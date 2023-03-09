You are here

  • Home
  • How Marca overcame its challenges to remain the voice of football in Spain

How Marca overcame its challenges to remain the voice of football in Spain

How Marca overcame its challenges to remain the voice of football in Spain
Short Url

https://arab.news/8aqkb

Updated 29 sec ago
Khaled Alarafah

How Marca overcame its challenges to remain the voice of football in Spain

How Marca overcame its challenges to remain the voice of football in Spain
  • The iconic publication’s Editor-in-Chief Jose Felix Dias speaks exclusively to Arab News about his life in journalism, the 2022 World Cup, Saudi football and the ambitions of Arab footballers
Updated 29 sec ago
Khaled Alarafah

Few sporting publications command the respect that Spain’s Marca has consistently had since its launch in 1938.

Jose Felix Diaz, its current editor-in-chief, began his journey at Marca in 1992 while still at university, his first beat being that of covering Spain’s third division.

Since then, he has risen through the ranks, covering La Liga, FIFA World Cups, the UEFA Champions League and other competitions, to become the holder of the newspaper’s top editorial position.

A love affair with the iconic publication saw him stay there until 2009, when he made the move to El Confidencial. However, by 2014 he was back at Marca, the place where he feels most at home.

He spoke exclusively to Arab News about his journey in journalism and life in football.

Journalism has changed drastically in recent years, how is Marca doing during these times?

The newspaper as a “paper” was wounded, and the pandemic increased the depth of this wound. In Spain, newspapers were waiting for one to get going again, because it would pave the way for others to fight too, and Marca was one of the first to continue fighting and continues to do so.

Reading newspapers is not the same as browsing the internet. The newspaper makes you feel as if you are the one who wrote it, or as if you were with the people who wrote it and experienced it. Therefore, the difference between reading newspapers and reading on the internet is huge.

Apart from the pandemic, what were some of the biggest challenges that Marca faced?

Marca had an unsuccessful experience in TV because of the high expenses required, such as getting the (broadcasting) license, accreditation, and organizing a team.

As for documentaries, Marca has a partnership with Amazon. There are different documentaries and reportages made by many journalists at Marca in almost all of Spain, and others around the world. Moreover, Marca is always trying to provide different choices, and not limit its content to news, in order to provide the viewers with other options and help them to watch and experience different things.

Marca is a globally known and very popular brand, are there plans to set up other language editions, maybe even Arabic?

It is not easy to move Marca to Saudi Arabia, although the Kingdom is currently considered a large and open market. However, we are thinking about taking this step later in the future and involving people to work with Marca in Arabic, taking into consideration all the developments and changes happening in Saudi.

The relationship in terms of sports between Spain and Saudi Arabia is a close and solid one. We have seen this recently between the Spanish and Saudi football federations, as well as partnerships in other sports too. Also, the positive thing that caught my attention is that the Kingdom began to open up to sports, which introduces Saudi Arabia to the world. People now are beginning to know about Saudi Arabia, its traditions, and its people. I also like the great change and work that Saudi politicians and leaders are doing these days.

Are there major cultural differences that would stop a European brand succeeding here?

I think the problem might be that Europeans believe that, for example, if they come to Saudi Arabia, life will be the same as they are used to in their countries. But they must respect the rules and adapt to life in Saudi Arabia, just as how the Saudis must adapt to the life in every other country they visit. Each country has its own laws and traditions that we must respect.

As for me, I noticed during my visit to the Kingdom that many things have changed, whether socially, in sports, developments in facilities, or even regarding what the Europeans always talk about, which is the issue of women, who can now drive and be in high and important positions. I also think that Europeans should visit the Kingdom, especially since visa matters have also been improved.

I believe that people should not judge the Kingdom without visiting it. Visiting the country will give them the chance to notice that people here are hospitable, kind, and love sports. I also want to praise the leaders who participated in giving a beautiful image of Saudi Arabia to the world, especially since sports has now become an important reason that reflects a positive image of the country and its people.

