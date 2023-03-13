You are here

North Korea tests submarine-launched missile, Seoul confirms

North Korea tests submarine-launched missile, Seoul confirms
1 / 2
A general view as North Korea fired two missiles striking an underwater target, according to state media, at an undisclosed location in North Korea on March 12, 2023. (KCNA handout via Reuters)
North Korea tests submarine-launched missile, Seoul confirms
2 / 2
A general view of a submarine as North Korea fired two missiles striking an underwater target, according to state media, at an undisclosed location in North Korea on March 12, 2023. (KCNA handout via Reuters)
Updated 13 sec ago
AP

North Korea tests submarine-launched missile, Seoul confirms

North Korea tests submarine-launched missile, Seoul confirms
  Sunday's actions were the North's first underwater-launched missile tests since the country test-fired a weapon from a silo under an inland reservoir last October
Updated 13 sec ago
AP

SEOUL, South Korea: North Korea said Monday it has conducted submarine-launched cruise missile tests, days after its leader Kim Jong Un ordered his troops to be ready to repel its rivals’ “frantic war preparation moves.”
The test on Sunday came a day before the US and South Korean militaries begin large-scale joint military drills that North Korea views as a rehearsal for invasion.
North Korea’s official news outlet, the Korean Central News Agency, said Monday that the missile launches showed the North’s resolve to respond with “overwhelming powerful forces” to the intensifying military maneuvers by the “the US imperialists and the South Korean puppet forces.”
KCNA also implied that the North aims to arm the cruise missiles tested with nuclear warheads.
It said the missiles flew for more than two hours, drawing figure-eight-shaped patterns in waters off the country’s eastern coast, and hit targets 1,500 kilometers (930 miles) away. The missiles were fired from the 8.24 Yongung ship, KCNA said, referencing a submarine that North Korea has used to conduct all its known submarine-launched ballistic missile tests since 2016.
Sunday’s actions were the North’s first underwater-launched missile tests since the country test-fired a weapon from a silo under an inland reservoir last October. Last May, the country test-launched a short-range ballistic missile from the same vessel.
North Korea’s command of submarine-launched missile systems would make it harder for adversaries to detect launches in advance and provide the North with retaliatory attack capability. Experts say it would take years, extensive resources and major technological improvements for the heavily sanctioned nation to build several submarines that could travel quietly in seas and reliably execute strikes.
After a record number of missile tests last year, North Korea has carried out several additional rounds since Jan. 1. Before Sunday’s launches, the country also test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile potentially capable of reaching the mainland US; short-range, nuclear-capable missiles designed to hit South Korea; and other weapons.
Experts say Kim, who sees his nuclear arsenal as his best security guarantee, is trying to pressure the United States into accepting the North as a legitimate nuclear power and relax international economic sanctions.
Earlier Monday, South Korea’s military said it had detected the launch from a submarine in waters near the North’s eastern port city of Sinpo on Sunday. Sinpo has a major submarine-building shipyard.
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said that South Korean and US intelligence authorities were analyzing details of the operation.
North Korea sees regular South Korea-US military exercises as a major security threat, though the allies say their drills are defensive. Some observers say North Korea uses its rivals’ drills as a pretext to test weapons and modernize its nuclear arsenal to secure an upper hand in dealings with the United States.
Last Thursday, Kim supervised a live-fire artillery drill simulating attacks on a South Korean airfield. He ordered his military to maintain the capability to “overwhelmingly respond ” to enemy actions, according to KCNA.
The news agency reported Sunday that Kim also convened a key meeting on military affairs to adopt unspecified steps to make “more effective, powerful and offensive use of the war deterrent” in light of US and South Korean maneuvers.
South Korean-US drills are to run until March 23. They include a computer simulation called the Freedom Shield 23 and several combined field training exercises, collectively known as the Warrior Shield FTX.
The computer simulation is designed to strengthen the allies’ defense and response capabilities amid North Korea’s increasing nuclear threats and other changing security environments, according to the South Korean and US militaries.
The allies’ last large field training, called Foal Eagle, was held in 2018, the militaries said.
In past years, the US and South Korea canceled or scaled back some drills to pursue diplomatic efforts to denuclearize North Korea and out of concern about the COVID-19 pandemic. The two countries once more expanded exercises after North Korea conducted a record number of missile tests in 2022 and adopted an increasingly aggressive nuclear doctrine.
In recent weeks, the US flew powerful, long-range bombers for joint aerial drills with South Korean fighter jets. South Korea’s Defense Ministry said the deployment demonstrated US commitment to use a full range of military capabilities, including nuclear, to defend its Asian ally in the event of outright conflict with North Korea.
 

