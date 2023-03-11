You are here

  Li Qiang appointed as Chinese premier

Li Qiang appointed as Chinese premier

Li Qiang appointed as Chinese premier
Li is the former Communist Party chief of Shanghai
Updated 4 min 45 sec ago
AFP

Li Qiang appointed as Chinese premier

Li Qiang appointed as Chinese premier
  • Li was named the successor of outgoing premier Li Keqiang
  • The 63-year-old received nearly all votes from the more than 2,900 delegates at the National People’s Congress
Updated 4 min 45 sec ago
AFP

BEIJING: Li Qiang, one of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s most trusted allies, was confirmed as premier on Saturday, as Xi asserts his influence on the country’s top leadership.
Li, the former Shanghai party chief who oversaw the city’s gruelling two-month lockdown last spring, was named the successor of outgoing premier Li Keqiang at a meeting of the country’s rubber-stamp parliament.
The 63-year-old received nearly all votes from the more than 2,900 delegates at the National People’s Congress a day after Xi was unanimously selected by deputies for a norm-breaking third term as president.
Xi’s motion nominating Li Qiang as premier was read out to the chamber on Saturday morning.
Journalists were asked to leave the chamber as deputies, mostly dressed in dark suits, marked their votes on their ballots in a tightly choreographed process.
Delegates later applauded as Xi ceremoniously deposited his votes in the ballot box while cheerful traditional music played from speakers.
An electronic screen in the hall displayed 2,936 votes for Li, with only three delegates voting against his appointment and eight abstaining.
Li’s ascension had previously seemed in doubt after his handling of the Shanghai lockdown, in which residents struggled to access food and medical care.
But Li’s record, as well as widespread protests last winter over Xi’s zero-Covid policy, has been brushed aside as Xi cements his grip on Chinese politics.
Unlike almost all previous premiers, Li does not have experience working at the central government level.
Li, who started his career as an irrigation pump station worker near his hometown, rose steadily through local government ranks and was promoted to affluent Zhejiang province’s top job in 2012.
He was Xi’s chief of staff in the early 2000s, when the Chinese leader was Zhejiang’s party chief.
In 2017, Li was appointed the party secretary of Shanghai — a sign of the president’s high degree of trust in him.
Now, in his capacity as premier and head of China’s cabinet, the State Council, he will be responsible for the day-to-day running of the country, as well as macroeconomic policy.
Outgoing premier Li Keqiang last week announced a growth target of “around 5 percent” for 2023, one of the lowest in decades, as the world’s number two economy fights stiff headwinds.
Last year, the Chinese economy expanded just three percent, one of its weakest performances in decades on the back of the Covid-19 pandemic, lockdowns and a real estate crisis.
China’s housing market, which along with construction accounts for more than a quarter of GDP, remains in a slump, having been dealt a hefty blow since Beijing started cracking down on excessive borrowing and rampant speculation in 2020.

Topics: China Li Qiang

Updated 11 March 2023
AFP

Biden, EU chief signal thaw on trade tensions

Biden, EU chief signal thaw on trade tensions
  • Biden told von der Leyen that the alliance to support Ukraine marked “a new era.”
  • They pledged to coordinate generally as both US and EU economies pivot to the booming electric vehicle and other green sectors
Updated 11 March 2023
AFP

