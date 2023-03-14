You are here

  • Home
  • Philippine police officer jailed for killing teens in rare drug war conviction

Philippine police officer jailed for killing teens in rare drug war conviction

Philippine police officer jailed for killing teens in rare drug war conviction
Two suspected drug dealers stand next to drug paraphernalia confiscated from them during a police operation conducted in Manila on March 15, 2018. (AFP file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/w5688

Updated 14 March 2023
AFP

Philippine police officer jailed for killing teens in rare drug war conviction

Philippine police officer jailed for killing teens in rare drug war conviction
  • Jefrey Perez was sentenced on the same day to a minimum of 20 years behind bars
Updated 14 March 2023
AFP

MANILA: A Philippine police officer has been found guilty of killing two teenagers during former president Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war, court documents obtained by AFP Tuesday showed, a rare conviction of one of the crackdown’s enforcers.
During his six-year term, which ended in June 2022, Duterte openly ordered police to shoot dead drug suspects if officers’ lives were in danger.
More than 6,200 people died in the anti-narcotics campaign, according to official figures, but rights groups estimate the actual figure was in the tens of thousands.
Only three police officers had previously been convicted for killing a suspect during the crackdown, which sparked an investigation at the International Criminal Court (ICC).
On March 1, a Manila court ruled that Jefrey Perez was guilty of murdering Reynaldo De Guzman, 14, and Carl Arnaiz, 19, in 2017, according to a copy of the verdict shared by the public attorney’s office.
Perez was sentenced on the same day to a minimum of 20 years behind bars.
He was already serving a lengthy jail sentence after being found guilty by a different court in November of torturing the two teenagers.
His co-accused, police officer Ricky Arquilita, died during the first trial. Both denied the charges.
De Guzman and Arnaiz were last seen together on August 17, 2017.
A trial witness said he saw one of the teenagers, Arnaiz, exit a parked police vehicle with his handcuffed hands raised, shouting “I will surrender” before the officers shot him.
The body of De Guzman was found weeks later north of Manila. It had dozens of stab wounds.
President Ferdinand Marcos, who succeeded Duterte, has vowed to keep pursuing the drug war but focus on prevention and rehabilitation.
However, rights groups say the killings have continued under his watch.
The ICC said in January it would resume its probe into the drug war because its pre-trial chamber was “not satisfied that the Philippines is undertaking relevant investigations that would warrant a deferral of the court’s investigations.”
Manila has appealed the decision.
Human Rights Watch senior researcher Carlos Conde said while he welcomed the Philippine court ruling, the rarity of the conviction showed the justice system was “broken.”
“This is the second drug war (murder) conviction out of thousands of similar cases,” Conde said.
“This is... proof that the ICC needs to come in.”
In 2018, three police officers were convicted of killing 17-year-old student Kian delos Santos in a Manila alley.
Police said he was a drug courier who fired at them while resisting arrest. However, CCTV footage showed two of officers dragging the unarmed boy moments before he was shot dead.

Topics: Philippines

Related

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (C) holding a Galil sniper rifle in Manila. (AFP file photo)
World
Philippines’ Duterte, infamous for deadly drug war, ends term
Special Duterte vows to continue ‘war on drugs’ after Philippine presidency
World
Duterte vows to continue ‘war on drugs’ after Philippine presidency

Putin says Russia is in a fight for the existence of the state

Updated 9 sec ago

Putin says Russia is in a fight for the existence of the state

Putin says Russia is in a fight for the existence of the state
Updated 9 sec ago
MOSCOW: President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that what was at stake in Ukraine was Russia’s very existence as a state.
In comments to workers at an aviation factory, Putin repeated his familiar argument that the West was bent on pulling Russia apart.
“So for us this is not a geopolitical task, but a task of the survival of Russian statehood, creating conditions for the future development of the country and our children,” he said.
Putin has accused the West of using Ukraine as an tool to wage war against Russia and inflict on it a “strategic defeat.” The United States and its allies say they are helping Ukraine to defend itself from an imperial-style invasion that has destroyed Ukrainian cities, killed thousands of civilians and forced millions to flee their homes.
Putin said in a response to a question that he had been worried about the economy when the West imposed unprecedented waves of sanctions last year but it had proved stronger than anyone had thought.