What where your views on the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar?

I have attended five editions of the World Cup, and this one was the best and most organized one yet. The thing that made it even better is that the stadiums are close to each other. Before, I used to attend some matches of the Spain national team, but this time, I had time to attend other teams’ matches. I believe that Qatar did a great job in organizing the World Cup.

What do you think of Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Al-Nassr?

Because of Ronaldo’s contract with a Saudi team, there were banners all around Madrid with Ronaldo on them, which is attracting people to visit Saudi Arabia.

In the last two or three months, the whole world has been talking about Saudi Arabia and the (Roshn) Saudi League. I think (Ronaldo) is a great addition to the Saudi League, and I thank the leaders in the country for giving the green light and support for the clubs to bring any player to the team.

I believe that this step benefits Saudi football, and the country as a well, which is considered a tourist destination with a rich history, originality and traditions. In addition, I think that Ronaldo’s step in coming to the Kingdom opens the door for other players to come to the Saudi League. All this helps Saudi Arabia to take a big place in the sports industry, which is important in attracting fans.

Europe is beginning to discover the Arab world through sports. There are many Spanish players in the Saudi League, such as Alvaro Gonzalez at Al-Nassr, Cristian Tello at Al-Fateh, and Alvaro Medran at Al-Taawoun. Medran is the youngest, and I think that this is not his last stop.

Therefore, the arrival of Ronaldo will be a reason for many other players to play in Saudi Arabia, and according to my information, the next players coming to the Kingdom might be Sergio Ramos, Angel Di Maria and Marcelo.

Saudi football has became a destination for great players, not only players at the end of their career, but young players too. I also don’t think that it is impossible to see Messi in Saudi Arabia, and the beginning of another rivalry with Ronaldo.

Morocco, and to a lesser extent Saudi Arabia and Tunisia, impressed at the World Cup. What is your opinion of Arab footballers? And should more be playing abroad?

The mentality of the Arab players must change, not just the Saudi players.

For example, the mentality of Arab players is not as ambitious as non-Arab players because of their comfortable living conditions and high salaries, which might lead them not to play abroad, and this is what the European players who played in the Arab world and Gulf countries noticed.

Apart from this, Saudi Arabia did well in winning against Argentina when no one expected that, but for the Arab teams to catch up with the European and Latin teams, this requires time, hard work, and a change of the Arab players’ mentality to play with no limits on their ambition, which is the reason that great players and teams have succeeded in the past.

Topics: football Spain Marca

Related

Saudi entertainment chief buys Spanish football club Almeria
Saudi entertainment chief buys Spanish football club Almeria
Football: Costa to return to Atletico from Chelsea
Sport
Football: Costa to return to Atletico from Chelsea

Milan hold off toothless Tottenham to reach Champions League last eight

Milan hold off toothless Tottenham to reach Champions League last eight
Updated 09 March 2023
AFP

Milan hold off toothless Tottenham to reach Champions League last eight

Milan hold off toothless Tottenham to reach Champions League last eight
  • The seven-time European champions held firm to end more than a decade of waiting to reach the quarterfinals
  • Spurs had lost four of their previous six games, including defeat to second-tier Sheffield United in the FA Cup
Updated 09 March 2023
AFP

LONDON: AC Milan progressed to the quarterfinals of the Champions League for the first time since 2012 as the Italian champions held out for a 0-0 draw at 10-man Tottenham to win 1-0 on aggregate.

A European elimination hot on the heels of an exit from the FA Cup means Tottenham’s 15-year wait to win a trophy will extend for at least another season.

Antonio Conte’s return to the touchline failed to inspire a response from his side as Tottenham were toothless in attack and had to play the final 12 minutes a man down as Cristian Romero was sent off for two bookable offenSes.

Kick-off was delayed by 10 minutes after the later arrival of both sides due to traffic congestion, but it took far longer for the contest to get going.

Conte was back in charge after taking more time after the first leg to recover from gallbladder surgery.

