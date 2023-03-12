Israeli army shoots dead 3 Palestinian gunmen in West Bank

You are here

Three Palestinian gunmen were shot dead by soldiers in West Bank. (File/AFP)
Updated 12 March 2023
AFP

  • Israeli military said “gunmen opened fire” at army position near the Jit junction west of Nablus
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israeli soldiers shot dead three Palestinian gunmen after they fired at troops in the occupied northern West Bank near Nablus, the army said on Sunday, as violence in the region continued.
The military said that “gunmen opened fire” at an army position near the Jit junction west of Nablus, with the soldiers responding with “live fire.”
“Three armed gunmen were neutralized during the exchange of fire and an additional armed gunman surrendered himself to the forces,” the army said in a statement, noting none of the Israeli forces were wounded in the clash.
The soldiers, members of the elite infantry Golani reconnaissance unit, grabbed three M-16 rifles and a pistol used by the Palestinians, the army said.
Palestinian medical and security sources had no information on the event.
Violence intensified last year, but has worsened in the West Bank since Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu returned to office in December in a governing coalition with ultra-Orthodox Jewish and extreme-right allies.
The government of Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption on charges he denies, has vowed to continue the expansion of West Bank settlements.
On Thursday, a member of the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas opened fire outside a Tel Aviv cafe, wounding three men in their 30s before being shot dead.
Hours before, three armed Palestinians were killed in an Israeli military operation in the northern West Bank.
Several Palestinian armed groups had called on Tuesday for revenge for the recent deaths of six Palestinians in an Israeli army raid in the northern West Bank.
The Tel Aviv attack came just hours after Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin had called for de-escalation ahead of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan that starts in March and the Jewish holiday of Passover in April.
Austin, following talks with Netanyahu and his counterpart Yoav Gallant during a brief visit to Israel, also called on the “Palestinian leadership to combat terrorism and to resume security cooperation and to condemn incitement.”
In Beitar Illit, a Jewish settlement in the West Bank southwest of Jerusalem, the army said bomb disposal experts had detonated a suspicious package found on a bus Thursday evening.
A Palestinian from a nearby village was arrested on Saturday for having placed an explosive device on the bus, along with four others suspected of aiding him, the army said.
Since the start of the year, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has claimed the lives of 81 Palestinian adults and children, including militants and civilians.
Twelve Israeli civilians, including three children and one policeman, as well as one Ukrainian civilian have been killed over the same period, according to an AFP tally based on official sources from both sides.
bur-jjm/pjm

International law considers the West Bank and Jerusalem as occupied territories and all settlement construction as illegal.
Iran upholds death sentence of Swedish-Iranian Arab dissident

Updated 17 min 15 sec ago
Reuters

Reuters

TEHRAN: Iran’s supreme court has upheld the death sentence handed down to a Swedish Iranian dual national convicted of leading an Arab separatist group accused of attacks including one on a military parade in 2018 that killed 25 people, state media reported on Sunday.
Iran said in 2020 that its security forces arrested Habib Farajollah Chaab abroad, without saying where or how he was captured.
“Chaab was sentenced to death after several court sessions with the presence of his lawyer ... The Supreme Court confirmed the death sentence,” Iran’s judiciary’s Mizan news agency reported.
Chaab was charged with leading the separatist Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahwaz, which seeks a separate state in the oil-rich Khuzestan province in southwestern Iran, and plotting and carrying out “numerous bombings and terrorist operations” state media reported when his trial began that same year.
He was also charged with being “corrupt on Earth,” a capital offense under Iran’s strict form of Islamic law, Iranian state media said.
Iran has had tense relations with its ethnic minorities, which include Arabs, Kurds, Azeris and Baluch, and has accused them of aligning with neighboring countries rather than Tehran.
Arabs and other minorities have long said they face discrimination in Iran, a charge the Islamic Republic denies.

Iran says more than 100 arrested over school poisonings

Updated 12 March 2023
AFP

  • Suspected poison attacks in more than 200 schools have sparked fear and anger among pupils and parents
AFP

TEHRAN: Iran has announced more than 100 arrests nationwide over the mystery poisonings of thousands of schoolgirls, charging that the unidentified alleged perpetrators may have links with “hostile” groups.
In the wave of cases since late November, schoolgirls have suffered fainting, nausea, shortness of breath and other symptoms after reporting “unpleasant” odours on school premises, with some being treated in hospital.
State media reported late Saturday that the interior ministry had announced the arrests over the suspected poison attacks in more than 200 schools, that have sparked fear and anger among pupils and their parents.
“More than 100 people who were responsible for the recent school incidents were identified, arrested and investigated,” the ministry said in a statement, carried by state news agency IRNA.
“Among those arrested are people with hostile motives and with the aim of instilling terror in the people and students and to close schools.”
The ministry added that “fortunately, from the middle of the last week until today, the number of incidents in schools has decreased significantly, and there have been no reports of sick students.”
The statement pointed at possible links to an Albania-based exiled Iranian opposition group that Tehran considers a “terrorist” organization, the People’s Mujahedin of Iran or Mujahedeen-e-Khalq (MEK).
“The investigation of these criminal people, including the discovery of their possible connection with the terrorist organizations such as the MEK and others, is ongoing,” reported IRNA.
The poisonings started two months into the protests that gripped Iran following the September 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, an ethnic Kurd who had been arrested over an alleged violation of strict dress rules for women.
Iran has blamed those protests, which it commonly labels “riots,” on hostile forces abroad linked to its arch foes the United States, Israel and their allies.
More than 5,000 pupils have been affected in approximately 230 schools across 25 out of Iran’s 31 provinces, the latest official tally said.
The ministry said arrests were made in the provinces of Tehran, Qom and Gilan in the north, Razavi Khorasan in the northeast, West Azerbaijan, East Azerbaijan and Zanjan in the northwest, Kurdistan and Hamadan in the west, Khuzestan in the southwest and Fars in the south.
Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had last Monday called for the perpetrators of the “unforgivable crime” to be tracked down “without mercy.”

