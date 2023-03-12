You are here

Jordan’s Princess Iman bint Abdullah weds Jameel Alexander Thermiotis in nationally televised event

Jordan’s Princess Iman bint Abdullah II wed Jameel Alexander Thermiotis in a ceremony in Amman’s Beit Al-Urdon Palace on Sunday. (Screengrab)
Jordan’s Princess Iman bint Abdullah weds Jameel Alexander Thermiotis in nationally televised event

Jordan’s Princess Iman bint Abdullah weds Jameel Alexander Thermiotis in nationally televised event
  • Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II’s Saudi fiancée Rajwa Khalid Al-Saif was among the 150 guests at the event
DUBAI/LONDON: Jordan’s Princess Iman bint Abdullah II wed Jameel Alexander Thermiotis in a ceremony in Amman’s Beit Al-Urdon Palace on Sunday, which was attended by the royal family and a number of dignitaries.  

Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II’s Saudi fiancée Rajwa Khalid Al-Saif was among the 150 guests at the event, which was broadcast on Jordan TV, the country’s national television service.

Jordanian TV highlighted that the intimate broadcast offered a rare opportunity for the public, and millions watching around the world, to get a glimpse inside the royal palace.

Among the Gulf royals in attendance were Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, who is chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, Bahrain’s Sheikh Isa bin Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa and Sheikh Salman bin Ahmed Al-Khalifa as well as Kuwait’s Sheikha Amthal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Entissar Amer, the current First Lady of Egypt, was also seen attending the wedding.

Princess Iman, 26, was ushered into the ceremony by her brother, whose Saudi fiancé showed off a Roksanda canary yellow dress while seated in the front row.

For her part, the bride opted for a traditional white wedding dress with a sheer lace panel at the neckline, lace-cuffed sleeves and a flowing skirt. She wore a bridal veil and Chaumet tiara that reportedly belonged to her grandmother, Princess Muna Al-Hussein, and held a posy of white flowers for the religious ceremony and the exchanging of wedding rings.

Princess Iman is the eldest daughter of King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al-Abdullah of Jordan while Thermiotis is a managing partner at a New York based Venture Capital fund. He was born in Caracas, Venezuela, in 1994, but is of Greek descent, according to Hello magazine.  

Queen Rania shared a series of photos of the newlywed couple on social media along with the caption: “Iman, I pray this next chapter in your life brings you as much joy, love, and laughter as you have brought us over the years. Congratulations to the bride and groom!” 

Details of the wedding ceremony have been kept under wraps before the event, but Queen Rania did take to social media late last week to share a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the bride-to-be’s pre-wedding henna party.  

“So much love in one room! With friends and family at Iman’s Henna party yesterday,” Queen Rania captioned the post, which featured photographs of Princess Iman in a white gown by fashion designer Reema Dahbour as well as a belt that Queen Rania wore during her own wedding to King Abdullah II in 1993. 

Thermiotis graduated in 2015 with a specialization in Business Administration and Business from Florida International University. He led a venture capital firm named Outbound Ventures LLC after graduating, before moving to a New York based Venture Capital fund. 

Topics: Jordan Princess Iman Queen Rania royal wedding

Ithra hosts world premiere of Hijrah documentary at Islamic Arts Biennale

Visitors gathered on Thursday at the Islamic Arts Biennale for the world premiere of Ithra’s “In the Footsteps of the Prophet.”
Visitors gathered on Thursday at the Islamic Arts Biennale for the world premiere of Ithra’s “In the Footsteps of the Prophet.”
Updated 12 March 2023
Jasmine Bager

Ithra hosts world premiere of Hijrah documentary at Islamic Arts Biennale

Visitors gathered on Thursday at the Islamic Arts Biennale for the world premiere of Ithra’s “In the Footsteps of the Prophet.”
  • Directed by award-winning filmmaker Ovidio Salazar, the production is the first-ever cinematic account of the Hijrah
  • It captures the moment that marked the start of the spread of Islam
Updated 12 March 2023
Jasmine Bager

JEDDAH: Visitors gathered on Thursday at the Islamic Arts Biennale for the world premiere of Ithra’s “In the Footsteps of the Prophet” documentary film.

