Carlos Sainz's team claim long-awaited victory at Desert X Prix Round 2 in NEOM

Carlos Sainz’s team claim long-awaited victory at Desert X Prix Round 2 in NEOM
ACCIONA | SAINZ XE Team on the way to victory in NEOM. (Supplied)
Updated 31 sec ago
Arab News

Carlos Sainz’s team claim long-awaited victory at Desert X Prix Round 2 in NEOM

Carlos Sainz’s team claim long-awaited victory at Desert X Prix Round 2 in NEOM
  • Top three teams from Round 1 on Saturday claimed podium positions in second race
Updated 31 sec ago
Arab News

NEOM: ACCIONA | SAINZ XE Team secured a historic first win in Extreme E with a dominant run in the Grand Final, finishing ahead of Round 1 winners Veloce Racing in second and Rosberg X Racing (RXR) in third on the sands of NEOM.

Laia Sanz and Mattias Ekstrom, supported on-site by team owner Carlos Sainz Snr., dominated the race from start to finish, establishing a comfortable lead as Veloce Racing and RXR fought over the runners-up spot.

In fourth place were ABT CUPRA XE, having recovered well from a crash in Round 1’s Redemption Race to make it to the Grand Final second time around.

No.99 GMC HUMMER EV Chip Ganassi Racing finished fifth, marking two Grand Finals out of two for the team’s new driver-pairing of RJ Anderson and Extreme E newcomer Amanda Sorensen.

Winners of the Redemption Race were X44 Vida Carbon Racing. Having tied fifth in Qualifying with eventual Round 2 winners, ACCIONA | SAINZ XE Team, Fraser McConnell and Cristina Gutierrez lost out on a spot in the Grand Final due to a slower time in the Continental Traction Challenge.

X44 Vida Carbon Racing came back swinging, ending Round 2 with the quickest time in the Traction Challenge on their way to victory in the Redemption Race, securing a valuable 10 points in the championship battle.

The Desert X Prix double-header delivered two maiden victories over the weekend, with wins for Veloce Racing and ACCIONA | SAINZ XE Team. What’s more, with the Round 2 podium featuring the same top three teams from Round 1, they will be the ones to watch as the series heads into the next X Prix weekend in Scotland on May 13-14.

Laia Sanz said: “I am very happy, both for myself and the team. We clinched our maiden win in Extreme E. I want to thank Mattias for giving me the car with such a good advantage over the rest of the field. I did a good stint and was able to keep the distance, so I am more than satisfied.

“This victory is for all the people on the team because they truly deserve it for all the work we have done to be in this position, especially for Carlos Sainz,” she added. 

“It was an honor that he called me to ask if I wanted to race with him in Extreme E and I am trying to pay back his trust with all my motivation and my willingness to improve even further. 

“I learned so much with him as my teammate and it is fantastic that he is with us here, helping us and giving advice. Today we can feel proud, but we must keep up the good work.”

Team-mate Ekstrom said: “We had designed a strategy for the Grand Final and I executed it as well as I could. I am really happy that it turned out to be fruitful. It is always easier to race in front and have a clear view in front than being behind another car and having to deal with all the dust. I really enjoyed every corner. Laia drove very well and managed the gap perfectly. It is a good victory for the team.”

The five teams that didn’t qualify for the final fought it out in the Redemption Race in pursuit of sixth to tenth place championship points.

Results:

Grand Final:

ACCIONA | SAINZ XE Team 11:10.821

Veloce Racing +5.527

Rosberg X Racing +7.429

ABT CUPRA XE +7.987

No.99 GMC HUMMER EV Chip Ganassi Racing +22.321

Redemption Race:

X44 Vida Carbon Racing 11:10.132

NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team +10.150

Andretti Altawkilat Extreme E +33.296

Carl Cox Motorsport +2:43.534 (Penalised)

JBXE DNF

Championship Standings:

Veloce Racing: 46 points

ACCIONA | SAINZ XE Team: 46 points

Rosberg X Racing: 31 points

X44 Vida Carbon Racing: 23 points

No.99 GMC HUMMER EV Chip Ganassi Racing: 21 points

ABT CUPRA XE: 15 points

NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team: 14 points

Carl Cox Motorsport: 8 points

JBXE: 5 points

Andretti Altawkilat Extreme E: 5 points

Topics: Carlos Sainz Desert X Prix NEOM Extreme E

Second edition of Rally Jameel comes to a successful end in Al-Qassim

Second edition of Rally Jameel comes to a successful end in Al-Qassim
Updated 12 March 2023
Arab News

Second edition of Rally Jameel comes to a successful end in Al-Qassim

Second edition of Rally Jameel comes to a successful end in Al-Qassim
  • Ewelina Chlebowska of Poland and co-driver Hanna Riehle of Germany from team Sandstorm Express took first place in their Toyota FJ Cruiser
Updated 12 March 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: Rally Jameel came to an end on Sunday with Ewelina Chlebowska of Poland and co-driver Hanna Riehle of Germany from Sandstorm Express taking first place in the second edition of the rally in their Toyota FJ Cruiser.

