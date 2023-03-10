You are here

  • Home
  • Ramey grabs first-round lead at Players as McIlroy struggles

Ramey grabs first-round lead at Players as McIlroy struggles

Ramey grabs first-round lead at Players as McIlroy struggles
Chad Ramey hits out of a greenside bunker on the 15th hole during the first round of the Players Championship golf tournament in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rt99z

Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

Ramey grabs first-round lead at Players as McIlroy struggles

Ramey grabs first-round lead at Players as McIlroy struggles
  • Journeyman Ramey, playing in the tournament for the first time, shot a bogey-free 8-under par round of 64
  • McIlroy struggled after making a double bogey on the first hole and he made three more bogeys to card a 4-over 76
Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

MIAMI: American Chad Ramey, ranked 225th in the world, grabbed a one-stroke lead after the first round of the Players Championship while world No.3 Rory McIlroy toiled in the rough at TPC Sawgrass on Thursday.

Journeyman Ramey, playing in the tournament for the first time, shot a bogey-free 8-under par round of 64 to earn a one shot lead over compatriot 2021 British Open winner Collin Morikawa.

This is the first Players Championship taking place without the golfers who quit the PGA Tour to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf.

Last year’s top three are all missing — winner, Australian Cameron Smith, who lives near the course, along with 2022 runner-up Anirban Lahiri and third-placed Paul Casey while former winners Phil Mickelson and Sergio Garcia were also among the LIV absences.

The reduced star power was further emphasized by the absence of two-times winner Tiger Woods, who is playing a limited schedule as he tries to manage the workload on his struggling body.

Canada’s Taylor Pendrith shot 67 and was three strokes behind Ramey along with Americans Ben Griffin and Justin Suh on a day in which the big names, playing in the afternoon, struggled to match the early scores.

Scottie Scheffler, ranked second in the world, was in a group of players on 4-under while the current top ranked player, Spaniard Jon Rahm was 1-under after shooting two birdies and bogeying his penultimate hole, the 8th.

McIlroy struggled after making a double bogey on the first hole and he made three more bogeys to card a 4-over 76.

The 30-year-old Ramey has one win on the PGA Tour, in a weak field at Puntacana in March last year, after working his way up from the lower-tier tours.

He said looking at the leaderboard gave him the belief that, despite being so lowly ranked, he could contend with the big names.

“It gives me the confidence, and deep down I believe I belong out here. I believe I can beat them. It’s just a matter of proving to everybody else that I can,” he said.

“But it’s nice to see my name up there with them. I did win an opposite-field event, but a win is a win in my book, so I’m not going to complain,” he said.

McIlroy, the 2019 winner, struggled off the tee and said that was something that he could ill-afford on an unforgiving Sawgrass course.

“I feel like this is as penal as I’ve seen it out of the rough for a long time. I think you’d have to go back to when the tournament was played in May, when we were in Bermuda rough, for it to be as penal as that. Yeah, you don’t hit it on the fairway here, you’re going to struggle,” he said.

McIlroy, who will be battling to make the cut as he sits 12 shots behind Ramey, indicated that he was not comfortable with his new driver.

“I wish I could use my driver from last year, but I can’t just because of — you use a driver for so long, and...basically it just wouldn’t pass the test.

“I’ve just struggled a little bit off the tee the last couple weeks,” he added.

McIlroy’s frustration was evident on the par-five 16th where he produced a brilliant recovery shot, clearing the water from the trees, but then three-putted for par.

“I need to regroup and try to shoot a good one tomorrow (Friday) and be here for the weekend. And there are plenty of birdie opportunities out there,” he said.

McIlroy had been grouped with Rahm and Scheffler as the PGA Tour looked to create a buzz around the top ranked players.

The first round was suspended by darkness with 23 players having not finished their first rounds.

Topics: The Players Championship Rory McIlroy golf

Related

LIV Golf effect noticeable as ever at Players Championship
Golf
LIV Golf effect noticeable as ever at Players Championship
T20 competitions giving local players chance to shine alongside cricket’s established stars
Sport
T20 competitions giving local players chance to shine alongside cricket’s established stars

LIV Golf effect noticeable as ever at Players Championship

LIV Golf effect noticeable as ever at Players Championship
Updated 09 March 2023
AP

LIV Golf effect noticeable as ever at Players Championship

LIV Golf effect noticeable as ever at Players Championship
  • Cameron Smith’s pitching wedge is on display in the clubhouse, part of the tradition for the winner to leave a club that was meaningful in his win
Updated 09 March 2023
AP

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida: Such are the times in golf that so much attention at The Players Championship is on a player who is not even part of the strongest field of the year.

