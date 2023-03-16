You are here

Iran agrees to stop arming Houthis in Yemen as part of deal with Saudi Arabia – Wall Street Journal report

Iran agrees to stop arming Houthis in Yemen as part of deal with Saudi Arabia – Wall Street Journal report
A part of the guidance system to an Iranian Qiam ballistic missile on display in 2017 after then-US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley unveiled previously classified information intending to prove provided arms to Houthis. (AFP file photo)
Arab News

Iran agrees to stop arming Houthis in Yemen as part of deal with Saudi Arabia – Wall Street Journal report

Iran agrees to stop arming Houthis in Yemen as part of deal with Saudi Arabia – Wall Street Journal report
  • WSJ report: Saudi Arabia expects Iran to respect a UN arms embargo meant to prevent weapons from reaching the Houthis
Arab News

DUBAI: Iran has agreed to stop sending weapons to its Houthi allies in Yemen as part of a deal to re-establish diplomatic relations with Saudi Arabia that was brokered by China, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) has reported, quoting US and Saudi officials.

Tehran’s move would hasten new efforts to achieve peace in Yemen, as it could put pressure on the militant group to reach a deal to end the conflict. A UN-sponsored truce in the country last year lasted only six months after the Houthis rejected calls for de-escalation and an extension to the ceasefire.

Tehran publicly denies that it supplies the Houthis with weapons, but UN inspectors have repeatedly traced seized weapons shipments back to Iran.

After last week’s rapprochement gestures by Saudi Arabia and Iran, officials from both countries said Iran would press the Houthis to end attacks on Saudi Arabia, the WSJ report noted.

Saudi Arabia expects Iran to respect a UN arms embargo meant to prevent weapons from reaching the Houthis, the report quoted a Saudi official as saying, and diminish the group’s ability to launch against the Kingdom and gain more ground in Yemen.

The agreement to resume Saudi-Iran relations “gives a boost to the prospect of a [Yemen] deal in the near future,” while Iran’s approach to the conflict will be “kind of a litmus test” for the success of last week’s diplomatic deal, according to a US official quoted by WSJ.

Hans Grundberg, the special UN envoy for Yemen, flew to Tehran this week to discuss with officials on how end the Yemen war and then on to Riyadh. Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian assured the UN diplomat that Tehran was ready to do more to help end the conflict in Yemen.

Tim Lenderking, the US special envoy to Yemen, also met with Saudi officials in an attempt to jumpstart peace talks.

Saudi Arabia and Iran also agreed to re-open their embassies and missions within two months, and affirmed ‘the respect for the sovereignty of states and the non-interference in internal affairs of states.’

The warming up of Saudi-Iran relations was widely welcomed by the global community, with the European Union, in a statement, noting: “As both Saudi Arabia and Iran are central for the security of the region, the resumption of their bilateral relations can contribute to the stabilization of the region as a whole.”

Egyptian customs officials thwart smuggling attempts

Egyptian customs officials thwart smuggling attempts
Gobran Mohamed

Egyptian customs officials thwart smuggling attempts

Egyptian customs officials thwart smuggling attempts
  • A sword, e-cigarette capsules containing drugs, wireless devices, tools used in casinos, antique coins, and a set of binoculars were among the items uncovered
Gobran Mohamed

Cairo: Customs officials at Cairo International Airport recently thwarted attempts by passengers to smuggle a range of banned items into Egypt.

A sword, e-cigarette capsules containing drugs, wireless devices, tools used in casinos, antique coins, and a set of binoculars were among the items uncovered.

The sword was found inside a wooden case in the baggage of an EgyptAir passenger arriving in Cairo from Dar es Salaam, in Tanzania.

Another individual flying with EgyptAir, this time from New York, was stopped and discovered to be in possession of five electronic hookah capsules containing marijuana oil, 10 wireless devices that should have had a special permit, and 37 gambling accessories.

In addition, a traveler jetting in from Dublin, in Ireland, was caught carrying three antique coins, and a pair of binoculars. Two of the coins were from the Moroccan Alawites era, and the other was Roman.

Legal action is being taken against all three passengers.

Separately, Cairo airport officials foiled a bid by an Egyptian passenger to smuggle a large quantity of cosmetics into the country.

