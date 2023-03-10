You are here

Apple to launch app dedicated to classical music

Germany-based Idagio is currently the only subscription-based platform for classical audio streaming. (AFP/File)
Germany-based Idagio is currently the only subscription-based platform for classical audio streaming. (AFP/File)
Updated 10 March 2023
AFP

  • App will feature the world’s largest classical music catalog
SAN FRANCISCO: Apple on Thursday said it will start streaming classical music from a stand-alone app on March 28 as it seeks to distinguish itself from rivals Spotify and specialist platforms.
The iPhone giant said Apple Music Classical will offer “the world’s largest classical music catalog,” with exclusive albums and an advanced search functionality not seen on other apps.
With five million tracks, the app will compete with rivals exclusively dedicated to classical music, including Germany based Idagio, currently the only subscription-based platform for classical audio streaming.
Apple Music Classical will offer streaming with high quality audio especially sought after by classical music buffs.
The app will come at no additional charge to the Apple Music subscription and will soon be available on Android-based devices, the company said.

Topics: Apple Apple Music classical music

Meta explores decentralized social network app for text updates

Meta explores decentralized social network app for text updates
Updated 10 March 2023
Reuters

  • Standalone app could be direct competitor of Twitter
LONDON: Meta Platforms Inc. is exploring a standalone decentralized social network for sharing text updates, a company spokesperson said on Friday, in what could be a direct competitor to billionaire Elon Musk’s Twitter Inc.
“We’re exploring a standalone decentralized social network for sharing text updates. We believe there’s an opportunity for a separate space where creators and public figures can share timely updates about their interests,” a Meta spokesperson told Reuters in an emailed statement.
Earlier in the day, Indian business news website Moneycontrol.com first reported the news, citing sources. The report said Meta’s new content app would support ActivityPub, the decentralized social networking protocol that powers Twitter-rival Mastodon and other federated apps.
While Twitter and Facebook are controlled by one authority — a company — decentralized platforms such as Mastodon are installed on thousands of computer servers, largely run by volunteer administrators who join their systems together in a federation.
Meta’s new app would be Instagram-branded and will allow users to register or login through their Instagram credentials, according to the Moneycontrol report.

Topics: Meta Instagram Twitter Mastodon social network

Dubai Lynx announces Advertiser of the Year 2023

Dubai Lynx announces Advertiser of the Year 2023
Updated 10 March 2023
Arab News

  • Award recognizes brand that has distinguished itself through innovative marketing and embracing creative work produced by its agencies
DUBAI: Dubai Lynx, the Middle East’s festival and awards program for creative excellence in branded communications, has announced Yum! Brands as the 2023 Advertiser of the Year.

The Advertiser of the Year award is given to a brand that has distinguished itself through innovative marketing and embracing creative work produced by its agencies, according to a company statement.

The award “recognizes creative excellence, demonstrating the business value of creative communications,” said Ian Fairservice, vice-chairman, Dubai Lynx.

Yum! Brands, which owns KFC and Pizza Hut, among others, has garnered 25 wins at Dubai Lynx since 2014.

Last year, its campaign “Offline Hour,” by M&C Saatchi Dubai, won the Mobile Lynx Grand Prix, in addition to a gold and silver trophy in the Brand Experience and Activation category.

“We take pride in partnering with our agency partners, franchisees and teams to create work that makes Pizza Hut RED — Relevant, Easy and Distinctive,” said Beverley D’Cruz, general manager, Middle East and Pakistan, Pizza Hut.

“We dig the realness in our fans and celebrate their originality through advertising that’s as real as them and isn’t afraid to get messy,” said Ozge Zoralioglu, chief marketing officer, MENA, Turkiye, Pakistan & CIS, KFC.

She added: “We’re proud that, together with our agency partners, franchisees and teams, we’ve been able to create original work that’s won hearts, minds and fingers across the region and resonated with the younger audiences that we champion.”

The award will be given to the company’s representatives at the Dubai Lynx Awards Ceremony on Jan. 15 in Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai.

Topics: Dubai Lynx

Dentsu MENA hosts inaugural Now to Next event in Riyadh

Dentsu MENA hosts inaugural Now to Next event in Riyadh
Updated 10 March 2023
Arab News

  • Event brings together industry experts and showcases the group’s latest technological developments
DUBAI: International advertising group Dentsu held the first edition of the Now to Next event in Riyadh, bringing together global and local experts to discuss industry challenges and plan for future opportunities in the Kingdom and the wider region. 

“With every challenge comes opportunity. Beyond the pandemic, we are experiencing a slowing global economy where customer centricity has become more important than ever,” said Tarek Daouk, CEO of Dentsu MENA. 

Ahmad Haider, managing director of Dentsu Saudi Arabia, added: “Saudi Arabia is on its own path of transformation, and creating better relationships with each other and the customer is what we wanted to deliver for both our clients and the community in which we operate.”

The event “delivered the fundamentals to do that, providing our business partners with endless possibilities that will transform the way they interact with their customers,” he said.