Stranger still is the player in question is not Tiger Woods.

Cameron Smith is a reminder of the fractured world of professional golf. He is the defending champion of the PGA Tour’s premier tournament, not able to return this year because the tour has suspended him for joining Saudi-funded LIV Golf.

And it’s not just Smith.

The runner-up a year ago was Anirban Lahiri, followed by Paul Casey. They are among 36 players who have defected to LIV Golf, and they are among 17 players who were part of the windy, wild weekend at the TPC Sawgrass last year.

The Australian flag still flies outside the clubhouse in honor of the champion’s home country. Smith’s pitching wedge is on display in the clubhouse, part of the tradition for the winner to leave a club that was meaningful in his win.

But there’s no Smith — or his mullet — even though the No. 5 player in the world has lived down the street since 2016. He probably can be found this week with a rod and reel, not a wedge and a putter.

“I think it’ll be a pretty quiet week on the water,” Smith told Golf Digest two weeks ago at LIV Golf’s opening event in Mexico.

Even at the richest event on the PGA Tour — a $25 million purse with $4.5 million going to the winner — the subject of LIV Golf is never too far away.

Smith is the first defending champion to miss The Players since Woods in 2014, who was recovering from the first of five back surgeries. Woods isn’t playing this week either, deciding to rest his battered legs ahead of the Masters.

“Yes, it’s awkward,” PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said. “But you know, ultimately that’s a decision he made, and we’ve got an unbelievable field here this week and a history and tradition that one of these 144 is going to go seek to get.”

The Players still has the strongest field so far this year, helped by the 144-man field. But by pure numbers, it can be difficult to distinguish between The Players and the Arnold Palmer Invitational last week at Bay Hill, or from the Genesis Invitational at Riviera a few weeks back.

Bay Hill had 43 of the top 50 players in the world ranking. The Players has 44 of the top 50, the difference being Harold Varner III (another LIV player) dropped out of the top 50 this week.

“It’s not going to be as big a gap as it maybe has been in the past,” Jon Rahm said, though he still noted the increase in prize money ($25 million), world ranking points (the most in golf except for majors) and FedEx Cup points.

“And then the legacy that a tournament has,” Rahm said. “Winning this event is a big step forward to a Hall-of-Fame career ... arguably as close as you can get to being a major champion without officially being one. It is our championship. So I think that’s what makes it different to some of the other events.”

Left unchanged is the dynamic nature of the Stadium Course.

It is best known for the island green on the par-3 17th hole and for its history of not favoring a particular style of game. Smith is renowned for his short game, Rory McIlroy is built on power and Justin Thomas a blend of distance and his ability to flight the golf ball with his irons.

“I don’t have a great track record here at this event. It doesn’t take much research to figure that out,” said Jordan Spieth, who played in the final group in 2014, his first year, and then missed five cuts in his next seven tries. “But I feel like when striking it well, having some momentum and feeling like a little bit of freedom as far as being able to play aggressively here, that’s going to kind of be my strategy this week to try and take advantage.”

The wind roared to life on Wednesday, the final day of practice, and that’s what caused so much havoc a year ago. Imagine aiming at an island some 145 yards away with the wind blowing nearly 40 mph (64 kph).

Xander Schauffele was two shots out of the lead later in the first weather-delayed first round and faced such conditions. He came up 15 yards short of the island and made bogey. On the next hole, he made a quadruple-bogey 8. His caddie still keeps a statistic as a reminder of how much can change so quickly.

“I think he showed me like a first ever to go from the top 10 to outside the top 100 or something like that,” Schauffele said. “My team is all about giving me reality checks, and I got one.”

