You are here

  • Home
  • US Secretary of State Blinken meets Ethiopian government leaders to repair ties

US Secretary of State Blinken meets Ethiopian government leaders to repair ties

US Secretary of State Blinken meets Ethiopian government leaders to repair ties
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets Ethiopian deputy prime minister and foreign minister Demeke Mekonnen in Addis Ababa on March 15, 2023. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nf2hp

Updated 15 March 2023
Reuters

US Secretary of State Blinken meets Ethiopian government leaders to repair ties

US Secretary of State Blinken meets Ethiopian government leaders to repair ties
  • It is the latest in a series of visits to Africa by senior US officials
  • Biden administration looks to reinforce ties with a continent in which China has been building diplomatic and economic relations
Updated 15 March 2023
Reuters

ADDIS ABABA: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Ethiopia’s foreign minister in Addis Ababa on Wednesday, as their two governments look to repair relations following friction over the two-year civil war in the Tigray region.
Blinken, who began his talks with Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen with a coffee ceremony, was also due to meet Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and leaders of the Tigrayan forces that battled the federal government in the war in the northern region.
He will then head to the West African nation of Niger on Thursday, which has been confronting a growing Islamist insurgency.
“There is a lot to be done. Probably the most important thing is to deepen the peace that has taken hold in the north,” Blinken told reporters.
“We have longstanding relations and it is time to revitalize them and move forward,” Demeke said.
Blinken’s trip is the latest in a series of visits to Africa by senior US officials as the Biden administration looks to reinforce ties with a continent in which China has been building diplomatic and economic relations.
The United States was outspoken in its criticism of alleged atrocities by Ethiopian forces and allied fighters from Eritrea and the Amhara region during the Tigray war, in which tens of thousands of people were killed before a peace accord was reached last November.
The US government imposed wide-ranging restrictions on economic and security assistance to Ethiopia and cut access to the US African Growth and Opportunity Act, a duty-free trade program that has been a boon for the country’s textile sector.
Ethiopia, Africa’s second most populous nation and a traditional US ally in East Africa, accused Washington of meddling in its internal affairs and threatened to reassess the bilateral relationship.
It has denied the most serious allegations of human rights violations during in the war.
In a press briefing this week, Assistant Secretary for African Affairs Molly Phee said getting US relations with Ethiopia back to normal would require additional steps by the government to “break the cycle of ethnic political violence.”
Ethiopia is also looking to restructure its debt and secure an International Monetary Fund loan, which the state finance minister said last year was being delayed in part by the Tigray war.
While the peace deal has allowed humanitarian aid to flow into Tigray, needs remain immense after the conflict left hundreds of thousands facing starvation.
Allegation of abuses, especially sexual violence, have persisted after the deal was signed, according to rights groups and humanitarian workers in the region.
Eritrean troops remain in several border areas while militia from the neighboring Amhara region occupy large areas of territory in contested parts of western and southern Tigray, humanitarian workers said.
Eritrea’s government spokesperson has not responded to requests for comment about the matter. A spokesperson for the Amhara regional government said it and the people of Amhara were “always ready to co-operate with peace deal process and activities.”

Topics: Antony Blinken Ethiopia

Related

Special US special envoy begins tour of Egypt, UAE, Ethiopia
Middle-East
US special envoy begins tour of Egypt, UAE, Ethiopia
Egypt seeks US help in reviving Ethiopia dam deal
Middle-East
Egypt seeks US help in reviving Ethiopia dam deal

