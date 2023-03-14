Asylum-seekers win permission to legally challenge British government’s Rwanda policy

You are here

A general view of Hope Hostel which was prepared to host migrants from the UK in Kigali, Rwanda. (File/AFP)
  • Ten asylum-seekers who have been threatened with deportation to Rwanda are involved in the legal challenge
  • They hail from conflict zones including Iran, Iraq, and Syria
LONDON: A group of asylum-seekers can bring a legal challenge against the UK’s Home Office for what they claim has been a failure to consider the risks of deporting them to Rwanda, a court of appeal judge ruled on Tuesday.

The vice-president of the court of appeal’s civil division, Lord Justice Underhill, has granted permission for the group to appeal against the British government’s controversial policy on some grounds, The Guardian reported.

Ten asylum-seekers who have been threatened with deportation to Rwanda are involved in the legal challenge. They hail from conflict zones including Iran, Iraq, and Syria.

The judgement considered if the high court had properly examined whether Rwanda was a safe place to send asylum-seekers to, especially considering critical warnings issued by the UN refugee agency UNHCR about the east African country’s poor track record of protecting refugees.

In December, judges found the government’s policy was lawful overall, but overturned the Home Office’s decisions to transfer eight people selected for deportation to Rwanda.

Topics: UK asylum seekers Rwanda deportation

Independent Scotland could ditch King Charles III as head of state: SNP leadership front-runner

Independent Scotland could ditch King Charles III as head of state: SNP leadership front-runner
Independent Scotland could ditch King Charles III as head of state: SNP leadership front-runner

Independent Scotland could ditch King Charles III as head of state: SNP leadership front-runner
  • Yousaf, one of the most senior Muslim politicians in Scotland, is favorite in the SNP leadership election
LONDON: An independent Scotland could remove the monarchy as its head of state within five years of independence, according to the front-runner to become the Scottish National Party leader.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf told Scottish newspaper The National that Scotland could replace King Charles III with an elected head of state.

Yousaf, one of the most senior Muslim politicians in Scotland, is favorite in the leadership election ahead of Kate Forbes and Ash Regan; voting opened on Monday to determine who would succeed Nicola Sturgeon as the party leader and Scottish first minister.

Yousaf told the newspaper he believed regional assemblies should begin discussing “what kind of Scotland” they wanted to see, and that it would not include the British monarchy.

He said: “Let’s also talk about things like the monarchy. I don’t know why we should be shy about that; I don’t think we should be. I’ve been very clear, I’m a republican. That’s never been anything I’ve hidden.”

Considering himself a “citizen, not a subject,” Yousaf added: “Let’s absolutely within the first five years consider whether or not we should move away from having a monarchy into an elected head of state.”

He noted that he was “keen” to see Scotland move to its own, new Scottish currency “as quickly as possible.”

Topics: UK Scotland Scottish National Party Humza Yousaf King Charles III

British woman who lied about being groomed by Asian gang sent to jail

Eleanor Williams has been jailed for eight-and-a-half years after falsely claiming that she was the victim of a grooming gang.
Eleanor Williams has been jailed for eight-and-a-half years after falsely claiming that she was the victim of a grooming gang.
British woman who lied about being groomed by Asian gang sent to jail

Eleanor Williams has been jailed for eight-and-a-half years after falsely claiming that she was the victim of a grooming gang.
  • Three of the men falsely accused by 22-year-old attempted suicide, court hears
  • Business owners targeted after woman posted pictures of self-inflicted injuries online
LONDON: A British woman has been jailed for eight-and-a-half years after falsely claiming that she was the victim of an Asian grooming gang.

Eleanor Williams fabricated evidence to suggest that she was attacked by multiple Asian men, and her lies caused anger and protests in her local community of Barrow-in-Furness.   

The 22-year-old was sentenced on Tuesday for perverting the course of justice.

Senior investigating officer for the case, Doug Marshall, told Sky News: “I’ve had cases where people have told lies, but never to this extent.”

If Williams had not been charged, “it just wouldn’t have stopped,” he added.

Three men who had been falsely accused by Williams said that they had attempted suicide as a result.

Mohammed Ramzan, who was accused of rape and trafficking by Williams, said that he tried to end his life two weeks after being arrested.

“I still bear the scars to this day,” he said.

Another of Williams’ victims, Jordan Trengove, said the word “rapist” had been sprayed on his house and that he, too, had attempted suicide.

A third man, Oliver Gardner, said that he was sectioned after trying to kill himself following Williams’ false claims against him.

Although four of the men Williams accused were white, Asian business owners were targeted after she posted pictures of her self-inflicted injuries on Facebook in May 2020.

The owners of two local Indian restaurants told Sky News they had bricks thrown through their windows and were spat at in the street. One said he lost 90 percent of business in the immediate aftermath of the claims.

As a result of Williams’ false claims, around 150 crimes were committed by others, police said.

Police said they initially began investigating the sexual abuse allegations, but then discovered that Williams had booked herself into a hotel at a time when she claimed she was being sold for sex in several properties in Blackpool.

She was seen checking in on CCTV, and phone records suggested that she stayed in the room watching videos, leaving only to buy food at a shop close by. 

Williams also set up fake social media accounts to message herself so she could pretend that abusers were messaging her.