Topics: golf sport

Related

Tiger Woods’ girlfriend seeks to nullify NDA with pro golfer
Golf
Tiger Woods’ girlfriend seeks to nullify NDA with pro golfer
AMEX Saudi Arabia signs golf tournament partnership with AmCham
Saudi Arabia
AMEX Saudi Arabia signs golf tournament partnership with AmCham

Tiger Woods’ girlfriend seeks to nullify NDA with pro golfer

Tiger Woods’ girlfriend seeks to nullify NDA with pro golfer
Updated 09 March 2023
AP

Tiger Woods’ girlfriend seeks to nullify NDA with pro golfer

Tiger Woods’ girlfriend seeks to nullify NDA with pro golfer
  • Attorneys for Erica Herman filed a complaint seeking declaratory judgment in Martin County, Florida, circuit court
Updated 09 March 2023
AP

STUART, Florida: Tiger Woods’ girlfriend wants to nullify a nondisclosure agreement following a six-year relationship with the professional golfer.

Attorneys for Erica Herman filed a complaint seeking declaratory judgment on Monday in Martin County, Florida, circuit court, according to online court records. The couple had been living together in the area, according to the complaint. Martin County is located directly north of Palm Beach County.

Woods and Herman have not publicly announced the end of their relationship, which began in 2017. She had been seen regularly with him at major championships, such as the 2019 Masters he won for his 15th major and during his Presidents Cup captaincy in Australia later that year.

But she was not at his Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas the first week in December, or at the Genesis Invitational he hosted at Riviera three weeks ago.

According to the complaint, a trust controlled by Woods is attempting to silence Herman with a nondisclosure agreement that she signed while involved in a personal and professional relationship with Woods. The complaint argues that the NDA should be nullified under a federal law that prohibits an NDA from being enforced when sexual assault or sexual harassment is involved.

Herman previously worked at his Woods Jupiter restaurant.

The complaint doesn’t provide details about what information Herman might want to disclose or make specific allegations against Woods.

The complain says because of “aggressive use” of the NDA, Herman is unsure whether she can disclose “facts giving rise to various legal claims she believes she has.” It also says she is unsure what other information about her own life she can discuss and with whom.

Woods’ manager at Excel Sports Management, Mark Steinberg, didn’t immediately respond to a phone call and text from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Topics: Tiger Woods Erica Herman golfer

Related

Woods, McIlroy break ground on high-tech golf league site
Sport
Woods, McIlroy break ground on high-tech golf league site
Tiger Woods opens with 69 at Riviera, trails Homa, Mitchell by 5
Sport
Tiger Woods opens with 69 at Riviera, trails Homa, Mitchell by 5

Kurt Kitayama scores breakthrough victory in wild finish at Bay Hill

Kurt Kitayama scores breakthrough victory in wild finish at Bay Hill
Updated 06 March 2023
AP

Kurt Kitayama scores breakthrough victory in wild finish at Bay Hill

Kurt Kitayama scores breakthrough victory in wild finish at Bay Hill
  • Kitayama finished at 9-under 279 and earned $3.6 million
Updated 06 March 2023
AP

ORLANDO, Florida: Kurt Kitayama let an All-Star cast of contenders back into the tournament with a triple bogey, only to beat them all with a clutch birdie and the best lag putt of his life to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Sunday.

With five players tied for the lead with only three holes left, Kitayama pulled ahead with a birdie putt from just inside 15 feet on the par-3 17th hole for the lead. Then, his 50-foot putt on the last hole stopped an inch from the cup.

The tap-in par for an even-par 72 might have been the easiest shot he had all day.

Rory McIlroy roared into the mix with four birdies in a five-hole stretch around the turn, only to miss a 10-foot birdie putt on the final hole for the lead. He had a 70 and finished one shot behind. So did Harris English, who went bogey-free on the weekend at crusty, windy Bay Hill for a 70.

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler was a foot away from having a close look at birdie and a chance to take the lead. Instead, his ball spun back into the rough on the 18th and he finished with a bogey.

Jordan Spieth was among six players who had at least a share of the lead over the final two hours. He missed four straight putts inside 8 feet from the 14th through the 17th holes — three of them for par. He took the lead with a 15-foot birdie putt, then played his last five holes in 3 over.

Spieth (70), Scheffler (73), Patrick Cantlay (68) and Tyrrell Hatton (72) all finished two shots behind.

They all had a chance, mostly because of one swing. Kitayama had a two-shot lead when he hit a wild hook out-of-bounds on the ninth hole, leading to triple bogey.

These are the kind of players who kept beating Kitayama — Jon Rahm by one shot in Mexico, Xander Schauffele by one shot in the Scottish Open, McIlroy by one shot in the CJ Cup in South Carolina last year.

