, according to the complaint. Martin County is located directly north of Palm Beach County.

Woods and Herman have not publicly announced the end of their relationship, which began in 2017. She had been seen regularly with him at major championships, such as the 2019 Masters he won for his 15th major and during his Presidents Cup captaincy in Australia later that year.

But she was not at his Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas the first week in December, or at the Genesis Invitational he hosted at Riviera three weeks ago.

According to the complaint, a trust controlled by Woods is attempting to silence Herman with a nondisclosure agreement that she signed while involved in a personal and professional relationship with Woods. The complaint argues that the NDA should be nullified under a federal law that prohibits an NDA from being enforced when sexual assault or sexual harassment is involved.

Herman previously worked at his Woods Jupiter restaurant.

The complaint doesn’t provide details about what information Herman might want to disclose or make specific allegations against Woods.

The complain says because of “aggressive use” of the NDA, Herman is unsure whether she can disclose “facts giving rise to various legal claims she believes she has.” It also says she is unsure what other information about her own life she can discuss and with whom.

Woods’ manager at Excel Sports Management, Mark Steinberg, didn’t immediately respond to a phone call and text from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Topics: Tiger Woods Erica Herman golfer

Related

Woods, McIlroy break ground on high-tech golf league site
Sport
Woods, McIlroy break ground on high-tech golf league site
Tiger Woods opens with 69 at Riviera, trails Homa, Mitchell by 5
Sport
Tiger Woods opens with 69 at Riviera, trails Homa, Mitchell by 5

Kurt Kitayama scores breakthrough victory in wild finish at Bay Hill

Kurt Kitayama scores breakthrough victory in wild finish at Bay Hill
Updated 06 March 2023
AP

Kurt Kitayama scores breakthrough victory in wild finish at Bay Hill

Kurt Kitayama scores breakthrough victory in wild finish at Bay Hill
  • Kitayama finished at 9-under 279 and earned $3.6 million
Updated 06 March 2023
AP

ORLANDO, Florida: Kurt Kitayama let an All-Star cast of contenders back into the tournament with a triple bogey, only to beat them all with a clutch birdie and the best lag putt of his life to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Sunday.

With five players tied for the lead with only three holes left, Kitayama pulled ahead with a birdie putt from just inside 15 feet on the par-3 17th hole for the lead. Then, his 50-foot putt on the last hole stopped an inch from the cup.

The tap-in par for an even-par 72 might have been the easiest shot he had all day.

Rory McIlroy roared into the mix with four birdies in a five-hole stretch around the turn, only to miss a 10-foot birdie putt on the final hole for the lead. He had a 70 and finished one shot behind. So did Harris English, who went bogey-free on the weekend at crusty, windy Bay Hill for a 70.

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler was a foot away from having a close look at birdie and a chance to take the lead. Instead, his ball spun back into the rough on the 18th and he finished with a bogey.

Jordan Spieth was among six players who had at least a share of the lead over the final two hours. He missed four straight putts inside 8 feet from the 14th through the 17th holes — three of them for par. He took the lead with a 15-foot birdie putt, then played his last five holes in 3 over.

Spieth (70), Scheffler (73), Patrick Cantlay (68) and Tyrrell Hatton (72) all finished two shots behind.

They all had a chance, mostly because of one swing. Kitayama had a two-shot lead when he hit a wild hook out-of-bounds on the ninth hole, leading to triple bogey.

These are the kind of players who kept beating Kitayama — Jon Rahm by one shot in Mexico, Xander Schauffele by one shot in the Scottish Open, McIlroy by one shot in the CJ Cup in South Carolina last year.

This time, the 30-year-old Californian who toiled around the world to earn a PGA Tour card had the final say.

Kitayama finished at 9-under 279 and earned $3.6 million.

“It went south on 9,” Kitayama said. “All of a sudden, I’m not leading any more. I just fought back hard, and I’m proud of myself for that.”