Israeli strikes on Syria kill two pro-Iran fighters: war monitor

Updated 12 March 2023
AFP

  • missiles were fired at Masyaf in Hama province at dawn
  • Syria’s air defenses shot several missiles down
AFP

BEIRUT: Israeli airstrikes targeting a weapons depot in Syria on Sunday killed two pro-Iran fighters and wounded three soldiers, a war monitor said.
“Israeli strikes targeted a weapons depot belonging to pro-Iran forces located... between Tartus and Hama provinces,” said Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
“Two pro-Iran fighters were killed and three Syrian soldiers were wounded,” he told AFP.
Syrian state news agency SANA, citing a military source, reported that “at around 7:15 am (0415 GMT), the Israeli enemy carried out an air attack, firing missiles from the direction of north Lebanon with targets in the Tartus and Hama countryside.”
SANA did not specify the target, but said the attack “wounded three soldiers and caused some material losses,” adding that Syrian air defenses intercepted some of the missiles.
The Israeli military said it did not comment “on reports in the foreign media.”
Since Syria’s civil war erupted in 2011, Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes against its northern neighbor, targeting government troops as well as allied Iran-backed forces and Lebanon’s Hezbollah fighters.
The Israeli military rarely comments on individual strikes against Syria, but has vowed repeatedly to keep up its air campaign to stop arch foe Iran consolidating its presence.
On Tuesday, Israeli warplanes killed three people in a raid on the airport in Aleppo, Syria’s second city, the Observatory said.
On February 19, an Israeli airstrike killed 15 people in a Damascus district that houses state security agencies, according to the war monitor.

20 years after US-led invasion toppled Saddam, Iraq far from ‘liberal democracy’

Updated 12 March 2023
AFP

  • By the time the US withdrew under Barack Obama in 2011, more than 100,000 Iraqi civilians had been killed, says the Iraq Body Count group
  • “The US simply did not understand the nature of Iraqi society, the nature of the regime they were overthrowing,” says California professor
AFP

BAGHDAD: Twenty years after the US-led invasion of Iraq toppled Saddam Hussein, the oil-rich country remains deeply scarred by the conflict and, while closer to the United States, far from the liberal democracy Washington had envisioned.
President George W. Bush’s war, launched in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks, is seared in memory for its “shock and awe” strikes, the toppling of a giant Saddam statue, and the years of bloody sectarian turmoil that followed.
The decision after the March 20, 2003 ground invasion to dismantle Iraq’s state, party and military apparatus deepened the chaos that fueled years of bloodletting, from which the jihadist Daesh group later emerged.
The US forces, backed mainly by British troops, never found the weapons of mass destruction that had been the justification for the war, and eventually left Iraq, liberated from a dictator but marred by instability and also under the sway of Washington’s arch-enemy Iran.
“The US simply did not understand the nature of Iraqi society, the nature of the regime they were overthrowing,” said Samuel Helfont, assistant professor of strategy at the Naval Postgraduate School in California.
Bush — whose father had gone to war with Iraq in 1990-91 after Saddam’s attack on Kuwait — declared he wanted to impose “liberal democracy,” but that drive petered out even if Saddam was overthrown quickly, Helfont said.
“Building democracy takes time and building a democracy doesn’t create a utopia overnight,” said Hamzeh Haddad, a visiting fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations.
Instead of discovering nuclear, biological or chemical weapons, the assault by the US-led international coalition opened a Pandora’s box, traumatized Iraqis, and alienated some traditional US allies.

Iraqi Kurdish women perform during a ceremony to mark the 32nd anniversary of an uprising against the regime of Saddam Hussein in Irbil on March 11, 2023. (AFP)

Major violence flared again in Iraq after the deadly February 2006 bombing of a Muslim Shiite shrine in Samarra north of Baghdad, which sparked a civil war that lasted two years.
By the time the US withdrew under Barack Obama in 2011, more than 100,000 Iraqi civilians had been killed, says the Iraq Body Count group. The United States claimed nearly 4,500 deaths on their side.

