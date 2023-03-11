Riyadh celebrates Flag Day

Riyadh: Boulevard Riyadh City and Boulevard World celebrated Flag Day on Saturday, taking pride in the national flag and the history of Saudi Arabia.
To celebrate the day, Riyadh organized a range of events around the city’s entertainment areas, with firework displays, dazzling drone shows and various popular bands saluting the national occasion by spreading pride.
At the same time, the green flag was hoisted on every corner throughout the city, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The Saudi flag symbolizes the Kingdom’s valuable history; it is a sign of unification, justice, strength, development and prosperity. The green flag is considered the most important manifestation of national unity.
The Saudi flag has undergone several changes; it started out as a green flag with a white stripe and the Arabic shahada motto in the center. Two crossed swords were later added. The modern flag was then adopted in plain green with the Arabic shahada motto and a straight sword below it.
Flag Day calls to mind the Kingdom’s greatest achievements, from its founding to the realization of its vision and its many established values.
Who’s Who: Abdulaziz Nassruldeen, EVP at Saudi Expenditure and Projects Efficiency Authority
Abdulaziz Nassruldeen is the executive vice president of policies and strategic studies at the government’s Expenditure and Projects Efficiency Authority, a post he took up in 2022.
Nassruldeen manages more than 50 employees and oversees the development and implementation of policies, and advocates sectorial and cross-sectorial policies to drive EXPRO’s objectives. He also leads studies and scientific research related to the authority’s mandates, the development and implementation of investment appraisals and national strategies, and the methodology for spending reviews and service-delivery-model reviews across government entities.
Previously, in 2018 Nassruldeen became IT executive director at EXPRO, where he managed a team of 20 employees and directed the development and implementation of strategies for the digital and technology sector, as well as coordinating collaborations with various key technology players in the market.
Nassruldeen has more than 18 years of experience in the Saudi government, including three years at the Saudi Arabian Mining Company, one year at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and six years at the Capital Market Authority.
In 2013, Nassruldeen began work at the Ministry of Civil Service as an IT director for governance and strategic transformation at the program management office, where he managed the ministry’s digital transformation journey, as well as day-to-day activities at the PMO overseeing IT programs and projects. Nassruldeen also worked for the National Transformation Program and Saudi Vision 2030 initiatives.
Nassruldeen has a bachelor’s degree in computer engineering from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals in Dammam, and a master’s degree in information security from the Saudi Electronic University in Riyadh.
Love, loss and life: Saudi indie singer finds fame in ‘therapeutic’ tracks
Vancouver-born Nadeen Lingawi ‘secretly’ launched career on SoundCloud in 2007
Saudi Arabia’s cultural shift sees 28-year-old giving ‘roaring performances’ at musical festivals
JEDDAH: A practicing Saudi architect is thriving as an indie music singer in the Kingdom after first posting her music online anonymously more than a decade ago, crediting the Kingdom’s rapid cultural shift as the catalyst for her success.
Nadeen Lingawi, more popularly known by stage name Fulana (meaning anonymous female in Arabic), gave a roaring performance at XP Music Futures in Riyadh and Balad Beast in Jeddah in December last year.
Lingawi’s performance at Balad Beast was a favorite for the singer, as her family hails from Jeddah’s historic Al-Balad. “I was performing really close to the hotel that my family owned. It is interesting to bring music into a place that is truly my family root. It was like coming full circle … it was the best feeling ever,” she said.
The Jeddah-based singer’s songs are about love, vulnerability, heartbreak, loss and everyday life. They are rich in emotion as “there are so many layers ... it’s like 1,000 conversations in one track.”
Lingawi, 28, told Arab News: “What I sing about is not only about me, it is about a topic that anyone could relate to, that anyone could feel. Fulana is the story of all of us.”
The indie singer’s journey started in 2007 when she decided to unleash her talent anonymously as Fulana on SoundCloud, the online platform for emerging musicians. In 2021, Lingawi signed with Wall of Sound, a record label leading the indie music scene in Saudi Arabia.
Born in Vancouver, Canada, Lingawi has written expressive, mature songs, mostly in English, since 2010, inspired by a wide array of musicians including Metric, Bob Moses, BANKS, SOHN, Bonbo, Fakear and even Lady Gaga.
She has also created many songs in Arabic to connect with her community.
Lingawi aims to make her audience feel cheerful and good about themselves inside and out while performing live. “I want to really humanize it, that’s why once I’m on stage I try to make it ... I don’t want to say dancy but a lot more lively, just to get people emotional with me,” she said.
