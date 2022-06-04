You are here

Israel arrests four Palestinian fishermen off Gaza coast
Fishing is one of the biggest industries in the Gaza coastal enclave, home to some 2.3 million Palestinians. (AFP)
Updated 04 June 2022
Reuters

  • Fishing is one of the biggest industries in the coastal enclave, home to some 2.3 million Palestinians
  • Boats are not allowed to stray beyond a fixed limit to the north toward Israel
Reuters

GAZA: Israel arrested four Palestinian fishermen off the Mediterranean coast of Gaza on Saturday, Palestinian and Israeli sources said.
The Israeli military said it apprehended four suspects after two Palestinian vessels strayed from the designated fishing zone in the northern Gaza Strip, “violating security restrictions.” The navy fired at the boats when they failed to respond to instructions to halt, it added.
The secretary of the Gaza fishermen’s syndicate, Nizar Ayyash, said there were at least three Israeli attacks on Gaza fishermen on Saturday — all within the permitted fishing area.
In one of the incidents, he said, Israeli forces fired rubber bullets at a boat, wounding two of the four people aboard who were later hospitalized. In another, they seized a small boat after detaining the two fishermen on board, he added.
“We have recorded several violations against fishermen within the permitted fishing zone in the past weeks,” said Ayyash.
Fishing is one of the biggest industries in the coastal enclave, home to some 2.3 million Palestinians.
Israel maintains a land, air and sea blockade of Gaza, which is governed by the Islamist militant group Hamas, citing security concerns. Boats are not allowed to stray beyond a fixed limit to the north toward Israel and Egypt keeps similar limitations to the south-west.

Topics: Israel Palestine Gaza

Iranian resistance disrupts state apparatus on anniversary of Ayatollah Khomeini’s death

Updated 16 min 42 sec ago
RAY HANANIA

  • MEK targets security infrastructure, cameras and servers to broadcast dissenting messages
  • Khomenei died Jun 3, 1989, to be replaced by current Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: Resistance activists in Iran disrupted parts of the nation’s security apparatus, senior figures told Arab News, as the country prepared to mark the anniversary of the death of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the founder of one of the world’s most repressive states.

Regime opponents took control of security systems in several cities, including camera networks and servers, and used them to send text messages to more than 585,000 phones across the country, calling for “regime change” and saying “a frustrated nation is sick and tired of the destructive state policies.”

Ali Safavi, a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Paris-based National Council of Resistance of Iran, told Arab News: “Taking over more than 5,000 security cameras and hundreds of their servers, which are exclusively installed to identify and detain those taking part in uprisings, is the latest in a series of similar offensive measures resistance units affiliated with the principal Iranian opposition, the Mujahedin-e Khalq inside Iran, have undertaken since late January.

“These daring operations undermine the regime’s efforts to project an aura of invincibility and omnipresence everywhere. More importantly, they encourage Iranians that an organized opposition movement exists that can easily penetrate and damage the most secret and tightly controlled regime agencies, and emboldens them to defy and resist the ruling theocracy.”

Safavi said the security systems monitor Khomeini’s tomb, government offices, and different locations of significance in Tehran, and are used for surveillance by the offices of the Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, the Ministry of Intelligence and Security, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, and the State Security Force Command.

More than 150 sites belonging to Tehran’s largest municipalities were also seized, and slogans such as “Hail to Rajavi, death to Khamenei” were broadcast, along with pictures of Iran’s resistance leadership. 

Also seized were 168 computer servers controlled by the Iran Security Directorates, and cameras used to monitor the daily lives of Iranian citizens.

The MEK and NCRI accuse Raisi, who became president last year, of being responsible for the massacre of more than 30,000 political prisoners in 1988. With the backing of 25 Nobel laureates, the resistance has urged UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to conduct an International Commission of Inquiry into the massacre.

The NCRI has the support of hundreds of members of the US Senate and House of Representatives, and has boasted that the resistance in Iran has engaged in continued disruptions, and has damaged the oppressive regime.

Ayatollah Khomeini took control of Iran in February 1979, weeks after the nation’s ruler, Shah Reza Pahlavi, fled the country in the face of nationwide protests. Khomeini then declared himself leader for life, creating a new religious dictatorship. His followers stormed the US embassy on Nov. 4, 1979, and took 52 Americans hostage, imprisoning them for 444 days.

Khomeini died on June 3, 1989 and was succeeded by Khamenei, who has overseen a regime that has executed more than 10,000 dissidents, assassinated hundreds of opponents in more than 40 countries, and killed thousands more citizens during protests.

Topics: Middle East Iran Ayatollah Khomeini

Egypt to host industrial partnership forum with UAE, Jordan

Updated 04 June 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

  • Egyptian Minister of Trade and Industry Nevin Gamea said that industry ministers from the three countries will chair the meeting
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt will host a major tripartite forum next month to strengthen a wide-ranging industrial partnership with the UAE and Jordan.