Directed by award-winning filmmaker Ovidio Salazar, the production is the first-ever cinematic account of the Hijrah, Prophet Muhammad’s eight-day journey from Makkah to Madinah in A.D. 622. It captures the moment that marked the start of the spread of Islam.

Dr. Abdullah Alkadi is a man with a mission. For the last 40 years, he has been focused on filling in the blanks to track the route that Prophet Muhammad walked many centuries ago.

Armed with a pair of binoculars, a wristwatch and various smart gadgets to measure coordinates based on a detail mentioned in a line of text, the professor of urban and regional planning at Imam Abdulrahman Bin Faisal University has studied what walking that path entailed.

He consulted several respected experts in the field, and used the new findings to paint an accurate and realistic picture that gives today’s audience a deeper connection to something that occurred many centuries ago.

Alkadi said: “My life has been determined by my quest to study and experience, not only the exact route the prophet and his companions took across the desert, but also the wider story, life, and legacy of this journey.”

The documentary, much like the book, follows the narrative in sections. Each of the Hijrah’s eight days is presented like a chapter.

The story of the great migration that Prophet Muhammad undertook has been one of the region’s most continuous narratives for the past 1,400 years, a tale that has been fondly repeated by Muslims and known by non-Muslims for centuries.

The significance of the Hijrah can be defined as the transition from the practice of Islam as an act of worship to a way of life, and Ithra’s exhibition, the book, and now the film, presents that journey to modern audiences.

On launching the book in 2022, Dr. Idries Trevathan told Arab News: “The Hijrah route is inaccessible by car. You literally have to walk it. It goes through meandering little valleys, and it’s very rocky.

“I think a lot of you when you think of Hijrah abroad, people outside Saudi Arabia think of the sand dunes. It’s not. It’s mountainous and it’s really difficult terrain.”

The exhibition was presented in collaboration with the National Museum of Saudi Arabia in Riyadh, the House of Islamic Arts in Jeddah, the King Abdulaziz Complex for Endowment Libraries in Madinah, and Turquoise Mountain, a prince of Wales charity supporting arts and heritage in the Middle East.

Ithra’s Hijrah started to come to life about four years ago, first with the exhibition, then the book and documentary.

Salazar said: “With Prof. Alkadi acting as guide, we retraced the path taken by the Prophet Muhammad on his monumental journey.

“We intended to visualize details of a cultural memory essential to understanding Islam’s foundation story. In this sense we made it as a deep map of the route — not just a two-dimensional view of what is there, but rather the why and how of it. 

“In this way, it attempts to ‘map the unmappable’. I hope that ‘In the Footsteps of the Prophet’ will help form a deeper understanding and start a conversation inviting everyone to reflect on the meaning of migration itself.”

Jassim Al-lawati, who was the Omani-English sound recordist and drone operator for the documentary, told Arab News that the schedule was a tough but rewarding one.

He said: “I think we all knew it was going to be really very tough. I’ve done lots of films and lots of long-form TV shows but this was a little bit different.

“We were all invested in it heavily, and spiritually. There was the local team, the logistics team. I think it must have been 16, maybe 18 people. People stayed for the whole month.

“It was eight days for the prophet to walk; it took us about four weeks with all the equipment and the charging.

“We went in January, so the weather was fine. I think probably most of the people you speak to, I think shooting the cave, it was the hardest day of their life. We had so much equipment, we had to walk all the way up there and film on the way up.”

Al-lawati called it the ultimate project, and it was one that helped him connect with his “Arab side” following years of living in London.

“It felt like it was the peak of your career, and maybe life,” he said.

The documentary is not meant to cater to only Muslims; it is something Ithra hopes transcends space and spirituality.

Christopher Wilton-Steer attended the opening night screening as a longtime friend of Salazar and the film crew.

