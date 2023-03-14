You are here

Palestinian fishermen collect dozens of manta rays washed up on Gaza shore

Palestinian fishermen collect dozens of manta rays washed up on Gaza shore
People gather at a beach in Gaza City around Manta Rays caught by Palestinian fishermen near to the coast. (File/AFP)
Updated 14 March 2023
Arab News

Palestinian fishermen collect dozens of manta rays washed up on Gaza shore

Palestinian fishermen collect dozens of manta rays washed up on Gaza shore
  • The species, classified by the International Union for Conservation of Nature as vulnerable, have washed up on the beach at this time of year for several years
Updated 14 March 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Palestinian fishermen collected dozens of manta rays that washed up on a beach in Gaza City on Sunday.

“These manta rays have been washing up for years now,” fisherman Bashir Shuwaikh told the Euronews TV news network on Monday.

“Every year, a large quantity of these fish wash up since it’s currently their season. Each boat carries between 20 and 30 of the fish. They come out for the duration of a month, approximately, and we catch them daily as long as the weather is warm.”

The International Union for Conservation of Nature has placed the manta ray on its red list, classifying it as “vulnerable.” However, it is a popular choice at fish markets.

“People love them very much,” Shuwaikh said. “Today I sold one in the Maghazi market, while (other fishermen) took two, three or four; each fisherman takes as much as he can sell at the market he frequents.”

The manta rays sell for about 12 shekels ($3.30) per kilogram, France24 reported.
 

Topics: Gaza Manta Rays

Updated 14 March 2023
Arab News

Dubai's Jumeirah Beach Hotel presents sustainable dining experience during Ramadan

Dubai’s Jumeirah Beach Hotel presents sustainable dining experience during Ramadan
  • Plastic-free venue to serve filtered water, offer a menu with 60 percent of the ingredients sourced locally
Updated 14 March 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai’s Jumeirah Beach Hotel is launching the Ramadan Garden, which offers a more sustainable dining experience during the holy month.

The venue is set to be a plastic-free Ramadan location, while all water served will be filtered at the resort’s bottling plant.

Some 60 percent of the ingredients used in the menu will be sourced locally. 

The sustainable garden, with views of the Burj Al Arab, will be open seven days a week for iftar and suhoor. 

Jumeirah Group joined the Sustainable Hospitality Alliance in January, and plans to work with other world-class hotel brands to foster positive change in the industry.

 

Topics: Jumeirah Group

British authorities considers plan for a farm on top of multistory car park in Birmingham

British authorities considers plan for a farm on top of multistory car park in Birmingham
Updated 13 March 2023
Arab News

British authorities considers plan for a farm on top of multistory car park in Birmingham

British authorities considers plan for a farm on top of multistory car park in Birmingham
  • The proposal by Slow Food Birmingham aims to promote hyperlocal food production and the productive repurposing of urban spaces
  • Slow Food, a global network that began in Italy in 1986 to preserve and promote local, traditional food, is in the process of building a network in Saudi Arabia
Updated 13 March 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Birmingham City Council is set to consider a plan to build an urban farm on the roof of a multistory car park in the British city.

The proposal was put forward by Slow Food Birmingham, a grassroots organization that promotes hyperlocal food production, with the aim of “turning gray space to green, productive space” that benefits the local community.

“We hope that the project will foster valuable conversations about the city’s food system and create a model for change, championing hyperlocal food production and education,” the organization said.

It is part of Slow Food, a global initiative founded in 1986 in Bra, northeastern Italy, that promotes localized food production and traditional cooking. Through its worldwide network of community-focused projects it works to preserve local food cultures and traditions, counteract the rise of fast food, and boost awareness and interest in what people eat and where it comes from.

In Saudi Arabia, Slow Food is in the process of creating a network of communities in all 13 regions of the country, with the objective of safeguarding and promoting traditional Saudi food heritage.