More horrors came to Iraq when the Daesh group declared its “caliphate” and in 2014 swept across nearly a third of the country — a savage reign that only ended in Iraq in 2017 after a gruelling military campaign.
Today some 2,500 US forces are based in Iraq — not as occupiers, but in an advisory, non-combat role in the international coalition against IS, whose remnant cells continue to launch sporadic bombings and other attacks.
The years of violence have deeply altered society in Iraq, long home to a diverse mix of ethnic and religious groups. The minority Yazidis were targeted in what the UN called a genocidal campaign, and much of the once vibrant Christian community has been driven out.

An aerial picture shows mourners carrying coffins during a mass funeral for Yazidi victims of the Daesh group whose remains were found in a mass grave, in the northern Iraqi village of Kojo in Sinjar district, on Dec. 9, 2021. (AFP)

Tensions also simmer between the Baghdad federal government and the autonomous Kurdish authority of northern Iraq, especially over oil exports.
In October 2019, young Iraqis led a nationwide protest movement that vented frustration at inept governance, endemic corruption and interference by Iran, sparking a bloody crackdown that left hundreds dead.
Despite Iraq’s immense oil and gas reserves, about one third of the population of 42 million lives in poverty, while some 35 percent of young people are unemployed, says the UN.
Politics remain chaotic, and parliament took a year, marred by post-election infighting, before it swore in a new government last October.
Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani has vowed to fight graft in Iraq, which ranks near the bottom of Transparency International’s corruption perceptions index, at 157 out of 180 countries.
“Every Iraqi can tell you that corruption began to thrive ... in the 1990s” when Iraq was under international sanctions, said Haddad, adding that graft is more in focus now “because Iraq is open to the world.”
Iraq is battered by other challenges, from its devastated infrastructure and daily power outages to water scarcity and the ravages of climate change.

The crackdown on corruption and violence by Iraq's current Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has given hope to the nation deeply scarred by multi-sided conflict. (AFP)

And yet, said Haddad, today’s Iraq is a “democratizing state” which needs time to mature because “democracy is messy.”

A major unintended consequence of the US invasion has been a huge rise in the influence its arch foe Iran now wields in Iraq.
Iran and Iraq fought a protracted war in the 1980s, but the neighbors also have close cultural and religious ties as majority Shiite countries.
Iraq became a key economic lifeline for the Islamic republic as it was hit by sanctions over its contested nuclear program, while Iran provides Iraq with gas and electricity as well as consumer goods.
Politically, Iraq’s Shiite parties, freed from the yoke of Sunni dictator Saddam, have become “the most powerful players,” says Hamdi Malik, associate fellow at the Washington Institute.

Vehicles drive along al-Firdous square in Baghdad on March 9, 2023 with a prominent billboard showing the slain head of Iran's "Quds Force" Qasem Soleimani (2nd-R) and the Iraqi Hashed al-Shaabi forces commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis (2nd-L). (AFP)

Iran-backed groups have managed to maintain a certain “cohesion” despite infighting after the last elections, he said, adding that “Iran is playing a crucial role” in making sure the cohesion lasts.
By contrast, Iraq’s minority “Kurds and Sunnis are not strong players, mainly because they suffer from serious internal schisms,” said Malik.
Pro-Iran parties dominate Iraq’s parliament, and more than 150,000 fighters of the former Iran-backed Hashed Al-Shaabi paramilitary forces have been integrated into the state military.
Baghdad must now manage relations with both Washington and Tehran, says a Western diplomat in Iraq speaking on condition of anonymity.
“It is trying to strike a balance in its relations with Iran, its Sunni neighbors and the West,” the diplomat said. “It’s a very delicate exercise.”
 

Iraq seizes three million captagon pills on Syria border

Updated 12 March 2023
Arab News

  • The pills had been hidden in apple crates loaded onto a refrigerator truck
  • The truck driver had been arrested
Arab News

LONDON: Iraqi authorities on Saturday said they seized three million pills of captagon, an amphetamine-type stimulant that has been sweeping the Middle East for years, near the Syrian border.
The pills had been hidden in apple crates “loaded onto a refrigerator truck” and discovered at the Al-Qaim crossing between Syria’s Deir Ezzor province and western Iraq’s Anbar desert region, the Iraqi border authority said.
The authority said: “The seizure process was carried out through information received from our private sources and in cooperation with the intelligence of the 45th Brigade of the Popular Mobilization Forces.”
The truck driver had been arrested, it added in a statement, noting that a joint committee had also been formed and a seizure report had been submitted.
A border authority official told AFP on condition of anonymity that the shipment from Syria into Iraq contained captagon pills produced by several manufacturers.
Iraqi security forces have intensified narcotics operations in recent months, with several high-profile drug seizures reported.
The sale and use of drugs in Iraq has soared in recent years.
In June, Iraqi security forces said they had forced down a microlight aircraft near the Kuwaiti border headed to the emirate from Iran with one million captagon pills.
Weeks earlier, Iraqi police announced they had seized more than six million pills of the stimulant in a major drug bust.
Areas in central and southern Iraq bordering Iran have become major narcotic trafficking routes for drugs, including crystal methamphetamine.
The interior ministry’s anti-drug unit in December 2021 named the neighboring provinces of Basra and Maysan as the “leading southern provinces in terms of trafficking and consumption.”
(With AFP)