Speakers at the event included Thomas Le Thierry, CEO of Media, Dentsu EMEA; Sven Huberts, president of experience, Dentsu Creative EMEA and Yoshimasa Nakano, chief director of the Content Business Design Center at Dentsu.

Dentsu also hosted an activation at the event that enabled guests to experience the technologies created by Dentsu Lab Tokyo.

The technologies included All Players Welcome, a software developed to help artists create, write and perform music with eye-tracking technology and Alt Skin, a physical representation of metaverse avatars that allows digital fashion fitting for virtual world avatars.

As consumer behavior changes, agency models need to adapt — “a challenge everyone in our industry is facing,” said Daouk.

However, he believes that this environment fosters creativity in business and media.

“With the ambitious growth plans of Saudi Arabia on their ongoing journey toward Saudi Vision 2030, we are delighted to be able to share our own vision for sustainable growth with our partners in the Kingdom,” he said. 

Topics: Tarek Daouk Ahmad Haider Dentsu

Adidas’ global campaign features hijabi athletes Mariam Farid, Khadija Hegazy

Adidas’ global campaign features hijabi athletes Mariam Farid, Khadija Hegazy
Updated 09 March 2023
Zaira Lakhpatwala

  • ‘Running Needs Nothing But You’ film features 3 regional athletes for 1st time
DUBAI: Adidas has released its new global campaign “Running Needs Nothing But You,” which includes a film featuring three regional athletes for the first time.

Qatari hurdler Mariam Farid, Egyptian runner Khadija Hegazy, and Egyptian football icon Mo Salah star in the short flick, which aims to show that anyone and everyone can run regardless of ethnicity, age, gender, and disabilities.

Liverpool player Salah said: “Running is my personal story.” It reminded him of early mornings in Egypt when he was 13, waking up at 5 a.m. to pray and run.

“It was around the same time I was scouted and began playing for an amateur club so running always reminds me of chasing the impossible and running after the future I had imagined for myself,” he added.

The film also stars Hegazy and Farid, both hijabi athletes, marking an important milestone for Arab women.

Hegazy, an Egyptian triathlete and Adidas runners coach, played basketball until 2011. She started running in the same year, as a way of “being with myself” and to improve her basketball skills, she told Arab News.

Mariam Farid. (Supplied)

She was harassed and catcalled when running in the streets of Cairo, with people stopping to ask her if she was being chased. She had to pick her routes and run times wisely to avoid feeling afraid.

She also started finding buddies and building a running community, so “we’re all together and we don’t have to feel scared or alone,” she said.

Farid has been a professional athlete since the age of 13. As one of the first hijabi female Qatari athletes to take part in the World Athletics Championships, she aims to change the global perception of hijabi athletes.

From a young age, Farid considered it her responsibility to be an agent of change.

She told Arab News: “I believe I’m the girl who would change the perception of women from my region.

“Being an athlete in the Arab world is considered as something masculine, aggressive — not feminine,” she added.

But over time she realized she could be just as successful on the field sweating without any makeup on as she could suited up in a conference room.

Farid said: “I’m here to prove to any ignorant person or any person who is not willing to learn and willing to understand that there are women who are strong, beautiful inside out, independent and can achieve what they love.”

Both athletes described it as a privilege and honor to be part of Adidas’ global film.

Hegazy said: “It’s so good to be able to represent and to feel represented at the same time because you don’t see a lot of hijabi athletes out there.

“It’s not easy for people to accept a covered woman being in a global campaign. It’s an evolution and a revolution,” she added.
 

Google to launch fund to support Taiwan’s media outlets

Google to launch fund to support Taiwan’s media outlets
Updated 10 March 2023
Reuters

  • ‘Taiwan News Digital Co-prosperity Fund’ aims to strengthen local publishers digital capabilities
TAIPEI: Google said on Wednesday it will launch a T$300 million ($9.8 million) fund over the next three years to help boost the Taiwanese media’s continuing operations and digital competitiveness.

Google has come under pressure in some countries to negotiate commercial deals and pay news publishers for their content, though not in Taiwan.

Google said it will pay local publishers through what it calls a “Taiwan News Digital Co-prosperity Fund” to strengthen their digital publishing capability.

The fund will help Taiwan local media “hone digital skills, gain expertise and support the sustainable development of Taiwan's news industry,” the company said.

“Even while Google faces many challenges in the overall international environment, Taiwan remains a crucial global stronghold,” Tina Lin, managing director of sales and operations at Google Taiwan, told reporters in Taipei.

Google said Taiwan’s media industry has been facing major competitive challenges in adapting to the digital age, pointing out that advertising revenues for traditional media outlets have dropped 70 percent from 2003 to 2020.

The initiative marks the latest effort by the internet giant to develop mechanisms to support and compensate regional news providers whose content appears on Google, as it faces the prospect that governments may impose regulations to require such mechanisms.

An Australian law giving the government power to compel Google and rival Meta Platforms to negotiate content supply deals with media outlets has largely worked, according to an Australian government report in late 2022.

Topics: Google Taiwan Meta