Swedish leader: Finland likely to join NATO before Sweden

Swedish leader: Finland likely to join NATO before Sweden
Updated 31 min 36 sec ago
AP

Swedish leader: Finland likely to join NATO before Sweden

Swedish leader: Finland likely to join NATO before Sweden
  • It has been clear since NATO’s Madrid summit in June that Finland’s road into membership has been smoother than Sweden’s
  • Now, however, Kristersson told reporters, "it’s not out of the question that Sweden and Finland will be ratified in different stages”
Updated 31 min 36 sec ago
AP

HELSINKI: Sweden’s prime minister acknowledged Tuesday that it is increasingly likely that neighbor Finland will join NATO before his country does, due to Turkiye’s opposition to the Swedish bid.
Ulf Kristersson said during a news conference in Stockholm on Tuesday that it has been clear since NATO’s Madrid summit in June that Finland’s road into membership has been smoother than Sweden’s, and that it is now increasingly likely that Finland will enter NATO first.
Turkiye accuses both nations, but particularly Sweden, of being too soft on groups it deems to be terror organizations or existential threats to Turkiye, including Kurdish groups. Last month, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Ankara has fewer problems with Finland joining.
Since they announcing their intention to join the military alliance in May last year, Finland and Sweden have consistently stressed that they would become members of the military alliance at the same time “hand in hand.”
Now, however, Kristersson told reporters, “it’s not out of the question that Sweden and Finland will be ratified in different stages.”
All 30 existing members of NATO have to approve a new member. They all signed the accession protocols for Finland and Sweden last year, and 28 of them have ratified the texts for both countries. Hungarian lawmakers earlier this month started debating the Nordic duo’s membership bids and Budapest may ratify them by the end of March, leaving Turkiye as the final holdout. It says it is still seeking guarantees and assurances from the two countries.
Oscar Stenström, who is the chief Swedish government negotiator in the NATO accession process, said that Stockholm has done what has been required to be approved by Turkiye. Among other things, Sweden last week presented a draft law to parliament aimed at making it illegal to support or participate in terrorist organizations — something that is hoped to reduce NATO opposition from Turkiye.
The activities of groups in Sweden and Finland that Ankara considers to be terrorists is one of the main objections by Turkiye to the Nordic duo, and particularly Sweden, joining NATO. The Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, has waged a 38-year insurgency against Turkiye that has left tens of thousands dead. It is designated a terrorist organization by the USand the European Union.
Sweden has a Kurdish diaspora of around 100,000 people, while there are estimated 15,000 Kurds living in Finland.
Last week, representatives from Sweden, Finland and Turkiye met at NATO headquarters in Brussels after a hiatus of several weeks in attempt to clear the path to the Nordic nations’ membership.
Kristersson said Tuesday that the ultimate decision is in Turkiye’s hands and that Sweden is ready to handle a situation where Finland enters NATO without Sweden.
He repeated what NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has said previously, that it would only be a delay.
“Basically, this is not about whether Sweden becomes a NATO member but about when Sweden becomes a NATO member,” Kristersson told reporters.

Topics: NATO Sweden Finland

Related

NATO chief warns Bakhmut may fall to Russian invaders in coming days
World
NATO chief warns Bakhmut may fall to Russian invaders in coming days
NATO chief sees ‘progress’ on Sweden, Finland bids
World
NATO chief sees ‘progress’ on Sweden, Finland bids

India hopes to boost ties with Saudi Arabia after e-visas restored

India hopes to boost ties with Saudi Arabia after e-visas restored
Updated 14 March 2023

India hopes to boost ties with Saudi Arabia after e-visas restored

India hopes to boost ties with Saudi Arabia after e-visas restored
  • Both countries have been making efforts to increase bilateral exchanges
  • India has also emerged as a key tourism source market for the Kingdom
Updated 14 March 2023
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: India is hoping to boost people-to-people interactions with Saudi Arabia, the country’s ambassador in Riyadh said on Tuesday, as the country resumed electronic visa services for visitors from the Kingdom.

The e-visa facility for Saudi nationals was restored last week, after being suspended for all countries during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It will boost people-to-people interactions, travel for businesses, tourism,” Dr. Suhel Ajaz Khan, India’s ambassador in Riyadh, told Arab News.

“It’s a positive step in line with our overall friendly relations and strategic partnership with Saudi Arabia.”

The e-visa service for Saudi nationals was only launched in 2019 before the pandemic.

