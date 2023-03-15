You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia, UK hold inaugural session of strategic aid dialogue in London

Saudi Arabia, UK hold inaugural session of strategic aid dialogue in London

Saudi Arabia, UK hold inaugural session of strategic aid dialogue in London
The inaugural high-level meeting of the Saudi Arabia-UK Strategic Aid Dialogue was recently held in London. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/58hrg

Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia, UK hold inaugural session of strategic aid dialogue in London

Saudi Arabia, UK hold inaugural session of strategic aid dialogue in London
  • KSrelief supervisor general says center is seeking greater cooperation with UK on humanitarian projects
  • Saudi Arabia provided $65bn for 2,300 humanitarian projects in 167 countries between 2000 and 2023
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The inaugural meeting of the Saudi Arabia-UK Strategic Aid Dialogue was recently held in London, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.
The Adviser at the Royal Court and Supervisor General of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabeeah, headed the Saudi delegation, which included representatives from the ministries of foreign affairs and finance, and the Saudi Fund for Development.
Saudi Ambassador to the UK Prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz also attended the meeting along with SFD CEO Sultan bin Abdulrahman Al-Marshad.
UK Minister of State in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office Andrew Mitchell, and Director General of the Humanitarian and Development at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office Nick Dyer were among representatives of the UK.
Al-Rabeeah expressed KSrelief’s hopes for humanitarian cooperation with the UK, adding that “Saudi Arabia is a significant donor worldwide.”
He said Saudi Arabia provided $65 billion for 2,300 humanitarian projects in 167 countries between 2000 and 2023.
Development and humanitarian support to countries in need amounted to $85.5 billion, Al-Rabeeah said.
He said that the Kingdom believes in supporting education projects for girls, as well as projects aimed at providing women with professional skills to enable them to support their families and improve their livelihoods.
Al-Marshad voiced his appreciation for the outstanding partnership with the UK in the development field, which has yielded essential initiatives such as Ethiopia’s water and sanitation program project, and the clean energy for schools project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan.
Such efforts affirm the commitment of both sides to providing development assistance to countries in need, added the CEO.
Al-Marshad said he looks forward to continuing this partnership to support the development process in developing countries and positively impact the lives of beneficiaries.
The session discussed the progress made within the framework of the British-Saudi partnership in the field of development and humanitarian assistance concerning cooperation agreements and the launch of joint humanitarian development projects.
It also highlighted the promotion of strategic dialogue and boosting cooperation on humanitarian issues and development policies of mutual interest.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia UK King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSrelief)

Related

KSrelief continue aid efforts in Yemen and Sudan
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief continue aid efforts in Yemen and Sudan
KSrelief participates in 5th UN Conference on Least Developed Countries
KSrelief participates in 5th UN Conference on Least Developed Countries

Saudi forum discusses future direction of fund for minors

Mohammed Al-Alokla speaks at the forum in Riyadh. (Supplied)
Mohammed Al-Alokla speaks at the forum in Riyadh. (Supplied)
Updated 56 min 30 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari

Saudi forum discusses future direction of fund for minors

Mohammed Al-Alokla speaks at the forum in Riyadh. (Supplied)
  • Event was attended by guardians, custodians, judges, lawyers, and officials in the governmental, private, and non-profit sectors, as well as researchers and academics
Updated 56 min 30 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: The General Commission for the Guardianship of Trust Funds for Minors and their Counterparts, along with the Institute of Public Administration, on Wednesday hosted a forum called “Reality and Future Directions” in Riyadh.

It focused on the role of the commission in monitoring, preserving, managing and developing trust funds for minors and their counterparts in the light of social, economic, and technical challenges.

The event was attended by guardians, custodians, judges, lawyers, and officials in the governmental, private, and non-profit sectors, as well as researchers, academic specialists and professionals.

Mohammed Al-Alokla, chairman of the commission, said that the Saudi government had shown great interest in the trust funds “by paying attention to the regulatory and legislative aspects of managing, preserving and developing such funds for the benefit of their owners.”

The forum highlighted objectives in the areas of managing, preserving, and developing the trust funds, added Al-Alokla.

It also focused on the financial actions of guardians and custodians, including knowledge of the types of trust funds for minors and their counterparts, and their authority over the funds, works, duties, rights, and powers of minors.

The current and future practices of the commission in supervising the financial actions of guardians and custodians of minors were also discussed.

Speakers also addressed the commission’s strategy and future direction, as well as future trends regarding the organizational and digital transformation in managing, preserving and developing minors’ funds.

They also looked at the commission’s strategy in managing and investing the funds of those covered to achieve optimal investment requirements, and the challenges of partnerships.