 

Topics: North Korea South Korea United States

Updated 3 min 25 sec ago
AFP

US, South Korea kick off largest drills in five years

US, South Korea kick off largest drills in five years
  Drill follows North Korea's escalating weapons tests, including the firing of two "strategic cruise missiles" from a submarine last weekend
  Seoul military reveals the joint military exercises involves simulating precision strikes on key facilities in North Korea
Updated 3 min 25 sec ago
AFP

SEOUL: South Korea and the United States kicked off their largest joint military exercises in five years on Monday, after nuclear-armed Pyongyang warned such drills could be seen as a “declaration of war.”
Washington and Seoul have ramped up defense cooperation in the face of growing threats from the North, which has conducted a series of banned weapons tests in recent months.
The US-South Korea exercises, called Freedom Shield, are scheduled to run for at least 10 days from Monday and will focus on the “changing security environment” due to North Korea’s redoubled aggression, the allies said.
In a rare move, the Seoul military this month revealed that it and Washington special forces were staging “Teak Knife” military exercises — which involve simulating precision strikes on key facilities in North Korea — ahead of Freedom Shield.
All such exercises infuriate North Korea, which views them as rehearsals for an invasion.
It has said its nuclear weapons and missile programs are for self-defense.
Over the weekend, North Korea fired two “strategic cruise missiles” from a submarine in waters off its east coast, the official KCNA news agency reported Monday.
The agency cited the country’s “invariable stand” to confront a situation in which “the US imperialists and the South Korean puppet forces are getting ever more undisguised in their anti-DPRK military maneuvers.”
“Pyongyang has military capabilities under development it wants to test anyway and likes to use Washington and Seoul’s cooperation as an excuse,” said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul.
DPRK is the initialism for North Korea’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.
In a separate statement, North Korea’s foreign ministry said the United States was “scheming” to call a UN Security Council meeting on human rights in the reclusive communist state, to coincide with the joint maneuvers.
“The DPRK bitterly denounces the US vicious ‘human rights’ racket as the most intensive expression of its hostile policy toward the DPRK and categorically rejects it,” the ministry said, according to KCNA.
Last year, the North declared itself an “irreversible” nuclear power and fired a record-breaking number of missiles, with leader Kim Jong Un last week ordering his military to intensify drills to prepare for a “real war.”

Washington has repeatedly restated its “ironclad” commitment to defending South Korea, including using the “full range of its military capabilities, including nuclear.”
South Korea, for its part, is eager to reassure its increasingly nervous public about the US commitment to so-called extended deterrence, in which US military assets, including nuclear weapons, serve to prevent attacks on allies.
Although the official policy of both countries toward the North — that Kim must give up his nukes and return to the table for talks — has not changed, experts said there had been a practical shift.
Washington has “effectively acknowledged that North Korea will never give up its nuclear program,” An Chan-il, a defector turned researcher who runs the World Institute for North Korea Studies, told AFP.
This Freedom Shield training is the first since that happened, meaning it “will be very different — both qualitatively and quantitatively — from previous joint exercises that took place in recent years,” he added.
North Korea, which recently called for an “exponential” increase in weapons production, including tactical nukes, had been widely expected to respond with missile launches and drills of its own — with experts saying more were likely over the course of the US-South Korean exercises.
“North Korea will use the Freedom Shield 2023 Exercise to unify its people and as an excuse to further invest in weapons of mass destruction,” said Chun In-bum, a retired South Korean army general.
“More missile launches with variations in style and scope should be expected with even a nuclear test. More acts of intimidation from North Korea should not come as a surprise.”
But Hong Min of the Korea Institute for National Unification said Pyongyang was not expected to “cross the red line.”
The North is likely to refrain from activities “at which the US and South Korea are forced to counter strike in response,” he said.
 

Topics: Korean conflict North Korea Pyongyang

Pence says history will hold Trump 'accountable' for Capitol attack

Pence says history will hold Trump 'accountable' for Capitol attack
Updated 13 March 2023
AFP

Pence says history will hold Trump 'accountable' for Capitol attack

Pence says history will hold Trump 'accountable' for Capitol attack
  "President Trump was wrong," Pence said in a speech at the annual Gridiron Dinner in Washington, a white-tie gala put on by journalists that draws top politicians
Updated 13 March 2023
AFP

