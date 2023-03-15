Putin says Germany remains ‘occupied’

You are here

Russian President Vladimir Putin in the cockpit of a helicopter simulator at an aviation plant in Ulan-Ude, Buryatia, Russia, Mar. 14, 2023. (Reuters)
  • Western countries, including Germany, have reacted cautiously to investigations into the blasts which hit Russia’s Nord Stream gas pipelines last year
  • Putin: ‘The Soviet Union withdrew its forces and ended what amounted to an occupation of the country. But that was not the case with the Americans. They continue to occupy Germany’
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Germany’s response to the explosions on North Sea pipelines showed that the country remained “occupied” and unable to act independently decades after its surrender at the end of World War Two.
Putin, interviewed on Russian television, also said European leaders had been browbeaten into losing their sense of sovereignty and independence.
Western countries, including Germany, have reacted cautiously to investigations into the blasts which hit Russia’s Nord Stream gas pipelines last year, saying they believe they were a deliberate act, but declining to say who they think was responsible.
“The matter is that European politicians have said themselves publicly that after World War Two, Germany was never a fully sovereign state,” Russian news agencies quoted Putin as telling state Rossiya-1 TV channel.
“The Soviet Union at one point withdrew its forces and ended what amounted to an occupation of the country. But that, as is well known, was not the case with the Americans. They continue to occupy Germany.”
Putin told the interviewer that the blasts were carried out on a “state level” and dismissed as “complete nonsense” suggestions that an autonomous pro-Ukraine group was responsible.
The pipelines were intended to bring Russian gas to Germany, though since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine a year ago Berlin has taken steps to reduce its reliance on Russian hydrocarbons.
Leaders in Berlin have been careful about apportioning blame for the explosions, with Defense Minister Boris Pistorius saying last week the blasts could have been a “false-flag operation to blame Ukraine.”

Five killed in Somalia suicide attack, governor wounded

Five killed in Somalia suicide attack, governor wounded
Five killed in Somalia suicide attack, governor wounded

Five killed in Somalia suicide attack, governor wounded
  • Eleven people, including the governor Ahmed Bulle Gared, were injured
MOGADISHU: At least five people were killed and 11 others, including a regional governor, wounded in a suicide attack on Tuesday in southern Somalia, a police commander told AFP.

A vehicle laden with explosives plowed into a guest house hosting government officials in Bardera, 450 kilometers (279 miles) west of the capital Mogadishu, area police commander Hussein Adan, said.

“The explosion destroyed most parts of the building and five security guards died in the blast,” Adan said.

Eleven people, including the governor, Ahmed Bulle Gared, were injured, he added.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, but the militant group Al-Shabab remains a potent force in the troubled Horn of Africa nation despite multinational efforts to degrade its leadership.

Mohamud Saney, who witnessed Tuesday’s attack, said, they had “never heard anything as big as the explosion.”

“It shook the earth like and earthquake.”

Al-Shabab has been waging a bloody insurgency against the central government in the fragile nation for about 15 years.

In recent months, the Somali army and local clan militias have retaken chunks of territory from the militants in an operation backed by US airstrikes and an African Union force known as ATMIS.

Despite the gains by the pro-government forces, the militants have continued to demonstrate the ability to strike back with lethal force against civilian and military targets.

In the deadliest Al-Shabab attack since the offensive was launched last year, 121 people were killed in two car bomb explosions at the Education Ministry in Mogadishu in October.

The UN last month said that 2022 was the deadliest year for civilians in Somalia since 2017, largely because of an increase in mass-casualty attacks by the militant group.

Although forced out of Mogadishu and other main urban centers more than a decade ago, Al-Shabab remains entrenched in parts of rural central and southern Somalia.

Madagascar migrants death toll hits 34 after boat sank

Madagascar migrants death toll hits 34 after boat sank
Madagascar migrants death toll hits 34 after boat sank