In Birmingham, meanwhile, in addition to the urban farm proposal, the local Slow Food group’s plans for the Jewellery Quarter, a major district in the city, which is located in England’s West Midlands region, include greenhouses, a communal space and garden, an educational center and a cafe.

If approved, the farm would provide locally-produced food for the community, promote the benefits of sustainable farming, and help to reduce carbon emissions.

“Our proposal is part of a system rethink designed to provide food security as we cope with a changing world,” said Kate Smith, Slow Food Birmingham’s founder and projects lead.

“One of the goals is to be able to show people that we are in the middle of a city and we are growing food 12 months of the year.

“We want to be bringing the community in and giving them an opportunity to get their hands dirty, talking about what food they can buy and how they might cook it.”

Urban Design Hub, which produced the plans for the project, said it hopes it is given a green light by the council and can function as a “catalyst for reconnecting the local community to healthier and locally grown food.”

Smith added that the initiative, described as the first of its kind, might serve as a model for other communities, not only in the UK but worldwide, and expressed hopes that her group will be able to teach others how to replicate it in the near future.

Topics: Slow Food Birmingham UK urban farming

Documentary ‘Navalny,’ about dissident fighting Kremlin, wins Oscar

Documentary ‘Navalny,’ about dissident fighting Kremlin, wins Oscar
Updated 13 March 2023
AP

Documentary 'Navalny,' about dissident fighting Kremlin, wins Oscar

Documentary ‘Navalny,’ about dissident fighting Kremlin, wins Oscar
  • Navalny is a media savvy, anti-corruption campaigner in his mid-40s who has for many years been a headache for Russian President Vladimir Putin
Updated 13 March 2023
AP

NEW YORK: “Navalny,” a look at a Russian opposition leader following an attempt on his life, has won the Oscar for best documentary feature.
Director Daniel Roher’s portrait of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has shadowy operatives, truth-seeking journalists, conspiracy theories and Soviet-era poisons. It is a film with obvious political poignance following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Navalny is a media savvy, anti-corruption campaigner in his mid-40s who has for many years been a headache for Russian President Vladimir Putin. He’s released numerous reports about corruption in Russia and the Putin administration and become a popular and rallying figure among like-minded Russians.
Roher was able to sit down with Navalny during his brief stay in Berlin in 2020 and early 2021 as he was recovering from being poisoned and seeking the truth behind the unsuccessful murder attempt. The media has called Navalny the Kremlin’s fiercest critic. And he is seemingly undaunted by the intimidation and the arrests he’s endured.
The film was a hit at the Sundance Film Festival, where it won both the documentary audience award and the festival favorite award
“Navalny” beat the other documentary nominees “All That Breathes’; “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”; “Fire of Love”; and “A House Made of Splinters.”
 

 

Topics: Alexei Navalny Oscar 2023

UK Muslim charity runner completes 5 marathons in aid of quake appeal

UK Muslim charity runner completes 5 marathons in aid of quake appeal
Updated 12 March 2023
Arab News

UK Muslim charity runner completes 5 marathons in aid of quake appeal

UK Muslim charity runner completes 5 marathons in aid of quake appeal
Updated 12 March 2023
Arab News

LONDON: A British Muslim has completed five international marathons to raise money for a global emergency response appeal, with one left to go before he reaches his target.

“With the Tokyo Marathon now under his belt, Ashraf Wallace, who runs for the UK-based international charity Penny Appeal, is just one race away from joining the exclusive ‘Six Star Finisher’ club, a highly coveted achievement in the running community,” the charity said.

To become a Six Star Finisher, runners must complete all six of the world’s major marathons, including Tokyo, Boston, London, Berlin, Chicago and New York City.

British Muslim, Ashraf Wallace, is running for the UK-based international charity Penny Appeal. (Supplied)

Wallace, who says he is “running the world to save lives,” is now setting his sights on the Boston Marathon, which is scheduled to take place next year.

“He is confident in his ability to conquer the course and become one of the few runners in the world to achieve the coveted Six Star Finisher status,” Penny Appeal said.