WASHINGTON: Former US vice president Mike Pence said Saturday that history would hold former president Donald Trump "accountable" for his role in the 2021 attack on the US Capitol, US media reported.
The remarks are likely to widen the rift between the former running mates, who have been at loggerheads since Pence refused to go along with Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election results and remain in power.
"President Trump was wrong," Pence said in a speech at the annual Gridiron Dinner in Washington, a white-tie gala put on by journalists that draws top politicians.
"I had no right to overturn the election. And his reckless words endangered my family and everyone at the Capitol that day. And I know that history will hold Donald Trump accountable," Pence was quoted as saying by multiple media outlets.
Some of the thousands who stormed the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, called for Pence to be hanged, forcing him to seek a safe location.
Trump has already declared his intention to seek a new term as president in 2024 elections, and Pence indicated he may challenge him for the Republican nomination.
The Gridiron Dinner is usually a light-hearted event with skits and musical entertainment, and Pence initially sought to poke fun.
"I will wholeheartedly, unreservedly support the Republican nominee for president in 2024 -- if it's me," he said.
Near the end of his speech, Pence said there was one issue he would not joke about.
"The American people have a right to know what took place at the Capitol on January 6th," he said, according to The Washington Post newspaper.
"But make no mistake about it, what happened that day was a disgrace, and it mocks decency to portray it in any other way."
Pence's sharp remarks aimed at Trump were unexpected at the gala.
"Was at the dinner and can confirm @Mike_Pence definitely caught the room by surprise--lots of dropped jaws," tweeted Maryam Mujica, a former State Department official.

 

Topics: US Capitol on January 6 2021 Donald Trump

Moldova police say they foiled Russia-backed unrest plot

Moldova police say they foiled Russia-backed unrest plot
Updated 13 March 2023
AP

Moldova police say they foiled Russia-backed unrest plot

Moldova police say they foiled Russia-backed unrest plot
  The demonstrators are demanding that the government fully cover the costs of winter energy bills and to "not involve the country in war." They have repeatedly called on President Maia Sandu to step down
Updated 13 March 2023
AP

CHISINAU, Moldova: Police in Moldova said they foiled a plot by groups of Russia-backed actors who were trained to cause mass unrest during a Sunday protest against the country’s new pro-Western government.
The head of Moldova’s police, Viorel Cernauteanu, said in a news conference that an undercover agent had infiltrated groups of “diversionists,” some Russian citizens, who allegedly were promised $10,000 to organize “mass disorder” during the protest in the capital, Chisinau. Seven people were detained, he said.
Separately, police said they arrested 54 protesters, including 21 minors, who exhibited “questionable behavior” or were found to be carrying prohibited items, including at least one knife.
The protest Sunday is one of several held in recent weeks organized by a group calling itself Movement for the People, which is backed by Moldova’s Russia-friendly Shor Party, which holds six seats in the country’s 101-seat legislature.
The demonstrators are demanding that the government fully cover the costs of winter energy bills and to “not involve the country in war.” They have repeatedly called on President Maia Sandu to step down.
Police said that four bomb threats on Sunday, including one at the capital’s international airport, had been registered, which they called “an ongoing part of the destabilization measures” against Moldova, a former Soviet republic with a population of about 2.6 million.
Moldova’s border police also said Sunday that 182 foreign nationals in the last week have been denied entry into Moldova, including a “possible representative” of Russia’s Wagner Group, the private military company that is fighting in Ukraine, Moldova’s war-torn neighbor.
The police announcement Sunday comes just days after US intelligence officials said they have determined that actors with ties to Russian intelligence are planning to use protests in Moldova, a European Union candidate since last June, as a basis to foment an insurrection against the country’s government.
On Saturday, Moldova’s national anti-corruption agency said that it has seized more than 220,000 euros ($234,000) during searches in a case of alleged illegal party financing of the Shor Party by an organized criminal group.
The agency said that car searches of “couriers” for the Shor Party discovered the money stuffed into envelopes and bags in various currencies, and that it was earmarked to “pay for the transport and remunerate people who come to the protests organized by the party.”
The Shor Party’s leader, Ilan Shor, is a Moldovan oligarch currently in exile in Israel. Shor who is named on a US State Department sanctions list as working for Russian interests. The United Kingdom also added Shor to a sanctions list in December.
Moldova’s interior minister, Ana Revenco, said the protests “aim to shake the democracy and stability” of the country and that “the voice of the people does not mean violence and betrayal of the country.”
“I warn the traitors of our country that they will soon be brought to justice, no matter how much money and assistance they receive to destroy our country,” Revenco said in a Facebook post.
Cristian Cantir, a Moldovan associate professor of international relations at Oakland University, says that while it’s difficult to determine how the alleged plans to topple Moldova’s government would play out, “Russia has always sought to undermine pro-European governments.”
“I think the concerns are legitimate, it’s difficult to tell what the exact nature of the threat is and how dangerous some of these groups might be,” he told The Associated Press, “but it’s absolutely a realistic concern.”
The Shor Party also organized a series of anti-government protests last fall, when Moldova’s government asked the country’s Constitutional Court to declare the Shor Party illegal, in a case that is ongoing. Around the same time, anti-corruption prosecutors also alleged that the protests were partly financed with Russian money.
Last week, authorities in Moldova’s breakaway region of Transnistria, which has close ties to Moscow and hosts Russian troops, claimed it had thwarted an assassination attempt on its president allegedly organized by Ukraine’s national security service, the SBU, but did not provide evidence.
The SBU rejected the allegation, saying it “should be considered exclusively as a provocation orchestrated by the Kremlin.”
 