Madagascar migrants death toll hits 34 after boat sank
  • The boat, which was carrying about 60 passengers, sank off the island's northern coast on Saturday night
  • Initial reports on Monday put the death toll at just over 20
ANTANANRIVO, Madagascar: The death toll from the sinking of a boat carrying migrants from Madagascar to the French Indian Ocean island of Mayotte has risen to 34, authorities said on Tuesday.
The boat, which was carrying about 60 passengers, sank off the island’s northern coast on Saturday night.
Initial reports on Monday put the death toll at just over 20.
Bodies recovered by the authorities on Tuesday, including those of three children, were “in an advanced state of decomposition,” Jean Edmond Randrianantenaina, director of the Port, Maritime and River Agency (APMF) told AFP.
An investigation is underway.
All but one of the 24 survivors rescued Saturday night by fishermen reportedly fled before the authorities arrived, and that was a young pregnant woman.
According to a source at the gendarmerie, the boat capsized due to overloading.
The APMF had in a statement Monday that the dead had “clandestinely taken a boat headed to Mayotte, but that sank.”
Investigators want to track down the smugglers, who are suspected to be among the survivors on the run, and establish how they operated.
Many migrants try each year to reach the French territory of Mayotte, which lies north of Madagascar in the Indian Ocean.
In 2021, more than 6,500 people were detained trying to enter the territory clandestinely, according to French authorities.
There are no reliable statistics on how many people have lost their lives attempting such crossings. A French senate report published in the early 2000s estimated that around 1,000 people were dying each year.

US condemns downing of military drone over Black Sea by Russian fighter jet

An MQ-9 Reaper remotely piloted aircraft flies by during a training mission at Creech Air Force Base. (File/AFP)
An MQ-9 Reaper remotely piloted aircraft flies by during a training mission at Creech Air Force Base. (File/AFP)
US condemns downing of military drone over Black Sea by Russian fighter jet

An MQ-9 Reaper remotely piloted aircraft flies by during a training mission at Creech Air Force Base. (File/AFP)
  • Several times before the collision, the Russian fighter jets dumped fuel on the MQ-9, possibly trying to blind or damage it, and flew in front of the drone: US military
NEAR KREMINNA, Ukraine: The United States condemned the downing of a US spy drone by a Russian fighter jet over the Black Sea on Tuesday, in an incident that underscored how the Ukraine war has increased the risk of direct confrontation between Moscow and Washington.
Two Russian Su-27 jets carried out what the US military described as a reckless intercept of the MQ-9 “Reaper” drone in international airspace before one of them collided with it at 7:03 a.m. (0603 GMT), causing the drone to crash into the sea.
Several times before the collision, the Russian fighter jets dumped fuel on the MQ-9, possibly trying to blind or damage it, and flew in front of the unmanned drone in unsafe maneuvers, the US military said.
NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe, US Army General Christopher Cavoli, briefed NATO allies about the incident. The White House and the Pentagon strongly condemned it and warned of the risk of escalation.
It was the first such episode since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine just over a year ago. The Black Sea is bordered by Russia and Ukraine, among other countries.
There was no immediate comment from Moscow, but the US State Department later said it had summoned the Russian ambassador to discuss the downing of the drone.
“We have been flying over that airspace consistently now for a year ... and we’re going to continue to do that,” said White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby.
The incident occurred as Russian troops pushed forward in waves along the frontline in eastern Ukraine and President Vladimir Putin reaffirmed his view that Russia’s very existence as a state was at stake in the war.
In the eastern Donbas region, Russia and Ukraine are locked in the bloodiest infantry battle in Europe since World War Two after Moscow launched a winter offensive.
Russia’s survival
Putin has framed Moscow’s year-long war invasion as a defensive pushback against what he sees as a hostile West bent on expanding into territories historically ruled by Russia.
“So for us this is not a geopolitical task, but a task of the survival of Russian statehood, creating conditions for the future development of the country and our children,” Putin said during a visit to an aviation factory in Buryatia, some 4,400 km (2,750 miles) east of Moscow.
Putin accuses the West of using Ukraine as a tool to inflict “strategic defeat” on Russia. Kyiv and its Western allies say Moscow is waging an unprovoked war of conquest that has destroyed Ukrainian cities, killed thousands of people and forced millions more to flee their homes.
Earlier on Tuesday, the Kremlin said Kyiv must accept “new realities” — its shorthand for Russia’s claim to have annexed four regions, or nearly a fifth of Ukraine’s territory.
“We have to achieve our goals. Right now this is only possible by military means due to the current position of the Kyiv regime,” Russian state news agencies quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying.
In a video address, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine’s “future is being decided” in battles in the east, including Bakhmut, where Ukrainian commanders say they are killing enough Russian attackers to justify staying and fighting for a wrecked city that has nearly been surrounded.
“It is very tough in the east — very painful,” Zelensky said. “We have to destroy the enemy’s military power. And we shall destroy it.”
Zelensky and his military chiefs agreed on Tuesday to keep defending Bakhmut despite concerns among some military analysts that the losses Ukraine is suffering could undermine its ability to mount a planned counter-offensive when the weather improves.
“It is key to the stability of the defense of the entire front,” said General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, commander in chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, praising his soldiers’ fortitude.
“Pushing hard”
Further north on the frontline near Kreminna, Oleksandr, 50, commander of a unit in Ukraine’s 110th battalion, said Russian assaults were still relentless despite having claimed little ground there.
“They are pushing hard. They are lobbing mortar bombs at us,” Oleksandr told Reuters. He said Russian three-man fire teams advanced, with another wave following to replace them when they were killed.
“At night they always attack on foot and we sit, looking through our thermal goggles and shooting them.”
Both sides reported more civilian casualties near the front.
Zelensky said six high-rise buildings were hit in the center of Kramatorsk by a Russian missile, killing at least one person and wounding three. On the Russian-occupied side, in Volnovakha further south, the body of a woman lay on a street next to a ruined shop. A Russian military investigator told Reuters the area was hit by Ukrainian shells.
Two civilians were also killed and one injured in Russian artillery shelling of two villages in the Kharkiv region in northeast Ukraine, regional prosecutors said.
Off the battlefield, talks continued on Tuesday to extend a deal to allow grain shipments from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports that is due to expire this week after Kyiv rejected a Russian push for a reduced 60-day renewal.
The original deal was brokered by the United Nations and Turkiye to prevent global famine by securing wartime exports from Ukraine and Russia, both among the world’s top food suppliers.