McIlroy tried a bold play on the par-3 14th without knowing he was right in the mix, the start of a bogey-bogey stretch that set him back. He hit the best approach of anyone on the 18th, right over the flag to 10 feet. The putt stayed to the right the whole way.

The finish was such pure theater that five players were tied for the lead deep into the final round, and all of them had chances to win.

“I certainly felt it on the golf course, so I’m sure it was pretty good to watch,” McIlroy said. “It’s hard because the lead was changing hands with guys making bogeys, not really making birdies. So don’t know how people find that entertainment value.

“But it was a great back nine. It was great to be involved with,” he said. “I’m really happy for Kurt. He’s been playing well for a while now and I’m happy to see him get his first win.”

Of the top seven players, all of them have either won majors or played in the Ryder Cup. The exception is Kitayama, who groomed himself for a moment like this with so many close calls against players with polished pedigrees.

Kitayama, who played at UNLV, didn’t find much success on the Korn Ferry Tour and took his trade overseas to the Asian Tour and European tour, with stops along the way on the Sunshine Tour in South Africa and the Japan Golf Tour.

Now he’s No. 19 in the world, with a red cardigan sweater for winning at Arnie’s place and a big feather in his cap for the players he had to beat.

He made it difficult on himself on the 18th, pulling his tee shot into dense rough. His only thought was to “just get it on the green, just give myself an opportunity.”

That was all he needed and he finally has a PGA Tour title to show for it.

Rahm, meanwhile, finished in a tie for 39th — his first time outside the top 10 since the Tour Championship last August. He still managed to stay at No. 1 in the world.

Topics: Kurt Kitayama Arnold Palmer Invitational

Related

Jon Rahm has big finish for 65 and the lead at Bay Hill
Sport
Jon Rahm has big finish for 65 and the lead at Bay Hill
Rahm, McIlroy, Scheffler resume battle for No. 1 at Bay Hill
Sport
Rahm, McIlroy, Scheffler resume battle for No. 1 at Bay Hill

Jon Rahm has big finish for 65 and the lead at Bay Hill

Jon Rahm has big finish for 65 and the lead at Bay Hill
Updated 03 March 2023
AP

Jon Rahm has big finish for 65 and the lead at Bay Hill

Jon Rahm has big finish for 65 and the lead at Bay Hill
  • Rahm had said earlier in the week he doesn’t think he can be beat when he is firing on all cylinders
Updated 03 March 2023
AP

ORLANDO, Florida: Jon Rahm started his round strong and ended it even better Thursday, closing eagle-birdie-birdie for a 7-under 65 and a two-shot lead in the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Not even the brute test of Bay Hill was a match for golf’s hottest player.

“Amazing round of golf,” he said. “I wish all of them were as enjoyable as this one.”

That doesn’t mean it was perfection by any means. Rahm, playing in the afternoon when the greens became a bit more crusty, opened with three straight birdies. He held steady the rest of the way until his big burst at the end allowed him to zoom past Honda Classic winner Chris Kirk and Cameron Young.

He hit only eight fairways. He twice was blocked by trees, one time escaping with par with a 30-foot putt on the 15th hole.

But oh, that finish.

Rahm hit 5-iron to 25 feet on the fringe at the par-5 16th and holed it for eagle. On the par-3 17th, he hammered a 7-iron that cleared the bunker and landed in just the right spot to roll out to 2 feet. And on the closing hole, he hit a soft 9-iron to a front pin that settled about 6 feet away.

Rahm had said earlier in the week he doesn’t think he can be beat when he is firing on all cylinders, a belief by most top players. He also said he couldn’t think of a tournament where he played his absolute best.

“Go through the round and you’ll see plenty of mistakes,” Rahm said. “I just took advantage of minimizing mistakes and converted a couple of situations into really good scores. But it can always be better.

“But it’s the first day,” he added. “Ask me that on Sunday if I keep playing like this, and I’ll probably change my answer.”