Topics: General Commission for the Guardianship of Trust Funds for Minors and their Counterparts Riyadh

Related

Saudi Aramco partners with Linde Engineering to develop ammonia cracking technology 
Business & Economy
Saudi Aramco partners with Linde Engineering to develop ammonia cracking technology 
Saudi Arabia eyes global money market to boost investment into economy  
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia eyes global money market to boost investment into economy  

Saudi ambassador Haifa Al-Jedea presents credentials to European External Action Service

Saudi ambassador Haifa Al-Jedea presents credentials to European External Action Service
Updated 15 March 2023
Arab News

Saudi ambassador Haifa Al-Jedea presents credentials to European External Action Service

Saudi ambassador Haifa Al-Jedea presents credentials to European External Action Service
  • Al-Jedea and Bechet reviewed ways to strengthen bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and the EU
Updated 15 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Haifa Al-Jedea, ambassador and head of the Saudi mission to the EU and the European Atomic Energy Community, presented her credentials to Thierry Bechet, chief of protocol of the European External Action Service, Saudi Press Agency reported. 

During their meeting, Al-Jedea and Bechet reviewed bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and the EU, as well as  ways to strengthen ties in various fields.

Topics: Haifa Al-Jedea

Related

Who’s Who: Haifa Al-Jedea, ambassador and head of Saudi mission to the EU and Euratom
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Haifa Al-Jedea, ambassador and head of Saudi mission to the EU and Euratom
Saudi mission launches Ramadan food programs in Thailand
Saudi Arabia
Saudi mission launches Ramadan food programs in Thailand

Greece and Saudi Arabia are stronger together, says envoy

The Greek embassy in Saudi Arabia hosted a celebration on Tuesday to celebrate the 202nd anniversary of the Hellenic Republic.
The Greek embassy in Saudi Arabia hosted a celebration on Tuesday to celebrate the 202nd anniversary of the Hellenic Republic.
Updated 15 March 2023
Rashid Hassan

Greece and Saudi Arabia are stronger together, says envoy

The Greek embassy in Saudi Arabia hosted a celebration on Tuesday to celebrate the 202nd anniversary of the Hellenic Republic.
  • Greek Embassy hosted the celebration on Tuesday to celebrate the 202nd anniversary of the Hellenic Republic
  • Greece and Saudi Arabia share a long common history, not only in the early ages, but also since the 1950s
Updated 15 March 2023
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Alexis Konstantopoulos, the ambassador of Greece to Saudi Arabia, has highlighted the importance of enduring relations between the nations at the European country's national day celebration.

The Greek Embassy hosted the celebration on Tuesday to celebrate the 202nd anniversary of the Hellenic Republic.

Faisal Al-Sudairy, undersecretary of the Riyadh region, attended the event on behalf of Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar.

Konstantopoulos told Arab News: “Greece and Saudi Arabia are stronger together, and as we celebrate joys and successes, tonight we celebrate not only our national day but our vibrant, strong and strategic partnership.

“Today we are celebrating our national day, which is on March 25, but we have chosen to hold the celebration before Ramadan. Tonight we are celebrating not only our national day but also the very strong, vibrant, and strategic relationship we have with Saudi Arabia.

“We are very close partners; our leaders work very closely. We have set up a Strategic Partnership Council that is going to take our relationship to the next level.

“So tonight we are celebrating our friendship, everything we are doing together and we are going to do in the future.”

Greece and Saudi Arabia share a long common history, not only in the early ages, as two ancient civilizations, but also since the 1950s.

Constantinos Doxiadis, the famous Greek architect and urban planner, stamped his expertise on the Riyadh masterplan, while many companies from Greece contributed to the building of oil and gas resources, and shipping and marine infrastructure on the Red Sea.

Konstantopoulos added: “We work together to uphold regional peace and stability, [and] also through common military exercises alongside other allies.

“The presence of Greek forces in the Kingdom illustrates Greece’s strong commitment to stand firmly by Saudi Arabia. Our common ambition is to build strong and long-lasting strategic bilateral ties.

“Thanks to the successful visits of our prime minister to Riyadh in October 2021 and the Saudi crown prince to Athens in July 2022, the last two years have been extremely fruitful in the promotion of our bilateral cooperation.

“Our leaders decided to set up a Strategic Partnership Council which will allow for annual summits, while seven different sub-committees will be working throughout the year to explore further opportunities in government and business.”

He went on to mention the formation of the Greek-Saudi Business Council last October in Athens, while noting the Kingdom’s impressive reform program through Vision 2030.

He added that Greece, with its know-how and expertise, was eager to support Saudi Arabia in its future course.