He told Arab News: “I was reflecting on what this [film] would mean to a Muslim versus a non-Muslim. I guess as a non-Muslim I’m looking at this as a sort of historical journey.

“This is a piece of history; unearthing this route, looking at the milestones along it. How the prophet took this journey, what he encountered on his way, the tribes that he met and the geological features. So for me, I'm looking at it purely as a sort of historical piece of research.

“I didn't know anything about this route before. I kind of had a vague idea about this Makkah and Madinah journey but I had no idea about this route. It surprised me that it was eight days and that the guys took some five weeks, from what I understand, to get to walk that whole path.

“I think the thing that’s probably surprised me the most is that these are stories that we know from books we’ve read that are thousands of years old, but nobody has ever charted this before and actually done the research using the technology to do it.

“I think when you can connect this sort of story with the on-the-ground reality, then there’s something amazing that happens that connects it in a way that makes it more than just something that happened in the past. You can kind of see it, touch it and feel it today.”

Medina Trevathan, an artist who has participated at the biennale by hosting workshops and selling items, said: “I’m really excited to see the film in that visual format and I’ve been very lucky as my brother gifted me the book and I’ve been kind of perusing it throughout the trip and the images are breathtaking.”

“Hijrah: In the Footsteps of the Prophet” exhibition at Ithra’s Great Hall, Dhahran, was curated by the team of in-house experts led by Dr. Trevathan, the curator of Islamic art at Ithra, and Dr. Kumail Almusaly, the curator of international exhibitions. 

The collaboration with Alkadi presents a first-of-its-kind holistic and immersive experience of the prophet’s journey.

Nora Alzamil, head of programs at Ithra, said: “The Hijrah project showcases over two decades of research brought forth by a world-renowned team of subject matter experts in various fields.

“A first endeavor of its kind, The Hijrah project by Ithra sheds new light onto one of the most important journeys which has impacted civilization’s culture, heritage, and artistic vision to this day.”

A virtual reality experience of the Hijrah exhibition, using cutting-edge VR technologies, will also be made available at the Islamic Arts Biennale in Jeddah.

The guided tour will transport visitors to the Hijrah exhibition at Ithra and will be available and accessible through Ithra’s website for the duration of the exhibition’s run.          

Farah Abushullaih, the head of the museum at Ithra, told Arab News: “Inshallah, the Hijrah film is going to be premiering in Ithra as part of the Hijrah exhibition.

“And after that it’s going to be traveling with the Hijrah exhibition to Riyadh and then hopefully to Madinah in the future. After that, it will go internationally, along with the Hijrah exhibition, touring the world.”

Topics: ITHRA Hijrah Islamic Arts Biennale

Sustainability steals the show on day two of Dubai Fashion Week

Sustainability steals the show on day two of Dubai Fashion Week
Updated 12 March 2023
Arab News

Sustainability steals the show on day two of Dubai Fashion Week

Sustainability steals the show on day two of Dubai Fashion Week
Updated 12 March 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Highlights from day two of the first-ever iteration of Dubai Fashion Week include a stellar showcase by Lebanese upcycling label Emergency Room, as well as runway presentations by 17-year-old Emirati designer Roudha Jamal, Indonesian designer Temma Prasetio and menswear brand The House of Victor.  

Designer Erique Ritter, founder of streetwear brand Emergency Room, showcased a range of menswear and womenswear options as the label celebrated its 5-year anniversary.  

Emergency Room showcased a range of menswear and womenswear options. (Supplied)

The new collection was titled “Home Sweet Home” and featured upcycled denim, knitwear and evening dresses. The color palette ranged from white to shades of grey and black while standout pieces included face masks retracing the brand’s story, an embroidered denim jacket and men’s shirts made from deadstock fabric. 

Ritter named his label Emergency Room because “it started with the idea or the feeling that there was an emergency in fashion,” the designer said in a previous interview with Arab News.  

“We decided to call it Emergency Room because we were going to truly do things in a way that is environmentally friendly, that is ethical and that is respectful of the environment,” Ritter added.  

