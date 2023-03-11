You are here

  • Home
  • Eddie Howe backs misfiring Newcastle United frontman to get back to pre-World Cup best

Eddie Howe backs misfiring Newcastle United frontman to get back to pre-World Cup best

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe (L) is backing Callum Wilson (bottom right) to re-find his form, with Alexander Isak (top right) a possibility to step in. (AFP/File Photos)
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe (L) is backing Callum Wilson (bottom right) to re-find his form, with Alexander Isak (top right) a possibility to step in. (AFP/File Photos)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5jdfk

Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

Eddie Howe backs misfiring Newcastle United frontman to get back to pre-World Cup best

Eddie Howe backs misfiring Newcastle United frontman to get back to pre-World Cup best
  • Callum Wilson backed by boss Howe to re-find form
  • Alexander Isak a possibility to step in, despite injury woes
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

NEWCASTLE: Having scored just one goal in 12 appearances since the Qatar World Cup, it is fair to say it has not been the best second half of the season for England and Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson.

And for the first time in his three-year stay on Tyneside, the No. 9 is coming in for some criticism from the Geordie faithful, especially with club record buy Alexander Isak waiting in the wings to replace him.

However, head coach Eddie Howe believes it is only a matter of time before Wilson — who also played for him when he was Bournemouth boss — gets back to his best. And while criticism is part and parcel of the game, he knows Wilson has the mindset not to let that bother him.

Howe said: “I’ve had conversations with Callum all through my time working with him, in good moments and bad moments. That doesn’t change and shouldn’t change.

“I’m always in regular communication with my players in the pursuit of excellence. It’s not just about lifting someone up if they feel as though they need a lift, it’s about the pursuit of greatness.

“Callum has an incredible mindset, he has that already. He is pushing himself all the time. In your playing career, you are going to have good spells and bad spells but you need that inner belief always that you are the best and I think Callum has got that.”

Gareth Southgate will name his England squad in the coming weeks ahead of an international break later in the month. It is the first squad announcement since Wilson’s surprise late call to the World Cup setup, having not been considered for more than three years.

Wilson will be hoping to be named, but his form may go against him after scoring only seven goals in his 25 games to date this campaign.

Howe said: “I see him as an international player and I want that for him.

“I’ve never really had long conversations with players about international dreams, my focus is Newcastle. That doesn’t mean I haven’t had conversations about international football because that is part of their DNA and a lot of players are motivated hugely by what they do on the international scene.

“I know Callum’s World Cup dream was very strong in his mind and he used it as a big motivational tool. But Callum has always been about more than that. It’s not just short-term targets, he has this vision that he wants to be the best in his field. He is well motivated on every level.

“I don’t see that [the World Cup] as being a big down from that experience. If anything, it was a big high. It left him wanting more. I would say international football is still a big driver for him.”

Isak is seen by many as Wilson’s obvious replacement in the side, despite his own debut season being blighted by injury. The forward is now breathing down Wilson’s neck, but Howe has questioned whether the player is ready to play a full 90 minutes for the Magpies.

Howe said: “He wants to play, like every player. It’s been about keeping him fit after his serious injury and building his confidence levels and training levels, to the level he can play at.

“I feel he is there, but is he 100 percent ready to play 90 minutes on a consistent basis? Probably not. I have been delighted by his attitude. I think he’s in a good place.”

When asked whether he believes Isak could be a starter for Newcastle against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, Howe said: “Alex will decide that by how he performs. He did very well when he came on last week and has trained well this week.

“On his position, I don’t see that as an issue. We will utilize him in various roles; we will utilize him in different roles. He is a top talent who can play in different roles, he is not one dimensional. He is not defined by one position, but whatever position he plays, he has to play well.”

Topics: football soccer Newcastle United Premier league Eddie Howe Callum Wilson Alexander Isak

Related

Eddie Howe revealed his private concerns about Newcastle’s short-term goalscoring capabilities
Sport
Eddie Howe reveals Newcastle United concerns amid Premier League goal drought
Same old script for Newcastle United as they are made to pay for missed opportunities at Man City
Sport
Same old script for Newcastle United as they are made to pay for missed opportunities at Man City

PSG: Neymar undergoes ankle surgery in Doha

PSG: Neymar undergoes ankle surgery in Doha
Updated 10 March 2023
AP

PSG: Neymar undergoes ankle surgery in Doha

PSG: Neymar undergoes ankle surgery in Doha
  • The 31-year-old Brazil forward “was successfully operated on late this morning at the Aspetar Hospital in Doha”
Updated 10 March 2023
AP

