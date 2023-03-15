You are here

Microsoft-backed OpenAI starts release of powerful AI known as GPT-4

OpenAI logo is seen in this illustration taken, February 3, 2023. (REUTERS)
OpenAI logo is seen in this illustration taken, February 3, 2023. (REUTERS)
  Alphabet Inc's Google on Tuesday announced a "magic wand" for its collaboration software that can draft virtually any document, days before Microsoft is expected to showcase AI for its competing Word processor, likely powered by OpenAI
CALIFORNIA: The startup OpenAI on Tuesday said it is beginning to release a powerful artificial intelligence model known as GPT-4, setting the stage for human-like technology to proliferate and more competition between its backer Microsoft Corp. and Alphabet Inc’s Google.
OpenAI, which created the chatbot sensation ChatGPT, said in a blog post that its latest technology is “multimodal,” meaning images as well as text prompts can spur it to generate content. The text-input feature will be available to ChatGPT Plus subscribers and to software developers, with a waitlist, while the image-input ability remains a preview of its research.
The highly-anticipated launch signals how office workers may turn to ever-improving AI for still more tasks, as well as how technology companies are locked in competition to win business from such advances.
Alphabet Inc’s Google on Tuesday announced a “magic wand” for its collaboration software that can draft virtually any document, days before Microsoft is expected to showcase AI for its competing Word processor, likely powered by OpenAI. A Microsoft executive also said that GPT-4 is helping power its Bing search engine.
OpenAI’s latest technology in some cases represented a vast improvement on a prior version known as GPT-3.5, it said. In a simulation of the bar exam required of US law school graduates before professional practice, the new model scored around the top 10 percent of test takers, versus the older model ranking around the bottom 10 percent, OpenAI said.
While the two versions can appear similar in casual conversation, “the difference comes out when the complexity of the task reaches a sufficient threshold,” OpenAI said, noting “GPT-4 is more reliable, creative, and able to handle much more nuanced instructions.”
An online demonstration of the technology by Greg Brockman, OpenAI’s president, showed it could take a photo of a hand-drawn mock-up for a simple website and create a real website based on it. GPT-4 also could help individuals calculate their taxes, the demonstration showed.
Sam Altman, OpenAI’s chief executive, on Twitter called GPT-4 its model “most capable and aligned” with human values and intent, though “it is still flawed.”
GPT-4 is 82 percent less likely to respond to requests for disallowed content than its predecessor and scores 40 percent higher on certain tests of factuality, the company said. Inaccurate responses known as “hallucinations” have been a challenge for many AI programs.
Microsoft stands to benefit from GPT-4’s adoption, said Rishi Jaluria, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets.
The software maker not only is integrating OpenAI’s latest technology into its products: its Azure cloud is powering usage of OpenAI just as budget-conscious businesses are scrutinizing IT spend in an uncertain economy, he said.
“Whenever a company uses this piece of technology,” Jaluria said, “those workloads go through Microsoft Azure, and I think this is coming at a very critical time.”

 

WASHINGTON: Facebook owner Meta announced a fresh wave of job cuts on Tuesday, part of what CEO Mark Zuckerberg called the company’s “year of efficiency” as the US tech sector continues to downsize.
In an email to employees, Zuckerberg said Meta would shed 10,000 jobs over the next few months, targeting middle management, and that 5,000 other roles would remain unfilled.
The cuts follow a cull of 11,000 positions announced by the company in November that started a wave of similar jobs cuts across big tech companies, including Amazon, Google and Microsoft, but not Apple.
With the second announcement, the California-based company will have ridded itself of roughly 25 percent of its workforce in just four months.
“This will be tough and there’s no way around that. It will mean saying goodbye to talented and passionate colleagues who have been part of our success,” Zuckerberg said.
The first victims will be Meta’s recruitment department as the company officially puts an end to the hiring spree that came when big tech ramped up operations to meet high demand during the coronavirus pandemic.
In subsequent months, tech and business departments will also be affected and “in a small number of cases, it may take through the end of the year to complete these changes,” Zuckerberg said.
In January, the multibillionaire Meta founder warned that further pain was coming when he told analysts the company’s “management theme for 2023 is the ‘Year of Efficiency’” and that he would focus on making the company “a stronger and more nimble organization.”
Meta had suffered a rough 2022 amid a souring economic climate, which forced advertisers to cut back on marketing, and Apple’s data privacy changes, which have reduced leeway for ad personalization.
“For most of our history, we saw rapid revenue growth year after year and had the resources to invest in many new products. But last year was a humbling wake-up call,” Zuckerberg wrote.
“I think we should prepare ourselves for the possibility that this new economic reality will continue for many years.”

