Former suspect who bought chemicals for Manchester Arena bomber had citizenship returned after MI5 reversal: BBC

Former suspect who bought chemicals for Manchester Arena bomber had citizenship returned after MI5 reversal: BBC
After Soliman was stripped of his British citizenship and arrested in Libya, he was detained for eight months and claimed he faced ill-treatment in prison (AFP)
Updated 11 March 2023
  • Mohammed Soliman, 26, was cleared of role in attack after security service concluded Abedi brothers acted alone
  • After buying sulphuric acid for ‘legitimate reasons,’ he traveled to Libya a month before the attack
London: A man suspected of aiding the Manchester Arena bomber was stripped of his British citizenship but had it returned after the government dropped a court case on the advice of the MI5 intelligence agency, the BBC reported on Saturday.

Mohammed Soliman, 26, was arrested by Libyan authorities after a tipoff from British security services, which discovered that he had bought 10 liters of sulphuric acid online for Hashem Abedi, the bomber’s brother.

The news was revealed as part of the public inquiry into the 2017 attack carried out by Salman Abedi, which killed 22 people and injured hundreds.

After Soliman was stripped of his British citizenship and arrested in Libya, he was detained for eight months and claimed he faced ill-treatment in prison.

The 26-year-old maintains that he did not intentionally help the Abedi brothers in the attack, and bought the chemicals after he was told that Hashem needed it for “legitimate reasons.”

MI5, which oversaw investigations into the attack and is responsible for monitoring and foiling terror plots, was criticized in the public inquiry for failing to prevent the bombing.

MI5 has claimed that the Abedi brothers acted alone in the bombing, but the inquiry has suggested that they approached several friends and acquaintances to request the purchase of chemicals in the lead-up to the attack.

Soliman, who worked in a restaurant with Hashem, was approached and bought 10 liters of sulphuric acid, which was delivered to his home months before the attack in May 2017.

Police raided his home following the attack and discovered remnants of the chemicals, but Soliman had traveled to the Libyan city of Benghazi a month earlier to visit family.

Following his arrest and detainment in Libya, he was not questioned by British police or MI5 about his potential role in the bombing.

He had his citizenship returned in 2021 by Priti Patel, then home secretary, after raising an appeal.

The BBC reported that the U-turn came on the advice of MI5, which had concluded that the Abedi brothers had acted alone — without having questioned Soliman.

However, Soliman returned to the UK in 2021 and was immediately arrested, but later released after questioning.

In a witness statement, he claimed that Hashem had encouraged him to allow the brothers use of his bank account to buy engine oil.

Soliman said: “I was not aware and did not suspect that Hashem and/or Salman planned to attack any location or person or carry out any form of terrorist attack.”

He added that his visit to Libya to see family was already booked prior to the bombing. He was informed by police that he would not face any charges.  

A day after the bombing, Hashem was arrested in Libya after his brother, who died in the attack, was named.

He was transferred to the UK in 2019 after claiming that he had been tortured while in Libyan detention, and was sentenced a year later to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 55 years.

Victims’ families told the BBC that if Soliman had remained in the UK, he would likely have been sentenced alongside Hashem.

Caroline Curry, whose 19-year-old son died in the bombing, said a detective had told her that Soliman “would have been alongside him (Hashem), charged with 22 counts of murder.”

The Home Office said in a statement: “The government, working with our world-class police and security and intelligence agencies, will always take strongest action possible to protect national security and public safety.”

Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh sign cooperation deals, form joint business council

Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh sign cooperation deals, form joint business council
Updated 11 March 2023

Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh sign cooperation deals, form joint business council

Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh sign cooperation deals, form joint business council
  • Saudi commerce minister leads delegation of officials, business leaders on Dhaka visit
  • Bangladeshi and Saudi authorities finalizing $3bn energy deal, minister says
Updated 11 March 2023
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh signed cooperation agreements and established a joint business council on Saturday during a visit by the Kingdom’s Commerce Minister, Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi, to Dhaka.  
Al-Qasabi and a delegation of officials and business leaders arrived in the Bangladeshi capital on Friday.
The delegation is attending the Bangladesh Business Summit 2023, an international trade and investment promotion event hosted by the Bangladeshi government, and the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry, the country’s apex commerce body.
“We have explored a lot of areas of investment, especially in power, agriculture and logistics,” Al-Qasabi told reporters at the summit’s venue.
“Through this visit, we exchange opportunities and ideas, and enhance communication. Our bilateral trade is around $970 million, which is not to the level that our people want and our leaders want. It’s the objective of this trip to enhance this target.”
The minister said the two sides were also finalizing a deal that will allow Saudi energy developer ACWA Power to invest in Bangladesh.
“This is an almost $3 billion deal. It will employ more than 5,000 people. It’s a great investment.”
Bangladeshi Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said that meetings with the Saudi delegation on Saturday covered investment opportunities in the South Asian country.
“Business leaders from Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia will work together in this regard. If we can attract the market, they will come here,” he said.
“We trust to move together a long way. A lot of our priorities have been identified.”
During Bangladesh Business Summit sessions, the Saudi and Bangladeshi chambers of commerce established a joint council to develop bilateral business ties.
“We have signed the formation agreement of the Saudi-Bangladesh Business Council,” FBCCI President Mohammed Jashim Uddin told Arab News on the summit’s sidelines.
“Within the next three to four days, we will send a list of members from the Bangladesh side. They will also do the same. We can say from now on, it’s operational.”
The Saudi delegation also signed agreements with Bangladeshi authorities to set up a fertilizer factory and agro-processing plant, as well as a deal on cooperation between the operator of the Kingdom’s new flagship container terminal in Jeddah, the Red Sea Gateway Terminal, and Chattogram Port, the main seaport of Bangladesh.
“A framework has been signed on mutual cooperation of the development, logistics and operational management. RSGT will provide equipment, human resources and an IT system for the operation of the port,” Mohammed Rafiqul Islam Khan, joint secretary at the Ministry of Shipping, told Arab News.
“Both parties will now try to reach a definitive agreement by June.”

Deadly bomb attack targets journalist gathering in northern Afghanistan

Deadly bomb attack targets journalist gathering in northern Afghanistan
Updated 11 March 2023

Deadly bomb attack targets journalist gathering in northern Afghanistan

Deadly bomb attack targets journalist gathering in northern Afghanistan
  • Dozens of journalists were attending a press award event in the capital of Balkh province
  • Blast comes two days after a Daesh-claimed suicide attack killed the Balkh governor
Updated 11 March 2023
PARWIZ KAROKHAIL

KABUL: A bomb exploded on Saturday during a press award ceremony in northern Afghanistan, killing at least one person and wounding eight others, mostly journalists, local authorities said. 

The blast took place at the Tabian Farhang center in Mazar-e Sharif, the capital of Balkh province, as dozens of journalists gathered for the award event organized by the Afghan Voice Agency. 

“At least eight people, including five journalists and three children, were wounded and one guard was martyred,” Mohammed Asif Waziri, Balkh police spokesman, told reporters, as security forces cordoned off the area. 

Those who attended the event feared that the number of casualties would increase. 

Sayed Shabir Mahmoodi, foreign relations director of the Afghan Voice Agency in Balkh province, said the bomb exploded inside the event’s venue and unofficial death toll estimates suggested that more people have died. 

“Local hospital personnel in Mazar-e Sharif said that three people were killed and over 40 others wounded in the explosion,” he said. 

Dozens of Afghan journalists have been killed in attacks in the past few years, but Saturday’s blast was the first such incident since the Taliban took control of the country in 2021, following the withdrawal of US forces. 

About 60 percent of media professionals have already left the country since 2021, according to Reporters Without Borders data, and the attack will further aggravate the media situation in Afghanistan, Hafizullah Barakai, head of the Afghanistan Journalists’ Union, told Arab News. 

“This will create a negative environment for media persons, and it will definitely affect the journalists’ work and lives,” he said. 

“We see such violence against journalists going on for the past few years across Afghanistan. I urge the authorities to address journalists’ safety.” 

Shir Ahmad Usmani, a reporter with Pajhwok Afghan News, said he was in shock.
“It will of course affect the reporters’ work, add more difficulties,” he said. 

No group has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, which came two days after a suicide bomber killed Balkh governor Mohammed Dawood Muzamil. 

The attack was claimed by a regional affiliate of Daesh known as Islamic State Khorasan Province, or Daesh-K. Muzamil was a key figure within the Taliban behind raids against the group and had spearheaded anti-Daesh operations. 