UK man found guilty of murdering niece after she refused forced marriage

UK man found guilty of murdering niece after she refused forced marriage
UK man found guilty of murdering niece after she refused forced marriage

UK man found guilty of murdering niece after she refused forced marriage
  • CCTV shows Mohammed Taroos Khan dumping body of 20-year-old Somaiya Begum in Bradford
LONDON: A man in the UK has been found guilty of murdering his 20-year-old niece after she refused a forced marriage, the BBC reported on Tuesday.

Bradford Crown Court found Mohammed Taroos Khan guilty of murdering Somaiya Begum, who was the subject of a Forced Marriage Protection Order at the time of her death, after her father tried to force her to marry a cousin in Pakistan “by threat of violence” when she was 16 years old.

The court heard that the Leeds Beckett University student had been living with another uncle after her parents were served with the order, the BBC reported.

In July 2022, 53-year-old Khan killed Begum before dumping her body in wasteland in Bradford. Her body was discovered, wrapped in a rug, 11 days after she went missing.

Khan, who denied murdering Begum, admitted perverting the course of justice by disposing of her body and attempting to destroy her phone.

During the trial, jurors were shown CCTV footage of Khan pulling his niece’s body from his car and placing it on waste ground, the BBC reported. The video shows Khan parking the vehicle before pulling a long and light object from the rear of the car.

A 10-centimeter metal spike embedded in Begum’s back and penetrating her lung was discovered during a post-mortem examination.

Due to decomposition, a Home Office forensic pathologist told the court that she was unable to determine the cause of Begum’s death, the BBC reported.

Khan was found guilty of murder during his trial and is set to be sentenced on Wednesday.

UK Green Party leader rips up controversial asylum bill in House of Commons

Caroline Lucas said the bill had “no place” in British law.
Caroline Lucas said the bill had “no place” in British law.
UK Green Party leader rips up controversial asylum bill in House of Commons

Caroline Lucas said the bill had “no place” in British law.
  • Legislation ‘immoral, deeply cruel and divisive,’ says Caroline Lucas during emotional speech
LONDON: The leader of the UK’s Green Party on Monday tore up her copy of the government’s Illegal Migrant Bill during an emotional speech in the House of Commons.

Calling the legislation “immoral, deeply cruel and divisive,” Caroline Lucas said the bill had “no place” in British law.

“The Home Secretary on the face of this bill invites Parliament to rip up international law,” she said. “The only act of a parliament that has some kind of moral integrity is to rip up her illegal and immoral bill, which has no place on our statute book,” she added.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman has previously said the controversial bill is necessary to stop migrants crossing the English Channel from mainland Europe, and that “too much” immigration in recent years has “overwhelmed” the UK’s asylum system.

MPs in the House of Commons voted to give the bill a second reading, but several, including former prime minister Theresa May, have asked for sections to be amended to better protect human trafficking and modern slavery victims, especially children.

The government claims that, if passed, the legislation will stop people claiming “unauthorized” asylum and will give the power to detain migrants for 28 days without bail or judicial review, and possibly indefinitely if there is a “reasonable prospect” of removal.

However, the UN has denounced the legislation as an “asylum ban.”