The company is also under pressure for making a huge gamble on the metaverse, the world of virtual reality that Meta believes will be the next frontier online.
“Zuckerberg promised investors that 2023 would be a year of efficiency for Meta and he needs to make good on that,” said Insider Intelligence analyst Jasmine Enberg.
“Meta knows it needs to downplay its farfetched and costly metaverse ambitions, and highlight the work it’s doing in the near term to improve its core services as new threats, like AI, rise,” she added.
In another blow to the metaverse promise, Zuckerberg said early analysis showed that engineers collaborating in person with colleagues were more efficient than those working remotely.
He said the company was “focusing on understanding this further,” but that “in the meantime, I encourage all of you to find more opportunities to work with your colleagues in person.”
The problems last year sent the company’s share price down by an astonishing two thirds over 12 months, but the stock has recovered in 2023, with investors satisfied by Zuckerberg’s pledge to run a leaner company.
Meta’s share price shot up by more than seven percent percent after the announcement of the latest job cuts.
Meta’s chief executive said he “will make our organization flatter by removing multiple layers of management” which would mean many managers will be ordered to become “individual contributors.”
Zuckerberg explained he was pleasantly surprised by the benefits of running a more tightly organized operation where “many things have gone faster” with the elimination of lower priority projects.
“A leaner org will execute its highest priorities faster. People will be more productive, and their work will be more fun and fulfilling,” he said.

 

Saudi campaign targets gender bias in AI

Saudi campaign targets gender bias in AI
Saudi campaign targets gender bias in AI

Saudi campaign targets gender bias in AI
  King Abdullah University of Science and Technology's "Dear AI" drive tackles under-representation of women in AI software
King Abdullah University of Science and Technology has launched “Dear AI,” an International Women’s Day campaign and hackathon to tackle gender bias and the under-representation of women in artificial intelligence software.

A recent KAUST search of an AI imaging software tool returned an average of one percent of women when using the prompts “imagine entrepreneur,” “imagine inventor” and “imagine software engineer.” 

Yet globally women represent one in three early-stage entrepreneurs and 20 percent of computer scientists. In Saudi Arabia, 45 percent of startups are owned by women.

“Gender bias is a well-known drawback of many learning AI systems based on artificial neural networks, especially regarding women of color,” said Jurgen Schmidhuber, KAUST professor of computer science and director of the KAUST AI Initiative.

“One solution is to retrain the algorithms on appropriately selected unbiased data sets,” he said.

Although not an easy task, Schmidhuber is optimistic, especially as more Saudi women are considering a career in technology and 47 percent of graduates in KAUST’s AI academy program are women.

“That by itself may move the needle in this space: More women working in AI may help to generate new and less biased data sets as a natural by-product of their work,” he said.

“Right now, in the creative world, AI is met with either excitement or skepticism,” said Fernando Miranda, creative director at VMLY&R, the agency responsible for developing the “Dear AI” campaign.

“I believe AI is a reflection of reality — it’s what we teach it to be and our campaign reflects these biases. And while we can ask the machine to learn more, it is us that should do the teaching,” he said.

As part of the campaign, KAUST will host a hackathon in the summer, bringing together AI and machine-learning students and scientists from Saudi Arabia and the world to retrain these tools and mitigate the effects of gender bias.

Participants will review demographic dataset categories, labels used and modeling features, as well as create new datasets for training.

As the first mixed-gender university in the Kingdom, KAUST is committed to encouraging more women, particularly in science, technology and entrepreneurship.

The university maintains a female student population of 39 percent — higher than the global average of women in STEM programs. It also has a mandate to train young entrepreneurs and scientists from Saudi Arabia.

KAUST’s entrepreneurship programs have trained more than 24,000 people with an average female participation rate of 51 percent and its MENA-based startup accelerator program, TAQADAM, now in its sixth year, has a female founder rate of 49 percent.

“Nine out of ten women here view starting businesses as favorable,” said Hattan Ahmed, director of the KAUST Entrepreneurship Center.

“This is reflected in our programs where women from across the country represent over 50 percent of those trained. Not only are the AI results biased and out of touch at a global level, but they also don’t reflect us locally, and we want to change that,” he said.

UK plans to ban TikTok from government devices imminent

UK plans to ban TikTok from government devices imminent
UK plans to ban TikTok from government devices imminent

UK plans to ban TikTok from government devices imminent
  Announcement follows assessment by cyber security experts
  UK's decision comes as Western governments grow increasingly concerned over app's data security
LONDON: Plans for the UK government to ban TikTok from official devices are set to be revealed imminently, The Times reported on Sunday.

Following a report by experts at GCHQ’s National Cyber Security Centre who assessed the app and identified risks to sensitive information, the government is expected to announce the decision in the coming days.

The government is the latest to ban the app and follows the decision of many other Western countries who have grown increasingly worried about TikTok’s handling of users’ data.

In February, different governing bodies of the EU including the European Parliament, European Commission and the European Council decided to ban TikTok, which is owned by Chinese firm ByteDance, from staff devices citing fears the Chinese government could harvest users’ data or advance its interests.

Earlier in March, the US agreed to approve legislation that would empower President Joe Biden to prohibit TikTok from all devices nationwide after FBI Director Christopher Wray told the Senate Intelligence Committee that the video-sharing app “screams” security concerns.

Beijing has regularly denied having any such intentions and accused the US of “abusing state power” and suppressing Chinese tech companies.

TikTok has strived in recent months to reassure western officials over its relationship with the Chinese government and has put forward a package of measures to ensure its data are handled safely and independently.

Chinese intelligence legislation requires firms, including big data tech companies, to assist the Communist Party and its intelligence services when requested.