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden and top EU official Ursula von der Leyen announced progress in defusing a transatlantic trade dispute Friday and renewed their commitment to back Ukraine against Russia.
In a limited, but concrete step, the two leaders announced after Oval Office talks that negotiations will begin on giving EU producers of critical minerals access to the US market under Biden’s signature program to encourage climate friendly industries.
They also pledged to coordinate generally as both US and EU economies pivot to the booming electric vehicle and other green sectors.
Von der Leyen, president of the European Union Commission, has worked closely with Biden in forging an unprecedented response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine over the last year.
Biden told von der Leyen that the alliance to support Ukraine marked “a new era.”
And in their joint statement later, they said that Russian President Vladimir Putin “thought that he would divide us, and yet we are more united than ever. We stand together in our unwavering support for Ukraine for as long as it takes.”
However, tensions are swirling in Europe over the Biden administration’s landmark Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), a government spending spree championing US manufacturing in climate-friendly technologies.
Amid EU alarm that the subsidies’ “made in America” requirement will hurt European-based energy and auto sectors, the EU is working on its own sets of incentives, such as the Green Deal Industrial Plan, to promote the emerging sector.
The joint statement indicated that Biden and von der Leyen made progress with a deal to start talks on an exemption for European producers seeking to export critical minerals for electric vehicle batteries.
“Today we agreed that we will work on critical raw materials that have been sourced or processed in the European Union and to give them access to the American market as if they were sourced in the American market. We will work on an agreement,” von der Leyen told reporters after meeting Biden.
Their statement said more broadly that “both sides will take steps to avoid any disruptions in transatlantic trade and investment flows that could arise from their respective incentives. We are working against zero-sum competition so that our incentives maximize clean energy deployment and jobs.”
Another difficult area is how to respond to China’s increasingly muscular foreign and trade policies.
The White House said that “challenges posed by the People’s Republic of China” featured prominently in the talks.
Washington has been urging European capitals to take a firmer stand against Beijing — not just diplomatically, but also economically. However, the EU is keen to avoid rupture with China, leaving the transatlantic allies somewhat divided on how to move forward.
Elvire Fabry, an analyst at the Institut Jacques Delors, a Paris-based think tank, told AFP that the White House session was a chance for von der Leyen to show EU desire to work with Washington, “but not in the position of follower, especially when it comes to China.”
“The European position is based on wanting to maintain its own line concerning Beijing.”
However, the US official stressed the cohesion between Brussels and Washington on the overall view of the China challenge.
“There is unprecedented alignment between the US and Europe,” he said, predicting the two leaders will express “a focus on the need to strengthen our economic security, to respond to concrete threats to economic security” from China.
In their joint statement, Biden and von der Leyen made only fleeting mention of China.

Topics: USA European Union (EU) Joe Biden Ursula von der Leyen

Updated 11 March 2023
AFP

Leaders say 'never again' to vaccine inequity

Leaders say ‘never again’ to vaccine inequity
  • While a number of highly effective vaccines against Covid-19 were developed at record speed, wealthy nations were quick to snap up most of the initial doses, leaving vulnerable people in many poorer nations waiting in vain for jabs
Updated 11 March 2023
AFP

GENEVA: Three years since the Covid pandemic began, nearly 200 prominent world figures called on Saturday for the vaccine inequity seen during the crisis to be relegated to history.
“We ask world leaders to pledge ‘never again’,” the current and former dignitaries said an open letter.
It was published to mark the three-year anniversary since the World Health Organization first described the Covid-19 crisis as a pandemic.
The letter, coordinated by the NGO coalition People’s Vaccine Alliance, was signed by Timor-Leste President Jose Manuel Ramos-Horta, who won the 1996 Nobel Peace Prize, alongside the former leaders of more than 40 countries.
Several other Nobel laureates, faith leaders, and former United Nations secretary general Ban Ki-moon were among the signatories, alongside a range of current and former UN agency heads.
With the end of the pandemic in sight, “the world is at a critical juncture,” they wrote.
“Decisions made now will determine how the world prepares for and responds to future global health crises. World leaders must reflect on mistakes made in responding to the Covid-19 pandemic so that they are never repeated.”
The letter criticized the glaring inequity that characterised the response to the pandemic, which has officially killed nearly seven million people worldwide, although the true toll is believed to be far higher.
While a number of highly effective vaccines against Covid-19 were developed at record speed, wealthy nations were quick to snap up most of the initial doses, leaving vulnerable people in many poorer nations waiting in vain for jabs.
Still today, fewer than a third of people in low-income countries have received at least one vaccine dose, while three quarters of people have in high-income countries, according to UN data.
“There are decades of publicly funded research behind Covid-19 vaccines, treatments and tests,” the letter said.
“Governments have poured taxpayer money by the billions into research, development and advance orders, reducing the risks for pharmaceutical companies,” it said.
“These are the people’s vaccines, the people’s tests and the people’s treatments,” it insisted.
But “instead of rolling out vaccines, tests and treatments based on need, pharmaceutical companies maximized their profits by selling doses first to the richest countries with the deepest pockets,” it said.
The letter pointed to a study last year in the science journal Nature estimating that 1.3 million fewer people would have died of Covid if the jabs had been distributed equitably in 2021, amounting to “one preventable death every 24 seconds” that year.
The letter urged leaders to support the tricky, ongoing international negotiations toward a pandemic accord, to ensure that equity is a key feature in the final agreement.
This, it stressed, would require governments to agree on the thorny issue of waiving intellectual property rules automatically if international public health emergencies arise, to ensure the sharing of medical technology and knowhow.
It also called for large-scale investments to develop scientific innovation and manufacturing capacity in the global south, to ensure that vaccines and treatments can be quickly developed and rolled out in all regions.
With such actions “world leaders can begin to fix the structural problems in global health that have held back the response to Covid-19, HIV and AIDS and other diseases,” it said.
“It is time to embed justice, equity and human rights in pandemic preparedness and response.”