Li Qiang appointed as Chinese premier

Li Qiang appointed as Chinese premier
Updated 11 March 2023
AFP

Li Qiang appointed as Chinese premier

Li Qiang appointed as Chinese premier
  • Li was named the successor of outgoing premier Li Keqiang
  • The 63-year-old received nearly all votes from the more than 2,900 delegates at the National People’s Congress
Updated 11 March 2023
AFP

BEIJING: Li Qiang, one of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s most trusted allies, was confirmed as premier on Saturday, as Xi asserts his influence on the country’s top leadership.
Li, the former Shanghai party chief who oversaw the city’s gruelling two-month lockdown last spring, was named the successor of outgoing premier Li Keqiang at a meeting of the country’s rubber-stamp parliament.
The 63-year-old received nearly all votes from the more than 2,900 delegates at the National People’s Congress a day after Xi was unanimously selected by deputies for a norm-breaking third term as president.
Xi’s motion nominating Li Qiang as premier was read out to the chamber on Saturday morning.
Journalists were asked to leave the chamber as deputies, mostly dressed in dark suits, marked their votes on their ballots in a tightly choreographed process.
Delegates later applauded as Xi ceremoniously deposited his votes in the ballot box while cheerful traditional music played from speakers.
An electronic screen in the hall displayed 2,936 votes for Li, with only three delegates voting against his appointment and eight abstaining.
Li’s ascension had previously seemed in doubt after his handling of the Shanghai lockdown, in which residents struggled to access food and medical care.
But Li’s record, as well as widespread protests last winter over Xi’s zero-Covid policy, has been brushed aside as Xi cements his grip on Chinese politics.
Unlike almost all previous premiers, Li does not have experience working at the central government level.
Li, who started his career as an irrigation pump station worker near his hometown, rose steadily through local government ranks and was promoted to affluent Zhejiang province’s top job in 2012.
He was Xi’s chief of staff in the early 2000s, when the Chinese leader was Zhejiang’s party chief.
In 2017, Li was appointed the party secretary of Shanghai — a sign of the president’s high degree of trust in him.
Now, in his capacity as premier and head of China’s cabinet, the State Council, he will be responsible for the day-to-day running of the country, as well as macroeconomic policy.
Outgoing premier Li Keqiang last week announced a growth target of “around 5 percent” for 2023, one of the lowest in decades, as the world’s number two economy fights stiff headwinds.
Last year, the Chinese economy expanded just three percent, one of its weakest performances in decades on the back of the Covid-19 pandemic, lockdowns and a real estate crisis.
China’s housing market, which along with construction accounts for more than a quarter of GDP, remains in a slump, having been dealt a hefty blow since Beijing started cracking down on excessive borrowing and rampant speculation in 2020.

Biden, EU chief signal thaw on trade tensions

Biden, EU chief signal thaw on trade tensions
Updated 11 March 2023
AFP

Biden, EU chief signal thaw on trade tensions

Biden, EU chief signal thaw on trade tensions
  • Biden told von der Leyen that the alliance to support Ukraine marked “a new era.”
  • They pledged to coordinate generally as both US and EU economies pivot to the booming electric vehicle and other green sectors
Updated 11 March 2023
AFP

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden and top EU official Ursula von der Leyen announced progress in defusing a transatlantic trade dispute Friday and renewed their commitment to back Ukraine against Russia.
In a limited, but concrete step, the two leaders announced after Oval Office talks that negotiations will begin on giving EU producers of critical minerals access to the US market under Biden’s signature program to encourage climate friendly industries.
They also pledged to coordinate generally as both US and EU economies pivot to the booming electric vehicle and other green sectors.
Von der Leyen, president of the European Union Commission, has worked closely with Biden in forging an unprecedented response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine over the last year.
Biden told von der Leyen that the alliance to support Ukraine marked “a new era.”
And in their joint statement later, they said that Russian President Vladimir Putin “thought that he would divide us, and yet we are more united than ever. We stand together in our unwavering support for Ukraine for as long as it takes.”
However, tensions are swirling in Europe over the Biden administration’s landmark Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), a government spending spree championing US manufacturing in climate-friendly technologies.
Amid EU alarm that the subsidies’ “made in America” requirement will hurt European-based energy and auto sectors, the EU is working on its own sets of incentives, such as the Green Deal Industrial Plan, to promote the emerging sector.
The joint statement indicated that Biden and von der Leyen made progress with a deal to start talks on an exemption for European producers seeking to export critical minerals for electric vehicle batteries.
“Today we agreed that we will work on critical raw materials that have been sourced or processed in the European Union and to give them access to the American market as if they were sourced in the American market. We will work on an agreement,” von der Leyen told reporters after meeting Biden.
Their statement said more broadly that “both sides will take steps to avoid any disruptions in transatlantic trade and investment flows that could arise from their respective incentives. We are working against zero-sum competition so that our incentives maximize clean energy deployment and jobs.”
Another difficult area is how to respond to China’s increasingly muscular foreign and trade policies.
The White House said that “challenges posed by the People’s Republic of China” featured prominently in the talks.
Washington has been urging European capitals to take a firmer stand against Beijing — not just diplomatically, but also economically. However, the EU is keen to avoid rupture with China, leaving the transatlantic allies somewhat divided on how to move forward.
Elvire Fabry, an analyst at the Institut Jacques Delors, a Paris-based think tank, told AFP that the White House session was a chance for von der Leyen to show EU desire to work with Washington, “but not in the position of follower, especially when it comes to China.”
“The European position is based on wanting to maintain its own line concerning Beijing.”
However, the US official stressed the cohesion between Brussels and Washington on the overall view of the China challenge.
“There is unprecedented alignment between the US and Europe,” he said, predicting the two leaders will express “a focus on the need to strengthen our economic security, to respond to concrete threats to economic security” from China.
In their joint statement, Biden and von der Leyen made only fleeting mention of China.

