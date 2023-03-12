Iraq seizes three million captagon pills on Syria border

LONDON: Iraqi authorities on Saturday said they seized three million pills of captagon, an amphetamine-type stimulant that has been sweeping the Middle East for years, near the Syrian border.
The pills had been hidden in apple crates “loaded onto a refrigerator truck” and discovered at the Al-Qaim crossing between Syria’s Deir Ezzor province and western Iraq’s Anbar desert region, the Iraqi border authority said.
The authority said: “The seizure process was carried out through information received from our private sources and in cooperation with the intelligence of the 45th Brigade of the Popular Mobilization Forces.”
The truck driver had been arrested, it added in a statement, noting that a joint committee had also been formed and a seizure report had been submitted.
A border authority official told AFP on condition of anonymity that the shipment from Syria into Iraq contained captagon pills produced by several manufacturers.
Iraqi security forces have intensified narcotics operations in recent months, with several high-profile drug seizures reported.
The sale and use of drugs in Iraq has soared in recent years.
In June, Iraqi security forces said they had forced down a microlight aircraft near the Kuwaiti border headed to the emirate from Iran with one million captagon pills.
Weeks earlier, Iraqi police announced they had seized more than six million pills of the stimulant in a major drug bust.
Areas in central and southern Iraq bordering Iran have become major narcotic trafficking routes for drugs, including crystal methamphetamine.
The interior ministry’s anti-drug unit in December 2021 named the neighboring provinces of Basra and Maysan as the “leading southern provinces in terms of trafficking and consumption.” (With AFP)
20 years after US-led invasion toppled Saddam, Iraq far from ‘liberal democracy’
By the time the US withdrew under Barack Obama in 2011, more than 100,000 Iraqi civilians had been killed, says the Iraq Body Count group
“The US simply did not understand the nature of Iraqi society, the nature of the regime they were overthrowing,” says California professor
BAGHDAD: Twenty years after the US-led invasion of Iraq toppled Saddam Hussein, the oil-rich country remains deeply scarred by the conflict and, while closer to the United States, far from the liberal democracy Washington had envisioned.
President George W. Bush’s war, launched in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks, is seared in memory for its “shock and awe” strikes, the toppling of a giant Saddam statue, and the years of bloody sectarian turmoil that followed.
The decision after the March 20, 2003 ground invasion to dismantle Iraq’s state, party and military apparatus deepened the chaos that fueled years of bloodletting, from which the jihadist Daesh group later emerged.
The US forces, backed mainly by British troops, never found the weapons of mass destruction that had been the justification for the war, and eventually left Iraq, liberated from a dictator but marred by instability and also under the sway of Washington’s arch-enemy Iran.
“The US simply did not understand the nature of Iraqi society, the nature of the regime they were overthrowing,” said Samuel Helfont, assistant professor of strategy at the Naval Postgraduate School in California.
Bush — whose father had gone to war with Iraq in 1990-91 after Saddam’s attack on Kuwait — declared he wanted to impose “liberal democracy,” but that drive petered out even if Saddam was overthrown quickly, Helfont said.
“Building democracy takes time and building a democracy doesn’t create a utopia overnight,” said Hamzeh Haddad, a visiting fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations.
Instead of discovering nuclear, biological or chemical weapons, the assault by the US-led international coalition opened a Pandora’s box, traumatized Iraqis, and alienated some traditional US allies.
Major violence flared again in Iraq after the deadly February 2006 bombing of a Muslim Shiite shrine in Samarra north of Baghdad, which sparked a civil war that lasted two years.
By the time the US withdrew under Barack Obama in 2011, more than 100,000 Iraqi civilians had been killed, says the Iraq Body Count group. The United States claimed nearly 4,500 deaths on their side.
More horrors came to Iraq when the Daesh group declared its “caliphate” and in 2014 swept across nearly a third of the country — a savage reign that only ended in Iraq in 2017 after a gruelling military campaign.
Today some 2,500 US forces are based in Iraq — not as occupiers, but in an advisory, non-combat role in the international coalition against IS, whose remnant cells continue to launch sporadic bombings and other attacks.
The years of violence have deeply altered society in Iraq, long home to a diverse mix of ethnic and religious groups. The minority Yazidis were targeted in what the UN called a genocidal campaign, and much of the once vibrant Christian community has been driven out.
Tensions also simmer between the Baghdad federal government and the autonomous Kurdish authority of northern Iraq, especially over oil exports.
In October 2019, young Iraqis led a nationwide protest movement that vented frustration at inept governance, endemic corruption and interference by Iran, sparking a bloody crackdown that left hundreds dead.