PARIS: Neymar underwent season-ending surgery on his damaged right ankle on Friday, Paris Saint-Germain said.
The 31-year-old Brazil forward “was successfully operated on late this morning at the Aspetar Hospital in Doha,” the Qatari-backed club said in a statement.
Neymar is expected to be sidelined for up to four months.
“The player will now follow a protocol of rest and treatment,” PSG said.
Neymar was injured on Feb. 19 in a 4-3 win over Lille. He also injured his right ankle in Brazil’s opening match at last year’s World Cup in Qatar, but the forward was able to return later in the tournament.
The Brazilian has been sidelined by foot, groin, rib and ankle injuries since joining PSG for a record 222 million euros (then $262 million) from Barcelona in 2017.

Topics: Neymar PSG Qatar surgery

Related

Neymar ankle surgery to be led by British specialist: hospital
Football
Neymar ankle surgery to be led by British specialist: hospital
Neymar to undergo season-ending surgery on right ankle
Football
Neymar to undergo season-ending surgery on right ankle

Grizzlies rout Warriors, Bucks hold off Nets

Grizzlies rout Warriors, Bucks hold off Nets
Updated 10 March 2023
AFP

Grizzlies rout Warriors, Bucks hold off Nets

Grizzlies rout Warriors, Bucks hold off Nets
  • Sacramento Kings ground out a 122-117 win over New York Knicks in a thrilling duel that went down to the wire
Updated 10 March 2023
AFP

LOS ANGLES: The Memphis Grizzlies produced a devastating first-quarter scoring spree in a blowout 131-110 victory over the Golden State Warriors in the latest instalment of their rivalry with the NBA champions on Thursday.

The Grizzlies erupted for 48 points in the first period to take a stranglehold on the contest as Golden State’s suspect defense was exposed once more.

Tyus Jones led the Memphis scorers with 22 points while Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. had 21 points apiece as six Grizzlies players finished in double figures.

The emphatic victory was a welcome piece of good news for Memphis after a challenging week that saw star point guard Ja Morant dropped by the team and put under investigation by the NBA for posting a video on social media of himself waving a handgun in a strip club.

The win also gave Memphis bragging rights over a Golden State team with whom they have developed an increasingly fractious rivalry in recent seasons.

The Warriors beat the Grizzlies in the Western Conference playoffs last season en route to the NBA title, and the buildup to Thursday’s game had been marked by public feuding between Memphis’ Dillon Brooks and Golden State’s Draymond Green.

The bad blood threatened to spill into Thursday’s clash, with the two men getting into a tense confrontation in the second quarter which ended with them being separated by a member of the officiating crew.

Brooks stoked controversy last week by voicing his antipathy toward Green and the Warriors, stating: “I don’t like Draymond at all. I just don’t like Golden State. I don’t like anything to do with them.”

Green later returned the fire, declaring on Wednesday on his podcast: “I quite frankly wouldn’t like a team that beats me all the time either.”

Nevertheless it was Brooks and Memphis who had the last laugh after completing a wire-to-wire victory.

“We’ve had a rough couple of weeks but we’ve got dogs on our team,” Brooks told an on-court interviewer from broadcaster TNT, before adding: “You should give that mic to Draymond so he can keep talking about me and making me play better.”

Green brushed off Brooks’ verbal volley in postgame comments to reporters, dismissing once again suggestions that Memphis were serious “rivals” to the Warriors dynasty.

“Rivalries are created by, you know, ‘You win, I win’. Our organization has won four championships (since 2015) and I think their organization has won zero championships,” Green said.

“I don’t consider that a rivalry. Anybody can win a game in March. What does that mean? I have a hard time getting out of my bed in March.”

Warriors coach Steve Kerr meanwhile was left lamenting the first-quarter tactical gamble of starting four guards that saw his team routed.

“We’ve gotten off to bad starts in the last six or seven games so we were looking for a little daylight early in the game,” Kerr said.

“We wanted to get some good shots early, but we didn’t do that. We were impatient and took some really tough, quick shots.

“I think in hindsight we got a little too cute with that. But we are where we are. We took a gamble and it didn’t pay off.”

Elsewhere on Thursday, the Milwaukee Bucks overcame the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo to extend their lead at the top of the Eastern Conference with a 118-113 win over Brooklyn.

