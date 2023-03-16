Tiafoe, Medvedev reach Indian Wells semifinals; Gauff out
Tiafoe, Medvedev reach Indian Wells semifinals; Gauff out/node/2269546/tennis
Tiafoe, Medvedev reach Indian Wells semifinals; Gauff out
Frances Tiafoe of the US celebrates match point against Cameron Norrie of Great Britain during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 15, 2023, in Indian Wells, California. (Getty Images / AFP)
INDIAN WELLS, California: Frances Tiafoe defeated 10th-seeded Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-4 Wednesday to reach the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open.
The 14th-seeded American ended the 2021 champion’s eight-match winning streak to earn his first semi berth in a Masters 1000 tournament.
“Super happy about today,” Tiafoe said on court. “I’ve been playing really well all week. Let’s keep it going.”
Tiafoe hit 22 winners and had just nine unforced errors. He punctuated the victory, which was briefly interrupted by rain, by serving a love game.
“I played really quick, really close to the baseline and I was pressuring him a lot,” Tiafoe said. “I didn’t allow him to extend points and I was being super active with my feet, being really aggressive.”
Tiafoe hasn’t dropped a set in four matches during the tournament. Next, he’ll play No. 5 Daniil Medvedev, who beat Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-3, 7-5.
Medvedev won his 18th consecutive match and improved to 23-2 this year. He hurt his right ankle in a three-set win over Alexander Zverev a day earlier.
“When I warmed up it was hurting pretty bad,” Medvedev said. “But I knew I was going to play.”
But his woes weren’t over. He fell on the court and opened a cut on his thumb in the sixth game of the second set. The cut was bandaged during a medical timeout.
Medvedev broke Davidovich Fokina at love to go up 6-5 before serving out the victory. Medvedev won 12 of the last 14 points.
On the women’s side, No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka won the final seven games of the match in defeating sixth-seeded Coco Gauff 6-4, 6-0 in the quarterfinals. Sabalenka improved to 16-1 this year, including her run to the Australian Open title.
Sabalenka said it took four days to come down from the high of winning her first major.
“Like straight after the title, we went back to the hotel and all my team was drunk,” she said, laughing. “I don’t know how many liters they drink that day. There was the most funny and memorable moment. Everyone was so stressed during that weeks, I think it was normal to have a little drink. I didn’t drink.”
Gauff earned just nine return points and had no break points against Sabalenka.
“She didn’t give me any free points and I think I was also giving away free points and not hitting the ball as deep as I need to,” Gauff said. “Especially when you’re playing her, you’ve got to get the ball deep.”
Gauff, Fritz advance at Indian Wells; Pegula loses
No. 5 Daniil Medvedev overcame a swollen right ankle and outlasted 12th-seeded Alexander Zverev, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5), 7-5
Updated 15 March 2023
AP
INDIAN WELLS, California: Coco Gauff rallied from a break down in the third set to beat Swedish qualifier Rebecca Peterson, 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 Tuesday and reach the quarterfinals of the BNP Paribas Open.
Down 2-4, Gauff fought her way back and saved three break points while serving at 4-all before closing out the match in the next game.
Four years ago, Peterson routed a then-14-year-old Gauff at a Challenger tournament in Michigan.
“She whopped me really bad,” Gauff said on court. “I think today was really a mental thing, just staying in the match. I wasn’t playing my best in some moments and I wasn’t serving as well as I’d like to, but I think that my mentality kept me in.”
The sixth-seeded American next plays No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka, who beat 16th-seeded Barbora Krejcikova, 6-3, 2-6, 6-4.
No. 3 Jessica Pegula lost to 15th-seed Petra Kvitova 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (11) after the American blew four match points
“When the match like this, very exhausting,” Kvitova said. “Up and down. Definitely it’s one of the best matches I’ve played.”
Sorana Cirstea took out No. 5 Caroline Garcia 6-4, 4-6, 7-5, No. 7 Maria Sakkari beat 17th-seeded Karolina Pliskova 6-4, 5-7, 6-3, and No. 10 Elena Rybakina defeated Varvara Gracheva 6-3, 6-0.
On the men’s side, defending champion Taylor Fritz moved into the quarters with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Marton Fucsovics.
No. 5 Daniil Medvedev overcame a swollen right ankle and outlasted 12th-seeded Alexander Zverev, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5), 7-5.
“When I rolled my ankle, I rolled it pretty hard,” he said. ”At the moment I rolled it I was like ‘Okay I’m going to stand up and it’s going to be fine,’ but then I continued to stay on the ground because the pain was only growing. It was definitely a crazy match.”