Topics: Vaccines

Killer of Afghan refugee who had sought ‘a safer life’ in London jailed for 10 years

Killer of Afghan refugee who had sought ‘a safer life’ in London jailed for 10 years
Updated 11 March 2023
Arab News

Killer of Afghan refugee who had sought 'a safer life' in London jailed for 10 years

Killer of Afghan refugee who had sought ‘a safer life’ in London jailed for 10 years
  • 18-year-old Hazrat Wali was stabbed to death in 2021 by a 17-year-old who, hours earlier, had walked free from court after being sentenced for carrying a knife
  • A jury at the Old Bailey found the defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, not guilty of murder but convicted him of the lesser crime of manslaughter
Updated 11 March 2023
Arab News

BEIRUT: A 17-year-old was jailed on Friday for 10 years for stabbing to death an 18-year-old Afghan refugee who had come to the UK in search of “a safer life.”

Hazrat Wali died in hospital shortly after an attack at Craneford Way Playing Fields in Twickenham, London, on Oct. 12, 2021, that left him with a 10 cm-deep knife wound, the BBC reported.

A jury at the Old Bailey found the teenage attacker, who cannot be named for legal reasons, not guilty of murder but convicted him of the lesser crime of manslaughter. During his trial, he admitted carrying a weapon but said he had not intended to cause serious harm to Wali, who was a student and an aspiring cricketer.

Shortly before the fatal attack, the defendant had appeared at Wimbledon magistrates’ court where he was sentenced to a youth rehabilitation order for carrying a knife at a shopping center two months earlier.

Sentencing him on Friday, Judge Sarah Plaschkes K.C. told the killer: “When you stabbed Hazrat he was unarmed and outnumbered by you and your friends.”

She added that he had made a “deliberate decision to carry a fearsome weapon” that day, and added: “You told the jury that you took the knife to the magistrates’ court. You left it in some bushes outside and collected it once the hearing concluded.”

The court earlier heard that the defendant had attacked an employee at a McDonald’s restaurant just an hour after stabbing Wali. In that case, he pleaded guilty to affray and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Wali had came to London from Afghanistan “hoping for a safer life,” his older brother, Mohammed Ashuk, told the court. The 18-year-old victim was enjoying his new life in the UK and had settled into a college course in the hope of becoming an engineer.

Topics: Hazrat Wali Afghan refugee Twickenham

Teenager shared suicidal content online before jumping to his death from Tower Bridge

Teenager shared suicidal content online before jumping to his death from Tower Bridge
Updated 11 March 2023
Arab News

Teenager shared suicidal content online before jumping to his death from Tower Bridge

Teenager shared suicidal content online before jumping to his death from Tower Bridge
  • An inquest at London Inner South Coroner’s Court heard that a suicide note was found inside 13-year-old Zaheid Ali’s jacket
  • The boy’s father said his son had been “glued to his phone” and spent most of his time in his bedroom, especially over Easter holiday
Updated 11 March 2023
Arab News