Bay Hill is bracing for the worst over the next few days, with the wind expected to be strong on a course that already is fast and firm.

Kirk is coming off an emotional win nearly eight years in the making. He carried that momentum to seven birdies for a 67 during the morning round. Young also had a 67 in morning conditions that might be as easy as Bay Hill gets all week.

They were joined by Kurt Kitayama, who had a chance to challenge Rahm until dropping his lone shot on his final hole at No. 9.

The group at 68 included defending champion Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay, all among the top 20 in the world.

But it starts at the top, and Rahm looks as tough as ever. He already has three PGA Tour wins this year, and he has won five of his last nine tournaments worldwide.

Rory McIlroy, who has a mathematical chance to return to No. 1 in the world with a win, was over par from his opening hole and scratched out a 73, including a double bogey on the par-5 sixth hole when he drove into the water.

Kirk won the Honda Classic in a playoff just four days ago, a monumental win for the 37-year-old from Georgia who stepped away from the PGA Tour to seek help for alcoholism and depression.

It has been nonstop ever since — the Seminole Pro-Member on Monday, the drive north to Orlando and golf at Isleworth with longtime friend Charlie Culberson of the Tampa Bay Rays, the pro-am Wednesday and then one of the toughest tests on the Florida swing.

He was up to the task with a round that started and ended with a bogey and featured seven birdies in between.

“I’ve definitely been busy, and so 5:30 came early this morning and felt strange a little bit, like, ‘OK, we’re really doing this all over again.’ So felt a little bit out of in the very beginning, but then settled in and played some solid golf,” Kirk said.

It helped to hole a pair of 30-foot birdie putts, but otherwise he looked as though he didn’t want to wait another eight years for his next win.

Young is waiting for his first, and it’s hard to imagine this kind of talent waiting much longer. He had two close calls in the majors last year, including a 31 on the back nine of St. Andrews to finish one back at the British Open.

Young has a connection to Bay Hill. His father, David, recently retired as the longtime head pro at Sleepy Hollow in New York, and they occasionally spent weeks during the winter in Orlando at nearby Orange Tree. Young played Bay Hill every so often as a teenager.

“The golf course in tournament shape is a different animal when the rough gets like this and the green gets firms,” Young said.

That’s not to suggest he had his way with Bay Hill when it wasn’t set up for the PGA Tour.

“It’s not easy as it is,” he said. “And I wasn’t quite as good then.”

Bay Hill figures could be tough as ever if a strong wind arrives. Players were having a tough time finding pitch marks on the green during the Wednesday pro-am.

“We’ll see what happens on these greens,” Scheffler said. “It better not blow too hard or they may need to slow them down or something. I really don’t know what they’re going to do.”

For now, the bigger concern might be how to stop Rahm.

Topics: Jon Rahm Arnold Palmer Invitational Chris Kirk Cameron Young Kurt Kitayama

Related

Rahm, McIlroy, Scheffler resume battle for No. 1 at Bay Hill
Sport
Rahm, McIlroy, Scheffler resume battle for No. 1 at Bay Hill
Rahm holds on to win at Riviera and return to No. 1 in world
Sport
Rahm holds on to win at Riviera and return to No. 1 in world

Rahm, McIlroy, Scheffler resume battle for No. 1 at Bay Hill

Rahm, McIlroy, Scheffler resume battle for No. 1 at Bay Hill
Updated 02 March 2023
AP

Rahm, McIlroy, Scheffler resume battle for No. 1 at Bay Hill

Rahm, McIlroy, Scheffler resume battle for No. 1 at Bay Hill
  • Rahm is coming off a victory in the Genesis Invitational for his fifth title worldwide in his last nine tournaments
Updated 02 March 2023
AP

ORLANDO: Scottie Scheffler returned to No. 1 in the world by winning in Phoenix with Jon Rahm on his heels. A week later, Rahm was back to No. 1 by winning at Riviera in a tense battle with Max Homa.

