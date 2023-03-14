You are here

UK man found guilty of murdering niece after she refused forced marriage

20-year-old Somaiya Begum was murdered by her uncle in July 2022. (West Yorkshire Police)
  • CCTV shows Mohammed Taroos Khan dumping body of 20-year-old Somaiya Begum in Bradford
LONDON: A man in the UK has been found guilty of murdering his 20-year-old niece after she refused a forced marriage, the BBC reported on Tuesday.

Bradford Crown Court found Mohammed Taroos Khan guilty of murdering Somaiya Begum, who was the subject of a Forced Marriage Protection Order at the time of her death, after her father tried to force her to marry a cousin in Pakistan “by threat of violence” when she was 16 years old.

The court heard that the Leeds Beckett University student had been living with another uncle after her parents were served with the order, the BBC reported.

In July 2022, 53-year-old Khan killed Begum before dumping her body in wasteland in Bradford. Her body was discovered, wrapped in a rug, 11 days after she went missing.

Khan, who denied murdering Begum, admitted perverting the course of justice by disposing of her body and attempting to destroy her phone.

During the trial, jurors were shown CCTV footage of Khan pulling his niece’s body from his car and placing it on waste ground, the BBC reported. The video shows Khan parking the vehicle before pulling a long and light object from the rear of the car.

A 10-centimeter metal spike embedded in Begum’s back and penetrating her lung was discovered during a post-mortem examination.

Due to decomposition, a Home Office forensic pathologist told the court that she was unable to determine the cause of Begum’s death, the BBC reported.

Khan was found guilty of murder during his trial and is set to be sentenced on Wednesday.

UK Green Party leader rips up controversial asylum bill in House of Commons

Caroline Lucas said the bill had “no place” in British law.
UK Green Party leader rips up controversial asylum bill in House of Commons

Caroline Lucas said the bill had “no place” in British law.
  • Legislation ‘immoral, deeply cruel and divisive,’ says Caroline Lucas during emotional speech
LONDON: The leader of the UK’s Green Party on Monday tore up her copy of the government’s Illegal Migrant Bill during an emotional speech in the House of Commons.

Calling the legislation “immoral, deeply cruel and divisive,” Caroline Lucas said the bill had “no place” in British law.

“The Home Secretary on the face of this bill invites Parliament to rip up international law,” she said. “The only act of a parliament that has some kind of moral integrity is to rip up her illegal and immoral bill, which has no place on our statute book,” she added.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman has previously said the controversial bill is necessary to stop migrants crossing the English Channel from mainland Europe, and that “too much” immigration in recent years has “overwhelmed” the UK’s asylum system.

MPs in the House of Commons voted to give the bill a second reading, but several, including former prime minister Theresa May, have asked for sections to be amended to better protect human trafficking and modern slavery victims, especially children.

The government claims that, if passed, the legislation will stop people claiming “unauthorized” asylum and will give the power to detain migrants for 28 days without bail or judicial review, and possibly indefinitely if there is a “reasonable prospect” of removal.

However, the UN has denounced the legislation as an “asylum ban.”

Asylum-seekers win permission to legally challenge British government’s Rwanda policy

A general view of Hope Hostel which was prepared to host migrants from the UK in Kigali, Rwanda. (File/AFP)
Asylum-seekers win permission to legally challenge British government’s Rwanda policy

A general view of Hope Hostel which was prepared to host migrants from the UK in Kigali, Rwanda. (File/AFP)
  • Ten asylum-seekers who have been threatened with deportation to Rwanda are involved in the legal challenge
  • They hail from conflict zones including Iran, Iraq, and Syria
LONDON: A group of asylum-seekers can bring a legal challenge against the UK’s Home Office for what they claim has been a failure to consider the risks of deporting them to Rwanda, a court of appeal judge ruled on Tuesday.

The vice-president of the court of appeal’s civil division, Lord Justice Underhill, has granted permission for the group to appeal against the British government’s controversial policy on some grounds, The Guardian reported.

Ten asylum-seekers who have been threatened with deportation to Rwanda are involved in the legal challenge. They hail from conflict zones including Iran, Iraq, and Syria.

The judgement considered if the high court had properly examined whether Rwanda was a safe place to send asylum-seekers to, especially considering critical warnings issued by the UN refugee agency UNHCR about the east African country’s poor track record of protecting refugees.

In December, judges found the government’s policy was lawful overall, but overturned the Home Office’s decisions to transfer eight people selected for deportation to Rwanda.

Independent Scotland could ditch King Charles III as head of state: SNP leadership front-runner

Independent Scotland could ditch King Charles III as head of state: SNP leadership front-runner

  • Yousaf, one of the most senior Muslim politicians in Scotland, is favorite in the SNP leadership election
LONDON: An independent Scotland could remove the monarchy as its head of state within five years of independence, according to the front-runner to become the Scottish National Party leader.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf told Scottish newspaper The National that Scotland could replace King Charles III with an elected head of state.

Yousaf, one of the most senior Muslim politicians in Scotland, is favorite in the leadership election ahead of Kate Forbes and Ash Regan; voting opened on Monday to determine who would succeed Nicola Sturgeon as the party leader and Scottish first minister.

Yousaf told the newspaper he believed regional assemblies should begin discussing “what kind of Scotland” they wanted to see, and that it would not include the British monarchy.

He said: “Let’s also talk about things like the monarchy. I don’t know why we should be shy about that; I don’t think we should be. I’ve been very clear, I’m a republican. That’s never been anything I’ve hidden.”

