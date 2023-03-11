You are here

Teenager shared suicidal content online before jumping to his death from Tower Bridge

Teenager shared suicidal content online before jumping to his death from Tower Bridge
Zaheid Ali, 13, jumped to his own death after watching and uploading online content about suicide during Covid-19 lockdown period, an investigation has shown. (City of London Police)
Teenager shared suicidal content online before jumping to his death from Tower Bridge

Teenager shared suicidal content online before jumping to his death from Tower Bridge
  • An inquest at London Inner South Coroner’s Court heard that a suicide note was found inside 13-year-old Zaheid Ali’s jacket
  • The boy’s father said his son had been “glued to his phone” and spent most of his time in his bedroom, especially over Easter holiday
BEIRUT: A 13-year-old boy jumped to his death after watching and uploading online content about suicide during the COVID-19 lockdown, an inquest heard.
London Inner South Coroner’s Court was told that Zaheid Ali boarded a bus as normal to go to school on April 20, 2021, but got off early and jumped from Tower Bridge, the BBC reported. His body was recovered from the River Thames in East London eight days later. A suicide note was found inside his jacket that included lyrics from a song about a girl who killed herself.
The inquest heard he had been following on social media a person in the US who killed himself, posted a countdown to his own suicide on YouTube, and posted on Twitter messages about ending his life. He also exchanged WhatsApp messages with friends from school in which he said: “I hate life at the moment and kind of want to give up.”
Zaheid’s father, Mumen Ali, told the hearing that his son’s death “baffled” him because his behavior had not seemed unusual. He said the boy, who was born prematurely and suffered from internal malabsorption, a digestive disorder, had been “glued to his phone” and spent most of his time in his bedroom, especially over the Easter holiday weekend just days before he took his life.
His parents did not consider this out of the ordinary. The father told the court that they “put it down to his hormones changing from being a boy to being a man,” Metro newspaper reported.
He added that he was under the impression his son was worried about Islamophobia, following the attack by a gunman on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, in March 2019, in which 51 people were killed.
Zaheid was a Year 8 student at Ark Globe Academy in London’s Elephant and Castle area, whose vice-principal, Una Sookun, told the hearing that the 13-year-old was “academically very able” but “quiet” with a “very small friendship group.”
After enjoy his time in Year 7, Zaheid started to struggle the following year when the lockdown began, Sookun said, and stopped engaging with schoolwork. In September 2020 a “small concern” was raised when he posted religious messages in a school chat forum.
Two months later, in a similar chat room, he “called for people to die” and said he should never have been born. In an email he sent to his teacher on Jan. 25, 2021, Zaheid wrote that he had struggled to wake up at 8 a.m., even though he had tried to.
Detective Constable Khadra Mallin of City of London Police told the inquest that officers were called after people heard someone in the Thames calling for help just after 8am on April 20, 2021. One person jumped into the water but could only find the boy’s jacket and bag. It was more than a week before the body was recovered.
A fellow pupil told police that Zaheid got on the bus to go to school at his normal stop in Canada Water on the first day back after the Easter holidays but got off before it reached the school.
Pathologist Dr. Simi George recorded a provisional cause of death as immersion. Assistant Coroner Dr. Julian Morris recorded a conclusion of suicide and offered his condolences to Zaheid’s family.

Topics: London River Thames suicide teenager lockdown Zaheid Ali court

Pakistan praises Saudi Arabia and Iran for resuming diplomatic relations

Pakistan praises Saudi Arabia and Iran for resuming diplomatic relations
Pakistan praises Saudi Arabia and Iran for resuming diplomatic relations

Pakistan praises Saudi Arabia and Iran for resuming diplomatic relations
  • Foreign office calls the development a significant ‘breakthrough’ which will strengthen peace in the Middle East
  • Pakistan also applauds China that facilitated the dialogue between the two sides and helped broker the agreement
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan welcomed the normalization of diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran on Friday, calling it an “important diplomatic breakthrough” and applauding China’s role in helping the two sides reach an agreement.

The two Middle Eastern countries decided to restore ties and reopen diplomatic missions while reaching an agreement brokered by the Chinese authorities.

The development was announced in a trilateral statement which mentioned the reopening of embassies within two months along with renewal of bilateral cooperation in other fields.