The Italian was his usual animated self and was shown a yellow card by referee Clement Turpin for his protestations at a booking for Clement Lenglet.

However, his players lacked the same energy as Spurs failed to rise to the occasion.

Milan produced the one piece of imagination befitting of a Champions League knockout tie before the break as a well-worked free-kick found Junior Messias, but the Brazilian dragged his shot wide.

Spurs had lost four of their previous six games, including defeat to second-tier Sheffield United in the FA Cup.

The home support could not hide their frustration as the half-time whistle was met with a smattering of boos.

Conte was unable to provoke a response at the break as Spurs needed stand-in goalkeeper Fraser Forster to keep them in the tie.

Brahim Diaz scored the only goal of the first leg and his jinking run inside the Spurs box just lacked the finish as Forster’s outstretched leg deflected the ball to safety.

Spurs at least forced Mike Maignan into a save 25 minutes from time as he tipped over Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s strike.

Conte gambled by switching to a front four for the final 20 minutes with Richarlison joining Harry Kane, Dejan Kulusevski and Son Heung-min up front.

But there was still precious little service for Kane and hope of a Tottenham fightback disappeared with Romero.

The Argentine often treads a fine line with his discipline and saw red for the third time in his Spurs career after lunging in on Theo Hernandez.

Kane came closest to an equalizer when his header from a Son free-kick was well saved by Maignan low to his right in stoppage time.

Milan should have made sure of victory on the night as well as on aggregate but Sandro Tonali wasted another glorious chance by going for goal himself with teammates in support before Divock Origi’s effort came back off the inside of the post.

But it did not matter as the seven-time European champions held firm to end more than a decade of waiting to reach the last eight.

Topics: champions league AC Milan Tottenham Hotspur

Related

Spurs face uncertain future despite Conte return for AC Milan clash
Football
Spurs face uncertain future despite Conte return for AC Milan clash
Milan make winning return to Champions League knockout stage by beating Tottenham
Sport
Milan make winning return to Champions League knockout stage by beating Tottenham

Choupo-Moting fires Bayern past PSG into Champions League quarterfinals

Choupo-Moting fires Bayern past PSG into Champions League quarterfinals
Updated 09 March 2023
AP

Choupo-Moting fires Bayern past PSG into Champions League quarterfinals

Choupo-Moting fires Bayern past PSG into Champions League quarterfinals
  • Games between PSG and Bayern have helped define the career of Choupo-Moting, a late-developing 33-year-old forward
Updated 09 March 2023
AP

MUNICH: Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting’s goal lifted Bayern Munich past Paris Saint-Germain and into the quarterfinals of the Champions League on Wednesday.

After former PSG forward Kingsley Coman scored in the first leg, Choupo-Moting — another former PSG player — extended Bayern’s lead in the second leg in a 2-0 victory Wednesday to complete a 3-0 win on aggregate in the Champions League round of 16.

Shortly after having a goal ruled out for offside, and also inadvertently blocking a teammate’s shot, Choupo-Moting scored in the 61st minute to put Bayern on course for the quarterfinals and send Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and PSG heading toward their earliest Champions League exit since 2018-19.

Leon Goretzka and Thomas Müller teamed up to take the ball off Marco Verratti and Goretzka squared the ball for Choupo-Moting to apply a simple finish with goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma stranded.

Two substitutes then linked up to make sure of the win on the counter in the 89th, with Joao Cancelo surging down the right flank before playing in Serge Gnabry to score.

PSG had dominated the first half of the game and was only denied the lead by a goal-line clearance from Bayern’s Matthijs de Ligt, but Bayern regained their focus in the second half to secure the win.

Games between PSG and Bayern have helped define the career of Choupo-Moting, a late-developing 33-year-old forward who until this season was best known as a backup striker for Robert Lewandowski at Bayern.

Choupo-Moting played for PSG against Bayern when the German team won the Champions League final in 2020. After signing for Bayern as a free agent the following season, he scored once in each leg in a defeat on away goals to PSG in the Champions League quarterfinals.

