Usyk accepts Fury’s terms for fight to be undisputed champ

Eddie Howe backs misfiring Newcastle United frontman to get back to pre-World Cup best

NEWCASTLE: Having scored just one goal in 12 appearances since the Qatar World Cup, it is fair to say it has not been the best second half of the season for England and Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson.

And for the first time in his three-year stay on Tyneside, the No. 9 is coming in for some criticism from the Geordie faithful, especially with club record buy Alexander Isak waiting in the wings to replace him.

However, head coach Eddie Howe believes it is only a matter of time before Wilson — who also played for him when he was Bournemouth boss — gets back to his best. And while criticism is part and parcel of the game, he knows Wilson has the mindset not to let that bother him.

Howe said: “I’ve had conversations with Callum all through my time working with him, in good moments and bad moments. That doesn’t change and shouldn’t change.

“I’m always in regular communication with my players in the pursuit of excellence. It’s not just about lifting someone up if they feel as though they need a lift, it’s about the pursuit of greatness.

“Callum has an incredible mindset, he has that already. He is pushing himself all the time. In your playing career, you are going to have good spells and bad spells but you need that inner belief always that you are the best and I think Callum has got that.”

Gareth Southgate will name his England squad in the coming weeks ahead of an international break later in the month. It is the first squad announcement since Wilson’s surprise late call to the World Cup setup, having not been considered for more than three years.

Wilson will be hoping to be named, but his form may go against him after scoring only seven goals in his 25 games to date this campaign.

Howe said: “I see him as an international player and I want that for him.

“I’ve never really had long conversations with players about international dreams, my focus is Newcastle. That doesn’t mean I haven’t had conversations about international football because that is part of their DNA and a lot of players are motivated hugely by what they do on the international scene.

“I know Callum’s World Cup dream was very strong in his mind and he used it as a big motivational tool. But Callum has always been about more than that. It’s not just short-term targets, he has this vision that he wants to be the best in his field. He is well motivated on every level.

“I don’t see that [the World Cup] as being a big down from that experience. If anything, it was a big high. It left him wanting more. I would say international football is still a big driver for him.”

Isak is seen by many as Wilson’s obvious replacement in the side, despite his own debut season being blighted by injury. The forward is now breathing down Wilson’s neck, but Howe has questioned whether the player is ready to play a full 90 minutes for the Magpies.

Howe said: “He wants to play, like every player. It’s been about keeping him fit after his serious injury and building his confidence levels and training levels, to the level he can play at.

“I feel he is there, but is he 100 percent ready to play 90 minutes on a consistent basis? Probably not. I have been delighted by his attitude. I think he’s in a good place.”

When asked whether he believes Isak could be a starter for Newcastle against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, Howe said: “Alex will decide that by how he performs. He did very well when he came on last week and has trained well this week.

“On his position, I don’t see that as an issue. We will utilize him in various roles; we will utilize him in different roles. He is a top talent who can play in different roles, he is not one dimensional. He is not defined by one position, but whatever position he plays, he has to play well.”