“Pakistan firmly believes that this important diplomatic breakthrough will contribute to peace and stability in the region and beyond,” said the foreign office in a statement. “We commend the role played by China’s visionary leadership in coordinating this historic agreement which reflects the power of constructive engagement and meaningful dialogue.”

The foreign office praised the “sagacious leadership” of Saudi Arabia and Iran in the wake of the development.

“With a history of consistently supporting and coordinating efforts for bridging gaps between the two brotherly countries, Pakistan will continue to play a constructive role in the Middle East and the region,” it added. “We hope this positive step would define a template for regional cooperation and harmony.”

It may be recalled that the kingdom decided to downgrade its diplomatic relations with Iran after protesters attacked Saudi diplomatic facilities in 2016.

Friday's agreement, which materialized after several rounds of negotiations between the two Middle Eastern countries, was also welcomed by other states as a positive development for the region.

Topics: Pakistan Saudi Arabia Iran China

Ending Islamophobia a prerequisite for world peace, Saudi envoy tells UN

Ending Islamophobia a prerequisite for world peace, Saudi envoy tells UN
Ending Islamophobia a prerequisite for world peace, Saudi envoy tells UN

Ending Islamophobia a prerequisite for world peace, Saudi envoy tells UN
  • Mohammed Alateek urged member states to condemn bigotry, violence and extremist acts targeting Muslims, and foster understanding between cultures
  • He was speaking during a high-level General Assembly event in the run-up to the first International Day to Combat Islamophobia, on March 15
NEW YORK CITY: Saudi Arabia on Friday called on all UN member states to condemn violence against Muslims, and to promote a culture of peace that rejects discrimination and extremism and fosters the mutual respect required for peace and understanding.

Mohammed Alateek, the Kingdom’s deputy permanent representative to the UN was speaking at a high-level UN General Assembly event ahead of the first International Day to Combat Islamophobia, on March 15.

The UN event was organized by Pakistan, which currently holds the rotating presidency of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and General Assembly President Csaba Korosi.

It called for international cooperation in efforts to combat discrimination, xenophobia, intolerance and violence against peoples based on their religion or beliefs, including rhetoric that “leads to racial profiling, discrimination, negative stereotyping and stigmatization of Muslims,” organizers said.

Another aim was to promote international action to encourage global dialogue that promotes a culture of tolerance that is rooted in respect for human rights, they added.

Speaking on behalf of members of the Arab Group at the UN, Alateek said the large turnout in the Assembly Hall for the event on Friday reflected the solidarity that exists between the wider international community and Muslims in the fight against Islamophobia.

The Arab Group believes observance of an International Day to Combat Islamophobia will help to strengthen dialogue, promote a culture of peace and enhance respect for human rights, said Alateek.

“This is an important occasion that allows us to highlight all of the manifestations of hatred and Islamophobia against Muslims, which sometimes lead to abominable acts, the (most recent) of which were (those) perpetrated in Sweden (by) a group of extremists,” he added.

In January, a far-right activist from Denmark was granted permission by Swedish police to stage a protest outside the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm, during which he burned a copy of the Qur’an and made disparaging remarks about immigrants and Islam.

Alateek urged the international community to condemn such extremist acts, to “serve as a basis for the promotion of a culture of peace to combat discrimination and extremism and to strengthen dialogue between cultures and religions in order to establish peace and security and mutual respect.”

This is a prerequisite, he added, for an environment that is conducive to peace and understanding at the regional and international levels.

In his opening statement at the event, Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who is the current chair of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s Council of Ministers, highlighted some of the ways in which Islamophobia persists and often goes unreported.

“The dangers of Islamophobia often gain international attention when a heinous act of violence and terrorism strikes innocent Muslims, while the daily, silent drip of discrimination, hatred and hostility against Muslims remains largely ignored and underreported,” said Bhutto Zardari.

He called for the appointment of a UN special envoy for combating Islamophobia, along with “the adoption of international measures for the protection of holy sites; the adoption of laws to outlaw hate speech; the provision of legal assistance and appropriate compensation; and the establishment of national and international judicial mechanisms and laws to hold those responsible for acts of Islamophobia accountable.”

A UN resolution proclaiming March 15 as International Day to Combat Islamophobia was unanimously adopted by the General Assembly on that date in 2022. It was chosen because it is the anniversary of the attacks on two mosques by a lone gunman in Christchurch, New Zealand, in 2019 that left 51 people dead and 40 injured.