Now it’s Bay Hill’s turn.

One aspect of these elevated events on the PGA Tour — those are here to stay based on a PGA Tour memo Wednesday outlining the future — is its tendency to bring out the star power in a chase for the $3.6 million prize.

The Arnold Palmer Invitational might be the next chapter in this remarkable tussle at the top of the world ranking. Not since the Official World Golf Ranking began in 1986 have three players traded turns at No. 1 before the calendar turned to March.

“I’m just happy to be in that conversation,” Rory McIlroy said.

He began the year at No. 1, and while he has yet to get into contention in his two PGA Tour starts in 2023, McIlroy did begin his year by winning in Dubai.

All three face various scenarios to stay or get back to No. 1.

“If I was purely a fan of the game and I see what’s going on, especially at the top, I think it’s a pretty cool thing,” McIlroy said.

Rahm is coming off a victory in the Genesis Invitational for his fifth title worldwide in his last nine tournaments. Scheffler ran off four wins in a two-month stretch last year that culminated with his Masters title.

McIlroy hasn’t been too shabby until the last two weeks. That was preceded by eight straight top-10 finishes, three of them victories.

“But like everyone knows, there’s so much parity in our game right now that any given week, any given tournament, someone can pop up and sort of put their hand up and claim to be one of the best players in the world,” McIlroy said.

Odds are whoever that is will have earned it in a big way at Bay Hill.

On three straight holes during the pro-am, Patrick Cantlay — he is lagging behind at a No. 4 in the world — hit approach shots to the green and had trouble finding his pitch mark. That’s more typical on a Sunday than a Wednesday.

Throw in a forecast for strong wind, on a course that is a brute in any conditions, and this figures to be another tough test.

Only 10 players broke par last year, and Scheffler won at 5-under 283.

The field is so strong that the only players missing from the top 50 in the world are the seven players who have been suspended for signing with Saudi-funded LIV Golf.

Rahm is playing at such a level that when asked if he felt anyone could beat him when he was firing on all cylinders, the Spaniard replied, “No.”

That said, he would think most of the top players feel the same way.

“The thing is, you don’t need to be firing on all cylinders to win,” Rahm said.

He recalled a conversation with Tiger Woods in which he asked how many times during his 82 PGA Tour wins did he play his best golf over four days.

The answer was three, tops. Woods has discussed this before, alluding to the 2000 US Open (a 15-shot win at Pebble Beach) and the 2000 British Open (eight-shot win at St. Andrews) and the final 63 holes at the 1997 Masters. Woods shot 40 on the front nine and wound up winning by 12.

“A lot of those Sundays he played his best,” Rahm said. “But the whole week? Very few.”

Scheffler, meanwhile, is trying to make two straight title defenses. His first PGA Tour victory was last year in Phoenix, in a playoff against Cantlay, and he repeated this year.

Next up his Bay Hill.

“I don’t like losing to people and any time you don’t win an event you’re always motivated,” Scheffler said. “Any time you get some really good competition it’s very motivating. I got the one in Phoenix and then Jon went out the next week and beat me by a bunch of shots. So it’s fun to have guys playing at the top of their games.”

McIlroy was asked about Rahm and Scheffler, and he spoke to their consistency. Scheffler didn’t win after the Masters last season, but he lost a playoff at Colonial and finished one shot behind McIlroy at the Tour Championship. Rahm hasn’t finished out of the top 10 since August at the Tour Championship.

He easily could have been talking about himself.

“If it’s not a win, they’re contending,” McIlroy said. “Very rarely have you seen these guys in the past 12 or 18 months outside of the top 10, top 15, top 20. So just that relentless consistency week after week, month after month, building a really great body of work.”