Considering himself a “citizen, not a subject,” Yousaf added: “Let’s absolutely within the first five years consider whether or not we should move away from having a monarchy into an elected head of state.”

He noted that he was “keen” to see Scotland move to its own, new Scottish currency “as quickly as possible.”

British woman who lied about being groomed by Asian gang sent to jail

Eleanor Williams has been jailed for eight-and-a-half years after falsely claiming that she was the victim of a grooming gang.
British woman who lied about being groomed by Asian gang sent to jail

  • Three of the men falsely accused by 22-year-old attempted suicide, court hears
  • Business owners targeted after woman posted pictures of self-inflicted injuries online
LONDON: A British woman has been jailed for eight-and-a-half years after falsely claiming that she was the victim of an Asian grooming gang.

Eleanor Williams fabricated evidence to suggest that she was attacked by multiple Asian men, and her lies caused anger and protests in her local community of Barrow-in-Furness.   

The 22-year-old was sentenced on Tuesday for perverting the course of justice.

Senior investigating officer for the case, Doug Marshall, told Sky News: “I’ve had cases where people have told lies, but never to this extent.”

If Williams had not been charged, “it just wouldn’t have stopped,” he added.

Three men who had been falsely accused by Williams said that they had attempted suicide as a result.

Mohammed Ramzan, who was accused of rape and trafficking by Williams, said that he tried to end his life two weeks after being arrested.

“I still bear the scars to this day,” he said.

Another of Williams’ victims, Jordan Trengove, said the word “rapist” had been sprayed on his house and that he, too, had attempted suicide.

A third man, Oliver Gardner, said that he was sectioned after trying to kill himself following Williams’ false claims against him.

Although four of the men Williams accused were white, Asian business owners were targeted after she posted pictures of her self-inflicted injuries on Facebook in May 2020.

The owners of two local Indian restaurants told Sky News they had bricks thrown through their windows and were spat at in the street. One said he lost 90 percent of business in the immediate aftermath of the claims.

As a result of Williams’ false claims, around 150 crimes were committed by others, police said.

Police said they initially began investigating the sexual abuse allegations, but then discovered that Williams had booked herself into a hotel at a time when she claimed she was being sold for sex in several properties in Blackpool.

She was seen checking in on CCTV, and phone records suggested that she stayed in the room watching videos, leaving only to buy food at a shop close by. 

Williams also set up fake social media accounts to message herself so she could pretend that abusers were messaging her.

Scuffles break out in Lahore as police move to arrest ex-PM Khan

Scuffles break out in Lahore as police move to arrest ex-PM Khan

  • Ex-PM Imran Khan urges supporters to ‘come out’ as police in anti-riot gear surround his residence  
  • TV footage shows Khan supporters resisting law enforcers and many being arrested in the process  
ISLAMABAD: Several people were injured in clashes between police and supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in Lahore as law enforcers attempted to arrest the ex-premier on Tuesday, with Khan urging his followers to “come out.”  

The development comes a day after an Islamabad court issued Khan’s non-bailable arrest warrants in a case related to the sale of state gifts. A six-member team of Islamabad police is currently visiting Lahore to arrest Khan.  

Television footage from outside Khan’s Zaman Park residence in Lahore showed the Punjab police in anti-riot gear backing their Islamabad counterparts and clearing the road of Khan’s supporters.  

Aerial shots showed heavy presence of law enforcement personnel around Khan’s residence and tear gas billowing from shells fired inside his home. Charged supporters of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party could also be seen pelting stones at the police, with a number of them being arrested in the process.  

“The police have come to take me (to jail)…If something happens to me or I go to jail or I am killed, you have to prove that this nation will (continue to) struggle even without Imran Khan,” Khan said in televised comments.  

Shah Mahmood Qureshi, a senior PTI figure and Khan aide, urged the law enforcers to not “spoil the situation.”  

“Don’t spoil the situation. We don’t want bloodshed. You should come and meet with me. Talk to me,” Qureshi told reporters in Lahore.  

“Show me the warrants. I will speak to my chairman, consult lawyers, and we’ll try to find a way.” 

Shibli Faraz, another PTI member, said Khan’s arrest warrants in the Toshakhana (state repository) case have been challenged in the Islamabad High Court.  

“The hearing is expected after a while,” said Faraz, who was present on the IHC premises.  

Apart from the Toshakhana case, the ex-premier has been booked in over 70 different cases on various charges, including blasphemy, terrorism and sedition, since being ousted from power last April. He has been avoiding arrest in all the cases by seeking relief from various courts.  

“Our six-member police team is already in Lahore to arrest the former prime minister as per the court orders,” Taqi Jawad, an Islamabad police spokesperson, told Arab News on Tuesday.  

“We have been following the legal procedure,” he said, adding it was the police’s responsibility to act on court orders.  

Jawad declined to give any specific details about when or how the police wanted to arrest the former prime minister from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore. Khan’s supporters have erected barriers outside his home and set up makeshift camps to stop law enforcement agencies from detaining him.  

In the case involving the sale of state gifts, a district court on Monday restored the former prime minister’s non-bailable arrest warrants due to his continuous absence from the court.  

Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq also directed Khan to appear before the court on March 13 in the case, but the ex-PM failed to comply while citing security reasons.  

The court rejected Khan’s exemption plea and directed the police to present him in court on March 18.  

“We will be following the court orders to ensure the accused’s presence in the court,” the police spokesperson said. 