“In the beginning, I did it very secretly. I put it on SoundCloud. I just didn’t want anyone to associate it with me, just because when I started making music, it was more therapeutic. It was kind of like therapy for me.”
It took until the Kingdom’s recent cultural transformation for Lingawi to begin openly performing, alongside the countless other artists coming to the fore around Saudi Arabia.
In 2021, Lingawi signed with Wall of Sound, a record label leading the indie music scene in Saudi Arabia. The label is pushing boundaries in the region with artists like El Waili, Dirty Backseat, Idreesi, Samar Tarik, Skeleton Crowd and Klinsh, among others.
Wall of Sound had signed and launched the careers of more than 20 artists who have released more than 80 songs on music platforms and performed in more than 40 gigs in the Kingdom and wider region since 2021.
“I never found the safe space, but in Wall of Sound, they had no expectations of me but to be myself … they are home to me, and my godfather, truly the person who saved me, is Ahmed Shawly.”
Wall of Sound was launched by Shawly, a seasoned professional, who spent much of the last two decades learning firsthand how the industry functions through his work with the likes of Rotana and Music Master.
The label was born from his desire to create something designed by musicians for musicians.
Under the label, Lingawi has released seven tracks and three albums, containing lyrics that are “pure and innocent, represent my culture, and myself as modest, humble and honest.”
Lingawai said that her main profession as an architect has also helped shape her music and creativity, represented in her song “Minarets,” which tells a story of struggle and salvation, and the rise and the fall of faith and hope.
“I had an instructor who taught me that architecture, practically, is frozen music. Through studying architecture, I learned a lot about music in terms of structure and weight … you’d find in certain songs that there’s always a sense of space.”
A huge collection of rare instruments was presented; Oud contests were held to promote the region’s talents
RIYADH: The Riyadh Oud Exhibition, organized by Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority in cooperation with the Music Commission concluded on Saturday at Boulevard Riyadh City.
The exhibition, billed as “the biggest oud-related music event of its kind in the Middle East,” included a collection of rare ouds from around the world and was attended by some of the most famous manufacturers of the stringed instrument in the world.
According to the GEA, the event was also “the largest Arab gathering of oud players” and included a number of live performances, as well as oud tutorials from Saudi and Yemeni maestros Abadi Al-Johar and Ahmed Fathi.
A number of female musicians also participated, winning the admiration of the audience. A group of young people also participated in presenting their works before a jury consisting of art and music experts, the GEA said.
The event also hosted professional and amateur oud players from across the Arab world, competing for cash prizes in front of an audience and a jury of five professional oudists.
The winner of the professional category took home SR150,000 ($40,000), with SR100,000 for second place, and SR50,000 for third.
The amateur and female category winners got a SR75,000 prize, with SR50,000 for those in second place, and SR25,000 for third.
The event aimed to “embrace and revive musical heritage among the Saudi community through the medium of the instrument and traditional music.”
Last year, the Saudi Arabia Music Commission announced the establishment of the Bait Al-Oud Arabic Music Institute, which provides lessons on a variety of traditional Arabic instruments, with a focus on the oud — perhaps the most important instrument in Arabic music.
The hope is that the institute will become a globally recognized center, spreading awareness of Arabic instruments, specifically the oud, and preserving the heritage of Arabic music.
17k held for labor, residency, border violations in KSA
A further 99 people were caught trying to cross into neighboring countries, and 17 were held for involvement in transporting and harboring violators
RIYADH: Saudi authorities arrested more than 17,000 people in one week for breaching residency, work and border security regulations, according to an official report.
From March 2 to 8, a total of 9,875 people were arrested for violations of residency rules, while 4,784 were held over illegal border crossing attempts, and a further 2,433 for labor-related issues.
The report showed that among the 936 people arrested for trying to enter the Kingdom illegally, 50 percent were Yemeni, 47 percent Ethiopian, and 3 percent were of other nationalities.
A further 99 people were caught trying to cross into neighboring countries, and 17 were held for involvement in transporting and harboring violators.
The Saudi Ministry of Interior said that anyone found to be aiding illegal entry to the Kingdom, including transporting and providing shelter, could face imprisonment for a maximum of 15 years, a fine of up to SR1 million ($260,000), or confiscation of vehicles and property.
Suspected violations can be reported on the toll-free number 911 in the Makkah and Riyadh regions, and 999 or 996 in other regions of the Kingdom.