Bobby Portis led the Bucks scorers with 28 points while Brook Lopez added 24 and Grayson Allen 19.

The Bucks jumped out to a 22-point lead early in the second quarter but Brooklyn chipped away and got within two points with less than a minute remaining.

Milwaukee held on for victory and now lead the East by 2.5 games from the Boston Celtics with a 48-18 record.

In California, the Sacramento Kings ground out a 122-117 win over the New York Knicks in a thrilling duel that went down to the wire.

Sacramento led 69-53 at halftime and stretched their lead to 21 points early in the third quarter.

New York rallied in the fourth to draw level before the Kings pulled away to seal the win, with seven players finishing in double-figures.

Topics: Memphis Grizzlies Golden State Warriors basketball

Related

NBA-leading Celtics outlast Pacers 142-138 in OT
Sport
NBA-leading Celtics outlast Pacers 142-138 in OT
Tatum scores record 55 points to lead Team Giannis in NBA All-Star victory
Sport
Tatum scores record 55 points to lead Team Giannis in NBA All-Star victory

Murray toughs out another win, Raducanu advances at Indian Wells

Murray toughs out another win, Raducanu advances at Indian Wells
Updated 10 March 2023
AFP

Murray toughs out another win, Raducanu advances at Indian Wells

Murray toughs out another win, Raducanu advances at Indian Wells
  • Murray improved to 7-0 in decisive sets this year and booked a meeting with 15th-seeded Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta
  • In a duel of two more former Grand Slam champions, 2020 Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin beat 2017 US Open winner Sloane Stephens 6-4, 6-1
Updated 10 March 2023
AFP

INDIAN WELLS: Former world No. 1 Andy Murray made it through another tense match on Thursday, rallying from a set down to beat Tomas Etcheverry and reach the second round of the Indian Wells WTA and ATP Masters 1000.

The Briton, who has made a habit of great escapes this year, needed three hours and 12 minutes to subdue the Argentinian 6-7 (5/7), 6-1, 6-4.

“Some of the matches I’ve played this year I haven’t deserved to win,” said Murray, who won a five-setter lasting more than five hours at the Australian Open and in Doha last month overcame eight match points in four matches before falling to Daniil Medvedev in the final.

“Today, I felt like I created so many opportunities and it was one that easily could have got away from me,” added Murray, who had eight break chances in the second set.

Murray, grinding back toward the top 40 after hip replacement surgery in 2019, had to fight off two break points himself in the eighth game of the third set.

He needed five chances to get the decisive break in the next game, finally converting when Etcheverry, riding high after reaching the final in Santiago last week, double-faulted.

They arrived at match point after three hours and nine minutes, Murray missing his first chance when his drop shot attempt spun wide. Three minutes later he polished it off with an ace.

Murray improved to 7-0 in decisive sets this year and booked a meeting with 15th-seeded Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta.

After injuries threatened his career, Murray, owner of three Grand Slam titles and two Olympic gold medals, said he wants to enjoy the final act of his career.

“I really want to make the most of these last years that I’ve got,” he said. “It’s exciting to see how far I can push this and push my body.

“There are certain things that I would like to achieve before I finish playing and goals that I set myself, but the number one thing is to give my best effort every single day.

“If I do that then I’ll finish my career on a high note.”

Murray was one of a string of former Grand Slam winners in first-round action as the 32 men’s and women’s seeds — led by Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek — enjoyed byes.

Britain’s 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu rallied from a break down in each set to beat Danka Kovinic 6-2, 6-3, avenging a 2022 Australian Open second-round loss to the Montenegrin as she continued her fightback from various ailments that have slowed her 2023 campaign.

“I’m happy I stuck in,” said Raducanu, who had shut down her 2022 season early with wrist trouble and hurt her ankle in her second match of 2023 in Auckland.

She pulled out of the WTA event in Austin last week with tonsillitis and withdrew from a pre-tournament exhibition here when her wrist trouble flared up.

But she said the litany of problems only made her more determined.

“I think having something that you are going through kind of gives you in some ways more incentive,” Raducanu said. “Like, ‘OK, I’ve got to be aggressive or dominate’ — there’s something to really cling onto and use.”

France’s Adrian Mannarino rallied for a 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7/5) victory over Austrian Dominic Thiem, the 2020 US Open winner who was sidelined eight months after a right wrist injury in 2021.

Thiem had recovered an early break in the third set to force the tiebreaker, which he led 5-3 only for Mannarino to reel off the four points to capture the victory in two hours and 43 minutes.