Pakistan police halt bid to arrest ex-PM Khan after clashes

Pakistan police halt bid to arrest ex-PM Khan after clashes
Updated 6 sec ago

Pakistan police halt bid to arrest ex-PM Khan after clashes

Pakistan police halt bid to arrest ex-PM Khan after clashes
Updated 6 sec ago
LAHORE, Pakistan: Pakistan police halted an attempt to arrest former prime minister Imran Khan Wednesday, ending a siege of his residence after violent clashes with hundreds of his supporters.
Police and paramilitary rangers retreated from Khan’s home in the plush Zaman Park suburb of Lahore and abandoned a series of roadblocks and checkpoints leading to the area.
“The police and rangers sent to harm Imran Khan were pushed back by the people,” his official Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party tweeted, along with video of supporters celebrating outside his house.
Police had fought pitched battles with Khan’s supporters throughout the night, firing fusillades of teargas and dodging rocks thrown by angry crowds.
A Lahore High Court order seen by AFP told police to “halt the operation forthwith and withdraw” pending the result of a hearing in Islamabad over the arrest warrant for Khan.
Khan was ousted from office by a no-confidence vote last year, and has been snarled in dozens of legal cases as he campaigns for early elections and a return to office.
“The reason why this is happening is not because I broke any law. They want me in jail so that I cannot contest elections,” he told AFP in an interview at his home.
“This abduction had nothing to do with rule of law. It had everything against rule of law, the law of jungle to grab me and put me in jail and keep me in jail for months, because there was so many cases, they would have just kept me in jail.
“And the whole idea was to miss the elections.”
On Wednesday morning hundreds of PTI supporters had ringed Khan’s residence in the plush neighborhood, holding off fresh attempts by police to storm the premises.
Video circulating on social media — much distributed by official PTI accounts — showed several bloodied supporters and others struggling to cope with tear gas.
A PTI official tweeted that there was “an urgent need” for first aid kits at the Zaman Park neighborhood.
Khan later tweeted pictures of bullet casings purportedly collected from the scene, but a Punjab government official denied live rounds were fired.
An official of the Islamabad High Court said Khan’s legal team had been told to approach a lower court to seek a suspension of his arrest warrant and undertake for the former premier to appear in person at a hearing on Saturday.
Khan, 70, had been summoned to answer accusations he did not declare gifts received during his time as prime minister, or the profit made from selling them.
Officers first made an attempt to arrest him earlier this month, but said the politician was “reluctant to surrender,” without offering further details.
Khan has been pressuring the coalition government that replaced him, led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, with popular rallies and daily addresses.
Sharif said on Wednesday that Khan considered himself “above the law.”
“He is defying each and every court of the country. It’s naked defiance,” he told reporters.
Last year the former international cricket star was shot in the leg during a political rally, an assassination bid he blamed on Sharif.
As the political drama unfolds ahead of an election due by October, Pakistan is in the grip of a stark economic downturn, risking default if help cannot be secured from the International Monetary Fund.
The security situation is also deteriorating with a spate of deadly attacks on police headquarters, linked to the Pakistani Taliban.
“The standoff in Lahore reflects the worst state of affairs in the country,” said Tauseef Ahmed Khan, an author, political analyst and human rights activist.
“On one side, it is failure of police and the law enforcement agencies... on the other, this has been a new trend in the South Asian politics — that a political leader is defying the arrest by using his workers and supporters.”

UK, German fighter jets intercept Russian plane near Estonia

UK, German fighter jets intercept Russian plane near Estonia
Updated 7 min 43 sec ago
AP

UK, German fighter jets intercept Russian plane near Estonia

UK, German fighter jets intercept Russian plane near Estonia
  • The Russian plane didn't enter the airspace of Estonia, a NATO member
  • UK and German planes are patrolling together as part of the NATO Baltic Air Policing mission until the end of April
Updated 7 min 43 sec ago
AP

LONDON: British and German air force fighter jets were scrambled to intercept a Russian aircraft flying close to Estonian airspace, the UK defense ministry said Wednesday, amid mounting concerns about confrontation in the skies near Russia and Ukraine.
The UK and Germany are conducting joint air policing missions in Estonia as part of NATO efforts to bolster its eastern flank in response to Russia.
Britain’s defense ministry said the Typhoon jets responded Tuesday after a Russian air-to-air refueling aircraft failed to communicate with Estonian air traffic control. The Russian plane didn’t enter the airspace of Estonia, a NATO member.
UK and German planes are patrolling together as part of the NATO Baltic Air Policing mission until the end of April.
Wing Commander Scott Maccoll, Commander of the RAF’s 140 Expeditionary Air Wing, said “it was great to see the UK and German elements operate as one team.”
UK armed forces minister James Heappey said “this joint UK and German deployment in the Baltics clearly demonstrates our collective resolve to challenge any potential threat to NATO’s borders, whilst demonstrating our combined strength.”
Such interceptions are routine — — even before Russia invaded Ukraine last year, NATO planes were involved in about 400 interceptions a year with Russian aircraft. But the incident comes amid heightened tensions after a collision between a Russian jet and a US drone over the Black Sea.
Washington and Moscow gave conflicting accounts of Tuesday’s incident. The US said a Russian Su-27 fighter jet struck the propeller of a MQ-9 Reaper drone, and US forces had to bring down the unmanned craft. Russia said the drone crashed after making a “sharp maneuver.”
The incident appeared to be the first time since the height of the Cold War that a US aircraft was brought down after an encounter with a Russian warplane. It highlighted the risk of confrontation between Russia and the West amid the war in Ukraine.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related