Topics: champions league Bayern Munich PSG Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

Related

Bayern to try to contain PSG in last 16 of Champions League
Football
Bayern to try to contain PSG in last 16 of Champions League
Benfica rout Brugge, book spot in Champions League quarterfinals
Sport
Benfica rout Brugge, book spot in Champions League quarterfinals

Lionel Messi to visit Saudi Arabia this month

Lionel Messi to visit Saudi Arabia this month
Updated 09 March 2023
Arab News

Lionel Messi to visit Saudi Arabia this month

Lionel Messi to visit Saudi Arabia this month
Updated 09 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Argentine football great Lionel Messi will arrive in Saudi Arabia later this month to explore the Kingdom’s touristic attractions.

Ahmed Al-Khateeb, Saudi Arabia’s tourism minister, welcomed the PSG player and his family in a tweet on Wednesday.

“I am happy to welcome our tourism Ambassador and star Lionel Messi and his family and friends this month, on his second visit to Saudi, to enjoy the most beautiful tourism destinations, connect with our people and enjoy a unique experience,” Al-Khateeb wrote.

Messi visited the Kingdom last May for Jeddah Season, an annual festival in the coastal city of Jeddah, posting an image of himself on a boat watching the sun setting over the Red Sea. He also toured parts of Jeddah’s old town, a heritage site.

Messi, considered one of the legends of the sport, won the World Cup with Argentina in Qatar last year. He has a large international fanbase with hundreds of millions of followers on social media.

The Argentine is an ambassador with Visit Saudi, the tourism ministry’s promotional brand.

The ministry is tasked with showcasing Saudi Arabia’s natural and cultural treasures to international and domestic tourists as part of reforms known as Saudi Vision 2030.

Topics: Lionel Messi saudi tourism

Neymar ankle surgery to be led by British specialist: hospital

Neymar ankle surgery to be led by British specialist: hospital
Updated 08 March 2023
AFP

Neymar ankle surgery to be led by British specialist: hospital

Neymar ankle surgery to be led by British specialist: hospital
  • The hospital confirmed that the 31-year-old Paris Saint-Germain forward will be operated on at the sports medicine clinic
Updated 08 March 2023
AFP

DOHA: Brazil star Neymar’s upcoming surgery on his injured ankle in Qatar will be led by a renowned British specialist, the Aspetar hospital said Wednesday.
The hospital confirmed that the 31-year-old Paris Saint-Germain forward will be operated on at the sports medicine clinic and that James Calder will lead the surgery.
“Aspetar’s expert ankle surgeon, Professor Pieter D’Hooghe and renowned ankle surgeon Professor James Calder from London, will perform the surgery,” the clinic said in a statement.
The Brazilian was previously treated at Aspetar, with Calder involved, in January 2019.
Neymar is expected to miss up to four months of action, almost certainly ruling him out for the rest of the season.
“I’ll come back stronger,” Neymar, who has scored 18 goals in all competitions for PSG this season, said on Twitter.

Topics: Neymar PSG Qatar

Related

Neymar to undergo season-ending surgery on right ankle
Football
Neymar to undergo season-ending surgery on right ankle
PSG’s Neymar has ‘ligament damage’ in injured ankle
Football
PSG’s Neymar has ‘ligament damage’ in injured ankle

Fernandes’ role is safe, Man United manager Ten Hag says

Fernandes’ role is safe, Man United manager Ten Hag says
Updated 08 March 2023
AP

Fernandes’ role is safe, Man United manager Ten Hag says

Fernandes’ role is safe, Man United manager Ten Hag says
  • The Dutchman wants an instant reaction when his team hosts Real Betis in the Europa League on Thursday
  • Bruno Fernandes' position as stand-in captain, however, appears to be safe
Updated 08 March 2023
AP