In a duel of two more former Grand Slam champions, 2020 Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin beat 2017 US Open winner Sloane Stephens 6-4, 6-1.

Three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka, with two knee and two foot surgeries behind him and now ranked 100th in the world, defeated Australian qualifier Aleksandar Vukcic 6-4, 1-6, 6-1.

In other matches Thursday, Australian qualifier Thanasi Kokkinakis, ranked 94th in the world, booked a second-round clash with top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz with a 6-4, 6-1 victory over US wild card Brandon Holt.

American Ben Shelton defeated Italian veteran Fabio Fognini 6-4, 6-1 to set up a meeting with fourth-seeded defending champion Taylor Fritz while on the women’s side American Claire Liu beat Anna Karolina Schmiedlova 7-6 (7/5), 6-3 to earn a shot at top seed and defending champion Iga Swiatek.

Topics: Andy Murray Indian Wells Emma Raducanu

Related

Medvedev halts Murray heroics to claim Qatar Open title
Sport
Medvedev halts Murray heroics to claim Qatar Open title
Andy Murray saves 5 match points against Czech opponent to reach Doha final
Sport
Andy Murray saves 5 match points against Czech opponent to reach Doha final

Ramey grabs first-round lead at Players as McIlroy struggles

Ramey grabs first-round lead at Players as McIlroy struggles
Updated 10 March 2023
AFP

Ramey grabs first-round lead at Players as McIlroy struggles

Ramey grabs first-round lead at Players as McIlroy struggles
  • Journeyman Ramey, playing in the tournament for the first time, shot a bogey-free 8-under par round of 64
  • McIlroy struggled after making a double bogey on the first hole and he made three more bogeys to card a 4-over 76
Updated 10 March 2023
AFP

MIAMI: American Chad Ramey, ranked 225th in the world, grabbed a one-stroke lead after the first round of the Players Championship while world No.3 Rory McIlroy toiled in the rough at TPC Sawgrass on Thursday.

Journeyman Ramey, playing in the tournament for the first time, shot a bogey-free 8-under par round of 64 to earn a one shot lead over compatriot 2021 British Open winner Collin Morikawa.

This is the first Players Championship taking place without the golfers who quit the PGA Tour to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf.

Last year’s top three are all missing — winner, Australian Cameron Smith, who lives near the course, along with 2022 runner-up Anirban Lahiri and third-placed Paul Casey while former winners Phil Mickelson and Sergio Garcia were also among the LIV absences.

The reduced star power was further emphasized by the absence of two-times winner Tiger Woods, who is playing a limited schedule as he tries to manage the workload on his struggling body.

Canada’s Taylor Pendrith shot 67 and was three strokes behind Ramey along with Americans Ben Griffin and Justin Suh on a day in which the big names, playing in the afternoon, struggled to match the early scores.

Scottie Scheffler, ranked second in the world, was in a group of players on 4-under while the current top ranked player, Spaniard Jon Rahm was 1-under after shooting two birdies and bogeying his penultimate hole, the 8th.

McIlroy struggled after making a double bogey on the first hole and he made three more bogeys to card a 4-over 76.

The 30-year-old Ramey has one win on the PGA Tour, in a weak field at Puntacana in March last year, after working his way up from the lower-tier tours.

He said looking at the leaderboard gave him the belief that, despite being so lowly ranked, he could contend with the big names.

“It gives me the confidence, and deep down I believe I belong out here. I believe I can beat them. It’s just a matter of proving to everybody else that I can,” he said.

“But it’s nice to see my name up there with them. I did win an opposite-field event, but a win is a win in my book, so I’m not going to complain,” he said.

McIlroy, the 2019 winner, struggled off the tee and said that was something that he could ill-afford on an unforgiving Sawgrass course.

“I feel like this is as penal as I’ve seen it out of the rough for a long time. I think you’d have to go back to when the tournament was played in May, when we were in Bermuda rough, for it to be as penal as that. Yeah, you don’t hit it on the fairway here, you’re going to struggle,” he said.

McIlroy, who will be battling to make the cut as he sits 12 shots behind Ramey, indicated that he was not comfortable with his new driver.

“I wish I could use my driver from last year, but I can’t just because of — you use a driver for so long, and...basically it just wouldn’t pass the test.

“I’ve just struggled a little bit off the tee the last couple weeks,” he added.

