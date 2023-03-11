You are here

Usyk accepts Fury's terms for fight to be undisputed champ

Usyk accepts Fury’s terms for fight to be undisputed champ
Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk after beating Britain's Anthony Joshua to retain his world heavyweight title at King Abdullah Sports City  on Aug. 21, 2022.  Usyk took to social media on Friday to accept Tyson Fury’s terms for a fight for the undisputed world heavyweight title. (AP/file photo)
Updated 48 sec ago
AP

Usyk accepts Fury’s terms for fight to be undisputed champ

Usyk accepts Fury’s terms for fight to be undisputed champ
  • Usyk accepted the 70-30 split and included a caveat about Fury making a donation of £1 million ($1.2 million) to those affected by the war in Ukraine
Updated 48 sec ago
AP

LONDON: Oleksandr Usyk took to social media on Friday to accept Tyson Fury’s terms for a fight to become undisputed world heavyweight champion.

Time appeared to be running out to arrange a deal between the titleholders for a proposed April 29 fight in London, with Usyk’s promoter, Alex Krassyuk, saying their latest offer — a 60-40 split to the winner — was rejected by Fury and his camp.

That prompted Fury, the WBC champion, to publish a video on Instagram on Friday, saying he would fight only if there was a 70-30 split of earnings from the bout in his favor.

“I see all this talk about boxing fights, that they want 50 percent, Tyson being greedy,” Fury said. “Where I’m standing: Usyk, you and your team are worth 30 percent.

“You either take it or leave it.”

Usyk, a Ukrainian former cruiserweight champion who owns the WBA, IBF and WBO belts at heavyweight, responded with his own video on Twitter. He accepted that split and included a caveat about Fury making a donation of £1 million ($1.2 million) to those affected by the war in Ukraine.

“Hey, greedy belly,” Usyk said. “I accept your offer — 70-30 split the fight with you on April 29 at Wembley (Stadium).

“But you will promise to donate to Ukraine immediately after the fight, 1 million pounds. And for every day of your delay you will pay 1 percent from your purse to Ukrainian people. Deal?”

That appeared to be a riposte to Fury saying he would deduct 1 percent of the 30 percent offered to Usyk for every day the Ukrainian boxer doesn’t commit to the fight.

Krassyuk had said Usyk could instead fight British boxer Daniel Dubois, who holds the WBA regular title and is a mandatory challenger for Usyk.

“If you don’t want it, go and fight Daniel Dubois in the Copper Box (in London) and get a few million dollars,” Fury said on Instagram. “If you want to make some real money, come and fight the Gypsy King.”

The last heavyweight to be the undisputed world champion was Lennox Lewis in 1999-2000.

Topics: Tyson Fury Oleksandr Usyk boxing

Updated 55 min 15 sec ago
AP

Britain lobbies Olympic sponsors over IOC's Russia stance

Britain lobbies Olympic sponsors over IOC’s Russia stance
  • Most Olympic sports have excluded athletes from Russia and its ally Belarus since shortly after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022
  • The International Olympic Committee plans to allow them to return to competition as neutral athletes without national symbols
Updated 55 min 15 sec ago
AP

LONDON: The British government has written to the Olympics’ biggest sponsors urging them to pressure the International Olympic Committee over its stance of allowing athletes from Russia back into competition.
Most Olympic sports have excluded athletes from Russia and its ally Belarus since shortly after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The IOC initially recommended excluding them on safety grounds but now says keeping the restrictions would be discriminatory.
“We know sport and politics in Russia and Belarus are heavily intertwined, and we are determined that the regimes in Russia and Belarus must not be allowed to use sport for their propaganda purposes,” British Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer wrote to 13 of the Olympics’ biggest sponsors including Airbnb, Visa and Samsung.
Britain was one of 35 countries which signed a statement last month criticizing the IOC plans to allow Russians and Belarusians to return to competition ahead of qualifying events for the 2024 Paris Olympics as neutral athletes without national symbols.
Those countries were skeptical about the IOC’s planned neutral status and said athletes from Russia and Belarus should remain excluded if those concerns aren’t resolved, especially regarding athletes with links to the Russian state or military.
“As long as our concerns and the substantial lack of clarity and concrete detail on a workable ‘neutrality’ model are not addressed, we do not agree that Russian and Belarusian athletes should be allowed back into competition. Noting the IOC’s stated position that no final decisions have been made, we have strongly urged the IOC to address the questions identified by all countries and reconsider its proposal accordingly,” Frazer wrote.
“As an Olympic partner, I would welcome your views on this matter and ask you to join us in pressing the IOC to address the concerns raised in our statement.”
The release of the letter came as fencing joined judo in reopening access to athletes from Russia and Belarus ahead of qualifying events for the Paris Games.