Medvedev took a medical timeout to have his ankle taped in the second set before going on to notch his 17th consecutive match win and improve to 22-2 this year.
“This one was definitely the toughest one of all,” he said on court.
Zverev added to the drama by saving a match point and breaking for 5-5 in the final set. Medvedev broke right back and went on to win.
He next plays Spain’s Alejandro Davidovch Fokina, who beat Cristian Garin 6-3, 6-4.
No. 10 Cameron Norrie, the 2021 champion, beat sixth-seeded Andrey Rublev, 6-2, 6-4. Norrie improved to 21-3 this year.
Norrie advanced to a quarterfinal against Frances Tiafoe, who beat qualifier Alejandro Tabilo, 6-4, 6-4.
Defending champion Iga Swiatek off to fast start at Indian Wells
Emma Raducanu, Britain’s 2021 US Open champion, beats Australian Open semifinalist Magda Linette of Poland 7-6 (7/3), 6-2
In another early match, 67th-ranked Czech Karolina Muchova surprised two-time Indian Wells champion Victoria Azarenka 7-6 (7/1), 6-3
Updated 12 March 2023
AFP
INDIAN WELLS: World number one Iga Swiatek launched her bid for a rare Indian Wells repeat with a convincing 6-0, 6-1 victory over 56th-ranked American Claire Liu on Saturday.
Neither Liu nor the breezy conditions on Stadium Court troubled Swiatek, who is seeking to become just the second woman — after Martina Navratilova in 1990-91 — to sucessfully defend her title at the prestigious combined WTA and ATP Masters 1000 hard court tournament.
Swiatek roared through the first set, winning 25 of 32 points.
She didn’t have things quite so much her own way in the second, although she never faced a break point. Liu did manage to save a match point as she finally held serve in the penultimate game.
The crowd roard when Liu — facing a top-ranked player for the first time — slipped a forehand passing shot under Swiatek’s guard on game point.
It brought a relieved smile to the American’s face, but Swiatek closed it out in the next game after 65 minutes.
“For sure Claire used that moment when I didn’t play as aggressive that I should be, but I’m pretty happy that I was able to close it out pretty fast,” said Swiatek, the reigning French Open and US Open champion who was surprised in the round of 16 at the Australian Open in January.
Since then, the 21-year-old from Warsaw has successfully defended her title in Doha and reached the final in Dubai.
Men’s top seed Carlos Alcaraz was scheduled to open his campaign on Saturday night, taking on Australian qualifier Thanasi Kokkinaki.
The 19-year-old Spaniard, whose US Open triumph last year saw him become the youngest-ever world number one, missed the Australian Open as a string of injuries sidelined him for four months.
He returned to win the title in Buenos Aires before falling in the final at Rio de Janeiro, where he was hindered by a hamstring strain that prompted him to pull out of the ATP tournament in Acapulco.
Taylor Fritz opened his title defense against fellow American Ben Shelton.
Fritz, who defeated Rafael Nadal in the title match last year, is coming off a title at Delray Beach that saw him becme the first American man in the top five of the world rankings since Andy Roddick in September of 2009.
Former world number one Andy Murray, grinding his way back after hip replacement in 2019, faced lucky loser Radu Albot. The winner will face Jack Draper, who won an all-British battle with 24th seed Daniel Evans 6-4, 6-2.
Emma Raducanu, Britain’s 2021 US Open champion, shook off a flare-up of her right wrist trouble to beat Australian Open semifinalist Magda Linette of Poland 7-6 (7/3), 6-2.
Britain’s Raducanu — who has been slowed by wrist pain, an ankle injury and a bout of tonsillitis this year — received treatment on her right wrist during the match, but dug in to oust the 20th seed in one hour and 50 minutes.
It marked the first time since September in Seoul that Raducanu has put together back-to-back match wins — one of which was a quarter-final triumph over Linette.
Raducanu rallied from 4-1 down in the opening set to force the tiebreaker. She broke Linette in the fourth game of the second set and saved two break points in the next game, eventually putting it away with a stinging forehand down the line.
Raducanu said her wrist trouble was “manageable,” and she was pleased that she was feeling better physically than she did in the first round, when she was still feeling the effects of the illness that forced her out of a tournament in Texas last month.
“I was so out of it, I didn’t really know what was going on,” she said. “Today, I was so pleased with the way I fought because Magda played really high level (and) some things that were working in the past weren’t working today, and I adapted.”