The first world-class navigational rally in the region exclusive for women concluded with all 82 participants safely making it to Al-Qassim, the final stage of the roughly 1,600 km five-day long rally.

Coming in second and third were Camilia Liparoti of Italy and her co-driver Rosa Romero of Spain from CAT Racing in their Toyota Fortuner, and Annie Seel and her colleague Catalina Floberg of Sweden from Seel Motorsport, also in a Toyota Fortuner.

“We congratulate all the brave women who participated in the second edition. This year, the rally attracted 82 participants from 25 countries — showcasing its global appeal and perseverance in cultivating an engaging motorsport experience that brings women together,” said Munir Khoja, managing director of branding, marketing communications and sponsorship at Abdul Latif Jameel Motors.

“Rally Jameel is a shining example of our commitment to support Saudi Arabia’s diversification programs of empowering women, promoting adventure tourism and realizing the Quality of Life Program by integrating sports into society. (The rally’s) success demonstrates how motorsport can be used to inspire.”

Following the success of the first edition last year, this year’s route was extended to around 1,600 km, testing the participant’s precision driving and navigational skills and endurance across the Kingdom’s desert.

Aseel Al-Hamad, the renowned Saudi interior designer, engineer and motorsports enthusiast, said: “This initiative is of great interest to a large segment of women in the Kingdom, as it aims to support and empower women in motorsports. This is what I work tirelessly for as a board member of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation and as a representative of the Kingdom in the Women in Motorsports Committee in the FIA. 

“Rally Jameel is an excellent first step for girls who want to enter the world of motorsports. In particular, navigational rallies where speed is not the determinant factor but one’s navigational skills are,” she added.

Participants journeyed through some of the Kingdom’s otherworldly terrains, golden desert sands, and most prominent historical and archaeological sites.

These included Elephant Rock, the 52-meter high sandstone monolith that is the most iconic of all the rock formations in AlUla; Jubbah, Hail’s UNESCO world heritage site; the historic A’arif Fort; Nagsh Almalikah, the only rock carving in the region to be found of a woman in statuesque detail; and finally ending in Al-Qassim.

A victorious Riehle said: “We really enjoyed this year’s rally, a key aspect that helped propel us to the top was teamwork. I’m proud to be Ewelina’s co-driver, I feel we demonstrated that with teamwork anything is possible. This is our second time in Rally Jameel, and we are honored to have been crowned champions as a result of our hard work and perseverance.”

This year, the rally also saw an increase in corporate participation to support more teams, creating new opportunities for private sector companies to participate in motorsports as the rally develops new drivers, navigators, and prepares them for future competitions.

Rally Jameel also welcomed the support of 68 seasonal organizing team members. The organizers were selected through Bab Rizq Jameel, part of Community Jameel Saudi, which aims to empower young people with new sources of income.

Rally Jameel is initiated by Abdul Latif Jameel Motors and Bakhashab Motorsports, and is the latest world-class motorsport event hosted in Saudi Arabia sanctioned by the SAMF and supported by the FIA, through their WIMC program.

Topics: Rally Jameel Al-Qassim

Veloce Racing claims maiden victory at Desert X Prix Round 1 in NEOM

Veloce Racing claims maiden victory at Desert X Prix Round 1 in NEOM
Updated 11 March 2023
Arab News

Veloce Racing claims maiden victory at Desert X Prix Round 1 in NEOM

Veloce Racing claims maiden victory at Desert X Prix Round 1 in NEOM
  • Nico Rosberg’s RXR were on course winners, but after receiving a penalty for speeding under a yellow flag dropped to third
Updated 11 March 2023
Arab News

NEOM: Veloce Racing secured their first-ever victory in Extreme E following a penalty for on course winners Rosberg X Racing (RXR) in the Grand Final of the opening round in NEOM.

Kevin Hansen and Molly Taylor put in a consistent drive for the Desert X Prix Round 1 Grand Final, and while it looked like an outright win was within their grasp, they ended the race in second behind Nico Rosberg’s outfit.

After crossing the finish line in first place, RXR received a penalty for speeding under a yellow flag, dropping the team from first to third and ensuring Veloce Racing took the top step on the podium for the first time. The Acciona Sainz XE Team finished third on course, but jumped up to second after RXR received their time penalty.

Winners of the series’ first Redemption Race were the NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team having seen off championship debutants Carl Cox Motorsport. Tanner Foust and Emma Gilmour came out as best of the rest in a race of two halves, as the session was red flagged following racing incidents for Andretti Altawkilat Extreme E and ABT Cupra XE.