“We really need to change and think of everything and change the way we do things,” he urged fashion lovers and designers during the interview. 

Emergency Room’s show at Dubai Fashion Week featured visuals by animator Nina Abou Zeid and a soundtrack including various mashups of iconic song “I Want To Know What Love Is.”  

Meanwhile, teen Emirati designer Jamal, who founded fashion label The Whales at the age of 15, showed off a collection marked by hues of blue, white and beige. Marine-inspired prints and ombre color gradients popped up throughout the collection.  

The Whales showed off a collection marked by hues of blue, white and beige. (Supplied) 

For its part, House of Victor’s displayed an array of vibrant colors as oversized jackets, puffed coats, and distorted proportions lent the collection a surrealist air. 

A model walks the runway for House of Victor. (Supplied)

Finally, Prasetio drew inspiration from the Nusa Tenggara Timur, the southernmost province of Indonesia famous for its exquisite hand-weaving techniques and rich cultural heritage. His collection of bomber jackets, oversized mesh shirts and belt-waisted coats embroidered with ethnic patterns was a celebration of Indonesian culture that earned a warm round of applause from the well-heeled front row in Dubai.  

Indonesian designer Temma Prasetio showcased a menswear collection. (Supplied)

 

Topics: dubai fashion week

Behind-the-scenes on National Geographic’s new documentary on Saudi Arabia’s AlUla

Behind-the-scenes on National Geographic’s new documentary on Saudi Arabia’s AlUla
Updated 12 March 2023
Rawaa Talass

Behind-the-scenes on National Geographic’s new documentary on Saudi Arabia’s AlUla

Behind-the-scenes on National Geographic’s new documentary on Saudi Arabia’s AlUla
Updated 12 March 2023
Rawaa Talass

DUBAI: Ivan Bouso has been a television executive producer for National Geographic for nearly two decades and yet he is still in awe of the subject matter of his latest documentary — a 44-minute project on Saudi Arabia’s AlUla titled “Lost Treasures of Arabia: Ancient City of Dadan” set to premiere on March 13.

The documentary explores the UNESCO World Heritage Site and vast archaeological area that has been having its moment for the past five years due to its sweeping mountainous landscapes, Nabatean tombs, and an ancient history that is little-known.

“It is a place of marvel,” said Bouso of the documentary that is directed by Dirk Verheye and Inti Calfat and will be broadcast in Arabic and English. The latter is narrated by Oscar-nominated actress and director, Maggie Gyllenhaal. 

“It’s a story that no one was expecting,” said Bouso. “No one was expecting to find this amazing, more than 2,000-year-old city of Dadan in the middle of the sands of Saudi Arabia.” According to Bouso, Dadan has been mentioned in three different bibles and was considered an important business station, where expensive goods were traded on the incense route connecting the Arabian Peninsula to the Mediterranean. 

“I would say it was like London or New York in the Eighties, and maybe Dubai, that were the center of the world. A lot of people were going there to trade, spend some time, and then they continue their business,” said Bouso. The narrative of the documentary focuses on two kingdoms that arose in Dadan in two different eras — the Dadanite and the Lihyanite. Both eras were rich with human life, agriculture and innovation, especially sustaining water sources. 

The documentary also takes the viewer on a journey of archaeologists making revealing discoveries of artifacts and technologies coming out of Dadan. “It’s like a private investigator movie,” said Bouso. “We go there with the archaeologists and they start digging and finding clues. They start guessing and looking for answers to those clues: Who were the people living here? How were they living here? Who destroyed them? Why did they disappear? What were the technologies they were using? In the middle of the desert, they created an amazing city. How did they do it?“ 

The production team was granted access to the site through the Royal Commission for AlUla, which was founded in 2017. The research-driven film features Hollywood-quality re-enactment scenes and sit-in interviews with experts and archaeologists. Bouso said that making documentaries always comes with a set of challenges, as they deal with plan-altering reality. “That’s the beauty of my work. I don’t go to an office everyday,” he said with a laugh. “I got out on the field and things happen.” 

