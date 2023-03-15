You are here

Bucks seal NBA playoff berth, Nuggets fall to 4th straight defeat

Bucks seal NBA playoff berth, Nuggets fall to 4th straight defeat
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo drives between Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, left, guard Terrence Ross (8), forward T.J. Warren (21) and center Bismack Biyombo, right, during the first half of an NBA game Tuesday in Phoenix. (AP)



  • Lakers returned to winning ways after Sunday’s defeat to the Knicks with a comprehensive 123-108 road win over Pelicans
LOS ANGELES: The Milwaukee Bucks became the first team to clinch an NBA playoff place on Tuesday after holding off a late rally from the Phoenix Suns to complete a 116-104 road victory in Arizona.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 36 points with 11 rebounds and eight assists as the Bucks brought up their 50th win of the regular season to cement their grip on first place at the top of the Eastern Conference.

Antetokounmpo was backed by 21 points from Brook Lopez while three other Milwaukee players finished in double figures.

The Bucks now lead the Eastern Conference by three games from Boston with a 50-19 record as the regular season enters its final stretch.

But it needed a late burst of scoring by Milwaukee to make sure of victory, the Bucks stitching together a 24-9 run in the final seven minutes of the fourth quarter to pull clear after the Suns had edged into a 95-92 lead with 8min 47sec remaining.

Devin Booker led the Suns scorers with 30 points while Deandre Ayton finished with 16 points for the hosts.

At the top of the Western Conference, meanwhile, the Denver Nuggets slumped to a fourth straight defeat as Fred VanVleet kept the Toronto Raptors’ playoff hopes alive with a virtuoso display in a 125-110 victory.

Toronto point guard VanVleet finished with 36 points, including eight three-pointers, with seven assists and three steals to give Toronto a crucial win as they aim to remain in contention for a place in the postseason.

The Raptors went on the front foot from the outset, pouring in a franchise record 49 points in a remarkable first quarter to leave conference leaders Denver shellshocked.

Although a late rally saw Denver close to within six points in the fourth, Toronto went on a late run to pull away once more and complete a wire-to-wire victory at the Scotiabank Arena.

Denver coach Michael Malone had stern words for his team after the defeat.

“I need to find some guys who are ready to fight with me, because right now we’re in chill mode,” Malone said.

“And we can’t be in chill mode with 13 games to go in the season. We’ve got to find a way to get our swagger back and get back to playing Denver Nugget basketball.”

In other games Tuesday, the Los Angeles Lakers got back to winning ways after Sunday’s defeat to the New York Knicks with a comprehensive 123-108 road win over the New Orleans Pelicans in the Big Easy.

With LeBron James sidelined, Anthony Davis once again stepped up for the Lakers with 35 points and 17 rebounds while Malik Beasley put on a three-point shooting clinic, making 7-of-12 attempts from beyond the arc in a 24-point haul.

The win keeps the Lakers firmly in contention for a playoff place with just under four weeks of the regular season remaining.

“We’re just trying to stay alive,” Davis said afterwards. “We came out with a mindset of having this as a must-win game.”

Davis had been determined to produce a big performance against his former club, after blaming himself for the Lakers’ 112-108 loss to the Knicks on Sunday.

“Everybody did their job (on Sunday) except myself. That was on me,” Davis said.

“I never want to have a performance like I did the other night and let my team down. I wanted to come out tonight and make a difference.”

In Portland, the in-form New York Knicks overcame a 38-point display from Damian Lillard which included eight three-pointers to overpower the Trail Blazers 123-107.

Immanuel Quickley had 26 points, Julius Randle 24 and RJ Barrett 22 on a night when six Knicks players broke double figures.

Cleveland meanwhile kept up their pursuit of Philadelphia in the Eastern Conference with a 120-104 win over the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina.

Evan Mobley led the Cavaliers scorers in the absence of Donovan Mitchell with 26 points as Cleveland improved to 44-27 to remain fourth in the East.

Topics: NBA basketball

Gauff, Fritz advance at Indian Wells; Pegula loses

Gauff, Fritz advance at Indian Wells; Pegula loses
Updated 15 March 2023
AP

Gauff, Fritz advance at Indian Wells; Pegula loses

Gauff, Fritz advance at Indian Wells; Pegula loses
  • No. 5 Daniil Medvedev overcame a swollen right ankle and outlasted 12th-seeded Alexander Zverev, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5), 7-5
Updated 15 March 2023
AP

INDIAN WELLS, California: Coco Gauff rallied from a break down in the third set to beat Swedish qualifier Rebecca Peterson, 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 Tuesday and reach the quarterfinals of the BNP Paribas Open.