A victorious Hansen said: “It feels great. To come back to Saudi Arabia and get my first Extreme E win with this new team, with Molly, and in the country that I had such a career changing accident, this is such a highlight.

“Both of us believe so much in what the engineers and mechanics are doing, so we feel so safe when we get in the car. We believe in what we are going to drive and I think that is also giving some results.”

Meanwhile, team-mate Taylor said: “I think all of us in the team clicking right from the beginning and developing and improving. We were able to start at a really good level in Uruguay form there they've been really good at bringing the best out of every aspect that we look into.

“Our team principal Luc (Alphand) knows what it takes to win. Having that faith in someone like that, who's got the scores on the board, who knows what you're feeling, and knows how to translate that into results, I think that's a real advantage for us.”

The remaining five teams fought it out in the Redemption Race to determine sixth to 10th place in the Desert X Prix Round 1 standings.

Results:

Grand Final:

1. Veloce Racing 11:56.291

2. ACCIONA | SAINZ XE Team +16.709

3. Rosberg X Racing +2:08.041 (PENALISED)

4. X44 Vida Carbon Racing DNF

5. No.99 GMC HUMMER EV Chip Ganassi Racing DNF

Redemption Race:

1. NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team 28:55.292

2. Carl Cox Motorsport +5.552

3. JBXE DNF

4. ABT CUPRA XE DNF

5. Andretti ALTAWKILAT Extreme E DNF

Championship Standings:

1. Veloce Racing: 26 points

2. ACCIONA | SAINZ XE Team: 21 points

3. Rosberg X Racing: 15 points

4. X44 Vida Carbon Racing: 13 points

5. No.99 GMC HUMMER EV Chip Ganassi Racing: 11 points

6. NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team: 8 points

7. Carl Cox Motorsport: 6 points

8. JBXE: 4 points

9. ABT CUPRA XE: 2 points

10. Andretti Altawkilat Extreme E: 1 point

Topics: NEOM Veloce Racing Extreme E Desert X Prix Round 1 Rosberg X Racing (RXR)

Extreme E reveals shoreline spectacular for Season 3 opener in NEOM

Extreme E reveals shoreline spectacular for Season 3 opener in NEOM
Updated 09 March 2023
Arab News

Extreme E reveals shoreline spectacular for Season 3 opener in NEOM

Extreme E reveals shoreline spectacular for Season 3 opener in NEOM
  • It’s the third time that the all-electric championship has kicked off in Saudi Arabia since the inaugural season in 2021
  • The track features plenty of fast corners and twisty, technical sections for the drivers to maximize the potential of the ODYSSEY 21 car
Updated 09 March 2023
Arab News

Extreme E has revealed its first course of Season 3 for the Desert X Prix in NEOM, Saudi Arabia this weekend.

The all-electric rally series’ opening round of the 2023 campaign will take place on the shores of the Red Sea, offering a new test for the 10 teams and 20 drivers participating.

The track features plenty of fast corners and twisty, technical sections for the drivers to maximize the potential of the ODYSSEY 21 car, which is set to provide plenty of overtaking opportunities across two races this weekend.

Part of the lap also features a sprint alongside the coastline, which will rank among one of the most high-speed sections the series has ever had.

Andreas Bakkerud, Extreme E Championship driver, said: “It is my first time on an Extreme E course out here in the desert, and without (a) doubt, driving just a couple of meters from the Red Sea is pretty spectacular!

“I think this track will provide a lot of great action. There are lots of challenging sections on the track, with compressions, crests, difficult corners and two very spectacular jumps.

“A number of the turns are pretty wide, so drivers will be able to choose multiple lines out on the course, and that sort of variety will allow for lots of overtaking opportunities,” he added. “It is a very challenging track, but I think it will be a rewarding one for the drivers.”

There are multiple elements to this year’s Desert X Prix course designed to push the drivers to the limit behind the wheel.

The sandy terrain, particularly when keeping up speed through the dunes, will be crucial to manage, while being creative with racing lines as the track develops throughout the weekend will also prove pivotal.

Tamara Molinaro, Extreme E Championship driver, said: “All of the Extreme E courses have that something special, and this latest design in NEOM certainly has it.

“The drivers are really going to enjoy racing on this course as they can make a huge difference to lap time by being smooth, consistent and fast, and there should be plenty of overtaking out there if you are quick out of the corners. It should be a great first round of Season 3.”

The first X Prix of 2023 begins in NEOM, Saudi Arabia, this weekend (March 11-12).