India’s latest move to ease the immigration process for Saudi travelers, which covers visas for tourism, business, medical and conferences, was welcomed by tourism players in the country.

“India and Saudi Arabia are deepening their bonds, and I feel the easier it becomes to reach each other’s countries, the better it would be to boost tourism and business,” Abhishek Sharma, who runs a travel agency in the city of Agra where the Taj Mahal monument is located, told Arab News.

“India is also known for medical tourism and the restoration of e-medical (visa) facilities can help in the growth of the tourism industry,” said Sharma.

Jyoti Mayal, president of the Travel Agents Association of India, said the decision “will mean a huge success for inbound tourists.

“The ease of getting a visa will ensure more tourists in the most important categories of tourism including leisure, medical, business and conferences,” Mayal told Arab News.

“This decision will not only increase business for the Indian tourism industry but will also help Indians to travel to Saudi,” she said. “Business needs to increase from both sides and that’s the best environment to grow in tourism. Saudi has been trying to woo tourists for some time now and this is the best way to have tourists as ambassadors of each other’s country.”

Saudi officials have also been promoting the Kingdom as a leading destination for Indian visitors, as the South Asian country has emerged as Saudi Arabia’s key tourism source market and is expected to become the largest one by 2030.

The Saudi Tourism Authority conducted a roadshow and participated in a series of travel and trade events across India in February, and said it was opening up dedicated visa centers in India to improve accessibility for Indian travelers to enter the Kingdom.

Topics: India Saudi Arabia

Related

Special Saudi Arabia’s tourism appeal grows in India after roadshow video
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s tourism appeal grows in India after roadshow
Saudi Arabia emerges as ‘new destination’ for Indian travelers
World
Saudi Arabia emerges as ‘new destination’ for Indian travelers

NGOs urge the release of Burundi rights campaigners

NGOs urge the release of Burundi rights campaigners
Updated 14 March 2023
AFP

NGOs urge the release of Burundi rights campaigners

NGOs urge the release of Burundi rights campaigners
Updated 14 March 2023
AFP

NAIROBI: Three human rights groups called Tuesday for the immediate unconditional release of five Burundian activists charged with rebellion and undermining state security.
Burundian intelligence agents arrested the five, four of whom were about to fly to Uganda from the economic capital Bujumbura, last month.
They were later charged with rebellion and undermining the domestic security of the state as well as the functioning of public finances, before being detained in Bujumbura’s central prison.
Under Burundian law, they face up to 30 years in prison.
Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch (HRW) and the Burundi Human Rights Initiative said the charges were “baseless” and demanded they be dropped.
“Burundian authorities should immediately and unconditionally release five human rights defenders arbitrarily arrested,” they said in a joint statement.
“The arrests... and the serious charges brought against them signal a worsening climate for independent civil society in Burundi,” said Clementine de Montjoye, Africa researcher at HRW.
The jailed activists include Sonia Ndikumasabo, president of the Association of Women Lawyers of Burundi, who was arrested at the airport.
Another was Prosper Runyange, a member of the Association for Peace and the Promotion of Human Rights (APDH), arrested the same day in the northern town of Ngozi.
“If working in partnership with or receiving funding from international groups is treated as a criminal offense and a threat to state security, what little space was left for civil society to operate in Burundi will be closed,” HRW’s Montjoye warned.
Despite ongoing concerns about the rights situation, both the European Union and the United States last year resumed aid flows to the deeply impoverished landlocked nation, citing political progress under President Evariste Ndayishimiye.
Ndayishimiye has been praised for slowly ending years of Burundi’s isolationism under former leader Pierre Nkurunziza’s chaotic and bloody rule.
But he has failed to improve its wretched record on human rights and the African Great Lakes nation of 12 million people remains one of the poorest on the planet.
Burundi had been under US and EU sanctions over a bloody crisis that erupted in 2015 when Nkurunziza made a controversial bid for a third term in office.
The turmoil claimed the lives of 1,200 Burundians and led to 400,000 fleeing the country.