Update Russia urges US to stop ‘hostile’ flights after drone crash
World
Russia urges US to stop ‘hostile’ flights after drone crash
Dutch F-35s intercept three Russian military aircraft over Poland — Netherlands’ defense ministry
World
Dutch F-35s intercept three Russian military aircraft over Poland — Netherlands’ defense ministry

Philippine military urges boosting defense ties as UAE delegation visits

Philippine military urges boosting defense ties as UAE delegation visits
Updated 15 March 2023
Ellie Aben

Philippine military urges boosting defense ties as UAE delegation visits

Philippine military urges boosting defense ties as UAE delegation visits
  • Philippines, UAE finalizing agreement on defense cooperation: envoy
  • 19-member National Defense College delegation visiting Philippines from March 11-18
Updated 15 March 2023
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The Philippines and the UAE should boost their defense and security cooperation, the Philippine military has said, as delegates from the Emirati National Defense College continued their week-long visit to the southeast Asian country.

The 19-member party from the Abu Dhabi-based college arrived on March 11 for a study tour to the Philippines, the first such trip aimed at strengthening Philippine-UAE relations.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines quoted its chief of staff, Gen. Andres Centino, as saying that the visit was “an opportunity to build relations with allies.”

In a statement, the military said: “He emphasized the significance of dynamic exchanges of information to acquire better perspectives and create good relations with the country’s partners and allies.

“Furthermore, he encouraged the pursuit of more robust defense and security cooperation between the two countries.”

Manila and Abu Dhabi have been in advanced discussions to boost defense ties.

“An MoU (memorandum of understanding) on defense is being finalized,” Filipino ambassador to the UAE, Alfonso A. Ver, recently told Arab News.

“Last year, several companies from the UAE’s defense conglomerate EDGE visited the Philippines for possible cooperative ventures,” he said, referring to the UAE’s state-owned weapons maker.

The UAE delegation on Wednesday attended briefings by the Philippine Information Agency and the National Defense College of the Philippines, where officials discussed security challenges faced by the two countries.

NDCP acting vice president for academic affairs and dean, Dr. Alan Lachica, pointed out that the Philippines and the UAE faced similar risks as they were in areas with dynamic geopolitical developments in their respective regions.

In a report by state-run news agency PNA, Lachica said: “The UAE is a major ally in the Gulf region.

“This visit is significant in terms of our defense diplomacy and foreign policy.”

Topics: Philippines UAE

Related

New space pact with UAE to help Philippines build domestic ecosystem
World
New space pact with UAE to help Philippines build domestic ecosystem
Philippines adjusts to demographic change in UAE-bound workforce
World
Philippines adjusts to demographic change in UAE-bound workforce

Australian woman accused of joining Daesh faces 10 years in jail after rescue from Syrian camp

Australian woman accused of joining Daesh faces 10 years in jail after rescue from Syrian camp
Updated 15 March 2023
Arab News

Australian woman accused of joining Daesh faces 10 years in jail after rescue from Syrian camp

Australian woman accused of joining Daesh faces 10 years in jail after rescue from Syrian camp
  • Mariam Raad, 31, allegedly traveled to be with former math teacher-turned top terror recruiter husband
Updated 15 March 2023
Arab News

LONDON: An Australian woman accused of joining Daesh to be with her husband, a senior fighter and recruiter, has appeared in a regional court after being repatriated from Syria’s Al-Roj camp.

