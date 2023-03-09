You are here

#FESCIOF2023: Culture, education 'can inspire profound change and transform lives'

  Lydia Ruprecht and Ke Leng shed light on the nexus between culture and education and UNSECO's role in reinforcing the relationship
RIYADH: Promoting education and culture is key to confronting the world’s challenges and inspiring change, a panel at the Future of Education, Science, and Culture International Organizations Forum in Riyadh was told.

Lydia Ruprecht, global citizenship education team leader and program specialist at UNESCO, along with other experts, spoke on the panel titled: “Culture and Education Together for Sustainable Development.”

She said: “Education can certainly play a big role in equipping people with the knowledge and skills to transform lives, economies and societies. Thus, achieving sustainable development goals.”

However, education is not the only engine for transformation, she added.

“Culture also plays a major role in shifting mindsets and societies. Culture underpins and drives the state’s development, and is a renewable resource that it can inspire profound change in all domains,” she said.

Ruprecht and Ke Leng, program coordinator of cultural policies and development at UNESCO’s culture sector, shed light on the nexus between culture and education and UNESCO’s role in reinforcing the relationship.

Bringing culture and education together creates a dynamic mix that can accelerate change, they said.

“For example, a cultural approach to education can improve the quality of learning by enhancing its relevancy to local needs and context.”

Education allows the development of new talents and building of an innovative and adaptive workforce for creative industries, the pair said.

Ruprecht said: “Culture, arts and creativity are the core competencies needed today for the evolving job market and are important assets for sustainable development and growth, and fostering creativity.”

Even at the smallest individual scale, interdisciplinary competencies improve employability at large in the long term as the world experiences rapid technological change, the UNESCO officials said.

At the request of UNESCO members in 2021, the organization developed an intersectoral program on learning for diversity, strengthening the synergies between culture and education to nurture inclusive, sustainable and resilient societies.

Leng said: “This is the first-ever attempt of the organization to strengthen the ties between the entire culture and education sectors and to develop close working ties in the exchange of knowledge, expertise and experience.”

There is great potential in seeing education through a cultural lens he added.

“It is precisely for this reason that the revision of the UNESCO 1974 Recommendation concerning education for international understanding, cooperation and peace and education related to human rights and fundamental freedoms incorporates this dimension … building on the cultural conventions adopted since 1974,” said Leng.

At the policy level, the decision to build a framework for culture and arts education was initiated by the UAE.

“It (the UAE) requested the organization to revise the existing framework of arts education to consider these emerging issues, the ever-evolving culture and creative sector, to contribute to expandomg job opportunities in the industries,” said Leng.

A world conference on culture and arts education is set to be convened by the director-general of UNESCO, hosted by the UAE, that will see the adoption of the framework in the Arab region.

Adapt and prosper, author tells Riyadh forum

  Frederic Laloux, Belgian author, said that current management models cannot deal with the complexity of the future
RIYADH: If there is a time in history where he could be born, author Frederic Laloux said he would always choose now. 

“We have extraordinary opportunities for reinventing what it takes,” Laloux told the Future of Education, Science and Culture forum in Riyadh during a livestream event. 

The author said his best-selling book, “Reinventing Organizations,” “talks about how the current way we think about management … is reaching the end of its shelf life.”

“What is holding us back from enacting that future is that we don’t have don’t have the courage or don’t feel like we have the freedom to innovate and go where we need to go.”

Laloux, a Belgian, said that current management models cannot deal with the complexity of the future. 

“I know that every organization is facing a world that is becoming more complex and more unpredictable,” he said. 

He said humans have always changed in the face of new eras, and it is time to do so again.

“Every time that we have had a major change of epoch of era, when we went from hunter-gatherers to a tribal age and went from tribal to agricultural, and then when we made the leap from agriculture to science,” Laloux said. 

He added that humans have invented new ways of managing that change “and the old management model was no longer working.” 

Laloux said that the companies that innovated often ended up with more productive and agile management structures. 

“I have researched a number of really amazing private or non-profit organizations, who were founded by leaders who … just fundamentally questioned the structures and governance methods that we use every day,” he said.

“I really invite you to look into researching these new management models that are coming about and where every day we learn more about how to achieve breakthroughs that are simply not possible in the old management mode.”

“I am sure that you’re able to imagine and reinvent, like these other leaders, new types of structures that work much better.” 

Saudi judiciary undergoing rapid modernization, says Board of Grievances head

  Al-Yousef focused in his speech on describing creative developments undertaken by the Saudi judiciary
RIYADH: Khalid bin Mohammed Al-Yousef, the head of Saudi Arabia’s Board of Grievances and chairman of the Saudi Administrative Judicial Council, has noted the tangible development and rapid modernization of the judiciary during the era of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Speaking at the School of Law at the Southern Methodist University in the US, Al-Yousef said judicial systems were being created and digitized, while legislation was being developed in line with the Kingdom’s commercial and cultural openness.
He also spoke of the qualitative shift that the Saudi judiciary has undergone through the digitization of all the steps of the litigation and administrative services.
Al-Yousef focused in his speech on describing creative developments undertaken by the Saudi judiciary, in terms of modernizing systems, improving outputs, and reducing litigation periods.
He further noted the recently issued legislation with respect to the evidence system and the personal status system, as well as implementation at the Board of Grievances and its impact on the stability of rulings.

