UK, German fighter jets intercept Russian plane near Estonia

Russia-Ukraine Conflict
British and German air force fighter jets were scrambled to intercept a Russian aircraft flying close to Estonian airspace, the U.K. defense ministry said Wednesday. (AP/File)
Updated 15 March 2023
AP

  • The Russian plane didn't enter the airspace of Estonia, a NATO member
  • UK and German planes are patrolling together as part of the NATO Baltic Air Policing mission until the end of April
LONDON: British and German air force fighter jets were scrambled to intercept a Russian aircraft flying close to Estonian airspace, the UK defense ministry said Wednesday, amid mounting concerns about confrontation in the skies near Russia and Ukraine.
The UK and Germany are conducting joint air policing missions in Estonia as part of NATO efforts to bolster its eastern flank in response to Russia.
Britain’s defense ministry said the Typhoon jets responded Tuesday after a Russian air-to-air refueling aircraft failed to communicate with Estonian air traffic control. The Russian plane didn’t enter the airspace of Estonia, a NATO member.
UK and German planes are patrolling together as part of the NATO Baltic Air Policing mission until the end of April.
Wing Commander Scott Maccoll, Commander of the RAF’s 140 Expeditionary Air Wing, said “it was great to see the UK and German elements operate as one team.”
UK armed forces minister James Heappey said “this joint UK and German deployment in the Baltics clearly demonstrates our collective resolve to challenge any potential threat to NATO’s borders, whilst demonstrating our combined strength.”
Such interceptions are routine — — even before Russia invaded Ukraine last year, NATO planes were involved in about 400 interceptions a year with Russian aircraft. But the incident comes amid heightened tensions after a collision between a Russian jet and a US drone over the Black Sea.
Washington and Moscow gave conflicting accounts of Tuesday’s incident. The US said a Russian Su-27 fighter jet struck the propeller of a MQ-9 Reaper drone, and US forces had to bring down the unmanned craft. Russia said the drone crashed after making a “sharp maneuver.”
The incident appeared to be the first time since the height of the Cold War that a US aircraft was brought down after an encounter with a Russian warplane. It highlighted the risk of confrontation between Russia and the West amid the war in Ukraine.

US, Russian military chiefs resume contact to discuss drone

US, Russian military chiefs resume contact to discuss drone
US, Russian military chiefs resume contact to discuss drone

US, Russian military chiefs resume contact to discuss drone
WASHINGTON: Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said he spoke to his Russian counterpart on Wednesday about the destruction of a US drone over the Black Sea, which had brought the two countries closest to direct conflict since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine a year ago.
It was the first call between Austin and Defense Secretary Sergei Shoigu since October.
“I just got off the phone with my Russian counterpart, Minister Shoigu,” Austin said at a Pentagon press briefing. “As I’ve said repeatedly, it’s important that great powers be models of transparency and communication, and the United States will continue to fly and to operate wherever international law allows.”
The US military said it ditched the Air Force MQ-9 Reaper in the sea after a Russian fighter jet struck its propeller while it was flying in international airspace. Russia has denied that it caused the incident. The US has said it was working on declassifying surveillance footage from the drone that would show Tuesday’s crash.
That Austin and Shoigu were talking underscored the seriousness of the encounter over the Black Sea. Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, contact between US and Russian military leaders has been limited, with Russian officials refusing to take US military calls in the early months of the war.
Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said he also planned to talk to his Russian counterpart, Gen. Valery Gerasimov, the chief of the General Staff of the Russian armed forces.
Gerasimov was named the new commander of the Russian forces in Ukraine in January and its previous commander demoted in an apparent sign of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s dissatisfaction with the state of the war, which has been stalemated.
There were still questions as to whether Russia meant to down the drone, even though the moments that led up to its crash were “intentional,” Milley said.
“We know that the intercept was intentional. We know that the aggressive behavior was intentional,” Milley said. However, whether the collision itself was intentional was still unclear, he told reporters at the briefing.
Milley said the drone likely sank in waters that were 4,000 to 5,000 feet (1,200 to 1,500 meters) deep.
If the call between Austin and Shoigu was de-escalatory in private, it was not apparent from Russia’s public statements.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters earlier Wednesday that Russia has declared certain areas of the Black Sea off-limits to any aerial traffic during the conflict and suggested the US was trying to provoke an escalation through the flights. The drone crashed near Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula, which Russia seized in 2014 and illegally annexed.
“Any incidents that could provoke confrontation between the two great powers, the two largest nuclear powers, raise very serious risks,” Lavrov said.
Austin and Shoigu first spoke about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in May 2022. At the time it was the highest level US-Russian contact of the war.
In October, they spoke twice in three days as the threat of an escalation was high. Shoigu had accused Ukraine of planning to use a dirty bomb, a claim that was strongly rejected by US and Western allies, who accused Russia of seeking a false pretext to justify further escalation, potentially including the use of a tactical nuclear weapon.
The downed $32 million US drone, which contains sensitive technology, has not been recovered. The US does not have military ships operating in the Black Sea, which has been closed since early 2022 to military vessels that do not have a home port along its shores.
US officials said Russia has already sent ships to the area and attempted to recover pieces of the drone. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