Also, a foreign passenger of Egyptian origin was found in possession of a telescope used in firearms, and an Egyptian national was discovered to be concealing two daggers. They were referred to the prosecution.

UAE President orders provision of $3m to rebuild West Bank village

UAE President orders provision of $3m to rebuild West Bank village
Arab News

UAE President orders provision of $3m to rebuild West Bank village

UAE President orders provision of $3m to rebuild West Bank village
  • Huwara is a Palestinian town located in the Nablus Governorate of West Bank
Arab News

DUBAI: United Arab Emirates President Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan ordered provision of $3 million to support rebuilding efforts in the West Bank village of Huwara after the recent events, WAM reported on Thursday.
A meeting was held in the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi to discuss the mechanism for implementing the initiative and providing support to the Palestinian delegation, which was headed by Mayor of Hawara.
Huwara is a Palestinian town located in the Nablus Governorate of West Bank, was set ablaze by radical Jewish settlers this month, after two settlers were shot dead by a Palestinian gunman.
Dozens of cars and homes were on fire and one Palestinian was killed by Israeli fire during the incident.

At Lebanon border, Israeli minister vows reprisal for rare bomb attack

At Lebanon border, Israeli minister vows reprisal for rare bomb attack
Reuters
At Lebanon border, Israeli minister vows reprisal for rare bomb attack

At Lebanon border, Israeli minister vows reprisal for rare bomb attack
  • Nobody crossed Lebanon-Israel border in recent days says UN peacekeepers
  • Security forces had killed a man carrying an explosive belt after he apparently crossed from Lebanon into Israel
JERUSALEM: Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Thursday said those responsible for a rare roadside bomb attack this week which officials said may have involved Lebanon’s Hezbollah, would be found and held accountable.
Israel’s military said on Wednesday that security forces had killed a man carrying an explosive belt after he apparently crossed from Lebanon into Israel and detonated a bomb on Monday, seriously wounding a motorist. It was examining whether Iran-backed Hezbollah was involved.
“Whoever carried out this attack will regret having carried out an attack against the citizens of Israel and against the state of Israel. We will find the right timing and appropriate manner to hit back,” Gallant told reporters while touring the Israel-Lebanon border.
The UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon said Thursday it had not observed any border crossings after Israel said it killed a suspect wearing an explosive belt who may have entered from Lebanon.
Hezbollah has not commented on the allegation.
The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) “has not observed any crossing of the Blue Line in recent days,” said spokesman Andrea Tenenti, referring to the frontier demarcated by the UN in 2000 after Israeli troops withdrew from southern Lebanon.
He said force commander Major General Aroldo Lazaro Saenz urged both sides to exercise restraint and use UNIFIL coordination mechanisms to “avoid misunderstandings and decrease tensions.”
UNIFIL acts as a buffer between Lebanon and Israel, neighbors that remain technically at war and have no diplomatic relations.
The force operates in the south near the border, a Hezbollah stronghold.
The discovery of the explosive belt in Israel came with tensions already high over violence which has worsened in the Israeli-occupied West Bank this year.
There has been no suicide attack targeting Israelis since a bombing in Jerusalem almost seven years ago that wounded 21 people.
The suspected attacker is believed to have asked a driver to take him back to northern Israel, but he was intercepted on the way, the army said.
It released neither his identity nor his nationality.
Iran-backed Shiite militant group Hezbollah, considered a “terrorist” organization by many Western governments, is the only Lebanese faction that kept its weapons after the end of the country’s 1975-1990 civil war.
Israel and Hezbollah fought a devastating war in 2006 after the group captured two Israeli soldiers.
Lebanon and Israel agreed a deal last October to resolve a maritime border dispute involving offshore gas fields after years of US-mediated talks.
After the deal was struck, Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah said the group would end an “exceptional” mobilization against Israel after threatening to attack for months.
The Israeli prime minister at the time, Yair Lapid, said the agreement made conflict with Hezbollah less likely.
UNIFIL was set up in 1978 to monitor the withdrawal of Israeli forces after they invaded Lebanon in reprisal for a Palestinian attack. It was expanded after the 2006 war.