Down 2-4, Gauff fought her way back and saved three break points while serving at 4-all before closing out the match in the next game.

Four years ago, Peterson routed a then-14-year-old Gauff at a Challenger tournament in Michigan.

“She whopped me really bad,” Gauff said on court. “I think today was really a mental thing, just staying in the match. I wasn’t playing my best in some moments and I wasn’t serving as well as I’d like to, but I think that my mentality kept me in.”

The sixth-seeded American next plays No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka, who beat 16th-seeded Barbora Krejcikova, 6-3, 2-6, 6-4.

No. 3 Jessica Pegula lost to 15th-seed Petra Kvitova 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (11) after the American blew four match points

“When the match like this, very exhausting,” Kvitova said. “Up and down. Definitely it’s one of the best matches I’ve played.”

Sorana Cirstea took out No. 5 Caroline Garcia 6-4, 4-6, 7-5, No. 7 Maria Sakkari beat 17th-seeded Karolina Pliskova 6-4, 5-7, 6-3, and No. 10 Elena Rybakina defeated Varvara Gracheva 6-3, 6-0.

On the men’s side, defending champion Taylor Fritz moved into the quarters with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Marton Fucsovics.

No. 5 Daniil Medvedev overcame a swollen right ankle and outlasted 12th-seeded Alexander Zverev, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5), 7-5.

“When I rolled my ankle, I rolled it pretty hard,” he said. ”At the moment I rolled it I was like ‘Okay I’m going to stand up and it’s going to be fine,’ but then I continued to stay on the ground because the pain was only growing. It was definitely a crazy match.”

Medvedev took a medical timeout to have his ankle taped in the second set before going on to notch his 17th consecutive match win and improve to 22-2 this year.

“This one was definitely the toughest one of all,” he said on court.

Zverev added to the drama by saving a match point and breaking for 5-5 in the final set. Medvedev broke right back and went on to win.

He next plays Spain’s Alejandro Davidovch Fokina, who beat Cristian Garin 6-3, 6-4.

No. 10 Cameron Norrie, the 2021 champion, beat sixth-seeded Andrey Rublev, 6-2, 6-4. Norrie improved to 21-3 this year.

Norrie advanced to a quarterfinal against Frances Tiafoe, who beat qualifier Alejandro Tabilo, 6-4, 6-4.

Topics: tennis

Canelo Alvarez to face Ryder in Mexico ‘homecoming’

Canelo Alvarez to face Ryder in Mexico ‘homecoming’
Updated 15 March 2023
AFP

Canelo Alvarez to face Ryder in Mexico ‘homecoming’

Canelo Alvarez to face Ryder in Mexico ‘homecoming’
  • Alvarez will be defending his undisputed crown for the second time after beating rival Gennady Golovkin in their trilogy fight last September
Updated 15 March 2023
AFP

ZAPOPAN, MEXICO: Undisputed super-middleweight king Saul Canelo Alvarez will defend his title against Britain’s John Ryder in Guadalajara in May, the first time the Mexican superstar has fought in his homeland since 2011.

Promoters Matchroom Boxing said that Alvarez (58-2-2, 29 knockouts) will face Ryder on May 6 at the Estadio Akron, the home stadium of Liga-MX club C.D. Guadalajara.

It is the first time Alvarez has fought in Mexico since defeating Kermit Cintron in Mexico City in 2011.

The bout also ties in with Mexico’s Cinco de Mayo holiday.

“I feel really happy to be coming back in May because following my surgery, I was unsure of when I’d be coming back,” Alvarez, 32, said.

“Returning to the ring and coming back to fight in Jalisco, where I’m from, makes me especially happy.

“And in John Ryder, I’m facing a very competitive fighter.”

Alvarez will be defending his undisputed crown for the second time after beating rival Gennady Golovkin in their trilogy fight last September.

WBO mandatory challenger Ryder last fought in November, defeating Zach Parker by technical knockout to land the WBO’s interim title.

The 34-year-old also had an impressive win early in 2022 over Daniel Jacobs.

“Canelo is one of the greats and I’ve got a lot of respect for what he’s achieved in the sport but I fully believe this is my time to fulfil my dream of becoming a world champion,” Ryder said.

 

 

Arteta won’t compromise on Arsenal’s bid for Europa and Premier League glory

Arteta won’t compromise on Arsenal’s bid for Europa and Premier League glory
Updated 15 March 2023
AFP

Arteta won’t compromise on Arsenal’s bid for Europa and Premier League glory

Arteta won’t compromise on Arsenal’s bid for Europa and Premier League glory
  • Gunners have won six and drawn one of their seven Premier League games immediately following their Europa League matches this season
Updated 15 March 2023
AFP

LONDON: Mikel Arteta insists Arsenal will not down tools in the Europa League to help their bid to win a first Premier League title for 19 years.