When the resolution was introduced, the representative from Pakistan said that Islamophobia has emerged as a new form of racism that includes, among other things, discriminatory travel bans, hate speech, and the targeting of girls and women for the ways in which they dress.

The text of the resolution called on the international community to encourage tolerance and peace that is rooted in respect for human rights and the diversity of religions and beliefs.

Alateek said the resolution illustrated the need “to pool our efforts, at the international level, to take serious measures to bring an end to discrimination and hatred and Islamophobia.”

He reiterated, in the name of Arab Group members, the call for all UN member states to ensure the resolution is implemented “in its entirety, because it is a question of our shared civilization and we have the obligation to combat discrimination based on religion.”

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said during Friday’s event that the nearly 2 billion Muslims in the world reflect humanity in all its magnificent diversity but they often face bigotry and prejudice “for no other reason than their faith.”

He added that the connection between anti-Muslim hatred and gender inequality is undeniable.

“We see some of the worst impacts in the triple discrimination against, mostly, women because of their gender, ethnicity and faith,” Guterres told the gathering.

“The growing hate that Muslims face is not an isolated development. It is an inexorable part of the resurgence of ethno-nationalism, neo-Nazi white supremacist ideologies, and violence targeting vulnerable populations including Muslims, Jews, some minority-Christian communities, and others.”

He added that discrimination “diminishes us all and it is incumbent on all of us to stand up against it.”

Alateek commended the efforts of the president of the General Assembly “to strengthen the values of religious tolerance,” along with those of the secretary-general, and the office of the UN’s Alliance of Civilizations.

He concluded by pointing out the need to combat Islamophobia is part and parcel of the purpose and principles of the UN, beginning with the pursuit of peace, security and the protection of human rights.

Topics: International Day to Combat Islamophobia Islamophobia Mohammed Alateek UN General Assembly (UNGA) Organization of Islamic Cooperation

Saudi-Pakistani telehealth platform to train 1,500 Afghan doctors

Saudi-Pakistani telehealth platform to train 1,500 Afghan doctors
Saudi-Pakistani telehealth platform to train 1,500 Afghan doctors

Saudi-Pakistani telehealth platform to train 1,500 Afghan doctors
  • IsDB approved $180,000 for online training at six hospitals in Afghanistan
  • Doctors will also be provided in-person training at Pakistani health facilities
KARACHI: A Saudi-Pakistani online education platform will start training more than 1,500 Afghan doctors, its CEO told Arab News, as the program received financing from the Islamic Development Bank.
The EduCast platform, based in Karachi, is a joint venture run by Pakistani expats in Saudi Arabia and professionals in Pakistan. It was established in 2016 and has since been providing services in Yemen, Pakistan and to Hajj pilgrims in Saudi Arabia.
For the platform’s eDoctors program, the IsDB has recently approved $180,000 under its technical assistance grant for setting up innovative online health education centers in Afghanistan, where the health system — understaffed, poorly equipped, and underfunded for years — is on the brink of collapse.
“EduCast has been awarded grant assistance from the IsDB to carry out the Afghanistan Medical Education uplift program and provide online specialist opinion services to Afghan doctors in six Afghan provinces,” Abdullah Butt, founder and CEO of EduCast, told Arab News on Thursday.
EduCast is already present in Afghanistan, where since last year it has been operating a teleconsultation with doctors at the Shefajo Hospital for women and children in Kabul.
The new program aims to train and certify 1,500 Afghan doctors through doctor-to-doctor online consultation and virtual seminars and provide in-person training at health institutions in neighboring Pakistan.
“Starting from the current month, we will set up telehealth education and clinical support facilities in six regional hospitals in Kabul, Jalalabad, Kandahar, Herat, Mazar-e Sharif and Khost,” Butt said.
“The online training program will be followed by in-person training for one or two months in Pakistan’s hospitals in Peshawar, Karachi and Islamabad in key health-related areas of high demand, including maternal and neonatal child health, and infectious and non-communicable diseases.”
Doctors practicing in Afghanistan have been lacking continuous medical education training in their relevant fields for years, and the situation further worsened when most of the international aid organizations withdrew from the country after the Taliban took control in 2021.
“Medical universities in Afghanistan do not offer CME-related programs, so establishing telemedicine and e-health as national platforms has been suggested to improve overall health care service delivery,” Butt said.
“In the IsDB-funded project, the provision of health care services in Afghanistan was identified as a solution to the adverse impacts of economic and political instability, after the withdrawal of international donor agencies from Afghanistan.”
Since its launching in 2019, about 1,200 doctors from all over the world joined the eDoctors program.
EduCast estimates that it has since provided e-health care and counseling services to over 4.4 million patients.