BEIRUT: A 13-year-old boy jumped to his death after watching and uploading online content about suicide during the COVID-19 lockdown, an inquest heard.
London Inner South Coroner’s Court was told that Zaheid Ali boarded a bus as normal to go to school on April 20, 2021, but got off early and jumped from Tower Bridge, the BBC reported. His body was recovered from the River Thames in East London eight days later. A suicide note was found inside his jacket that included lyrics from a song about a girl who killed herself.
The inquest heard he had been following on social media a person in the US who killed himself, posted a countdown to his own suicide on YouTube, and posted on Twitter messages about ending his life. He also exchanged WhatsApp messages with friends from school in which he said: “I hate life at the moment and kind of want to give up.”
Zaheid’s father, Mumen Ali, told the hearing that his son’s death “baffled” him because his behavior had not seemed unusual. He said the boy, who was born prematurely and suffered from internal malabsorption, a digestive disorder, had been “glued to his phone” and spent most of his time in his bedroom, especially over the Easter holiday weekend just days before he took his life.
His parents did not consider this out of the ordinary. The father told the court that they “put it down to his hormones changing from being a boy to being a man,” Metro newspaper reported.
He added that he was under the impression his son was worried about Islamophobia, following the attack by a gunman on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, in March 2019, in which 51 people were killed.
Zaheid was a Year 8 student at Ark Globe Academy in London’s Elephant and Castle area, whose vice-principal, Una Sookun, told the hearing that the 13-year-old was “academically very able” but “quiet” with a “very small friendship group.”
After enjoy his time in Year 7, Zaheid started to struggle the following year when the lockdown began, Sookun said, and stopped engaging with schoolwork. In September 2020 a “small concern” was raised when he posted religious messages in a school chat forum.
Two months later, in a similar chat room, he “called for people to die” and said he should never have been born. In an email he sent to his teacher on Jan. 25, 2021, Zaheid wrote that he had struggled to wake up at 8 a.m., even though he had tried to.
Detective Constable Khadra Mallin of City of London Police told the inquest that officers were called after people heard someone in the Thames calling for help just after 8am on April 20, 2021. One person jumped into the water but could only find the boy’s jacket and bag. It was more than a week before the body was recovered.
A fellow pupil told police that Zaheid got on the bus to go to school at his normal stop in Canada Water on the first day back after the Easter holidays but got off before it reached the school.
Pathologist Dr. Simi George recorded a provisional cause of death as immersion. Assistant Coroner Dr. Julian Morris recorded a conclusion of suicide and offered his condolences to Zaheid’s family.

Topics: London River Thames suicide teenager lockdown Zaheid Ali court

Pakistan praises Saudi Arabia and Iran for resuming diplomatic relations

Pakistan praises Saudi Arabia and Iran for resuming diplomatic relations
Updated 11 March 2023

Pakistan praises Saudi Arabia and Iran for resuming diplomatic relations

Pakistan praises Saudi Arabia and Iran for resuming diplomatic relations
  • Foreign office calls the development a significant ‘breakthrough’ which will strengthen peace in the Middle East
  • Pakistan also applauds China that facilitated the dialogue between the two sides and helped broker the agreement
Updated 11 March 2023
Arab News Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan welcomed the normalization of diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran on Friday, calling it an “important diplomatic breakthrough” and applauding China’s role in helping the two sides reach an agreement.

The two Middle Eastern countries decided to restore ties and reopen diplomatic missions while reaching an agreement brokered by the Chinese authorities.

The development was announced in a trilateral statement which mentioned the reopening of embassies within two months along with renewal of bilateral cooperation in other fields.

“Pakistan firmly believes that this important diplomatic breakthrough will contribute to peace and stability in the region and beyond,” said the foreign office in a statement. “We commend the role played by China’s visionary leadership in coordinating this historic agreement which reflects the power of constructive engagement and meaningful dialogue.”

The foreign office praised the “sagacious leadership” of Saudi Arabia and Iran in the wake of the development.

“With a history of consistently supporting and coordinating efforts for bridging gaps between the two brotherly countries, Pakistan will continue to play a constructive role in the Middle East and the region,” it added. “We hope this positive step would define a template for regional cooperation and harmony.”

It may be recalled that the kingdom decided to downgrade its diplomatic relations with Iran after protesters attacked Saudi diplomatic facilities in 2016.

Friday's agreement, which materialized after several rounds of negotiations between the two Middle Eastern countries, was also welcomed by other states as a positive development for the region.

Topics: Pakistan Saudi Arabia Iran China