Leaders say ‘never again’ to vaccine inequity

Leaders say ‘never again’ to vaccine inequity
Updated 11 March 2023
AFP

Leaders say ‘never again’ to vaccine inequity

Leaders say ‘never again’ to vaccine inequity
  • While a number of highly effective vaccines against Covid-19 were developed at record speed, wealthy nations were quick to snap up most of the initial doses, leaving vulnerable people in many poorer nations waiting in vain for jabs
Updated 11 March 2023
AFP

GENEVA: Three years since the Covid pandemic began, nearly 200 prominent world figures called on Saturday for the vaccine inequity seen during the crisis to be relegated to history.
“We ask world leaders to pledge ‘never again’,” the current and former dignitaries said an open letter.
It was published to mark the three-year anniversary since the World Health Organization first described the Covid-19 crisis as a pandemic.
The letter, coordinated by the NGO coalition People’s Vaccine Alliance, was signed by Timor-Leste President Jose Manuel Ramos-Horta, who won the 1996 Nobel Peace Prize, alongside the former leaders of more than 40 countries.
Several other Nobel laureates, faith leaders, and former United Nations secretary general Ban Ki-moon were among the signatories, alongside a range of current and former UN agency heads.
With the end of the pandemic in sight, “the world is at a critical juncture,” they wrote.
“Decisions made now will determine how the world prepares for and responds to future global health crises. World leaders must reflect on mistakes made in responding to the Covid-19 pandemic so that they are never repeated.”
The letter criticized the glaring inequity that characterised the response to the pandemic, which has officially killed nearly seven million people worldwide, although the true toll is believed to be far higher.
While a number of highly effective vaccines against Covid-19 were developed at record speed, wealthy nations were quick to snap up most of the initial doses, leaving vulnerable people in many poorer nations waiting in vain for jabs.
Still today, fewer than a third of people in low-income countries have received at least one vaccine dose, while three quarters of people have in high-income countries, according to UN data.
“There are decades of publicly funded research behind Covid-19 vaccines, treatments and tests,” the letter said.
“Governments have poured taxpayer money by the billions into research, development and advance orders, reducing the risks for pharmaceutical companies,” it said.
“These are the people’s vaccines, the people’s tests and the people’s treatments,” it insisted.
But “instead of rolling out vaccines, tests and treatments based on need, pharmaceutical companies maximized their profits by selling doses first to the richest countries with the deepest pockets,” it said.
The letter pointed to a study last year in the science journal Nature estimating that 1.3 million fewer people would have died of Covid if the jabs had been distributed equitably in 2021, amounting to “one preventable death every 24 seconds” that year.
The letter urged leaders to support the tricky, ongoing international negotiations toward a pandemic accord, to ensure that equity is a key feature in the final agreement.
This, it stressed, would require governments to agree on the thorny issue of waiving intellectual property rules automatically if international public health emergencies arise, to ensure the sharing of medical technology and knowhow.
It also called for large-scale investments to develop scientific innovation and manufacturing capacity in the global south, to ensure that vaccines and treatments can be quickly developed and rolled out in all regions.
With such actions “world leaders can begin to fix the structural problems in global health that have held back the response to Covid-19, HIV and AIDS and other diseases,” it said.
“It is time to embed justice, equity and human rights in pandemic preparedness and response.”