Topics: Pakistan Saudi online education doctors

Killing of Taliban governor spotlights Daesh threat in Afghanistan

Killing of Taliban governor spotlights Daesh threat in Afghanistan
Killing of Taliban governor spotlights Daesh threat in Afghanistan

Killing of Taliban governor spotlights Daesh threat in Afghanistan
  • Balkh governor was one of the most senior officials killed since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan
  • Attack came after the Taliban killed senior Daesh members in last month’s crackdown
KABUL: Taliban authorities said on Friday they were investigating the killing of a provincial governor, which according to experts has spotlighted security lapses in the Afghan administration and militants’ capacity to launch high-impact attacks.

The Taliban governor of Afghanistan’s northern Balkh province, Mohammed Dawood Muzamil, was killed in a suicide blast on Thursday. The attack was claimed by a regional affiliate of Daesh known as Islamic State Khorasan Province, or Daesh-K.

Muzamil was one of the most senior officials confirmed to have been killed since the Taliban took control of the country in 2021, following the withdrawal of US forces.

“Joint security investigations by intelligence, provincial police headquarters and other relevant security organs are underway,” Mohammed Asif Waziri, spokesman for the Balkh police, told Arab News. “The incident happened when the suicide bomber hugged the governor at his office and blew himself up. Unfortunately, the governor himself and two other civilians were martyred and four others wounded.”

The attack came after the Taliban had killed several senior Daesh members in last month’s crackdown. The governor was a key figure within the Taliban behind raids against the group and had spearheaded anti-Daesh operations in the country’s eastern province of Nangarhar in late 2021.

“The slain governor Mohammed Dawood Muzamil had a very serious and decisive stance against the Daesh rebels in Nangarhar. Muzamil had eliminated most of the key and operative members of the Daesh group,” Mohammed Sharif, political and security expert in Kabul, said.  “He was so important for Daesh to be eliminated, so they targeted him rather than other members of the Taliban…It was a big victory for them.”

He found it concerning that the group managed to carry out the attack despite intelligence and security arrangements for the governor.

“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan personnel should take serious measures,” Sharif said. “If a governor is not protected from such attacks, then what about others?”

But for Ibraheem Bahiss, Afghan security analyst at the International Crisis Group, it was too early to say that the Taliban were losing their grip on security as, in general, violence across the country was still at a record low.

“The Taliban have recently claimed several high-profile successes against ISKP, including killing the head of (Daesh’s) Hind province and killing the group’s head of intelligence and urban operations — both in February,” Bahiss said.

The killing of the Balkh governor was the first Daesh attack in the past seven weeks.

“This suggests that while ISKP certainly retains its capacity to launch high-impact attacks, it currently doesn’t have the capacity to territorially challenge the Taliban or launch high-frequency attacks against the government,” Bahiss told Arab News.

“But the struggle between ISKP and the Taliban is likely to be a generational struggle, and it is difficult to determine whether the Taliban will be able to contain this threat or whether it will expand.”

 

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban Daesh

German police investigate possible hostage situation at pharmacy

German police investigate possible hostage situation at pharmacy
German police investigate possible hostage situation at pharmacy

German police investigate possible hostage situation at pharmacy
  • Police in Karlsruhe had cordoned off the area because the danger level was unclear, the police said on Twitter
FRANKFURT, Germany: German police said on Friday that they are mobilised due to a suspected hostage situation in the German city of Karlsruhe.
Police in Karlsruhe had cordoned off the area because the danger level was unclear, the police said on Twitter.
Reached by phone, a spokesperson did not say how many hostages there were or how long the operation had been going on.
The possible hostage situation follows Thursday's deadly rampage at a Jehovah's Witnesses hall in Hamburg.

Topics: Germany hostage police