Topics: golf

Related

Saud Al-Sharif ‘honored’ to make first professional cut, at event in Doha
Sport
Saud Al-Sharif ‘honored’ to make first professional cut, at event in Doha
Former Oklahoma State teammates Gooch, Uihlein share LIV lead
Sport
Former Oklahoma State teammates Gooch, Uihlein share LIV lead

Saud Al-Sharif ‘honored’ to make first professional cut, at event in Doha

Saud Al-Sharif ‘honored’ to make first professional cut, at event in Doha
Updated 27 February 2023
Arab News

Saud Al-Sharif ‘honored’ to make first professional cut, at event in Doha

Saud Al-Sharif ‘honored’ to make first professional cut, at event in Doha
  • The Saudi golfer progressed at the weekend’s International Series Qatar, emulating the success of compatriot Faisal Salhab a week earlier in Oman
  • Saud Al-Sharif: To make a cut so early on in my professional career is fantastic
Updated 27 February 2023
Arab News

DOHA: Saudi golfer Saud Al-Sharif has spoken of his delight after making his first-ever cut as a professional. The International Series Qatar at the weekend was only his third tournament since his pro debut at this month’s PIF Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers.

His success at the Asian Tour tournament in Doha marked a successful couple of weeks for Saudi golfers, after Faisal Salhab made the cut at the International Series Oman the previous weekend in only his second professional start.

“It’s such an honor to be one of Saudi Arabia’s earliest professional golfers and to travel all around the world and represent the Kingdom,” said Al-Sharif.

“But to make a cut so early on in my professional career is fantastic. It feels great to be competing out on the International Series and we have been welcomed warmly by the Asian Tour. It’s just a great feeling to be here and competing alongside fellow professionals.”

Sharif posted rounds of 71, 78, 79 and 81 to finish on an overall score of 309 over the four rounds in Doha. The competition, open to professionals and amateurs from Asia, the Middle East and North Africa, featured 132 of the top players from more than 20 countries. Al-Sharif was among the 70 who made the cut at the end of day two.

Noah Alireza, the CEO of Golf Saudi, said: “In just the space of seven days, we have seen two newly established Saudi professional golfers make the cut at International Series events. This is a huge achievement to be made in just a single month.

“I am incredibly proud of Saud and the work he has been putting in to pull this off. As I’ve said previously, the performance of our Saudi professionals is testament to the work we are doing here at Golf Saudi in terms of developing the next generation.

“Through their passion and determination, I have great confidence in all three of our professionals that they will continue to represent our country in the finest possible manner.”

Al-Sharif and Salhab are the second and third Saudi professional golfers, following in the footsteps of Othman Almulla, who turned pro in 2019.

The next International Series event will take place at the Black Mountain Golf Club in Thailand from March 9 to 12. All three Saudi pros will be competing for a share of $2 million prize pool.

Topics: International Series Qatar Asian Tour Saud Al-Sharif Faisal Salhab

Related

Faisal Salhab, Saud Al-Sharif make history as second and third Saudi golfers to turn professional
Sport
Faisal Salhab, Saud Al-Sharif make history as second and third Saudi golfers to turn professional
Faisal Salhab makes cut in Oman in 2nd pro start on Asian Tour
Sport
Faisal Salhab makes cut in Oman in 2nd pro start on Asian Tour

Crushers GC sweep titles at LIV Golf Mayakoba

Crushers GC sweep titles at LIV Golf Mayakoba
Updated 27 February 2023
Arab News

Crushers GC sweep titles at LIV Golf Mayakoba

Crushers GC sweep titles at LIV Golf Mayakoba
  • 8-under round by Charles Howell III spearheaded emphatic victories for player and team in Mexico season-opener of new league
Updated 27 February 2023
Arab News

PLAYA DEL CARMEN: Fueled by one of Charles Howell III’s most impressive rounds in his 23 years as a professional golfer, Crushers GC captured both the individual and team trophies in resounding fashion on Sunday at LIV Golf Mayakoba, the season opener of the new LIV Golf League.