Arteta’s Premier League leaders sit five points clear of second placed Manchester City with 11 games left.

Bowing out of the Europa League could aid the Gunners’ hopes of holding onto the lead in the title race as it would allow more recovery and preparation time.

But Arteta does not share that view because the Arsenal boss is trying to restore a winning culture to a club mired in mediocrity for much of the past two decades.

Arsenal host Sporting Lisbon in the second leg of their Europa League last 16 clash on Thursday with the tie delicately balanced after a 2-2 draw in Portugal last week.

“Our priority is the two competitions,” Arteta said.

“The best way to prepare for any competition is to win the previous match and having the confidence and the proper emotion to approach the next game.”

Arteta’s philosophy has so far been proved right.

Arsenal have won six and drawn one of their seven Premier League games immediately following their Europa League matches this season.

Despite arriving back in London in the early hours of Friday morning, the visitors cruised to a 3-0 win at Fulham on Sunday with the game won by halftime.

It is master against the apprentice in the Premier League title fight as Arteta takes on his former boss in City manager Pep Guardiola.

Arteta was Guardiola’s assistant for three years between 2016 and 2019.

The influence of Guardiola is clear to see Arsenal’s style of play under Arteta, but also in the mentality the Spaniard is trying to instill.

City lifted the League Cup for four consecutive seasons under Guardiola between 2018 and 2021.

Rather than preferring a less congested fixture schedule, the City boss believes that winning trophies is an “addiction.”

The FA Cup is where Arsenal have been able to get their hit over the past 19 years, winning the competition five times, including in Arteta’s first season in charge.

But Arsenal have only won one European trophy in their history — the 1993/94 Cup Winners’ Cup.

Arteta is desperate to change that appalling record for a club of Arsenal’s size and is not willing to compromise despite the risk his young squad could run out of gas in the final months of the season.

If Arsenal are to make it to the final in Budapest on May 31, they will have to progress past a stellar cast of big names in Europe’s second tier competition.

Manchester United have one foot in the quarterfinals after a comprehensive 4-1 win over Real Betis at Old Trafford.

Juventus still have work to do when they travel to Freiburg defending a slender 1-0 first leg lead.

Six-time winners Sevilla may be fighting a relegation battle in La Liga but are always a threat in the knockout stages of the Europa League and take a 2-0 lead to Istanbul against Fenerbahce.

Jose Mourinho led Roma to their first European trophy in 61 years by lifting the Europa Conference League last season.

The Italian giants are also well-placed to reach the last eight after beating Real Sociedad 2-0 at home last week.

 

 

Inter advance to Champions League quarterfinals after 0-0 draw at Porto

Inter advance to Champions League quarterfinals after 0-0 draw at Porto
Updated 15 March 2023
AP

Inter advance to Champions League quarterfinals after 0-0 draw at Porto

Inter advance to Champions League quarterfinals after 0-0 draw at Porto
  • Inter did enough to ensure they advanced to the final eight for the first time since going out at that stage as defending champs in 2011
Updated 15 March 2023
AP

PORTO, Portugal: Heroic defending and the woodwork helped Inter Milan reach the Champions League quarterfinals for the first time in more than a decade.

Inter managed a 0-0 draw at Porto on Tuesday to progress 1-0 on aggregate and join city rival AC Milan in the final eight. Napoli could become the third Italian team in the quarterfinals when they play Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday.

All the drama was saved for the fifth minute of stoppage time as a goalline clearance, the post and the crossbar prevented Porto from snatching the goal that would have taken the match to extra time.

There were few other concrete chances at the Estadio Do Dragao as Inter did enough to ensure they advanced to the final eight for the first time since going out at that stage as the defending champions in 2011.

There are no further restrictions on teams from the same country facing each other so the two Milan sides could be pitted against each other when the draw is made on Friday — just like they were in the semifinals in 2003, when eventual champion Milan emerged victorious.

Romelu Lukaku had scored the all-important goal at San Siro but he started on the bench Tuesday as Inter coach Simone Inzaghi opted for Edin Dzeko alongside Lautaro Martínez up front.

And Dzeko had the best of the few Inter chances in the 22nd minute but his effort was saved by Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa.

Porto could have already been in front by then as Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana got the slightest of touches to push Mateus Uribe’s swerving shot round the post in the third minute and also reacted well to smother a scuffed Stephen Eustaquio effort.