MANCHESTER, England: As the dust settles on Manchester United’s humiliating 7-0 loss to Liverpool, manager Erik ten Hag is hoping he and his team have learned something from the setback.
The Dutchman wants an instant reaction when his team hosts Real Betis in the Europa League on Thursday and his starting lineup could offer an insight into which players he felt were most culpable for the collapse at Anfield.
Bruno Fernandes’ position as stand-in captain, however, appears to be safe.
“He’s playing a brilliant season. He’s had a really important role in why we’re in the position where we are because he’s giving energy to the team,” Ten Hag said Wednesday.
Fernandes has worn the captain’s armband for the majority of the season in the absence of Harry Maguire, who has lost his regular starting place. But the Portugal international’s petulant performance against Liverpool, when he was frequently complaining to the referee, has led to plenty of criticism. Some have questioned whether he is captain material.
Former United captain Gary Neville, now a television commentator, labeled Fernandes an “embarrassment.”
“I think some of his behavior in the second half has been a disgrace,” Neville said.
United denied that Fernandes had asked to be substituted during the game.
“He’s pointing and coaching players, he’s an inspirator for the whole team. But no one is perfect, everyone has his mistakes,” Ten Hag said. “Everyone has to learn. I have to learn and he will learn as well because he’s intelligent.
“I’m really happy to have Bruno Fernandes in the team and I’m really happy, if Harry is not on the pitch, that he’s our captain.”
Fernandes has started all but one Premier League game this season and has rediscovered some of his best form under Ten Hag. A week before the loss to Liverpool, he led United to their first trophy in six years when captaining the team to a 2-0 victory over Newcastle in the League Cup final.
He lifted the trophy with Maguire at Wembley Stadium.
“He’s been a good leader for us even when he’s not been captain, which is always a good sign,” United teammate Marcus Rashford said. “He’s helped other players become better leaders and the reality is we can’t be a well-organized team with just one leader being the captain. He’s done a lot for us in terms of bringing his leadership skills in, and that was from the moment he arrived.
“Sometimes you want to win so bad you end up doing things that are a little bit out of character. But I, 100 percent I support Bruno. We are behind him.”
The loss effectively ended United’s Premier League title challenge, with the team 14 points behind leader Arsenal. It also equaled the biggest defeat in the club’s history, and was the third rout this season after losing to Brentford 4-0 and Manchester City 6-3.
Ten Hag described it as a “huge setback,” adding there were lessons “that can help us for the future.”
“That’s the positive, how negative it is. We were really below average, especially mentally-wise,” Ten Hag said. “If we want to be a big team and we want to win trophies then you have to act differently.”
Despite conceding six goals in the second half, Rashford denied the team gave up against Liverpool.
“That’s nonsense,” Rashford said. “We were unorganized, yes. Communication was bad, yes. That’s why we conceded the goals. But it comes down to the fact that I believe everyone was trying to get back into the game that much, we came away from the team’s principles in and out of possession.”
The Premier League may be out of reach, but United can still win three trophies with the team in contention for the Europa League and FA Cup.
Against Betis, United have a chance to get the season back on track.
“I’m happy and grateful we have another game quickly,” Rashford said, “because we have an opportunity to take a step forward from the last game and put it behind us.”

Topics: Manchester United Bruno Fernandes Europa League

Related

Man United faces biggest title test against Liverpool
Football
Man United faces biggest title test against Liverpool
Man United drawn with Real Betis in last 16 of Europa League
Football
Man United drawn with Real Betis in last 16 of Europa League

follow us

Latest updates

How Marca overcame its challenges to remain the voice of football in Spain
How Marca overcame its challenges to remain the voice of football in Spain
Investments in Saudi Arabia’s digital infrastructure hit $25bn in 6 years 
Investments in Saudi Arabia’s digital infrastructure hit $25bn in 6 years 
Taliban governor of Afghan province killed in suicide attack
Taliban governor of Afghan province killed in suicide attack
Syrian, Turkish kids fear ‘world going upside down again’: UNICEF official
Syrian, Turkish kids fear ‘world going upside down again’: UNICEF official
Challenger Cup triumph evidence of progress in Saudi cricket
Challenger Cup triumph evidence of progress in Saudi cricket

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.