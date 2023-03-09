How Marca overcame its challenges to remain the voice of football in Spain

Few sporting publications command the respect that Spain’s Marca has consistently had since its launch in 1938.

Jose Felix Diaz, its current editor-in-chief, began his journey at Marca in 1992 while still at university, his first beat being that of covering Spain’s third division.

Since then, he has risen through the ranks, covering La Liga, FIFA World Cups, the UEFA Champions League and other competitions, to become the holder of the newspaper’s top editorial position.

A love affair with the iconic publication saw him stay there until 2009, when he made the move to El Confidencial. However, by 2014 he was back at Marca, the place where he feels most at home.

He spoke exclusively to Arab News about his journey in journalism and life in football.

Journalism has changed drastically in recent years, how is Marca doing during these times?

The newspaper as a “paper” was wounded, and the pandemic increased the depth of this wound. In Spain, newspapers were waiting for one to get going again, because it would pave the way for others to fight too, and Marca was one of the first to continue fighting and continues to do so.

Reading newspapers is not the same as browsing the internet. The newspaper makes you feel as if you are the one who wrote it, or as if you were with the people who wrote it and experienced it. Therefore, the difference between reading newspapers and reading on the internet is huge.

Apart from the pandemic, what were some of the biggest challenges that Marca faced?

Marca had an unsuccessful experience in TV because of the high expenses required, such as getting the (broadcasting) license, accreditation, and organizing a team.

As for documentaries, Marca has a partnership with Amazon. There are different documentaries and reportages made by many journalists at Marca in almost all of Spain, and others around the world. Moreover, Marca is always trying to provide different choices, and not limit its content to news, in order to provide the viewers with other options and help them to watch and experience different things.

Marca is a globally known and very popular brand, are there plans to set up other language editions, maybe even Arabic?

It is not easy to move Marca to Saudi Arabia, although the Kingdom is currently considered a large and open market. However, we are thinking about taking this step later in the future and involving people to work with Marca in Arabic, taking into consideration all the developments and changes happening in Saudi.

The relationship in terms of sports between Spain and Saudi Arabia is a close and solid one. We have seen this recently between the Spanish and Saudi football federations, as well as partnerships in other sports too. Also, the positive thing that caught my attention is that the Kingdom began to open up to sports, which introduces Saudi Arabia to the world. People now are beginning to know about Saudi Arabia, its traditions, and its people. I also like the great change and work that Saudi politicians and leaders are doing these days.

Are there major cultural differences that would stop a European brand succeeding here?

I think the problem might be that Europeans believe that, for example, if they come to Saudi Arabia, life will be the same as they are used to in their countries. But they must respect the rules and adapt to life in Saudi Arabia, just as how the Saudis must adapt to the life in every other country they visit. Each country has its own laws and traditions that we must respect.

As for me, I noticed during my visit to the Kingdom that many things have changed, whether socially, in sports, developments in facilities, or even regarding what the Europeans always talk about, which is the issue of women, who can now drive and be in high and important positions. I also think that Europeans should visit the Kingdom, especially since visa matters have also been improved.

I believe that people should not judge the Kingdom without visiting it. Visiting the country will give them the chance to notice that people here are hospitable, kind, and love sports. I also want to praise the leaders who participated in giving a beautiful image of Saudi Arabia to the world, especially since sports has now become an important reason that reflects a positive image of the country and its people.

What where your views on the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar?

I have attended five editions of the World Cup, and this one was the best and most organized one yet. The thing that made it even better is that the stadiums are close to each other. Before, I used to attend some matches of the Spain national team, but this time, I had time to attend other teams’ matches. I believe that Qatar did a great job in organizing the World Cup.

What do you think of Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Al-Nassr?

Because of Ronaldo’s contract with a Saudi team, there were banners all around Madrid with Ronaldo on them, which is attracting people to visit Saudi Arabia.

In the last two or three months, the whole world has been talking about Saudi Arabia and the (Roshn) Saudi League. I think (Ronaldo) is a great addition to the Saudi League, and I thank the leaders in the country for giving the green light and support for the clubs to bring any player to the team.

I believe that this step benefits Saudi football, and the country as a well, which is considered a tourist destination with a rich history, originality and traditions. In addition, I think that Ronaldo’s step in coming to the Kingdom opens the door for other players to come to the Saudi League. All this helps Saudi Arabia to take a big place in the sports industry, which is important in attracting fans.

Europe is beginning to discover the Arab world through sports. There are many Spanish players in the Saudi League, such as Alvaro Gonzalez at Al-Nassr, Cristian Tello at Al-Fateh, and Alvaro Medran at Al-Taawoun. Medran is the youngest, and I think that this is not his last stop.

Therefore, the arrival of Ronaldo will be a reason for many other players to play in Saudi Arabia, and according to my information, the next players coming to the Kingdom might be Sergio Ramos, Angel Di Maria and Marcelo.

Saudi football has became a destination for great players, not only players at the end of their career, but young players too. I also don’t think that it is impossible to see Messi in Saudi Arabia, and the beginning of another rivalry with Ronaldo.

Morocco, and to a lesser extent Saudi Arabia and Tunisia, impressed at the World Cup. What is your opinion of Arab footballers? And should more be playing abroad?

The mentality of the Arab players must change, not just the Saudi players.

For example, the mentality of Arab players is not as ambitious as non-Arab players because of their comfortable living conditions and high salaries, which might lead them not to play abroad, and this is what the European players who played in the Arab world and Gulf countries noticed.

Apart from this, Saudi Arabia did well in winning against Argentina when no one expected that, but for the Arab teams to catch up with the European and Latin teams, this requires time, hard work, and a change of the Arab players’ mentality to play with no limits on their ambition, which is the reason that great players and teams have succeeded in the past.