Topics: Russia invasion in Ukraine Paris Olympics International Olympic Committee (IOC) Russia belarus Lucy Frazer 2024 Paris Olympics

Jonathan David nets hat trick as Lille draws with Lyon 3-3

Jonathan David nets hat trick as Lille draws with Lyon 3-3
Updated 11 March 2023
AP

Jonathan David nets hat trick as Lille draws with Lyon 3-3

Jonathan David nets hat trick as Lille draws with Lyon 3-3
  • David raised his league tally to 19, one more than Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe
Updated 11 March 2023
AP

LILLE, France: Lille striker Jonathan David notched a hat trick to become the top scorer in the French league and Lyon substitute Alexandre Lacazette netted two late goals to salvage a 3-3 draw on Friday.

David raised his league tally to 19, one more than Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe.

Lille remained in sixth place, level on points with Rennes in the last European spot, while Lyon moved into eighth place on goal difference.

David put the hosts ahead in the 46th minute by converting a low cross from Jonathan Bamba.

The Canada striker dedicated his goal to Tiago Djalo, who suffered a season-ending knee injury against Lens last weekend, by holding up his teammate’s shirt to the crowd.

David then doubled the lead with a penalty in the 61st after Rayan Cherki’s cynical foul on Gabriel Gudmundsson.

Lyon capitalized on a poor clearance from Benjamin Andre to pull one back in the 64th when Bradley Barcola fired home a diagonal strike.

David restored Lille’s two-goal lead by sending Lyon goalkeeper Remy Riou the wrong way from another spot kick in the 79th after Lacazette moved his arm to block a free kick from Remy Cabella.

In his return from a hamstring injury, Lacazette redeemed himself by heading a cross from Sael Kumbedi into the bottom corner to make it 3-2 in the 83rd.

The former Arsenal striker equalized in the 89th by guiding the ball into the top corner after Barcola’s cutback.

It could have gone either way in the closing minutes. Lacazette volleyed wide in the second minute of stoppage time and Lille had a penalty canceled in the last seconds after a video review showed minimal contact between Bamba and Kumbedi.

On Saturday, league leader PSG visits Brest and Rennes faces Auxerre. ___

Topics: Lyon Alexandre Lacazette

Inter Milan lose at Spezia 2-1 after late penalties

Inter Milan lose at Spezia 2-1 after late penalties
Updated 11 March 2023
AP

Inter Milan lose at Spezia 2-1 after late penalties

Inter Milan lose at Spezia 2-1 after late penalties
Updated 11 March 2023
AP

LA SPEZIA, Italy: It was a tale of three penalties at Stadio Alberto Picco where Inter Milan surprisingly lost to relegation-threatened Spezia 2-1 in a slice of Serie A history on Friday.

After Lautaro Martínez’s first-half penalty for Inter was saved, substitute Daniel Maldini, the son of AC Milan great Paolo Maldini, gave Spezia the lead in the 55th minute. Maldini is also on loan from Milan.

Inter looked to have rescued a point when Romelu Lukaku converted a penalty seven minutes from time but M’Bala Nzola scored from another spot kick.

Spezia’s first victory over the Nerazzurri lifted them six points clear of the drop zone.

Inter remained second but were just two points ahead of Lazio and three ahead of Roma and Milan, with all three still to play this weekend.

Simone Inzaghi’s team will have to recover quickly ahead of a tough week. They visit Porto on Tuesday in the last 16 of the Champions League, protecting a 1-0 advantage from the first leg. Then they host fierce rival Juventus in Serie A the following weekend.

Inter dominated Spezia but home goalkeeper Bartłomiej Drągowski kept his team in the match with fine saves, the most important of which was to keep out Martínez’s penalty in the 14th minute.

The penalty was awarded after a tackle by Mattia Caldara on Danilo D’Ambrosio.

Lukaku gestured toward the bench in surprise as to why he was not taking the penalty. He’d scored all 16 of his previous penalties for Inter. Martínez missed for the fourth time in his last eight spot kicks.

Spezia didn’t have an attempt on goal during the first half — although Kevin Agudelo had a cross deflected onto the crossbar — but it took the lead with its first shot.

Drągowski sent a long goal kick to Nzola, who burst into the area and controlled with his back to goal before rolling across for an unmarked Maldini to slot.

Inter was awarded a second penalty late on when Salva Ferrer fouled Denzel Dumfries.

This time, Lukaku stepped up and drilled into the bottom right corner.

But less than two minutes later, Spezia was awarded a penalty when Dumfries crashed into the back of Viktor Kovalenko. Nzola didn’t miss either.