This time, the 30-year-old Californian who toiled around the world to earn a PGA Tour card had the final say.

Kitayama finished at 9-under 279 and earned $3.6 million.

“It went south on 9,” Kitayama said. “All of a sudden, I’m not leading any more. I just fought back hard, and I’m proud of myself for that.”

McIlroy tried a bold play on the par-3 14th without knowing he was right in the mix, the start of a bogey-bogey stretch that set him back. He hit the best approach of anyone on the 18th, right over the flag to 10 feet. The putt stayed to the right the whole way.

The finish was such pure theater that five players were tied for the lead deep into the final round, and all of them had chances to win.

“I certainly felt it on the golf course, so I’m sure it was pretty good to watch,” McIlroy said. “It’s hard because the lead was changing hands with guys making bogeys, not really making birdies. So don’t know how people find that entertainment value.

“But it was a great back nine. It was great to be involved with,” he said. “I’m really happy for Kurt. He’s been playing well for a while now and I’m happy to see him get his first win.”

Of the top seven players, all of them have either won majors or played in the Ryder Cup. The exception is Kitayama, who groomed himself for a moment like this with so many close calls against players with polished pedigrees.

Kitayama, who played at UNLV, didn’t find much success on the Korn Ferry Tour and took his trade overseas to the Asian Tour and European tour, with stops along the way on the Sunshine Tour in South Africa and the Japan Golf Tour.

Now he’s No. 19 in the world, with a red cardigan sweater for winning at Arnie’s place and a big feather in his cap for the players he had to beat.

He made it difficult on himself on the 18th, pulling his tee shot into dense rough. His only thought was to “just get it on the green, just give myself an opportunity.”

That was all he needed and he finally has a PGA Tour title to show for it.

Rahm, meanwhile, finished in a tie for 39th — his first time outside the top 10 since the Tour Championship last August. He still managed to stay at No. 1 in the world.

Topics: Kurt Kitayama Arnold Palmer Invitational

Related

Jon Rahm has big finish for 65 and the lead at Bay Hill
Sport
Jon Rahm has big finish for 65 and the lead at Bay Hill
Rahm, McIlroy, Scheffler resume battle for No. 1 at Bay Hill
Sport
Rahm, McIlroy, Scheffler resume battle for No. 1 at Bay Hill

Jon Rahm has big finish for 65 and the lead at Bay Hill

Jon Rahm has big finish for 65 and the lead at Bay Hill
Updated 03 March 2023
AP

Jon Rahm has big finish for 65 and the lead at Bay Hill

Jon Rahm has big finish for 65 and the lead at Bay Hill
  • Rahm had said earlier in the week he doesn’t think he can be beat when he is firing on all cylinders
Updated 03 March 2023
AP

ORLANDO, Florida: Jon Rahm started his round strong and ended it even better Thursday, closing eagle-birdie-birdie for a 7-under 65 and a two-shot lead in the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Not even the brute test of Bay Hill was a match for golf’s hottest player.

“Amazing round of golf,” he said. “I wish all of them were as enjoyable as this one.”

That doesn’t mean it was perfection by any means. Rahm, playing in the afternoon when the greens became a bit more crusty, opened with three straight birdies. He held steady the rest of the way until his big burst at the end allowed him to zoom past Honda Classic winner Chris Kirk and Cameron Young.

He hit only eight fairways. He twice was blocked by trees, one time escaping with par with a 30-foot putt on the 15th hole.

But oh, that finish.

Rahm hit 5-iron to 25 feet on the fringe at the par-5 16th and holed it for eagle. On the par-3 17th, he hammered a 7-iron that cleared the bunker and landed in just the right spot to roll out to 2 feet. And on the closing hole, he hit a soft 9-iron to a front pin that settled about 6 feet away.

Rahm had said earlier in the week he doesn’t think he can be beat when he is firing on all cylinders, a belief by most top players. He also said he couldn’t think of a tournament where he played his absolute best.

“Go through the round and you’ll see plenty of mistakes,” Rahm said. “I just took advantage of minimizing mistakes and converted a couple of situations into really good scores. But it can always be better.

“But it’s the first day,” he added. “Ask me that on Sunday if I keep playing like this, and I’ll probably change my answer.”