Lebanon's Central Bank chief attends corruption questioning

Lebanon’s Central Bank chief attends corruption questioning
Lebanon’s Central Bank chief attends corruption questioning

Lebanon’s Central Bank chief attends corruption questioning
  • Riad Salameh did not show up to questioning earlier
  • Several European countries are investigating Riad Salameh on corruption charges
BEIRUT: Lebanon’s embattled Central Bank chief appeared Thursday for questioning for the first time before a European legal team visiting Beirut in a money-laundering probe linked to the governor.
Several European countries are investigating Riad Salameh, who in recent years has been charged with a handful of corruption-related crimes. Salameh has been Lebanon’s central bank governor since 1993.
The questioning was originally scheduled for Wednesday. Salameh did not show up.
Judicial officials told The Associated Press that Judge Helena Iskandar, who is representing the Lebanese state at the questioning in the European probe, charged Salameh, his brother Raja and associate Marianne Hoayek with corruption and ordered detained after the Central Bank chief did not show up. Their assets were also frozen. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to speak to the press.
In addition to the European probe, there are other l egal proceedings against Salameh underway in Lebanon. In late February, Beirut’s public prosecutor, Raja Hamoush, charged the three with corruption, including embezzling public funds, forgery, illicit enrichment, money-laundering and violation of tax laws.
The European delegation is investigating the laundering of some $330 million. The questioning was expected to last until Friday, the judicial officials said.
Lebanon is grappling with the worst economic and financial crisis in its modern history. The economic meltdown, which began in October 2019 and is rooted in decades of corruption and mismanagement by the country’s political class, has plunged more than 75 percent of the tiny nation’s population of 6 million into poverty.

Meeting of Turkiye, Syria, Iran, Russia, officials postponed -Turkish source

Meeting of Turkiye, Syria, Iran, Russia, officials postponed -Turkish source
Meeting of Turkiye, Syria, Iran, Russia, officials postponed -Turkish source

Meeting of Turkiye, Syria, Iran, Russia, officials postponed -Turkish source
  • Meeting postponed for “technical reasons”
  • Assad earlier conditioned Erdogan talks on Turkiye exit from Syria
ANKARA: A meeting of the deputy foreign ministers of Russia, Turkiye, Iran and Syria, scheduled for this week, has been postponed to an unspecified date, a source from the Turkish foreign ministry said on Thursday.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said last week that the deputy foreign ministers of the four countries would meet this week in Moscow, ahead of planned talks between foreign ministers at a later date, aimed at resolving the crisis in Syria.
The deputy foreign ministers’ meeting had been scheduled for March 15-16, state-run Anadolu Agency reported on Monday.
But the meeting was postponed for “technical reasons,” a Turkish foreign ministry source said, without elaborating.
In a sign of potential rapprochement between Ankara and Damascus, Syrian and Turkish defense ministers held landmark talks in Moscow in December, alongside their Russian counterpart, marking the highest-level encounter since the start of the Syrian war more than a decade ago.

In January, Cavusoglu said he could meet his Syrian counterpart in February to discuss normalization between the two neighbors.

However, Syrian President Bashar Assad has said he will only meet President Recep Tayyip Erdogan if Turkiye withdraws troops from northern Syria, according to a Russian media interview published on Thursday.
His comments came one day after he met Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is seeking to repair ties between Erdogan and Assad severed after the 2011 Syrian war.
“(Any meeting) is linked to our reaching the point when Turkiye is ready — fully and without any uncertainty — for a complete withdrawal from Syrian territory,” Assad told Russia’s state-run RIA-Novosti news agency.
The Syrian leader, who arrived in Moscow on Tuesday, demanded that Turkiye end its “support for terrorism” alongside a withdrawal, a reference to rebel groups that control regions of northern Syria and oppose Damascus.
“This is the only way in which my meeting with Erdogan could take place,” Assad was cited as saying.
“What significance would any kind of meeting have — and why organize it — if it doesn’t lead to a conclusion of the war in Syria?” he added.
Erdogan and Assad had amicable relations in the 2000s after years of tensions between their countries following the breakup of the Ottoman Empire.
But Syria’s civil war, which has left some 500,000 people dead and displaced millions, strained relations between Damascus and Ankara, which has long supported rebel groups opposed to Assad.
NATO member Turkiye has been a major backer of the political and armed opposition to Syrian President Bashar Assad during the 12-year conflict in Syria, and has sent its own troops into swathes of the country’s north.
Moscow is Assad’s main ally and Russia encouraged a reconciliation with Ankara.