Topics: Inter Milan Spezia Serie A

Eddie Howe backs misfiring Newcastle United frontman to get back to pre-World Cup best

Eddie Howe backs misfiring Newcastle United frontman to get back to pre-World Cup best
Updated 11 March 2023
Arab News

Eddie Howe backs misfiring Newcastle United frontman to get back to pre-World Cup best

Eddie Howe backs misfiring Newcastle United frontman to get back to pre-World Cup best
  • Callum Wilson backed by boss Howe to re-find form
  • Alexander Isak a possibility to step in, despite injury woes
Updated 11 March 2023
Arab News

NEWCASTLE: Having scored just one goal in 12 appearances since the Qatar World Cup, it is fair to say it has not been the best second half of the season for England and Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson.

And for the first time in his three-year stay on Tyneside, the No. 9 is coming in for some criticism from the Geordie faithful, especially with club record buy Alexander Isak waiting in the wings to replace him.

However, head coach Eddie Howe believes it is only a matter of time before Wilson — who also played for him when he was Bournemouth boss — gets back to his best. And while criticism is part and parcel of the game, he knows Wilson has the mindset not to let that bother him.

Howe said: “I’ve had conversations with Callum all through my time working with him, in good moments and bad moments. That doesn’t change and shouldn’t change.

“I’m always in regular communication with my players in the pursuit of excellence. It’s not just about lifting someone up if they feel as though they need a lift, it’s about the pursuit of greatness.

“Callum has an incredible mindset, he has that already. He is pushing himself all the time. In your playing career, you are going to have good spells and bad spells but you need that inner belief always that you are the best and I think Callum has got that.”

Gareth Southgate will name his England squad in the coming weeks ahead of an international break later in the month. It is the first squad announcement since Wilson’s surprise late call to the World Cup setup, having not been considered for more than three years.

Wilson will be hoping to be named, but his form may go against him after scoring only seven goals in his 25 games to date this campaign.

Howe said: “I see him as an international player and I want that for him.

“I’ve never really had long conversations with players about international dreams, my focus is Newcastle. That doesn’t mean I haven’t had conversations about international football because that is part of their DNA and a lot of players are motivated hugely by what they do on the international scene.

“I know Callum’s World Cup dream was very strong in his mind and he used it as a big motivational tool. But Callum has always been about more than that. It’s not just short-term targets, he has this vision that he wants to be the best in his field. He is well motivated on every level.

“I don’t see that [the World Cup] as being a big down from that experience. If anything, it was a big high. It left him wanting more. I would say international football is still a big driver for him.”

Isak is seen by many as Wilson’s obvious replacement in the side, despite his own debut season being blighted by injury. The forward is now breathing down Wilson’s neck, but Howe has questioned whether the player is ready to play a full 90 minutes for the Magpies.

Howe said: “He wants to play, like every player. It’s been about keeping him fit after his serious injury and building his confidence levels and training levels, to the level he can play at.

“I feel he is there, but is he 100 percent ready to play 90 minutes on a consistent basis? Probably not. I have been delighted by his attitude. I think he’s in a good place.”

When asked whether he believes Isak could be a starter for Newcastle against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, Howe said: “Alex will decide that by how he performs. He did very well when he came on last week and has trained well this week.

“On his position, I don’t see that as an issue. We will utilize him in various roles; we will utilize him in different roles. He is a top talent who can play in different roles, he is not one dimensional. He is not defined by one position, but whatever position he plays, he has to play well.”

Topics: football soccer Newcastle United Premier league Eddie Howe Callum Wilson Alexander Isak

PSG: Neymar undergoes ankle surgery in Doha

PSG: Neymar undergoes ankle surgery in Doha
Updated 10 March 2023
AP

PSG: Neymar undergoes ankle surgery in Doha

PSG: Neymar undergoes ankle surgery in Doha
  • The 31-year-old Brazil forward “was successfully operated on late this morning at the Aspetar Hospital in Doha”
Updated 10 March 2023
AP

PARIS: Neymar underwent season-ending surgery on his damaged right ankle on Friday, Paris Saint-Germain said.
The 31-year-old Brazil forward “was successfully operated on late this morning at the Aspetar Hospital in Doha,” the Qatari-backed club said in a statement.
Neymar is expected to be sidelined for up to four months.
“The player will now follow a protocol of rest and treatment,” PSG said.
Neymar was injured on Feb. 19 in a 4-3 win over Lille. He also injured his right ankle in Brazil’s opening match at last year’s World Cup in Qatar, but the forward was able to return later in the tournament.
The Brazilian has been sidelined by foot, groin, rib and ankle injuries since joining PSG for a record 222 million euros (then $262 million) from Barcelona in 2017.

Topics: Neymar PSG Qatar surgery