Mariam Raad, 31, appeared on Wednesday at Young Local Court in New South Wales, wearing large sunglasses and a facemask.

If found guilty of the charges, she faces up to 10 years’ in jail. Prosecutors are set to compile evidence including financial records and phone messages.

The 31-year-old mother-of-four allegedly left Australia for Syria to join her husband, a former mathematics teacher who became a top recruiter for Daesh before his death in 2018.

Following the collapse of the terror group, Raad was captured and transferred to the Al-Roj camp in northeastern Syria, which houses thousands of former Daesh members and their families.

She spent three years in the camp before being repatriated to Australia along with three other women and 13 children in a government mission in October last year.

Raad has lived in Young since her return. However, she was arrested in January and charged with breaching federal law by entering Syrian territory under the control of Daesh.

Prosecutors will attempt to prove that Raad was aware of her husband’s involvement in the terror group.

She made no comment during the short hearing. The next court date was set for May 10 after her lawyers requested an eight-week adjournment.

Topics: Daesh Syria

Related

Alabama woman who joined Daesh hopes to return from Syria camp
World
Alabama woman who joined Daesh hopes to return from Syria camp
Record number of foreigners repatriated from Daesh camps in Syria this year
Middle-East
Record number of foreigners repatriated from Daesh camps in Syria this year

Kuwait envoy praises Japanese students for humanitarian choices

Kuwait envoy praises Japanese students for humanitarian choices
Updated 15 March 2023
Arab News Japan

Kuwait envoy praises Japanese students for humanitarian choices

Kuwait envoy praises Japanese students for humanitarian choices
Updated 15 March 2023
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Kuwait’s ambassador to Japan, Sami Ghassab Alzamanan, addressed graduates of Tokyo University of Medicine and Pharmacy last week and praised the graduates for choosing careers that required compassion, empathy and commitment to helping others.

In his speech at the ceremony, which was attended by the governor of Miyagi Prefecture, the president of Tohoku University of Medical and Pharmaceutical Sciences, university professors and the graduates’ families, Alzamanan also praised the students for their continuous dedication in overcoming the challenges of their studies.

The ambassador said: “The medical and health field is not only based on science, but also on humanity.”

“Humanitarian principles and adherence to human rights formed the basis of the Kuwait-Japan partnership that began before the independence of the State of Kuwait in 1961,” the ambassador said. He encouraged the graduates to continue the message of humanity without distinction of race, religion or color.

Alzamanan also added that he was honored that his country’s contribution during the Great East Japan Earthquake in 2011 resulted in the establishment of the “Partnership Fund with Kuwait for Medical Studies” and said that universities provide an environment of intellectual freedom and human dignity, as well as fostering creation and creativity.

Ambassador Alzamanan concluded by wishing the students continued success and reaffirmed that the State of Kuwait was always ready to support bilateral work of interest to both countries.

This article originally appeared on Arab News Japan

Topics: Kuwait Japan

Related

Japan-Kuwait Foreign Ministers confirm strong partnership
World
Japan-Kuwait Foreign Ministers confirm strong partnership
Japan repeats thanks to Kuwait for aid package following 2011 quake, tsunami
Middle-East
Japan repeats thanks to Kuwait for aid package following 2011 quake, tsunami

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia open to ‘quickly’ making investments in Iran: Finance minister
Saudi Arabia open to ‘quickly’ making investments in Iran: Finance minister
Pakistan police halt bid to arrest ex-PM Khan after clashes
Pakistan police halt bid to arrest ex-PM Khan after clashes
UK, German fighter jets intercept Russian plane near Estonia
UK, German fighter jets intercept Russian plane near Estonia
Greece and Saudi Arabia are stronger together, says envoy
The Greek embassy in Saudi Arabia hosted a celebration on Tuesday to celebrate the 202nd anniversary of the Hellenic Republic.
$32 annual incentive for Egyptian mothers with just 2 children
$32 annual incentive for Egyptian mothers with just 2 children

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.