Topics: Extreme E Desert X Prix NEOM

Second edition of Rally Jameel launches across AlUla desert

Second edition of Rally Jameel launches across AlUla desert
Updated 09 March 2023
HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN

Second edition of Rally Jameel launches across AlUla desert

Second edition of Rally Jameel launches across AlUla desert
  • Race dedicated exclusively to female drivers will conclude on March 11
Updated 09 March 2023
HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN

ALULA: Rally Jameel 2023 kicked off in AlUla on Wednesday, with leading female drivers from the region and the rest of the world competing in a race that will conclude in Al-Qassim on March 11.

The event has attracted female rally drivers from around the world since its inaugural running last year.

“I really can’t describe my feelings,” said Saudi driver Maha Alhamli. “The same nerves, the same fears, this is something we’re used to before the race. Preparation is part of the race, good preparation, too. You have to take the rally seriously and prepare for it as much as possible.”

Alhamli said that she has been studying the regulations and taking all the rules into consideration as this is her second participation, with the first race having proven a novel experience for her.

“I had a lot of questions about how the experience will look like and there were a lot of surprises and challenges. Getting stuck and having punctures, it was full of action and every accident that took place I hoped would be the last,” she said.

Other competitors, including Samara Al-Ghamdi, felt proud to have the Kingdom endorsing women’s racing.

“I would like to thank Saudi Arabia for this opportunity on International Women’s Day to test our ability in this challenge,” she said.

Bayan Zakaria, who has been taking part in go-karting and motocross since she was a child, said: “It’s a great opportunity to start experiencing the rally and navigation in Rally Jameel. We had the opportunity and jumped right into it.”

Last year’s launch of Rally Jameel caught the eye of other drivers.

“Last year I read about (the race) and saw it, and I was like, ‘why didn’t I participate?’. So this year, when I knew the time and date, I was definitely going to start,” said Saz Aso Jafaar.

Jasmeet Kaur Batra from India said that her team have competed in many rallies in her home country and are champions at a national stage there.

“But we have never done anything like this there. So this is our first time in a desert, our first time in this kind of a terrain,” she said.

For Sahar Darwa, who is navigating for the first time with a professional rally driver, the prospect of racing was terrifying.

“But as soon as we went on the road and did the first navigation, I felt very calm,” she said. “I had to learn how to navigate. That’s it. So we went through the road book. We took our notes. We had to study all the signs,” she said.

Topics: Motorsport Rally Jameel

Second Rally Jameel kicks off on International Women’s Day

Second Rally Jameel kicks off on International Women’s Day
On International Women’s Day, 82 competitors, including drivers and co-drivers. AN photo by Huda Bashatah
Updated 08 March 2023
Arab News

Second Rally Jameel kicks off on International Women’s Day

Second Rally Jameel kicks off on International Women’s Day
  • 82 competitors from 25 countries begin 5-day, 1,600 km race through desert terrain
  • Elephant Rock in AlUla plays host to event’s ceremonial start
Updated 08 March 2023
Arab News

ALULA: Rally Jameel, the region’s first women’s only navigational rally, kicked off its second edition on Wednesday against the dramatic backdrop of AlUla’s Elephant Rock.

On International Women’s Day, 82 competitors, including drivers and co-drivers, representing 25 countries embarked on a race that will cover 1,600 km of challenging desert terrain over five days.

Competitors’ precision driving and navigational skills will be tested as they deepen their knowledge of local culture and history on a journey that began in AlUla and will end in Qassim via Hail.

“I’m happy to be taking on this incredible journey again with fellow women from all over the world during International Women’s Day,” Saudi participant and third-place finisher in the first edition Maha Al-Hamali said.

“This rally is a testament that women have the courage and drive to take on new and challenging experiences, especially Saudi women who recently started driving and now have a strong presence in Rally Jameel. I wish all participants the best of luck and let’s take on this beautiful journey together.”

 

An increase in corporate backing this year has resulted in support for more teams. This participation creates new opportunities for private sector companies to participate in motorsports as the rally develops new drivers, navigators, and prepares them for future competitions.

Munir Khoja, managing director, marketing communications at Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, expressed his delight at the success of Rally Jameel.

“As we prepare for this incredible adventure, we are overwhelmed by the interest participants are showing. We had 68 participants consisting of drivers and their co-drivers from 15 nationalities in our inaugural edition. Today we have 82 participants from 25 nationalities, which exceeded our expectations.

“More importantly, it is an inspiring testament to our efforts aimed at supporting Saudi Arabia’s vision to empower women,” he added.

Australian competitor Sally Kay said: “I’m very much excited to take on the rally, and being here in beautiful AlUla is just breathtaking. I have met with fantastic women participating in the second edition of the rally and I want to take this opportunity on International Women’s Day and say to all women to just be yourself, do your best and keep moving forward.

“I’m grateful for the organizers for inviting me to be part of this exciting women-only rally, this is my fourth time in the Kingdom and I love it.”

Topics: Rally Jameel IWD2023