Updated 15 March 2023
Reuters

  • "Today, I bring forward reforms to remove the barriers that stop people who want to from working," Hunt told parliament in a budget statement
  • He also raised to 60,000 pounds the amount people can save tax-free each year in their pension pots
LONDON: British finance minister Jeremy Hunt on Wednesday launched a multi-billion pound package aimed at getting people back into work by expanding access to childcare, reforming pensions and overhauling the welfare system.
A depleted pool of workers, the result of a combination of factors including a rise in early retirement, long-term illness and migration trends, means Britain’s post-COVID labor market recovery is trailing that of international peers.
The government and the Bank of England fear the tight jobs market is in turn fueling inflation and holding back growth.
“Today, I bring forward reforms to remove the barriers that stop people who want to from working,” Hunt told parliament in a budget statement.
In an attempt to keep older workers — primarily doctors — from retiring early to avoid pensions taxes, Hunt announced a surprise decision to scrap a 1.1 million pound ($1.32 million) cap on the tax-free pension pot an individual can accumulate.
He also raised to 60,000 pounds the amount people can save tax-free each year in their pension pots.
Acknowledging that childcare costs — high by international standards — were holding the economy back, Hunt said working parents with children over nine months old would be entitled to 30 hours of free childcare a week by Sept. 2025, expanding the current scheme which only applies to three- and four-year-olds.
In what he described as “the biggest change to our welfare system in a decade,” Hunt also said disabled benefit claimants would be able to seek work without losing financial support.
But benefit claimants able to work but choosing not to would face more rigorous sanctions, he said.
Taken together, the cost of the pensions, welfare and childcare reforms would rise from 1 billion pounds in 2023/24 to 7.1 billion pounds by 2027/28, according to the independent Office for Budget Responsibility, with childcare making up the large majority of that total.
The pensions reform has led to accusations that the Conservative government is primarily helping higher earners, who make up the party’s traditional support base. The opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer said the pension tax change would be a permanent tax cut for the richest 1 percent and queried whether parents would be able to access the free childcare hours.
“The truth is our labor market is the cast-iron example of an economy with weak foundations,” he said. “Our crisis in participation simply hasn’t happened elsewhere – not to this extent ... We need a wider reform agenda.”
The government said that to help tackle labor shortages it would expand Britain’s business visa offer and add five construction occupations to a shortage list, making it easier for businesses to sponsor an overseas worker. ($1 = 0.8319 pounds)

Updated 15 March 2023
AFP

  • The police said the precautionary measures would remain in place "until further notice"
  • In case of imminent danger "at a certain location, we'll issue a warning immediately," the police added
VIENNA: Austrian police tightened security measures at several sensitive sites in the country’s capital on Wednesday after its intelligence service received information that indicated a possible extremist attack.
“Our intelligence services have reason to believe that an assault with an Islamistic motive is planned to be carried out in Vienna,” the police wrote on Twitter.
“As a precautionary measure” particularly sensitive “points of interest have been put under increased guard by regular and special operation police forces,” Vienna police said.
After initially warning of a “non-specific threat” of an attack against churches in Vienna that caused widespread confusion among the public, the police later specified that not only Christian churches “but also houses of worship of various confessions” are concerned.
The police said the precautionary measures would remain in place “until further notice.”
In case of imminent danger “at a certain location, we’ll issue a warning immediately,” the police added.
In the wake of Austria’s first deadly miltant attack in 2020, the Alpine nation adopted a heavily criticized anti-terror law that allows for increased surveillance.
Convicted Daesh group sympathizer Kujtim Fejzulai went on a shooting rampage on November 2, 2020 in downtown Vienna, killing four and wounding 23 others before police shot him dead.
Last month a Vienna court sentenced two alleged accomplices of Fejzulai to life in prison, while two others received prison terms of 19 and 20 years.