Bay Hill is bracing for the worst over the next few days, with the wind expected to be strong on a course that already is fast and firm.

Kirk is coming off an emotional win nearly eight years in the making. He carried that momentum to seven birdies for a 67 during the morning round. Young also had a 67 in morning conditions that might be as easy as Bay Hill gets all week.

They were joined by Kurt Kitayama, who had a chance to challenge Rahm until dropping his lone shot on his final hole at No. 9.

The group at 68 included defending champion Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay, all among the top 20 in the world.

But it starts at the top, and Rahm looks as tough as ever. He already has three PGA Tour wins this year, and he has won five of his last nine tournaments worldwide.

Rory McIlroy, who has a mathematical chance to return to No. 1 in the world with a win, was over par from his opening hole and scratched out a 73, including a double bogey on the par-5 sixth hole when he drove into the water.

Kirk won the Honda Classic in a playoff just four days ago, a monumental win for the 37-year-old from Georgia who stepped away from the PGA Tour to seek help for alcoholism and depression.

It has been nonstop ever since — the Seminole Pro-Member on Monday, the drive north to Orlando and golf at Isleworth with longtime friend Charlie Culberson of the Tampa Bay Rays, the pro-am Wednesday and then one of the toughest tests on the Florida swing.

He was up to the task with a round that started and ended with a bogey and featured seven birdies in between.

“I’ve definitely been busy, and so 5:30 came early this morning and felt strange a little bit, like, ‘OK, we’re really doing this all over again.’ So felt a little bit out of in the very beginning, but then settled in and played some solid golf,” Kirk said.

It helped to hole a pair of 30-foot birdie putts, but otherwise he looked as though he didn’t want to wait another eight years for his next win.

Young is waiting for his first, and it’s hard to imagine this kind of talent waiting much longer. He had two close calls in the majors last year, including a 31 on the back nine of St. Andrews to finish one back at the British Open.

Young has a connection to Bay Hill. His father, David, recently retired as the longtime head pro at Sleepy Hollow in New York, and they occasionally spent weeks during the winter in Orlando at nearby Orange Tree. Young played Bay Hill every so often as a teenager.

“The golf course in tournament shape is a different animal when the rough gets like this and the green gets firms,” Young said.

That’s not to suggest he had his way with Bay Hill when it wasn’t set up for the PGA Tour.

“It’s not easy as it is,” he said. “And I wasn’t quite as good then.”

Bay Hill figures could be tough as ever if a strong wind arrives. Players were having a tough time finding pitch marks on the green during the Wednesday pro-am.

“We’ll see what happens on these greens,” Scheffler said. “It better not blow too hard or they may need to slow them down or something. I really don’t know what they’re going to do.”

For now, the bigger concern might be how to stop Rahm.

Topics: Jon Rahm Arnold Palmer Invitational Chris Kirk Cameron Young Kurt Kitayama

Related

Rahm, McIlroy, Scheffler resume battle for No. 1 at Bay Hill
Sport
Rahm, McIlroy, Scheffler resume battle for No. 1 at Bay Hill
Rahm holds on to win at Riviera and return to No. 1 in world
Sport
Rahm holds on to win at Riviera and return to No. 1 in world

Rahm, McIlroy, Scheffler resume battle for No. 1 at Bay Hill

Rahm, McIlroy, Scheffler resume battle for No. 1 at Bay Hill
Updated 02 March 2023
AP

Rahm, McIlroy, Scheffler resume battle for No. 1 at Bay Hill

Rahm, McIlroy, Scheffler resume battle for No. 1 at Bay Hill
  • Rahm is coming off a victory in the Genesis Invitational for his fifth title worldwide in his last nine tournaments
Updated 02 March 2023
AP

ORLANDO: Scottie Scheffler returned to No. 1 in the world by winning in Phoenix with Jon Rahm on his heels. A week later, Rahm was back to No. 1 by winning at Riviera in a tense battle with Max Homa.

Now it’s Bay Hill’s turn.

One aspect of these elevated events on the PGA Tour — those are here to stay based on a PGA Tour memo Wednesday outlining the future — is its tendency to bring out the star power in a chase for the $3.6 million prize.

The Arnold Palmer Invitational might be the next chapter in this remarkable tussle at the top of the world ranking. Not since the Official World Golf Ranking began in 1986 have three players traded turns at No. 1 before the calendar turned to March.