Topics: UK Asian gang

Scuffles break out in Lahore as police move to arrest ex-PM Khan

Scuffles break out in Lahore as police move to arrest ex-PM Khan
Scuffles break out in Lahore as police move to arrest ex-PM Khan

Scuffles break out in Lahore as police move to arrest ex-PM Khan
  • Ex-PM Imran Khan urges supporters to ‘come out’ as police in anti-riot gear surround his residence  
  • TV footage shows Khan supporters resisting law enforcers and many being arrested in the process  
ISLAMABAD: Several people were injured in clashes between police and supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in Lahore as law enforcers attempted to arrest the ex-premier on Tuesday, with Khan urging his followers to “come out.”  

The development comes a day after an Islamabad court issued Khan’s non-bailable arrest warrants in a case related to the sale of state gifts. A six-member team of Islamabad police is currently visiting Lahore to arrest Khan.  

Television footage from outside Khan’s Zaman Park residence in Lahore showed the Punjab police in anti-riot gear backing their Islamabad counterparts and clearing the road of Khan’s supporters.  

Aerial shots showed heavy presence of law enforcement personnel around Khan’s residence and tear gas billowing from shells fired inside his home. Charged supporters of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party could also be seen pelting stones at the police, with a number of them being arrested in the process.  

“The police have come to take me (to jail)…If something happens to me or I go to jail or I am killed, you have to prove that this nation will (continue to) struggle even without Imran Khan,” Khan said in televised comments.  

Shah Mahmood Qureshi, a senior PTI figure and Khan aide, urged the law enforcers to not “spoil the situation.”  

“Don’t spoil the situation. We don’t want bloodshed. You should come and meet with me. Talk to me,” Qureshi told reporters in Lahore.  

“Show me the warrants. I will speak to my chairman, consult lawyers, and we’ll try to find a way.” 

Shibli Faraz, another PTI member, said Khan’s arrest warrants in the Toshakhana (state repository) case have been challenged in the Islamabad High Court.  

“The hearing is expected after a while,” said Faraz, who was present on the IHC premises.  

Apart from the Toshakhana case, the ex-premier has been booked in over 70 different cases on various charges, including blasphemy, terrorism and sedition, since being ousted from power last April. He has been avoiding arrest in all the cases by seeking relief from various courts.  

“Our six-member police team is already in Lahore to arrest the former prime minister as per the court orders,” Taqi Jawad, an Islamabad police spokesperson, told Arab News on Tuesday.  

“We have been following the legal procedure,” he said, adding it was the police’s responsibility to act on court orders.  

Jawad declined to give any specific details about when or how the police wanted to arrest the former prime minister from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore. Khan’s supporters have erected barriers outside his home and set up makeshift camps to stop law enforcement agencies from detaining him.  

In the case involving the sale of state gifts, a district court on Monday restored the former prime minister’s non-bailable arrest warrants due to his continuous absence from the court.  

Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq also directed Khan to appear before the court on March 13 in the case, but the ex-PM failed to comply while citing security reasons.  

The court rejected Khan’s exemption plea and directed the police to present him in court on March 18.  

“We will be following the court orders to ensure the accused’s presence in the court,” the police spokesperson said. 

Topics: Pakistan Lahore Imran Khan

Spanish police refloat homemade drug semi-submersible

Spanish police refloat homemade drug semi-submersible
  • The 16-meter fiberglass vessel was spotted Monday sunk a kilometer off the coast in the Arousa estuary
  • Police said it was too early to say whether it had been used to transport cocaine or where it came from
MADRID: Civil Guard police in northwestern Spain on Tuesday refloated a homemade semi-submersible vessel they suspect may have been used to transport cocaine.
The 16-meter (52-foot) fiberglass vessel was spotted Monday sunk a kilometer (a half-mile) off the coast in the Arousa estuary. It will be towed to a nearby port where police will investigate its contents.
Police said it was too early to say whether it had been used to transport cocaine or where it came from.
A similar vessel with three metric tons of cocaine on board was found in another northern Spanish estuary in 2019. In 2021, Spanish police seized a homemade narco-semisubmersible able to carry up to two metric tons (2.2 tons) of cargo while it was being built in Malaga, on southern Spain’s Costa del Sol.
Similar drug-smuggling crafts have been discovered in the Atlantic Ocean, especially off Central and South America. They aren’t so common in Europe. The vessels lie low in the water to escape detection and rarely are able to fully submerge.

Topics: Spain cocaine vessel police

Putin says Russia is in a fight for the existence of the state

Putin says Russia is in a fight for the existence of the state
Putin says Russia is in a fight for the existence of the state

Putin says Russia is in a fight for the existence of the state
  • In comments to workers at an aviation factory, Putin repeated his familiar argument that the West was bent on pulling Russia apart
MOSCOW: President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that what was at stake in Ukraine was Russia’s very existence as a state.
In comments to workers at an aviation factory, Putin repeated his familiar argument that the West was bent on pulling Russia apart.
“So for us this is not a geopolitical task, but a task of the survival of Russian statehood, creating conditions for the future development of the country and our children,” he said.
Putin has accused the West of using Ukraine as an tool to wage war against Russia and inflict on it a “strategic defeat.” The United States and its allies say they are helping Ukraine to defend itself from an imperial-style invasion that has destroyed Ukrainian cities, killed thousands of civilians and forced millions to flee their homes.
Putin said in a response to a question that he had been worried about the economy when the West imposed unprecedented waves of sanctions last year but it had proved stronger than anyone had thought.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict President Vladimir Putin