In another early match, 67th-ranked Czech Karolina Muchova surprised two-time Indian Wells champion Victoria Azarenka 7-6 (7/1), 6-3.
Murray toughs out another win, Raducanu advances at Indian Wells
Murray improved to 7-0 in decisive sets this year and booked a meeting with 15th-seeded Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta
In a duel of two more former Grand Slam champions, 2020 Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin beat 2017 US Open winner Sloane Stephens 6-4, 6-1
Updated 10 March 2023
AFP
INDIAN WELLS: Former world No. 1 Andy Murray made it through another tense match on Thursday, rallying from a set down to beat Tomas Etcheverry and reach the second round of the Indian Wells WTA and ATP Masters 1000.
The Briton, who has made a habit of great escapes this year, needed three hours and 12 minutes to subdue the Argentinian 6-7 (5/7), 6-1, 6-4.
“Some of the matches I’ve played this year I haven’t deserved to win,” said Murray, who won a five-setter lasting more than five hours at the Australian Open and in Doha last month overcame eight match points in four matches before falling to Daniil Medvedev in the final.
“Today, I felt like I created so many opportunities and it was one that easily could have got away from me,” added Murray, who had eight break chances in the second set.
Murray, grinding back toward the top 40 after hip replacement surgery in 2019, had to fight off two break points himself in the eighth game of the third set.
He needed five chances to get the decisive break in the next game, finally converting when Etcheverry, riding high after reaching the final in Santiago last week, double-faulted.
They arrived at match point after three hours and nine minutes, Murray missing his first chance when his drop shot attempt spun wide. Three minutes later he polished it off with an ace.
Murray improved to 7-0 in decisive sets this year and booked a meeting with 15th-seeded Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta.
After injuries threatened his career, Murray, owner of three Grand Slam titles and two Olympic gold medals, said he wants to enjoy the final act of his career.
“I really want to make the most of these last years that I’ve got,” he said. “It’s exciting to see how far I can push this and push my body.
“There are certain things that I would like to achieve before I finish playing and goals that I set myself, but the number one thing is to give my best effort every single day.
“If I do that then I’ll finish my career on a high note.”
Murray was one of a string of former Grand Slam winners in first-round action as the 32 men’s and women’s seeds — led by Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek — enjoyed byes.
Britain’s 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu rallied from a break down in each set to beat Danka Kovinic 6-2, 6-3, avenging a 2022 Australian Open second-round loss to the Montenegrin as she continued her fightback from various ailments that have slowed her 2023 campaign.
“I’m happy I stuck in,” said Raducanu, who had shut down her 2022 season early with wrist trouble and hurt her ankle in her second match of 2023 in Auckland.
She pulled out of the WTA event in Austin last week with tonsillitis and withdrew from a pre-tournament exhibition here when her wrist trouble flared up.
But she said the litany of problems only made her more determined.
“I think having something that you are going through kind of gives you in some ways more incentive,” Raducanu said. “Like, ‘OK, I’ve got to be aggressive or dominate’ — there’s something to really cling onto and use.”
France’s Adrian Mannarino rallied for a 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7/5) victory over Austrian Dominic Thiem, the 2020 US Open winner who was sidelined eight months after a right wrist injury in 2021.
Thiem had recovered an early break in the third set to force the tiebreaker, which he led 5-3 only for Mannarino to reel off the four points to capture the victory in two hours and 43 minutes.
In a duel of two more former Grand Slam champions, 2020 Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin beat 2017 US Open winner Sloane Stephens 6-4, 6-1.
Three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka, with two knee and two foot surgeries behind him and now ranked 100th in the world, defeated Australian qualifier Aleksandar Vukcic 6-4, 1-6, 6-1.
In other matches Thursday, Australian qualifier Thanasi Kokkinakis, ranked 94th in the world, booked a second-round clash with top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz with a 6-4, 6-1 victory over US wild card Brandon Holt.
American Ben Shelton defeated Italian veteran Fabio Fognini 6-4, 6-1 to set up a meeting with fourth-seeded defending champion Taylor Fritz while on the women’s side American Claire Liu beat Anna Karolina Schmiedlova 7-6 (7/5), 6-3 to earn a shot at top seed and defending champion Iga Swiatek.