McIlroy’s frustration was evident on the par-five 16th where he produced a brilliant recovery shot, clearing the water from the trees, but then three-putted for par.

“I need to regroup and try to shoot a good one tomorrow (Friday) and be here for the weekend. And there are plenty of birdie opportunities out there,” he said.

McIlroy had been grouped with Rahm and Scheffler as the PGA Tour looked to create a buzz around the top ranked players.

The first round was suspended by darkness with 23 players having not finished their first rounds.

Topics: The Players Championship Rory McIlroy golf

Related

LIV Golf effect noticeable as ever at Players Championship
Golf
LIV Golf effect noticeable as ever at Players Championship
T20 competitions giving local players chance to shine alongside cricket’s established stars
Sport
T20 competitions giving local players chance to shine alongside cricket’s established stars

FIFA head of refs wants all stoppage time added in blowouts

FIFA head of refs wants all stoppage time added in blowouts
Updated 10 March 2023
AP

FIFA head of refs wants all stoppage time added in blowouts

FIFA head of refs wants all stoppage time added in blowouts
  • The 2022 World Cup in Qatar showcased a push by FIFA and Collina to give fans more entertainment by having referees add accurate amounts for stoppages
Updated 10 March 2023
AP

GENEVA: FIFA wants full stoppage time added even in blowouts though its refereeing chief said Thursday a “mercy rule” that baseball uses at some levels could be debated in the future to end games at 90 minutes.

Liverpool’s 7-0 rout of Manchester United on Sunday had only three minutes added at the end despite six-second-half goals, FIFA head of refereeing Pierluigi Collina told reporters in a briefing.

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar showcased a push by FIFA and Collina to give fans more entertainment by having referees add accurate amounts for stoppages such as goal celebrations, substitutions, injuries and time-wasting.

It led to so-called 100-minute games and meant Spain’s 7-0 rout of Costa Rica in the group stage had eight minutes of added time, Collina said. It let Alvaro Morata score the seventh goal.

Though Morata’s goal was not crucial in the final Group E standings, Spain did advance ahead of Germany on the tiebreaker of goal difference.

“In some competitions the goal difference in the entire competition may be decisive at the end for the ranking,” Collina said. “So even one goal scored or not scored could make the difference.”

In 1989, Arsenal won the English league title over Liverpool on the tiebreaker of goals scored with the teams’ goal difference identical. The teams met in the last game of the season and Arsenal’s 2-0 win at Liverpool was sealed by a goal in second-half stoppage time.

Collina acknowledged that lengthy added time in games such as Liverpool’s lopsided win last weekend could be viewed as “something not really understandable,” though he suggested consistency was key.

“At the World Cup people knew what to expect,” said the former top match official, who refereed the 2002 final. “Where there is consistency on the field of play every decision is better.”

FIFA and soccer’s rule-making panel known as IFAB want World Cup-style timekeeping to be adopted globally next season so 100-minute games should become routine in domestic leagues.

Still, Collina did suggest soccer could one day look for inspiration from baseball to control the length of games.

Baseball’s “mercy rule,” used at international tournaments and at some US collegiate levels, ends a game when one team builds a big lead after a certain number of innings.

“Maybe in the future we may consider within the laws of the game to say that additional time has not to be given at the end of the match if there is a difference of ‘x’ goals between the teams,” Collina said.

“At a certain stage we need to consider what is common sense or what is not.”

Topics: FIFA Pierluigi Collina football stoppage time

Related

How Marca overcame its challenges to remain the voice of football in Spain
Football
How Marca overcame its challenges to remain the voice of football in Spain
Hooligan who punched Sevilla goalkeeper jailed for 2 months
Football
Hooligan who punched Sevilla goalkeeper jailed for 2 months

follow us

Latest updates

Eddie Howe backs misfiring Newcastle United frontman to get back to pre-World Cup best
Eddie Howe backs misfiring Newcastle United frontman to get back to pre-World Cup best
What We Are Reading Today: Handbook of Mammals of Madagascar
What We Are Reading Today: Handbook of Mammals of Madagascar
Pakistan praises Saudi Arabia and Iran for resuming diplomatic relations
Pakistan praises Saudi Arabia and Iran for resuming diplomatic relations
Ending Islamophobia a prerequisite for world peace, Saudi envoy tells UN
Ending Islamophobia a prerequisite for world peace, Saudi envoy tells UN
‘Masameer County’ season two
Photo/Supplied

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.