Howell’s bogey-free 8-under 63 was the lowest score of any player this week, and his first eight holes were even more impressive, as he produced six birdies to overtake 36-hole co-leaders Peter Uihlein (Smash GC) and Talor Gooch (RangeGoats GC). He eventually finished at 16 under, four strokes better than Uihlein, who shot a 68. Stinger GC’s Branden Grace was third at 10 under after shooting 67.

It is Howell’s fourth worldwide victory of his career, and his first at El Camaleon, a course he first competed on in 2007 and was playing for the 14th time this week.

“Obviously, I don’t think you ever see a win coming,” said the 43-year-old Howell. “I’ve played in a lot of golf tournaments in my life, and I haven’t won a lot of them, and you have the doubts and the feelings, will you ever win again?

“To do it against this competition with these guys standing up here is more than I could ever dream of. I’m extremely thankful.”

Certainly his fellow Crushers teammates were thankful to have Howell going so low. Last season during the beta-test LIV Golf Invitational Series, the Crushers finished second twice and also had a third-place finish in the five regular-season events after Bryson DeChambeau became captain and stabilized his roster with veterans Howell, Paul Casey and Anirban Lahiri.

That consistency led to a No. 2 seed at the Miami Team Championship, but the Crushers did not make it to the final day. Now they have started the new season with a huge breakthrough victory, nine shots ahead of last year’s dominant team and defending champs 4Aces GC (17 under). Torque GC finished third at 13 under.

“I knew it would happen,” DeChambeau said of his team winning. “I just didn’t know when it would happen. To start off the year with a crushing victory . . . How much more can you ask for a statement piece? The 4Aces, OK, yeah, great, they won a lot last year. But it’s a different year. It’s 2023.”

To support Howell’s low round, DeChambeau contributed a 3-under 68 while Casey ­— the first-round co-leader — added a 70. For the captain, it was the first round this week that counted. Lahiri had contributed in the first two rounds.

“Not counting the first few days for me, it was pretty rough last night, so I gave myself a kick in the butt and played a little better today,” DeChambeau said.

In the end, Howell’s 16 under score was almost enough to beat the 4Aces by himself. Casey, who didn’t look at a leaderboard until he reached the final green, was shocked to see the wide margin by which his team was leading. He then asked his caddie about Howell. The response: “He’s crushing it.”

Added Lahiri: “There will be days like this where you kind of ride the hot round, and Charles pulled it through for us.”

Howell had started the final round one stroke off the lead, but while he was producing birdies the co-leaders kept finding trouble. Uihlein’s errant approach shot at the third hole led to bogey, although he bounced back with a birdie and eagle. Gooch had two bogeys on the front, and then struggled down the stretch. When Uihlein triple-bogeyed the 12th, the tournament was essentially in Howell’s hands.

“He won it on the front,” Uihlein said. “He did a heck of a … There wasn’t any pressure on him, and he did exactly what he needed to do, and he executed. He’s a worthy champion.”

Topics: golf LIV Golf

Related

Casey, Kokrak share lead as LIV Golf begins season in Mexico
Sport
Casey, Kokrak share lead as LIV Golf begins season in Mexico
LIV Golf Plus to deliver league broadcast to global audiences
Sport
LIV Golf Plus to deliver league broadcast to global audiences

follow us

Latest updates

Tiger Woods’ girlfriend seeks to nullify NDA with pro golfer
Tiger Woods’ girlfriend seeks to nullify NDA with pro golfer
UN warns of aid cuts over Taliban crackdown on women’s rights
UN warns of aid cuts over Taliban crackdown on women’s rights
Milan hold off toothless Tottenham to reach Champions League last eight
Milan hold off toothless Tottenham to reach Champions League last eight
Choupo-Moting fires Bayern past PSG into Champions League quarterfinals
Choupo-Moting fires Bayern past PSG into Champions League quarterfinals
Lionel Messi to visit Saudi Arabia this month
Lionel Messi to visit Saudi Arabia this month

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.