Egyptian Minister of Trade and Industry Nevin Gamea said that industry ministers from the three countries will chair the meeting, which will focus on joint food and drug security, as well as stepping up cooperation in investment, agriculture, fertilizers, textiles, minerals and petrochemicals.

The meeting follows the signing of an integrated industrial partnership initiative between Egypt, the UAE and Jordan.

Gamea’s announcement came during a remote meeting with Sultan Al-Jaber, minister of advanced industries in the UAE, and Youssef Al-Shamali, Jordan’s minister of industry, trade and supply.

He said that the three countries were seeking to facilitate procedures for doing business, as well as remove any obstacles standing in the way of the flow of capital and trade.

The integrated industrial partnership initiative for sustainable economic development was signed between the UAE, Jordan and Egypt last week in Abu Dhabi in the presence of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, deputy prime minister and minister of presidential affairs in the UAE; Jordanian Prime Minister Bishr Al-Khasawneh; and Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly.

The initiative aims to develop joint industrial projects, as well as encouraging self-sufficiency and ensuring food security.

Topics: Middle East Egypt UAE Jordan

Tunisia police block protests against Saied referendum

Updated 04 June 2022
AFP

  • On April 22, Saied gave himself powers to appoint three of the seven members of the ISIE electoral commission, including the president
AFP

TUNIS: Tunisian police scuffled with protesters against President Kais Saied on Saturday as around 100 people demonstrated against a planned July referendum, a year after his power grab opponents describe as a coup.
The police blocked the protesters as they attempted to reach the headquarters of the electoral board whose chief Saied had replaced last month in a further move to extend his control of state institutions.
Some at the protest in the Tunisian capital, organized by five small political parties, held up placards reading “the president’s commission = fraud commission.”
Saied on July 25 sacked the government and suspended parliament, which he later dissolved in moves that sparked fears for the only democracy to have emerged from the Arab Spring uprisings.
He has laid out plans for a referendum next month on a replacement for a 2014 constitution that had enshrined a mixed parliamentary-presidential system often plagued by deadlock and nepotism.
On April 22, Saied gave himself powers to appoint three of the seven members of the ISIE electoral commission, including the president.
Then last month he appointed former ISIE member Farouk Bouasker to replace Nabil Baffoun, a critic of his July power grab.
Saied’s opponents accuse him of moving toward and autocracy and putting in place a compliant electoral body ahead of the July referendum and parliamentary elections in December.
Many Tunisians however support his moves against a system they say has done little for their quality of life in the decade since a 2011 revolt that toppled dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.

Topics: Tunisia Referendum Protests

Iran’s supreme leader says oil taken from Greek tankers

Updated 04 June 2022
AP

  • Confiscations in retaliation to Greece’s role in US seizure of Iranian crude oil
AP

TEHRAN: Iran’s Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Saturday that Iran took the oil from two Greek tankers last month in helicopter-launched raids in the Arabian Gulf.
The confiscations were in retaliation to Greece’s role in the US seizure of crude oil from an Iranian-flagged tanker the same week in the Mediterranean Sea over violating Washington’s harsh sanctions on the Islamic Republic.
“They steal Iranian oil off the Greek coast, then our brave men who don’t fear death respond and seize the enemy’s oil tanker,” Khamenei said during an 80-minute speech on the anniversary of the death of the late founder of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.
The seizures ratcheted up tensions between Iran and the West already simmering over Iran’s tattered 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. Tehran has been enriching more uranium, closer to weapons-grade levels than ever before, causing concern that negotiators won’t find a way back to the accord and raising the risk of a wider war.
Iran’s seizure of the tankers was the latest in a string of hijackings and explosions to roil a region that includes the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Arabian Gulf through which a fifth of all traded oil passes. The incidents began after then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the US from the nuclear deal, which saw Tehran drastically limit its enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.
The US Navy blamed Iran for a series of limpet mine attacks on vessels that damaged tankers in 2019, as well as for a fatal drone attack on an Israeli-linked oil tanker that killed two European crew members in 2021.
Iran also briefly captured a Panama-flagged asphalt tanker off the UAE last year and briefly seized and held a Vietnamese tanker in November.
Tehran denies carrying out the attacks but a wider shadow war between Iran and the West has played out in the region’s volatile waters.
Tanker seizures have been a part of it since 2019, when Iran seized the British-flagged Stena Impero after the UK detained an Iranian oil tanker off Gibraltar. Tehran released the tanker months later as London also released the Iranian vessel.
Iran last year also seized and held a South Korean-flagged tanker for months amid a dispute over billions of dollars of frozen assets Seoul holds.
Satellite images analyzed by AP on Wednesday confirmed that one of the two tankers remained off the coast of the Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas. The Planet Labs PBC images from Tuesday showed the Prudent Warrior between Bandar Abbas and Iran’s Qeshm Island near the strategic Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Arabian Gulf through which a fifth of all the world’s oil traded passes.
It remained unclear where the second ship, the Delta Poseidon, was.
However, the shipping monitoring service TankerTrackers.com said on Saturday that it located Delta Poseidon on the northeast coast of Qeshm Island.
The tanker was reportedly moved from its previous location on Larak island, which has been one of Iran's major oil export points since 1987.

