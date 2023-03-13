Houthis refuse to trade four abducted journalists with Yemen’s government

You are here

The four Yemeni journalists that are being held by the Houthis. (Twitter Photo)
  • Journalists, kidnapped by Houthis from a hotel in Sanaa in 2015, face death penalty
  • Abdullah Al-Mansouri: The journalists’ file should not be open to such blackmail and haggling, and they should be freed right away
AL-MUKALLA: During prisoner exchange talks in Switzerland, Iran-backed Houthi delegates refused to consider the release of four journalists in their captivity who face the death penalty and refused to include their names in the expected swap deal with the government, two Yemeni officials told Arab News on Monday. 

Relatives of the journalists have asked Yemeni government negotiators to continue to press for their release.  

The Yemeni government and the Houthis started discussing prisoner exchanges on Saturday and are scheduled to continue for 11 days.

Over the two last days, the two parties exchanged the names of hundreds of captives, forcibly disappeared individuals, and others, including politicians, fighters, and military leaders. During the discussions, the Houthis rebuffed the Yemeni government’s proposal to include the four journalists in the upcoming prisoner swap.

Muammar Al-Eryani, Yemen’s minister of information, condemned the Houthis’ resistance to pleas for the release of the journalists, who are being subjected to physical and psychological torture, and called for further pressure on the Houthis to free them.

Majed Fadail, Yemen’s deputy human rights minister and government delegation member, said there have been no advances in discussions regarding a prisoner exchange. 

Tawfiq Al-Mansouri, Akram Al-Walidy, Abdul Khaleq Omaran, and Harith Hamid were among nine journalists kidnapped by the Houthis from a hotel in Sanaa in 2015. In October 2020, the Houthis freed five journalists in what was the last major prisoner exchange.

The remaining four were taken on trial by the Houthis, who then condemned them to death for spying, torturing them, denying them access to medicine, and preventing them from getting in touch with their relatives.

Nabil Al-Osaidi, a prominent member of the Yemeni Journalists’ Syndicate, told Arab News: “The Houthis refuse to consider the subject of journalists in any exchange of detainees in order to use them as leverage to get the release of top Houthi officials.”

Families of the four journalists demanded that the Yemeni government, the UN Yemen Envoy Hans Grundberg, who is sponsoring the talks, and rights groups exert pressure on the Houthis until their release is confirmed.

“The journalists’ file should not be open to such blackmail and haggling, and they should be freed right away,” Abdullah Al-Mansouri, brother of abducted journalist Tawfiq Al-Mansouri, told Arab News. 

Abdullah expressed hope that the discussions would result in the freedom of his brother and the other journalists. “We’re waiting and hoping they’ll be released. We’re waiting for them, counting down the minutes and seconds till my brother Tawfiq and his colleagues arrive.”

Separately, the Houthis have frozen Yemenia Airlines’ accounts in banks under their control, accusing the firm of neglecting to run additional flights from Sanaa to Cairo and Mumbai. 

Yemen’s information minister warned that Houthi actions against the company will result in the suspension of employee salaries, other operational activities, and flights from Sanaa airport.

“These actions reflect the Houthi terrorist militia’s intent on maintaining the escalation strategy and rejecting any moves to alleviate the crisis and humanitarian situation,” the Yemeni minister said on Twitter.

Abu Dhabi-Japan Economic Council held in Tokyo

Abu Dhabi-Japan Economic Council held in Tokyo
  • Discussions focused on energy, infrastructure, media, education, and human resource development
DUBAI: The Abu Dhabi-Japan Economic Council kicked off on Monday in Tokyo to discuss strengthening economic, commercial and investment cooperation between the two sides, Emirates News Agency reported.

The council, which is now in its ninth edition, focused on discussions between joint working groups in energy, renewable energy, infrastructure, media, education, and human resource development. 

Over 50 senior officials and executive directors from the public and private sectors from both countries took part in the event.

The council is chaired by Ahmed Jassem Al Zaabi, chairman of the Department of Economic Development in Abu Dhabi, and Sasaki Nobuhiko, president of the Japan Cooperation Centre for the Middle East.

 

Million-signature petition demanding justice for World Cup 2022 migrant workers presented to FIFA

The letter and custom-designed football shirts were handed over to FIFA ahead of its annual conference in Rwanda on March 16.
The letter and custom-designed football shirts were handed over to FIFA ahead of its annual conference in Rwanda on March 16.
The letter and custom-designed football shirts were handed over to FIFA ahead of its annual conference in Rwanda on March 16.
  • The letter accompanied by custom-made football shirts, which were delivered to the organization ahead of its annual conference in Rwanda on March 16
LONDON: A letter backed by a petition signed by more than a million people has been delivered to world football governing body FIFA demanding that it compensate migrant workers who suffered human rights abuses during preparations for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The letter and custom-designed football shirts were handed over to the organization ahead of its annual conference in Rwanda on March 16, during which it is expected come under pressure from some member nations to remedy what have been described as appalling abuses.

The million-signature petition was collected in 190 countries by Avaaz, a US-based nonprofit organization that promotes global activism, and Amnesty International.