Despite Iraq’s immense oil and gas reserves, about one third of the population of 42 million lives in poverty, while some 35 percent of young people are unemployed, says the UN.
Politics remain chaotic, and parliament took a year, marred by post-election infighting, before it swore in a new government last October.
Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani has vowed to fight graft in Iraq, which ranks near the bottom of Transparency International’s corruption perceptions index, at 157 out of 180 countries.
“Every Iraqi can tell you that corruption began to thrive ... in the 1990s” when Iraq was under international sanctions, said Haddad, adding that graft is more in focus now “because Iraq is open to the world.”
Iraq is battered by other challenges, from its devastated infrastructure and daily power outages to water scarcity and the ravages of climate change.
And yet, said Haddad, today’s Iraq is a “democratizing state” which needs time to mature because “democracy is messy.”
A major unintended consequence of the US invasion has been a huge rise in the influence its arch foe Iran now wields in Iraq.
Iran and Iraq fought a protracted war in the 1980s, but the neighbors also have close cultural and religious ties as majority Shiite countries.
Iraq became a key economic lifeline for the Islamic republic as it was hit by sanctions over its contested nuclear program, while Iran provides Iraq with gas and electricity as well as consumer goods.
Politically, Iraq’s Shiite parties, freed from the yoke of Sunni dictator Saddam, have become “the most powerful players,” says Hamdi Malik, associate fellow at the Washington Institute.
Iran-backed groups have managed to maintain a certain “cohesion” despite infighting after the last elections, he said, adding that “Iran is playing a crucial role” in making sure the cohesion lasts.
By contrast, Iraq’s minority “Kurds and Sunnis are not strong players, mainly because they suffer from serious internal schisms,” said Malik.
Pro-Iran parties dominate Iraq’s parliament, and more than 150,000 fighters of the former Iran-backed Hashed Al-Shaabi paramilitary forces have been integrated into the state military.
Baghdad must now manage relations with both Washington and Tehran, says a Western diplomat in Iraq speaking on condition of anonymity.
“It is trying to strike a balance in its relations with Iran, its Sunni neighbors and the West,” the diplomat said. “It’s a very delicate exercise.”
Palestinians highlight rise in attacks, land theft by shepherd settlers
Israel has turned 160,000 dunums of private Palestinian land into settlement agricultural facilities
Updated 11 March 2023
Mohammed Najib
RAMALLAH: Palestinians in the occupied West Bank are accusing pastoral Israeli settlements of depriving local herdsmen and farmers of access to their land.
Despite Israeli court rulings to demolish and evacuate the outposts of shepherd settlers, they are rebuilding them.
Muraweh Abdul-Haq, a farmer from the Palestinian town of Sinjil, told Arab News that armed shepherd settlers are grazing their sheep on more than 1,000 dunums of the town’s land, part of which he owns. Settlers have broken his hand and used pepper spray on him, requiring him to be hospitalized.
Abdul-Haq said he and several landowners in Sinjil filed a complaint against the settlers through the Palestinian Civilian Liaison office — which deals with Israel — but nothing has happened so far.
In the West Bank, Israel has established 94 military sites, 176 settlements, 154 outposts, and 60 military and agricultural gates at its separation barrier.
It has also turned 160,000 dunums of private Palestinian land into settlement agricultural facilities.
Palestinian shepherds were assaulted by settlers on Saturday and had to leave their lands. On Friday, Israeli military forces arrested Palestinians from the village of Sika and prevented them from using their lands.
Ghassan Daglas, who is in charge of the settlements file in the northern West Bank for the Palestinian presidency, told Arab News that vast areas of Palestinian land where settlers graze their livestock cannot be used by Palestinians otherwise they would be physically assaulted.
Israeli settlements on occupied Arab land are illegal under international law and violate several UN Security Council resolutions, the most recent of which — 2334 — was issued in December 2017.
Libyan elections possible this year, UN envoy says
The House of Representatives was elected in 2014, while the High State Council was formed as part of a 2015 political agreement and drawn from a parliament elected in 2012
Updated 11 March 2023
Reuters
TRIPOLI: UN Libya envoy Abdoulaye Bathily said on Saturday that if a clear road map and electoral laws are in put in place by June, national elections could be held by the end of the year.
A political process to resolve more than a decade of conflict in Libya has been stalled since an election scheduled for December 2021 collapsed amid disputes over the eligibility of major candidates.
Bathily last month announced a new initiative to break the deadlock by creating a steering committee to enable the elections, seen as critical to any lasting peace.