However, shooting in a desert is particular, due to its setting and climate. “It always takes a lot of time going from point A to point B. You have the dust, which is the enemy of every camera. It gets everywhere, so we need to be very careful and use special equipment,” he said. “Believe it or not, in the middle of the desert we had a huge storm and we had to stop working for one day — not only us, but also the archaeological teams. They needed to cover everything that they have uncovered, because the rain was so strong.”

His adventurous profession has taken him around the world to more than 120 countries, and, in some ways, the job still feels fresh. “That’s the beauty of my job,” he told Arab News. “I tell stories in many different places and countries.”

A man who wears many hats, Bouso likens his job to being like Spider-Man. “It’s a great responsibility,” he said. “What I do is I work with the script writer, the director and the producer. I take part in all the different parts of a production to make it look, feel and smell like a National Geographic production.”  

“Lost Treasures of Arabia: Ancient City of Dadan” will be presented in National Geographic’s style of top-of-the-line photography, fact-checked scripts, along with a good mix of being informative and entertaining.

Bouso hopes it will promote knowledge and pique viewers’ interest.

“The National Geographic Society was founded in 1888,” he said. “What we’ve been trying to do from the very beginning is telling stories for many years. In this case, we are producing premium documentaries that are covering timely, provocative and globally relevant stories. What we’re trying to do is inspire people to care about the world.” 

Topics: Saudi Arabia AlUla National Geographic

Menswear dominates on day one of Dubai Fashion Week

Menswear dominates on day one of Dubai Fashion Week
Updated 11 March 2023
Arab News

Menswear dominates on day one of Dubai Fashion Week

Menswear dominates on day one of Dubai Fashion Week
Updated 11 March 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: The inaugural edition of Dubai Fashion Week kicked off on Friday with a presentation of menswear collections, with designers from the region and beyond presenting their latest offerings.  

Amato

Amato’s show celebrated 25 years of continuous creation with selected designs from designer Furne One’s previous collections. Lavish fabrics were on full display on the opening night of Dubai Fashion Week.

Anomalous

Dubai-based label Anomalous unveiled a collaboration with toy brand Hot Wheels. Bomber jackets with patchwork badges, reimagined formal wear and colourful racing-inspired garments marked the collection.

Maison du Mec 

The Lebanese label’s runway presentation was inspired by minimalism and modern art. The collection took everyday essentials and elevated them into sophisticated yet simple pieces — think tailored jackets, flowy fabrics and futuristic designs.

Caption

MOK 

Inside out coats, jute-top stitched pockets and cubic patchwork jackets came together in the “Elsewhere” collection which was inspired by the notion of recollecting one’s memories.

BHYPE 

The streetwear brand put on a fun show, with models arriving in limos to showcase a vibrant collection of track suits, radiant mesh outfits, and denim for both men and women.

Topics: dubai fashion week

Hollywood’s Asian stars welcome ‘long overdue’ breakthrough at Oscars

Hollywood’s Asian stars welcome ‘long overdue’ breakthrough at Oscars
Updated 11 March 2023
AFP

Hollywood’s Asian stars welcome ‘long overdue’ breakthrough at Oscars

Hollywood’s Asian stars welcome ‘long overdue’ breakthrough at Oscars
  • Malaysian “Everything Everywhere” star Michelle Yeoh is only the second Asian best actress nominee in 95 years of Oscars history, with a strong chance of becoming the first winner Sunday
  • Only four Asian actors have ever won Oscars. Only Ben Kingsley, whose father was Indian, has been nominated more than once. And there has never been a year in which more than one Asian actor won
Updated 11 March 2023
AFP

HOLLYWOOD, US: From Oscars favorites “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and “RRR” to an unprecedented four acting nominations, Asian representation in Hollywood has finally achieved a remarkable and overdue breakthrough this year, industry insiders say.
Among many records tumbling this awards season, Malaysian “Everything Everywhere” star Michelle Yeoh is only the second Asian best actress nominee in 95 years of Oscars history, with a strong chance of becoming the first winner Sunday.
Only four Asian actors have ever won Oscars. That is the same number nominated this year alone, including Yeoh’s co-stars Ke Huy Quan and Stephanie Hsu, and Hong Chau of “The Whale.”
Then there is India’s all-singing, all-dancing “RRR,” heavily tipped to win best original song, and Nobel literature laureate Kazuo Ishiguro’s nominated screenplay for “Living.”