Updated 15 March 2023
Arab News

  • Antonio Guterres noted that Muslims, particularly women, are frequently subjected to bigotry because of their faith
NEW YORK: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres emphasized that Islam’s message of peace, compassion and grace has inspired people across the world for millennia, Emirates News Agency reported.  

Guterres called for action to counter anti-Muslim hatred in his statement on the International Day to Combat Islamophobia. He noted that nearly 2 billion Muslims worldwide are frequently subjected to bigotry due to their faith. 

The UN chief also emphasized the triple discrimination faced by Muslim women because of their gender, ethnicity and faith. He added that rising anti-Muslim sentiment is part of a resurgence of ethnonationalism, neo-Nazi white supremacist ideologies, and violence against vulnerable populations such as Muslims, Jews, minority Christian communities, and others. 

Discrimination diminishes everyone, he said, and it is thus the responsibility of all to fight it.

Guterres called for policies that fully respect human rights and protect religious and cultural identities to strengthen defenses against discrimination. He also advocated for greater investment in social cohesion and the recognition of diversity as a source of wealth in order to combat bigotry. 

The UN secretary-general stressed that all major faiths and traditions call for tolerance, respect and mutual understanding. He called on people to confront the forces of division by reaffirming their common humanity every day, not just on the International Day to Combat Islamophobia.

Updated 15 March 2023

  • Stories from Dalit community are underreported by mainstream media
  • The Mooknayak, or ‘leader of the voiceless,’ was launched online in 2021
NEW DELHI: For decades, stories from India’s Dalit community have remained largely untold even as millions of its people suffered widespread mistreatment and violence.
Previously known as “untouchable,” Dalits are the lowest stratum of India’s Hindu caste system. The group accounts for 300 million people, or about 20 percent of the Indian population.
Although some members of the community have managed to reach high ranks, most remain marginalized and are unable to escape the cycle of poverty they have been trapped in for centuries.
Hoping that telling their stories would help improve their lives made Meena Kotwal, a 33-year-old journalist brought up in the slums of New Delhi, start a news platform focused on the group.
The Mooknayak, or “leader of the voiceless,” was launched online two years ago.
“I started the paper in anger and launched the online edition in 2021…After working at the BBC for two years, from 2017 to 2019, I started looking for jobs in the Indian media, but I could not get any good offers. I tried some freelancing, but most of the stories I would pitch would get rejected,” Kotwal told Arab News.
“Being a woman and a Dalit with her own voice would not be appreciated by those places where I applied for jobs. Then I thought of The Mooknayak to tell not only my story but also stories that the mainstream media would not run.”
The publication is named after a biweekly newspaper founded over a century ago by Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, a social reformer who championed Dalit rights and was one of the main architects of the Indian Constitution, which enshrined a formal ban on caste discrimination.
Kotwal’s publication is not only an online newspaper but also a YouTube channel, with 50,000 subscribers.
“The idea behind starting The Mooknayak was to pay back to society whatever I have learned,” she said.
The platform is run through crowdfunding and employs Dalits and members of other marginalized groups. Even though it faces financial challenges, Kotwal vows to keep it going.
“I will not allow this website to close in my lifetime, no matter how much financial stress I have to go through. I have to keep the movement going that Ambedkar started,” she said.
“I want my little daughter to grow in a better environment and in a better society.”
The Mooknayak tells underreported stories, which eventually lead officials to intervene — to connect a Dalit village to the power grid, to address cases of violence, and so on.
Such stories are usually missed by the mainstream media.
“Mainstream media largely ignores Dalit concerns,” Rajat Kumar, a Dalit lawyer from the northern state of Haryana, told Arab News.
“Even after seven decades since India became a republic, discrimination against Dalits is rampant. The situation in some villages is as bad as it was 200 years ago.”
This is what The Mooknayak is trying to change, and its founder believes that will happen as stories of the marginalized are finally being told.
“History will change,” Kotwal said. “So far, history was written by only one kind of people, and now it is being written by those who themselves suffered in history.”