“I’m just happy to be in that conversation,” Rory McIlroy said.

He began the year at No. 1, and while he has yet to get into contention in his two PGA Tour starts in 2023, McIlroy did begin his year by winning in Dubai.

All three face various scenarios to stay or get back to No. 1.

“If I was purely a fan of the game and I see what’s going on, especially at the top, I think it’s a pretty cool thing,” McIlroy said.

Rahm is coming off a victory in the Genesis Invitational for his fifth title worldwide in his last nine tournaments. Scheffler ran off four wins in a two-month stretch last year that culminated with his Masters title.

McIlroy hasn’t been too shabby until the last two weeks. That was preceded by eight straight top-10 finishes, three of them victories.

“But like everyone knows, there’s so much parity in our game right now that any given week, any given tournament, someone can pop up and sort of put their hand up and claim to be one of the best players in the world,” McIlroy said.

Odds are whoever that is will have earned it in a big way at Bay Hill.

On three straight holes during the pro-am, Patrick Cantlay — he is lagging behind at a No. 4 in the world — hit approach shots to the green and had trouble finding his pitch mark. That’s more typical on a Sunday than a Wednesday.

Throw in a forecast for strong wind, on a course that is a brute in any conditions, and this figures to be another tough test.

Only 10 players broke par last year, and Scheffler won at 5-under 283.

The field is so strong that the only players missing from the top 50 in the world are the seven players who have been suspended for signing with Saudi-funded LIV Golf.

Rahm is playing at such a level that when asked if he felt anyone could beat him when he was firing on all cylinders, the Spaniard replied, “No.”

That said, he would think most of the top players feel the same way.

“The thing is, you don’t need to be firing on all cylinders to win,” Rahm said.

He recalled a conversation with Tiger Woods in which he asked how many times during his 82 PGA Tour wins did he play his best golf over four days.

The answer was three, tops. Woods has discussed this before, alluding to the 2000 US Open (a 15-shot win at Pebble Beach) and the 2000 British Open (eight-shot win at St. Andrews) and the final 63 holes at the 1997 Masters. Woods shot 40 on the front nine and wound up winning by 12.

“A lot of those Sundays he played his best,” Rahm said. “But the whole week? Very few.”

Scheffler, meanwhile, is trying to make two straight title defenses. His first PGA Tour victory was last year in Phoenix, in a playoff against Cantlay, and he repeated this year.

Next up his Bay Hill.

“I don’t like losing to people and any time you don’t win an event you’re always motivated,” Scheffler said. “Any time you get some really good competition it’s very motivating. I got the one in Phoenix and then Jon went out the next week and beat me by a bunch of shots. So it’s fun to have guys playing at the top of their games.”

McIlroy was asked about Rahm and Scheffler, and he spoke to their consistency. Scheffler didn’t win after the Masters last season, but he lost a playoff at Colonial and finished one shot behind McIlroy at the Tour Championship. Rahm hasn’t finished out of the top 10 since August at the Tour Championship.

He easily could have been talking about himself.

“If it’s not a win, they’re contending,” McIlroy said. “Very rarely have you seen these guys in the past 12 or 18 months outside of the top 10, top 15, top 20. So just that relentless consistency week after week, month after month, building a really great body of work.”

Topics: golf

Related

Saud Al-Sharif ‘honored’ to make first professional cut, at event in Doha
Sport
Saud Al-Sharif ‘honored’ to make first professional cut, at event in Doha
Former Oklahoma State teammates Gooch, Uihlein share LIV lead
Sport
Former Oklahoma State teammates Gooch, Uihlein share LIV lead

follow us

Latest updates

Ramey grabs first-round lead at Players as McIlroy struggles
Ramey grabs first-round lead at Players as McIlroy struggles
Arsenal face Fulham test, Liverpool target top four
Arsenal face Fulham test, Liverpool target top four
Chinese security vessel orders Philippine plane carrying media to ‘leave’
Chinese security vessel orders Philippine plane carrying media to ‘leave’
Dubai Lynx announces Advertiser of the Year 2023
Dubai Lynx announces Advertiser of the Year 2023
Dentsu MENA hosts inaugural Now to Next event in Riyadh
Dentsu MENA hosts inaugural Now to Next event in Riyadh

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.