Nakashima tops Isner at Indian Wells without Djokovic, Nadal
Evgeniya Rodina, a 34-year-old ranked 427th and had played just one tour-level match in 2023, ousted 68th-ranked Alize Cornet 6-2, 7-5
Updated 09 March 2023
AP
INDIAN WELLS, California: Brandon Nakashima took advantage of two double-faults by John Isner in an error-filled game to collect the match’s only service break and went on to reach the second round at the BNP Paribas Open with a 7-6 (7), 6-3 victory in the all-American contest Wednesday.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was in the stands as play got started at the year’s first Masters 1000 event, a combined tournament for women and men.
Nakashima, a 21-year-old from San Diego, saved one set point for 2018 Wimbledon semifinalist Isner, who is 37, en route to grabbing the opening tiebreaker. And Nakashima, who won the ATP Next Gen Finals last year, broke to lead 4-2 in the second set after nearly 1 1/2 hours of play, taking his four points in that game via that pair of double-faults, one forehand by Isner that found the net tape and didn’t make it over, and another that sailed long.
In all, Isner, the 2012 runner-up at Indian Wells, double-faulted seven times, part of his total of 25 unforced errors — 18 more than Nakashima. Next up for the 48th-ranked Nakashima is the tough task of facing 2022 US Open champion and former No. 1 Daniil Medvedev, who is on a 14-match winning streak and won the past three tournaments he entered.
That run of success includes a win over Novak Djokovic, the 22-time Grand Slam champion not in the field at Indian Wells because he can’t travel to the US as a foreign citizen not vaccinated against COVID-19. The player Djokovic shares the record with for most majors won by a man, Rafael Nadal, also isn’t in the desert; he has been sidelined since injuring his left hip flexor at the Australian Open.
Medvedev, like other seeded players, received a first-round bye.
In other Day 1 action, Evgeniya Rodina, a 34-year-old who is ranked 427th and had played just one tour-level match in 2023, ousted 68th-ranked Alize Cornet 6-2, 7-5; 67th-ranked Wang Xinyu beat 37th-ranked Elize Mertens 6-3, 6-1; wild-card entry Dayana Yastremska defeated Anna Bondar 6-3, 6-4; Aliaksandra Sasnovich got past Kaia Kanepi 6-3, 7-6 (5); Anna Blinkova beat Ann Li 6-1, 6-2; and Linda Noskova defeated Irina-Camelia Begu 7-6 (7), 6-1.
In men’s matches, Marcos Giron, who won an NCAA singles title for UCLA, eliminated Aleksandar Kovacevic 6-3, 7-5; Ugo Humbert beat Bernabe Zapata Miralles 6-2, 7-6 (6); Jason Kubler edged Lorenzo Sonego 6-4, 7-6 (4); and Oscar Otte defeated Laslo Djere 6-3, 7-5.
Four things we learned from the Dubai Tennis Championships
Medvdev is back, Djokovic eyes more records and Rublev shows his resilience on court
Updated 06 March 2023
Reem Abulleil
An exciting fortnight of tennis has come to a close in Dubai with former world number one Daniil Medvedev securing his first triumph in the Emirates with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over his fellow Russian Andrey Rublev in Saturday’s final.
Here’s what we learned from the action during ATP week of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.
Medvedev is back
Doubts were swirling in Daniil Medvedev’s mind after he lost in straight sets in the Australian Open third round to Sebastian Korda in January.
Just 11 months earlier, the Russian was ranked No.1 in the world; suddenly he was outside the top 10 and feeling like he cannot win a match.
“I was feeling bad. I was doubting myself before Rotterdam. I was not feeling good at all,” said Medvedev on Saturday.
“I have a story. I went to one of the Russian guys getting ready for my match with [Alejandro] Davidovich Fokina. I won’t tell you who it is. I was like, ‘Come on, man, tell me how to win a match’.
“He was like, ‘You know better than me.’ I was like, ‘No, I don’t know anything at the moment.’”
That was mid-February. Medvedev hasn’t lost a match since, claiming 14 consecutive victories within a 19-day period, which earned him three titles in a row in Rotterdam, Doha and now Dubai.
“After every tournament now he’s texting me, ‘So is it okay now?’” Medvedev continued. “I feel ashamed. But that’s how tennis is. I managed to keep some confidence going and I’m really happy about it.”
Medvedev’s stay outside the top 10 was brief — only three weeks — but it sparked something in him and he will move back up to No.6 in the rankings on Monday, thanks to the 1,250 points he collected in his last three events.
His run in Dubai was the most impressive part of his hat-trick, as he defeated world No.1 Novak Djokovic and former No.6 Andrey Rublev, both in straight sets, in the semi-finals and final.