Steve Cockburn, Amnesty’s head of economic and social justice, said the upcoming meeting offers FIFA officials another opportunity to “establish a firm plan and timetable to directly and quickly recompense workers and their families who suffered shocking human rights abuses to deliver a World Cup that was built on their sacrifice.”

He added: “Workers suffered horrific abuses to help deliver a World Cup tournament that made billions of dollars for FIFA yet brought a human cost of indebted families and workers’ deaths.

“While nothing can replace the loss of a loved one, there is no doubt FIFA has the resources to help mend these injustices and provide life-changing support to workers and their families.”

Bieta Andemariam, Avaaz’s US legal director, said the public worldwide recognizes the grave injustice suffered by the migrant workers and “has come together to demand that FIFA take a fraction of the billions of dollars made off the sweat, blood and lives of hundreds of thousands of these victims, and simply give them and their families what they are owed.”

The design of the custom-made football shirts, which were presented to FIFA’s official museum in Zurich, Switzerland, reflects the blue uniforms and yellow vests worn by many of the migrant workers whose rights campaigners say were abused while they built stadiums and infrastructure and provided other services for the World Cup.

“By presenting the football shirts at the FIFA museum in Zurich, we are demanding that the organization recognizes the sacrifice of migrant workers, and that their outstanding demands for compensation are met,” said Cockburn.

Before the World Cup began in November 2022, FIFA pledged to establish a legacy fund but did not commit to using it to provide support or compensation directly to workers. The organization has yet to provide any further details about how the fund will operate.

Egyptian FM meets wife of jailed Palestinian political figure amid prison tensions in Israel

Egyptian FM meets wife of jailed Palestinian political figure amid prison tensions in Israel
CAIRO: The Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry met with Fadwa Barghouti, wife of Marwan Barghouti, a senior Fatah figure currently imprisoned by Israel, at the lMinistry of Foreign Affairs in Cairo.

During the meeting, Shoukry highlighted Egypt’s tireless efforts to promote calm in the occupied territories and revive the peace process, with the aim of meeting the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people to establish their independent state, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Ahmed Abu Zeid, spokesman for the ministry, said Shoukry affirmed Egypt’s support for the well-being of Palestinian inmates in Israeli prisons.

Barghouti expressed her appreciation for the Egyptian efforts in support of Palestinian issues at various levels, as well as Cairo’s solidarity with Palestinian prisoners.

Her meeting with the Egyptian foreign minister comes amid an ongoing campaign of disobedience by Palestinian inmates in Israeli jails, which began since Feb. 14, over policies proposed by Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israel’s minister of national security, including a draft new death penalty law.

Ben-Gvir had launched a campaign against the prisoners and issued decisions that include prisoner transfers, the closure of prison departments and bakeries, a reduction in bathing resources and introducing unfair constraints on visits by members of the Knesset.

Palestinian prisoners rights organizations said the inmates will continue with these steps and likely announce the start of an open hunger strike on the first day of Ramadan.

Earlier this month, Shoukry said that the Palestinian issue occupies a central place in the Arab world, indicating that Egypt has spared no effort in supporting the Palestinian people, stressing the condemnation of Israeli human rights violations.

UN implicated in Syria aid failures after earthquake

UN implicated in Syria aid failures after earthquake
  • The allegations add to a growing chorus of criticism of the global body for its role in the immediate aftermath of last month’s earthquake that killed some 6,000 people
GENEVA: The United Nations, as well as the Syrian government and other actors, are responsible for delays in getting emergency aid to Syrians after the earthquake, a UN-appointed commission of inquiry said on Monday.
The allegations add to a growing chorus of criticism of the global body for its role in the immediate aftermath of last month’s earthquake that killed some 6,000 people, mostly in the rebel-held northwest near the Turkish border.
“Though there were many acts of heroism amid the suffering, we also witnessed a wholesale failure by the Government and the international community, including the United Nations, to rapidly direct life-saving support to Syrians in the most dire need,” said Paulo Pinheiro, chair of the commission, in a statement.
The statement further said that the above actors failed to agree a pause in hostilities and to allow life-saving aid through any available route, leaving Syrians feeling “abandoned and neglected by those supposed to protect them, in the most desperate of times.”
Syria’s information ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A UN humanitarian office (OCHA) spokesperson did not immediately provide a comment since the report was not yet public when asked.

Royal Court says Morocco’s position regarding Palestinian issue is irreversible

Royal Court says Morocco’s position regarding Palestinian issue is irreversible
DUBAI: Morocco's position regarding the Palestinian issue is irreversible and it constitutes one of the priorities of the kingdom’s foreign policy, the Moroccan Royal Court said in a statement issued Monday.

“For Morocco, this is a constant, principled position, which should not be open to political posturing and narrow electoral campaigns,” the royal court statement added in a reference to the Palestinians issue. 

The court said the statement responds to recent remarks by the General Secretariat of the Justice and Development Party (PJD) containing “irresponsible excessive views and dangerous approximations” concerning the relations between Morocco and Israel, against the background of the latest developments in Palestinian territories. 

“The Kingdom's international relations cannot be the subject of blackmail by anyone or for any consideration whatsoever, particularly in the current complex global context. The instrumentalization of the Kingdom's foreign policy in a domestic partisan agenda thus constitutes a dangerous, unacceptable precedent.”