 

Topics: Moldova Russia Ukraine

Thirty migrants missing, 17 rescued after boat capsizes in central Mediterranean

Thirty migrants missing, 17 rescued after boat capsizes in central Mediterranean
Updated 13 March 2023
Reuters

Thirty migrants missing, 17 rescued after boat capsizes in central Mediterranean

Thirty migrants missing, 17 rescued after boat capsizes in central Mediterranean
  Alarm Phone, another charity which picks up calls from migrant vessels in distress, said on Twitter it had first alerted authorities on Saturday, emphasising the boat, which was carrying 47 people, needed immediate rescue
Updated 13 March 2023
Reuters

ROME: Thirty people are missing and 17 were rescued in the central Mediterranean on Sunday after the boat in which they were traveling from Libya capsized in bad weather, Italy’s coast guard said.
Rescue operations were ongoing, supported by merchant ships and aerial support by the EU’s border agency Frontex, while two further merchant vessels were en route to the area, the coast guard said in a statement.
Earlier on Sunday, the Mediterranea Saving Humans charity had tweeted that according to several sources, the vessel, traveling in the direction of Italy, had capsized about 110 miles north-west of Benghazi.
Alarm Phone, another charity which picks up calls from migrant vessels in distress, said on Twitter it had first alerted authorities on Saturday, emphasising the boat, which was carrying 47 people, needed immediate rescue.
After an initial rescue attempt by a merchant ship failed due to bad weather, Libyan authorities asked Rome for help given that they lacked the means to carry out the rescue, the coast guard said in the statement.
Rome then requested merchant ships in the area to join the rescue efforts. However, the migrant vessel turned over during an attempt to transfer the people on to the “FROLAND” merchant ship on Sunday morning, it said.
The coast guard added that two of the rescued people were in need of medical assistance and would be disembarked in Malta before the merchant vessel could resume its trip to Italy.

ARRIVALS ON THE RISE
Italy’s coast guard said on Sunday that the capsize occurred outside Italy’s Search and Rescue area (SAR).
However, Rome’s ability to rescue migrants at sea has come under scrutiny following a Feb. 26 shipwreck near the southern region of Calabria, in which at least 79 died.
On Saturday the coast guard said that more than 1,300 migrants had been rescued in three separate operations off the southern tip of Italy, with a further 200 saved off Sicily.
The numbers of migrant arrivals in Italy have been on the rise, piling pressure on the country’s conservative government, which took office last October promising to cut the flow only to see a sharp increase in such landings this year from both North Africa and Turkiye.
Some 17,600 people had reached Italy this year as of March 10, compared to 6,000 in the same period of 2022. Hundreds have also died trying to cross the Mediterranean and reach Europe.

 

Topics: Mediterranean

Ukraine confirms identity of executed soldier

Ukraine confirms identity of executed soldier
Updated 13 March 2023
AFP

Ukraine confirms identity of executed soldier

Ukraine confirms identity of executed soldier
  The video footage appears to show a detained Ukrainian combatant standing in a shallow trench being shot dead by multiple automatic weapons after saying "Glory to Ukraine"
Updated 13 March 2023
AFP

KYIV, Ukraine: Ukraine’s SBU security services on Sunday confirmed the identity of a Ukrainian soldier killed by a hail of bullets, in an execution video that went viral.
SBU investigators named the soldier as 42-year-old Oleksandr Igorovich Matsievsky, a sniper with the 163rd battalion of the territorial defense brigade in the Chernihiv region in northeastern Ukraine.
On Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky praised Matsievsky’s “bravery” in his daily address, awarding the soldier the Hero of Ukraine title.
Zelensky said Matsievsky was “a soldier, a person who will be remembered forever” by Ukrainians.
The soldier’s identity had been unclear, with conflicting statements from the military, which initially named two different servicemen.
The video footage appears to show a detained Ukrainian combatant standing in a shallow trench being shot dead by multiple automatic weapons after saying “Glory to Ukraine.”
According to the regional department of the Northern section of the Ukrainian armed forces, Moldova-born Matsievsky had been taken prisoner with four other Ukrainian soldiers in the region of Donetsk.
In recent days, his mother had confirmed her son’s identity in a television report.
The SBU said it identified Matsievsky based on “communication with relatives of the deceased, analysis of photos and videos and the forensic medical examination.”
“He is a true hero who, even in the face of death, has shown the whole world the character and how indomitable Ukrainians are,” SBU chief Vasyl Malyouk said in a press release.
Malyouk added that the Ukrainian security services were working to identify the Russian soldiers who “committed this bloody crime.”

 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