The Inter defense dealt well with the Porto pressure but almost got caught out on the counter midway through the second half but Matteo Darmian — who was suffering from a cramp and on a yellow card — rushed back to make a perfectly timed, last-ditch tackle.

Porto poured forward in the seven minutes of stoppage time and had three incredible chances in the space of a minute. Ivan Marcano’s shot was cleared off the line by Inter defender Denzel Dumfries, before Onana pushed Mehdi Taremi’s header onto his post and, moments later, a Marko Grujić header came off the crossbar.

Porto defender Pepe was sent off two minutes later following a second yellow card.

Topics: Inter Milan UEFA Champions League

Haaland hits five as Man City ease into Champions League quarters

Haaland hits five as Man City ease into Champions League quarters
Updated 15 March 2023
AFP

Haaland hits five as Man City ease into Champions League quarters

Haaland hits five as Man City ease into Champions League quarters
  • City are yet to go all the way in the Champions League, but they have never had a striker of Haaland’s quality to make the difference in the latter stages before
  • At just 22 he now has 33 goals in 25 appearances in Europe’s premier club competition
Updated 15 March 2023
AFP

MANCHESTER: Erling Haaland equalled a Champions League record with a five-goal haul to ease Manchester City into the quarterfinals at RB Leipzig’s expense as a 7-0 win for the English champions secured an 8-1 aggregate victory on Tuesday.

Haaland also set a new club record for goals in a season of 39 in the process as Pep Guardiola’s men reached the last eight for the sixth consecutive season.

“My super strength is scoring goals,” said Haaland. “A lot of it is being quick in the mind and trying to put it where the goalkeeper is not.”

City are yet to go all the way in the Champions League, but they have never had a striker of Haaland’s quality to make the difference in the latter stages before.

At just 22 he now has 33 goals in 25 appearances in Europe’s premier club competition.

“Firstly, I’m proud to play in this competition, I love it,” added Haaland. “Five goals! To win 7-0 is amazing.”

The weather was more akin to Haaland’s homeland on a snowy night in Manchester, but City did not freeze under the pressure and kept their Champions League dreams alive.

The tie was delicately balanced after a 1-1 draw in eastern Germany three weeks ago, but a Leipzig side depleted by injury never looked like a match for their star-studded opponents.

Guardiola had kept Kevin De Bruyne in reserve for Abu Dhabi-backed City’s 1-0 win at Crystal Palace in the Premier League at the weekend and on his return to the starting line-up, the Belgian was back to his best.

Ilkay Gundogan should have opened the scoring after just three minutes from De Bruyne’s inviting cross.

Haaland’s searing pace then created a chance out of nothing from Nathan Ake’s long ball, but Janis Blaswich raced out from his goal to block.

Leipzig did have cause for complaint over two controversial calls that had a massive impact on the game before half-time.

Firstly, VAR spotted a handball against Benjamin Henrichs that led to a penalty that neither the City players nor the crowd even noticed.

Haaland fired low to Blaswich’s left to maintain his perfect record from the spot for City with his sixth penalty of the season.

Two minutes later it was 2-0 as Haaland teed up De Bruyne, who smashed a shot against the bar, and then showed his speed and strength to power home a header from the rebound.

Leipzig could have been gifted a route back into the tie when Ederson sprinted from his goal to wipe out Konrad Laimer.

But rather than send the Brazilian goalkeeper off, Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic did not even award a free-kick.

Any doubt over the outcome was ended with the final action of the first half.

Ruben Dias rose highest to head Jack Grealish’s corner onto the post and Amadou Haidara’s attempted clearance ricocheted off Haaland into the net.

Gundogan’s classy finish into the far corner four minutes into the second half rubbed more salt into Leipzig’s wounds before Haaland started rewriting the record books.

Firstly, he hammered home at the second attempt after Blaswich parried his initial header to match Tommy Johnson’s record of 38 goals for City in the 1928-29 season.

Haaland set a new mark with still three months of the campaign to go when he snaffled up another rebound after Blaswich saved from Manuel Akanji.

In the process, he moved level with Lionel Messi and Luiz Adriano’s record of scoring five goals in a Champions League game.

But Guardiola denied his star striker the chance of another record as he replaced him with Julian Alvarez with 25 minutes remaining.

“I told him I would love to score a double hat-trick, but what can I do,” said Haaland.

Instead, it was left to De Bruyne to have the final say as he curled a superb strike into the top corner in stoppage time.

Topics: Manchester city Erling Haaland UEFA Champions League