After suffering nine consecutive losses against top-10 players, Medvedev has now won his last four, all in the last three weeks.
With huge charisma on and off the court, it’s great to see Medvedev back to his best. His court coverage, serving and returning were all exceptional in Dubai and his wit was on point in all his press conferences.
Djokovic hungry as ever
Djokovic laughed when asked in Dubai if there was a possibility of him beating Rafael Nadal on the Spaniard’s beloved clay at Roland Garros later this year.
“If it’s not a possibility, my friend, I wouldn’t be playing tennis,” replied the world No.1, who will be targeting a men’s all-time record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam title at the French Open this spring.
The 35-year-old Serb returned from a hamstring injury in the Emirates this week, and posted wins over Tomas Machac, Tallon Griekspoor and Hubert Hurkacz before falling to Medvedev in the semi-finals.
Even though his undefeated 15-0 start to this season was snapped by Medvedev, Djokovic can take lots of positives from Dubai, where he looked particularly sharp in the second round and the quarter-finals.
He is very clear on his targets for the rest of the year, where he wants to peak for the Grand Slams and move past Rafael Nadal, who currently shares the record with Djokovic, with 22 majors each.
“I still have lots of desire to break records,” Djokovic said after his second round last Wednesday.
On Monday, Djokovic will begin his 379th week as world No.1, a record. He will likely miss Indian Wells and Miami due to US regulations preventing unvaccinated people from entering the country but that might end up serving him well as it would allow him to fully focus on training on the clay in the build-up to Roland Garros, which is his next big goal on the agenda.
Rublev all heart, on and off the court
He chalked it up to luck, but anyone who watched Rublev save five match points in a row, from 1-6 down in the second-set tiebreak, against Davidovich Fokina in the second round will tell you this was all about heart.
The 25-year-old Russian then defeated two players he had never beaten before, Botic van de Zandschulp, who was 2-0 against Rublev head-to-head, and Alexander Zverev, who was 5-0 against him.
After ousting Zverev in the semis, Rublev scribbled “Tsoi is alive” on a TV camera lens — a nod to the late Soviet rock star Viktor Tsoi, who was a frontman of the band Kino.
Rublev said Tsoi’s powerful lyrics helped bring hope to people and called for change during the 1980s before he died in a car crash at the age of 28.
“He’s an artist from a past generation that had huge volume I think on USSR because his voice was really powerful. It was not an easy time. The lyrics that he was writing gave a lot of hope to the people at that time. I just wrote it (Tsoi is alive) because I feel that now, at this time, is happening similar things,” Rublev said.
A year on from when Rublev first wrote “no war please” on a camera lens in Dubai, he reiterated his call for peace this past week, in yet another courageous act.
“You cannot act like nothing is happening because it’s horrible. It’s crazy that so many just normal citizens are suffering, dying,” said Rublev on Friday.
“It’s not easy that it’s happening in our time when we have all the mobile phones, Internet, social media. There are kids, they just want to do TikTok.
He said he hoped that there would be “peace in every country.”
Middle East swing appealing to more and more players
Both the men’s and women’s fields were incredibly strong in Dubai these past two weeks.
The ATP event featured four of the world’s top 10 and eight of the world’s top 20, headlined by No.1 Djokovic. The women’s tournament had eight of the world’s top 10 and 17 of the world’s top 20, headlined by No.1 Iga Swiatek.
Felix Auger-Aliassime made his Dubai debut this year, while Medvedev made his first appearance since 2019.
Up until 2020, the men’s Qatar Open was held in the first week of the season, early January, while Dubai hosted its ATP tournament at the end of February.
For a third year in a row, Doha and Dubai are staged in consecutive weeks in February on the men’s tour. This season, the women’s circuit held three events in the Middle East back-to-back in Abu Dhabi, Doha and Dubai.
These mini swings in the region are becoming increasingly popular with the players, who find it easier to compete in tournaments that don’t require too much travel in between.
“I feel like it's a good swing,” said Auger-Aliassime about the Doha-Dubai double.
“I feel like most players in the future, if it (the schedule) stays that way, will try and play that just because we don’t have to travel a lot between Doha and Dubai. Similar conditions, which is very convenient.
“I wanted to play more outside leading to Indian Wells. I feel like these conditions here, not so humid, dry, could resemble a bit Indian Wells. I feel like it’s good preparation for what’s to come as well.
“A few reasons, but for sure the scheduling and the temperature and environment is the main cause.”