“I’m thrilled to have completed the Tokyo Marathon and, more importantly, to have raised funds for Penny Appeal’s Turkiye/Syria earthquake appeal, which is such an important cause,” said Wallace.

“I’m now looking forward to the Boston Marathon and the opportunity to join the exclusive Six Star Finisher club. It’s been a long and challenging journey, but I’m determined to see it through.”

Adeem Younis, Penny Appeal’s founder, said: “Ash’s dedication to his sport, and his commitment to charitable causes such as the Turkiye/Syria emergency appeal, make him a true inspiration to runners, as well as many people in his local community and beyond.

“We congratulate him on his successful completion of the Tokyo Marathon and wish him the best of luck as he prepares for the Boston Marathon.”

Topics: United Kingdom British Muslims Penny Appeal charity Boston Marathon Britain Muslims in UK Turkiye Syria Earthquake

World’s first 3D printed rocket set for inaugural flight

World’s first 3D printed rocket set for inaugural flight
Updated 11 March 2023
AFP

World's first 3D printed rocket set for inaugural flight

World’s first 3D printed rocket set for inaugural flight
  • Terran 1 is set to reach low Earth orbit eight minutes after blastoff on a voyage intended to gather data
Updated 11 March 2023
AFP

WASHINGTON: The world’s first 3D printed rocket is scheduled to blast off from Florida on Saturday on the maiden flight of an innovative spacecraft billed as being less costly to produce and fly.
Liftoff of the rocket, Terran 1, had been scheduled for Wednesday at Cape Canaveral but was postponed at the last minute because of propellant temperature issues.
The new launch window for the rocket built by California aerospace startup Relativity Space to put satellites into orbit is from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. (1800 GMT to 2100 GMT) on Saturday.
Terran 1 is set to reach low Earth orbit eight minutes after blastoff on a voyage intended to gather data and demonstrate that it can withstand the rigors of liftoff and space flight.
If the rocket manages to attain low Earth orbit, it will be the first privately-funded vehicle using methane fuel to do so on its first try, according to Relativity.
Terran 1 is not carrying a payload for its first flight but the rocket will eventually be capable of putting up to 2,755 pounds (1,250 kilograms) into low Earth orbit.
The rocket is 110-feet (33.5 meters) tall with a diameter of 7.5 feet (2.2 meters) and 85 percent of its mass is 3D printed with metal alloys, including the engines.
It is the largest ever 3D printed object according to the Long Beach-based company whose goal is to produce a rocket that is 95 percent 3D printed.
Terran 1 is powered by Aeon engines using liquid oxygen and liquid natural gas — the “propellants of the future,” according to Relativity, capable of eventually fueling a voyage to Mars.
Vulcan rockets being developed by United Launch Alliance and SpaceX’s Starship use the same fuel.
Terran 1 has nine 3D printed Aeon 1 engines on its first stage and one 3D printed Aeon Vacuum engine on its second stage.
Relativity is also building a larger rocket, Terran R, capable of putting a payload of 44,000 pounds (20,000 kgs) into low Earth orbit.
The first launch of a Terran R, which is designed to be fully reusable, is scheduled for next year from Cape Canaveral.
A satellite operator can wait for years for a spot on an Arianespace or SpaceX rocket, and Relativity Space hopes to accelerate the timeline with its 3D printed rockets.
“Long-term, a major benefit of 3D printing is the ability to more rapidly democratize space due to the incredible cost effectiveness, radical flexibility and customization,” the company said.
Relativity said its 3D printed rockets use 100 times fewer parts than a traditional rocket and a Terran 1 and a Terran R can be built from raw materials in just 60 days.
Relativity has already signed commercial launch contracts worth $1.65 billion, mostly for the Terran R, according to CEO Tim Ellis, who cofounded the company in 2015.
“Medium-heavy lift is clearly where the biggest market opportunity is for the remaining decade, with a massive launch shortage in this payload class,” Ellis tweeted.

Topics: United States of America aerospace