On Saturday, he told a news conference in Tripoli that the two legislative bodies, the House of Representatives and the High State Council, had agreed to form a joint committee of six members each to draft electoral laws, adding: “There is no reason for any more delay.”
However, the two chambers have spent years negotiating about the political system without moving closer to elections that would in effect replace them.
The House of Representatives was elected in 2014, while the High State Council was formed as part of a 2015 political agreement and drawn from a parliament elected in 2012.
Libya’s interim government, put in place in early 2021 through a UN-backed peace plan, was only supposed to last until the election scheduled for December that year, and its legitimacy is now also disputed.
“Successive interim arrangements, endless transition governments, legislative bodies whose terms of office have expired are a source of instability,” Bathily said.
Libya has had little peace since a 2011 NATO-backed uprising ousted the autocrat Muammar Qaddafi. Since 2014, political control has been split between rival eastern and western factions, with the last major bout of conflict ending in 2020.
Art forum celebrates women’s role at Egypt’s historical site
Event promotes country’s artistic heritage and cultural significance to a global audience
Updated 11 March 2023
Mohammad Shamaa
CAIRO: About 30 female artists from 14 different countries exhibited artworks as part of the International Women’s Art Forum held this week in Hurghada, Egypt.
The event was staged in March, a month reserved to celebrate women, and was part of the Egyptian Tourism Ministry’s efforts to attract visitors to the country during spring.
The forum began on March 5 in Luxor, where artists showcased their works at an exhibition in front of the Hatshepsut Temple.
“This International Women’s Art Forum is its third edition, with about 120 artists participating during the previous two sessions, but there was a plan to develop the event into a bigger show this year, so the organizers of the exhibition contacted the Tourism Ministry to get support,” said Mohammed Hamida, head of the forum’s organizing committee.
The ministry offered its backing after recognizing the event’s potential to attract tourism and promote Egypt’s artistic heritage.
Artist Ahmed Abdel-Naim said that such forums are needed because “they attract tourism and introduce Egyptians to the world’s creations in plastic art, and this is important because plastic art, in particular, spreads through exhibitions, most of which are limited to the people of the country.”
He added: “Holding the exhibition at the Temple of Hatshepsut has important tourist and historical connotations. On one hand, it introduces guests to the history of Egypt, and on the other, it promotes tourism at a time when we desperately need it.”
The forum allowed female artists to exchange ideas and collaborate, and also promoted Egypt’s artistic heritage and cultural significance to a global audience.
Sufis celebrate birthday of Sheikh Abu El-Haggag at Luxor mosque
Ahmed Abu Haggag, an organizer of the celebrations, told Arab News: “The mawlid celebrations feature ancient rituals and customs that are greatly intertwined with the pharaonic festivals
Updated 11 March 2023
Laila Mohammad
CAIRO: The mawlid or birthday celebrations in Luxor during the Islamic month of Shaaban celebrate the life of 12th-century Sufi scholar Sheikh Yusuf Abu El-Haggag (1150-1245).
The Egyptian mystic, whose lineage goes back to Imam Hussein bin Ali, was born in Baghdad and died in Luxor.
The celebrations last for seven days in the presence of a large number of devotees from all sections of society.
Held two weeks before Ramadan, the mawlid includes horse racing, traditional music and stick dancing, as well as a parade of boat-shaped floats.
Ahmed Abu Haggag, an organizer of the celebrations, told Arab News: “The mawlid celebrations feature ancient rituals and customs that are greatly intertwined with the pharaonic festivals.
“Inside the mosque, the descendants of Abu El-Haggag hold a council known as Al-Dayem, raise religious chanting, sing prophetic praises and read the Qur’an, all in a spiritual atmosphere that restores the soul’s serenity and purity.”
He added: “The atmosphere outside the mosque also spreads the spirit of joy among the devotees.”
Abu Haggag said that caterers and perfumers offer free services with smiles on their faces at the Abu El-Haggag Square in order to please the owner of the site.
He said participants in the traditional stick fighting “come from the governorates of Sohag, Qena, Luxor and Aswan.”
Sheikh Abu El-Haggag devoted himself to knowledge, asceticism and worship. He traveled to Alexandria, where he met prominent Sufis and became a student of Sheikh Abd Al-Razeq. He then returned to Luxor and met Sheikh Abdal Rahim Al-Qanai, the owner of the famous mosque in the city of Qena.
The scholar lived in Luxor until his death during the reign of King Najm Al-Din Ayyub. He was buried in a shrine inside a mosque named after him, built on the ruins of the Luxor Temple.