This image released by A24 shows Michelle Yeoh in a scene from "Everything Everywhere All at Once." (Allyson Riggs/A24 via AP)

Behind the camera, best picture frontrunner “Everything Everywhere” — a $100 million box office hit with 11 Oscar nominations — has an Asian co-director, Daniel Kwan, and an Asian producer, Jonathan Wang.
“There’s something really beautiful about being able to show that if you put people in these roles, people will go see it,” Wang told AFP.
“Why is it only white characters who go on the fun adventures, but Asian and Black characters and Latino characters have to experience the suffering?
“It’s time to flip that on its head. And people are going to run to the box office.”
It is all a far cry from Hollywood’s past.

At the recent Screen Actors Guild awards, James Hong, the 94-year-old veteran who appears in “Everything Everywhere,” reflected on how white actors with “their eyes taped up” once played leading Asian roles because producers thought “the Asians are not good enough and they are not box office.”
“But look at us now,” he said, to a huge ovation.

Back in 1965, Hong co-founded the East West Players, a Los Angeles theater group created to boost the visibility of Asian American actors and issues.
The company has welcomed this year’s diverse Oscar nominations, which artistic director Snehal Desai says are “much appreciated and long overdue.”
“These are artists who have been doing this work for decades. We are glad for the visibility and recognition, but it really should not have taken this long,” he said.
Vietnam-born Quan, a major child star in the 1980s with “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” and “The Goonies,” all but abandoned acting for decades due to a lack of roles.
“Quan’s story of his prolonged absence from the industry in particular strikes a resonant chord for our community, as we continue to fight for more opportunities and quality representation,” the group said in a statement.

Ke Huy Quan and Ariana Debose arrive to the OMEGA Cocktail Reception and Dinner Celebrating The Academy Awards on March 9, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Getty Images/AFP)

Kristina Wong, an actor and comedian currently appearing in a one-woman show co-produced by East West Players, said she had been driven to write her own productions because it was the only way to see “weird” immigrant stories told.
“It is either this, or sit around and audition for bubble gum commercials,” she told AFP.
“I’ve done that life. And it sucks. It’s not fulfilling creatively.”
There is still “a lack of opportunities in general,” said Wong.
But with her “Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord” a Pulitzer drama finalist, and “Everything Everywhere” racking up awards and box office receipts, “I think we’re ready” for new stories, she said.
“We’ve been seeing the same tired old stories about... this white guy action hero, going ‘I’m going to fix this with a gun.’“
“It’s made me excited, thinking maybe there’s an audience ready to be challenged.”

Costume designer Shirley Kurata, nominated for an Oscar for the movie "Everything Everywhere All at Once," poses for AFP in her store on March 2, 2023 in Los Angeles. (AFP)

Still, Asian success at the Oscars has remained limited to a tiny group.
Just 23 Asian actors’ performances have ever been nominated, representing a mere 1.2 percent of all nominations, according to a New York Times study.
Only Ben Kingsley, whose father was Indian, has been nominated more than once. And there has never been a year in which more than one Asian actor won.
Could this be the year representation goes beyond a few, specific individuals?
South Korea-born Joel Kim Booster, who wrote and starred in gay rom com “Fire Island,” said having his work championed by two Asian executives at Disney-owned Searchlight had “really pushed this project through and made sure that it was going to get made.”
“For a long time, there was this pull-the-ladder-up-behind-me mentality” among many minorities who found success in Hollywood, he told AFP.
“There was a scarcity... a mentality of ‘there’s only room for one of us at the table and that’s going to be me.’
“I think that has dissipated in a big way.”

Topics: 2023 Academy Awards Hollywood