Education and prosperity go hand in hand, says UN expert

  Chief statistician Yanchun Zhang says research shows public investment in schooling creates better, sustainable societies
  "Public funding is very important," she said, adding that improving education systems, even if expensive, opened doors to culture, science and technology
RIYADH: Education is the best investment, and governments must plow more resources in to get more out, a UN expert who has run the numbers has said during a Riyadh forum.
Yanchun Zhang, the UN Development Program’s chief statistician, said that her work on the Human Development Index has convinced her that rising GDP is just one indicator of a successful country.
Her research on the index, she said, showed that countries that have invested in education grow more sustainably and robustly.
“People and their capabilities should be the ultimate criteria for assessing the development of a country, not economic growth alone,” she said during an interview at the Future of Education, Science and Culture forum.
“Public funding is very important,” she said, adding that improving education systems, even if expensive, opened doors to culture, science and technology.
“Funding from the state is crucial and still the main source that provides access to education,” she states. “Of course, the private sector can be important but I think the importance of public education cannot be emphasized more.
“If you look at countries that have very high educational achievements they all invested heavily in education.”
“It is about choices and setting priorities. If there is no public funding, then where have the government revenues gone to? If you look at the budget allocation, then you can ask the question and citizens should ask the question.”
Zhang said access to education in the Middle East has been uneven, especially in countries burdened with economic challenges and conflict such as Syria, Yemen, Iraq, Egypt and Libya.
“There is definitely uneven progress within the Middle East region — even a lack of progress or a regression,” she said.
“In countries like Syria and Lebanon — their HDI (score) has been declining. It is very unfortunate to see how some countries in the region are regressing while others are catching up and furthering their access to education for all.”
Political fragility was anathema to aspiration, she added.
“When you look at these countries, the reality is that people are suffering and their standard of living and human development status has been declining. Most of these countries are conflict countries; that is just the reality.”
Zhang said the UNDP has seen the importance of peace, stability, and financial investment in developing a strong educational sector that contributes to the nation’s progress.
“If you have peace, stability and steady growth over time you will see progress in education,” she said.

Saudi Arabia expands electronic tourist visa applications to GCC residents of all professions

  The tourist visa will allow holders to visit the various regions of the Kingdom and perform Umrah
RIYADH: All Gulf Cooperation Council residents, regardless of their profession, are now able to apply electronically for a tourist visa to the Kingdom, the Ministry of Tourism announced on Thursday.

The tourist visa will allow holders to visit the various regions of the Kingdom and perform Umrah, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The move to allow GCC residents to enter the Kingdom, despite their professions, comes as part of the ministry’s efforts to provide them with an opportunity to visit tourist destinations, participate in entertainment events, and learn about the heritage and history of the Kingdom.

The Kingdom’s Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb said the “visa application is now simpler, more convenient and straightforward for residents of GCC states, regardless of their profession.”

 

The ministry said all GCC residents would be able to enter the Kingdom with an electronic tourist visa obtained by applying through the “Visit Saudi” platform, provided that their residency permit is valid for at least three months and passport for at least six months.

This also applies to accompanying first-degree relatives of the residency holder and domestic workers arriving with their sponsors.

The tourist visa does not allow the holder to perform Hajj or perform Umrah during the Hajj season.

Summit highlights how women drive progress

  The summit is expected to become an annual event at different locations around the MENA region
RIYADH: Coinciding with International Women’s Day, AstraZeneca and Pearl Initiative hosted this year’s Women in Leadership Summit in Riyadh.

The summit, featuring prominent experts from across the Middle East and Africa discussed fields such as medicine, education, and entrepreneurship to highlight the role of women in driving impact and creating a sustainable future in the region.

The summit is expected to become an annual event at different locations around the MENA region, aimed at advancing gender equality by bringing together an exclusive selection of influential women and men in various industries.

Pelin Incesu, area vice president for the Middle East and Africa at AstraZeneca, said: “Although there has been some progress toward gender equality in the workplace, the world is still far from achieving its (equality) goal.”

Panel discussions were held where speakers shared views about how they have achieved their dreams despite facing challenges.

Mustafa Alshehri, sustainability executive director at SABIC and a vice chair of Global Compact Network Saudi Arabia, shed light on how the Kingdom went through major changes in terms of empowering women in male-dominated industries.

“Sometimes it is not about how much experience you have in the field, but it is more about getting to know people and how to get recognized,” he said.

Rehaf Gassas, CEO of the Saudi Heritage Preservation Society, emphasized the significance of being surrounded by positive minds, as people who believed in her pushed her to become a CEO at a young age.

Muna Abusulayman, one of the top media personalities in the Arab world, told Arab News there are two types of leaders, including extroverts who usually get leadership roles. “They are risk-takers with active personalities,” she said.

“The second type of leader is the ones who we see right here; they keep giving and giving till somebody says ‘this person needs to be the CEO’.”

She added: “Saudi Arabia has accelerated female leadership, and the point now is no longer about female leadership so much as how can we manage diversity, how can we allow the harmonious coming together so that we can increase productivity, and serve the country better, and we can increase profits in all sectors.”