Topics: BURUNDI Kenya

Joe Biden expected to sign new executive order on US gun control

Joe Biden expected to sign new executive order on US gun control
Updated 14 March 2023
AP

Joe Biden expected to sign new executive order on US gun control

Joe Biden expected to sign new executive order on US gun control
  • Aims to increase the number of background checks to buy guns, promote better and more secure firearms storage
Updated 14 March 2023
AP

SAN DIEGO: President Joe Biden is expected to sign an executive order on Tuesday aiming to increase the number of background checks to buy guns, promote better and more secure firearms storage and ensure US law enforcement agencies are getting the most out of a bipartisan gun control law enacted last summer.
The Democratic president plans to unveil his latest efforts at curbing gun violence in a speech from Monterey Park, California, said a senior White House official, who discussed the order ahead of its signing on the condition of anonymity. In January, a gunman stormed a dance hall in the community near Los Angeles and shot 20 people, killing 11, following a Lunar New Year celebration.
Biden’s rhetoric has only grown stronger around guns — he routinely calls for banning so-called assault weapons in his speeches — and Democrats didn’t push such a vocal anti-gun platform even during the Obama administration, when Biden was vice president. But Biden has been emboldened by the midterms after his regular talk of gun control didn’t result in massive losses, and he’s expected to continue to push for strong changes as he inches toward a 2024 run, his aides say.
Biden invited Brandon Tsay, the 26-year-old who wrestled the semi-automatic pistol away from the gunman in Monterey Park, to his State of the Union address and praised the young man’s heroism.
“He saved lives. It’s time we do the same as well,” Biden said in his speech to Congress. “Ban assault weapons once and for all.”
But his power is limited to go beyond bipartisan legislation passed by Congress last summer, the most sweeping gun violence bill in decades. It followed the killings last year of 10 shoppers at a Buffalo, New York, grocery store and 19 students and two teachers at an Uvalde, Texas, elementary school.
“Too many lives have been taken by gun violence,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. “But he believes we need to do more. You’ll hear him call on Congress to take action and not to stop ... that we need to continue.”
Biden will mandate that his Cabinet work on a plan to better structure the government to support communities suffering from gun violence, said the senior White House official who previewed the order. The plan will call on Attorney General Merrick Garland to shore up the rules for federally licensed gun dealers so they know they are required to do background checks as part of the license.
Biden is also mandating better reporting of ballistics data from federal law enforcement for a clearinghouse that allows federal, state and local law enforcement to match shell casings to guns. But local and state law enforcement agencies are not required to report ballistics data, and many do not, making the clearinghouse less effective.
And the president is going to ask the Federal Trade Commission to issue a public report analyzing how gun manufacturers market to minors and use military images to market to the general public.
The bill passed last year, known as the Safer Communities Act, is viewed by gun control advocates as a good start but one that doesn’t go far enough. After the law was signed, there were 11 other mass shootings, according to a database of mass killings since 2006 maintained by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University. Those killings don’t include shootings in which fewer than four people were killed — and gun violence is also rising nationwide.
“President Biden’s executive order today is a home run for public safety,” said John Feinblatt, president of Everytown for Gun Safety. “This is the latest example of President Biden’s leadership on gun safety, and we’re proud to stand with him as he takes robust action to help close the gun-seller loophole — which will significantly expand background checks on gun sales, keep weapons out of the hands of dangerous people and save lives.”
Biden will also direct his Cabinet to make sure law enforcement agencies understand the benefits of the new law, particularly around red-flag laws, also known as extreme risk protection orders, which are intended to temporarily remove guns from people with potentially violent behavior and prevent them from hurting themselves or others.
Last month, the Justice Department sent out more than $200 million to help states and the District of Columbia administer red-flag laws and other crisis-intervention programs.

Topics: Joe Biden US gun control US GUN CONTROL

Related

Supreme Court says Americans have right to carry guns in public
World
Supreme Court says Americans have right to carry guns in public
Hundreds of thousands set to march for tighter US gun controls
World
Hundreds of thousands set to march for tighter US gun controls

Latest updates

Riyadh forum focuses on women in data science
Riyadh forum focuses on women in data science
SEDCO Capital delivers 41% net return to investors following the exit of its Real Estate Fund I 
SEDCO Capital delivers 41% net return to investors following the exit of its Real Estate Fund I 
SEDCO Capital delivers 41% net return to investors following the exit of its Real Estate Fund I 
SEDCO Capital delivers 41% net return to investors following the exit of its Real Estate Fund I 
Putin says Russia is in a fight for the existence of the state
Putin says Russia is in a fight for the existence of the state
Swedish leader: Finland likely to join NATO before Sweden
Swedish leader: Finland likely to join NATO before Sweden

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.