Topics: Greece Saudi Arabia Alexis Konstantopoulos

Related

Saudi leaders offer condolences to Greece over deadly train crash 
Saudi Arabia
Saudi leaders offer condolences to Greece over deadly train crash 
Greece: Grim train search moves ‘centimeter by centimeter’
World
Greece: Grim train search moves ‘centimeter by centimeter’

Saudi authorities thwart attempt to smuggle massive Captagon stash hidden in sanitary products

Saudi authorities thwart attempt to smuggle massive Captagon stash hidden in sanitary products
The drugs were found hidden in sanitary products. (General Directorate for Drug Control/Twitter)
Updated 15 March 2023
Arab News

Saudi authorities thwart attempt to smuggle massive Captagon stash hidden in sanitary products

Saudi authorities thwart attempt to smuggle massive Captagon stash hidden in sanitary products
  • The nearly 4.7m stash has a street value of up to $117.325m
Updated 15 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi authorities have thwarted an attempt to smuggle nearly 4.7 million Captagon tablets into Jeddah port, the General Directorate of Narcotics Control said on Wednesday.

A Jordanian man was arrested following the discovery of the drugs that were concealed in two shipments of sanitary products.

 

 

The drugs haul had an estimated street value of approximately $46.930 m to $117.325 m according to research published in the International Addiction Review Journal, which said users paid in the range of $10-$25 a pill.

Amphetamines are largely used by young men and teenaged boys across the Middle East – but the money raised through the sale of all narcotics is not only used to further supply of the illegal drugs trade, but to fund other organized crime and terrorism.

The Saudi authorities continue in their crackdown on the supply and use of illegal narcotics with millions of amphetamine tablets siezed almost every week.

 

 

The Kingdom vs Captagon
Inside Saudi Arabia's war against the drug destroying lives across the Arab world
Enter
keywords
Topics: Captagon narcotics crime Saudi Arabia

Related

Captagon pills found inside sunflower seeds delivered to inmate at Lebanese prison
Middle-East
Captagon pills found inside sunflower seeds delivered to inmate at Lebanese prison
Saudi authorities thwart attempt to smuggle more than 2 million Captagon tablets in tomatoes
Saudi Arabia
Saudi authorities thwart attempt to smuggle more than 2 million Captagon tablets in tomatoes

Buyers swarm Buraidah market for locusts

Buyers swarm Buraidah market for locusts
Updated 15 March 2023
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Buyers swarm Buraidah market for locusts

Buyers swarm Buraidah market for locusts
Updated 15 March 2023
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Local markets in Saudi Arabia’s Buraidah are filled with buyers looking to buy locusts, a seasonal delicacy.

As the demand for the popular local snack increases during the season, prices surge, with a 2 kg bag costing about SR500 ($133) or more, depending on buyers’ negotiating skills.

Khaled Al-Haidan, a customer at the market, said: “Some people eat locusts simply because their parents and grandparents used to eat it while others believe it to be a rich source of protein that helps keep one satiated for long periods of time.”

He added that before cooking, locusts are cleaned, washed and sprinkled with salt.

Dr. Awwad Al-Thaidi, a family consultant, told Arab News that Islamic law permits the consumption of locusts, which “are a living organism that exists like other animals.”

He said: “Locusts are rich in important nutrients needed by the human body, such as protein, calcium, magnesium and phosphorus.”

Al-Thaidi added that locusts are an active element of the ecosystem because they eat a range of plants, which gives them immunity and strength as they feed on both useful and useless trees.

“Locusts travel for long distances, carrying with them a nutritional diversity that the human body needs, giving you extracts of aromatic and medicinal plants.

“Locusts can also carry worms that are harmful to the human respiratory system … some of those worms are really found in the head of locusts,” he added.

Locust collected from farms sometimes carry pesticides, posing a danger to the health of consumers.

Topics: Food Saudi Arabia culture

Related

2nd Chocolate and Coffee Exhibition to launch March 8 in Jeddah
Saudi Arabia
2nd Chocolate and Coffee Exhibition to launch March 8 in Jeddah
KFC Australia swaps lettuce with cabbage, causes frenzy 
Offbeat
KFC Australia swaps lettuce with cabbage, causes frenzy 

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia, UK hold inaugural session of strategic aid dialogue in London
Saudi Arabia, UK hold inaugural session of strategic aid dialogue in London
Blinken says China’s brokering of Saudi-Iranian accord ‘good thing’
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends a news conference during his visit to Ethiopia, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
FIFA delegation visits Kingdom to check on preparations for FIFA Club World Cup
FIFA delegation visits Kingdom to check on preparations for FIFA Club World Cup
Conditions for migrant workers in Qatar have worsened since World Cup, union says 
Migrant workers stand in front of the Doha skyline. (File/AFP)
UK launches multi-billion pound package to coax people back to work
UK launches multi-billion pound package to coax people back to work

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.