In 2020, ByteDance moved its headquarters to Singapore in a bid to ease the pressure, saying the Chinese government cannot leverage this power on foreign companies and it has not any control or access to its platform.

However, the social media app admitted last year that some staff in China were able to gain access to European users’ data.

On Friday, Belgium became the latest country to announce that it would ban TikTok from government devices, a decision TikTok said was based on “fundamentally wrong information.”

BBC reverses Gary Lineker suspension for Twitter post

BBC reverses Gary Lineker suspension for Twitter post
BBC reverses Gary Lineker suspension for Twitter post

BBC reverses Gary Lineker suspension for Twitter post
  Presenter was suspended after he described UK government immigration plans "not dissimilar" to Nazi Germany
  BBC faced weekend of chaos after it was accused of suppressing free speech, broadcast to review its social media rules
LONDON: Gary Lineker will return to the airwaves after the BBC reversed the former soccer great’s suspension on Monday for a tweet that had criticized the UK government’s new migration policy.
The about-face followed a weekend of chaos and crisis for Britain’s publicly funded national broadcaster, which faced a huge backlash over the suspension of one of its best-known hosts for expressing a political opinion.
“Gary is a valued part of the BBC and I know how much the BBC means to Gary, and I look forward to him presenting our coverage this coming weekend,” BBC Director-General Tim Davie said.
Lineker said he was “glad that we have found a way forward.”
Lineker, one of English soccer’s most lauded players and the corporation’s highest-paid television presenter, was suspended Friday after he described the government’s plan to detain and deport migrants arriving by boat as “an immeasurably cruel policy directed at the most vulnerable people in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 30s.”
The Conservative government called Lineker’s Nazi comparison offensive and unacceptable, and some lawmakers said the BBC should terminate his contract.
The broadcaster said the tweet breached its impartiality rules, but critics accused it of suppressing free speech. The BBC was forced to scrap much of its weekend sports programming after commentators, analysts and Premier League players refused to appear as a show of support of Lineker.
The flagship soccer show “Match of the Day” was reduced from the usual 90 minutes of highlights and analysis to a 20-minute compilation of clips from the day’s games, without commentary or punditry. Other TV and radio soccer shows were pulled from the schedule on Saturday and Sunday because of a lack of staff willing to present them.
Davie insisted Monday that the BBC “did the right thing” by suspending Lineker, but there would now be an independent review of the BBC’s social media rules to address the “gray areas” in the guidelines.
“Between now and when the review reports, Gary will abide by the editorial guidelines,” he said.
The 100-year-old BBC, which is funded by a license fee paid by all households with a television, has a duty to be impartial in its news coverage, and BBC news staff are barred from expressing political opinions.
Lineker, as a freelancer who doesn’t work in news or current affairs, isn’t bound by the same rules, and has sometimes pushed the boundaries of what the BBC considers acceptable. Last year, the BBC found that Lineker breached impartiality rules with a tweet about the Conservatives’ alleged Russian donations.
BBC neutrality has come under recent scrutiny over revelations that its chairman, Richard Sharp — a Conservative Party donor — helped arrange a loan for then Prime Minister Boris Johnson in 2021, weeks before Sharp was appointed to the BBC post on the government’s recommendation.
Lineker said it had been “a surreal few days” and thanked people for their support.
“A final thought: however difficult the last few days have been, it simply doesn’t compare to having to flee your home from persecution or war to seek refuge in a land far away,” he tweeted. “It’s heartwarming to have seen the empathy toward their plight from so many of you.”

Meta to end news access for Canadians if Online News Act becomes law

Meta to end news access for Canadians if Online News Act becomes law
Meta to end news access for Canadians if Online News Act becomes law

Meta to end news access for Canadians if Online News Act becomes law
  Act requires Meta, Google to pay news publishers for their content
LONDON: Facebook-parent Meta Platforms Inc. said on Saturday that it would end availability of news content for Canadians on its platforms if the country’s Online News Act passes in its current form.
The “Online News Act,” or House of Commons bill C-18, introduced in April last year laid out rules to force platforms like Meta and Alphabet Inc’s Google to negotiate commercial deals and pay news publishers for their content.
“A legislative framework that compels us to pay for links or content that we do not post, and which are not the reason the vast majority of people use our platforms, is neither sustainable nor workable,” a Meta spokesperson said as reason to suspend news access in the country.
Meta’s move comes after Google last month started testing limited news censorship as a potential response to the bill.
Canada’s news media industry has asked the government for more regulation of tech companies to allow the industry to recoup financial losses it has suffered in the years as tech giants like Google and Meta steadily gain greater market share of advertising.
In a statement on Sunday, Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez said it was disappointing to see Facebook resorting to threats instead of working with the Canadian government in good faith, and the C-18 bill had nothing to do with how Facebook makes news available to Canadians.
“All we’re asking Facebook to do is negotiate fair deals with news outlets when they profit from their work,” Rodriguez said. “This is part of a disappointing trend this week that tech giants would rather pull news than pay their fair share.”
Facebook last year raised concerns about the legislation and warned it might be forced to block news-sharing on its platform.