Topics: Iranian Revolutionary Guards #iran tankers

Erdogan taking advantage of Ukraine war to push his own goals in Syria

Updated 04 June 2022
AP

  • A major incursion by Ankara comes with risks and complications, threatening to upset Turkey’s ties with both the US and Russia
AP

BEIRUT: In northern Syria, residents are bracing for a new fight. With the world’s attention focused on the war in Ukraine, Turkey’s leader says he’s planning a major military operation to push back Syrian Kurdish fighters and create a long sought-after buffer zone in the border area.
Tensions are high. Hardly a day passes by without an exchange of fire and shelling between the US-backed Syrian Kurdish fighters, and Turkish forces and Turkey-backed Syrian opposition gunmen.
Analysts say Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is taking advantage of the war in Ukraine to push his own goals in neighboring Syria — even using Turkey’s ability as a NATO member to veto alliance membership by Finland and Sweden as potential leverage.
But a major incursion by Ankara comes with risks and complications, threatening to upset Turkey’s ties with both the US and Russia.
It also risks creating a new wave of displacement in a war-ravaged region where the Daesh group still lurks in the shadows.
Here’s a look at the situation on the ground and some of the key issues:
Erdogan last month outlined plans to resume Turkish efforts to create a 30-km deep buffer zone in Syria, along its southern border through a cross-border incursion against US-allied Syrian Kurdish fighters. Erdogan wanted to create that zone in 2019 but a military operation fell short of achieving it.
“We’ll come down on them suddenly one night. And we must,” Erdogan said, without giving a specific timeline.
Since 2016, Turkey has launched three major operations inside Syria, targeting Syria’s main Kurdish militia — the People’s Protection Units or YPG — which Turkey considers to be a terrorist organization and an extension of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK. The PKK has for decades waged an insurgency within Turkey against the government in Ankara.
The YPG, however, forms the backbone of US-led forces in the fight against Daesh militants and has been a proven top US ally in Syria.
Turkey, through the three previous military operations in Syria, already has control over a large chunk of Syrian territory, including the towns of Afrin, Tel Abyad and Jarablus. Ankara plans to build thousands of housing units in those areas, to ensure what it says will be the “voluntary return” of 1 million out of the 3.7 million Syrian refugees currently in Turkey.
Erdogan said Wednesday that Turkish troops now aim to take new areas, including the towns of Tel Rifaat and Manbij, which sits on a major intersection of roads on Syria’s west-east highway known as the M4. Turkey says the Syrian Kurdish fighters use Tel Rifaat as a base to attack areas held by Turkey-backed Syrian opposition fighters.
There have been also reports that Turkish troops might enter the strategic border town of Kobani, where the US military and Kurdish fighters first united to defeat IS in 2015. The town holds powerful symbolism for Syrian Kurds and their ambitions of self-rule in this part of Syria.
Analysts say Erdogan likely sees a confluence of circumstances, both international and domestic, that make an operation in Syria timely. The Russians are preoccupied with the war in Ukraine, and the Americans need Erdogan to drop his objections to the expansion of NATO to include Finland and Sweden.
“They (Turks) sense an opportunity to try and get concessions from the West,” said Aaron Stein, head of research at the Foreign Policy Research Institute in Philadelphia.
A Syria offensive could also be used to rally Turkish nationalist voters at a time when their economy is in decline, with inflation running at 73.5 percent. Turkey is set to hold presidential and parliamentary elections next year, and previous incursions into Syria to drive out the YPG have bolstered support for Erdogan in past balloting.
So far, there are no signs of mobilization pointing to an imminent invasion, although the Turkish military could be called upon fairly quickly. Syrian Kurdish fighters, however, say they are taking Turkey’s latest threat seriously and have been preparing for a possible attack.
They warn that an incursion would affect their ongoing fight against Daesh and their ability to protect prisons in northern Syria where thousands of extremists, many of them foreign nationals, have been locked up since Daesh was defeated territorially three years ago.
A large-scale military operation carries high risks and is likely to anger both the US and Russia, who also have a military presence in northern Syria.
Turkey and Russia support rival sides in Syria’s 11-year conflict but have been closely coordinating in the country’s north. While Russia has not officially commented, it has in recent days sent fighter jets and helicopter gunships to a base close to the border with Turkey, according to Syrian opposition activists.
As one of Damascus’ closest allies, Russia’s role in Syria has been paramount in turning the tide of the conflict in Syria — which started amid Arab Spring uprisings in 2011 — in favor of Syrian President Bashar Assad. The Syrian opposition fighters were relegated to an enclave in the northwest and Turkey’s sphere of influence.
But with Moscow focused on Ukraine, it’s unlikely Vladimir Putin will stand in Erdogan’s way over what is essentially just a strip of land along Turkey’s southern border.

Topics: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkey

