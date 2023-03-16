Saudi source reveals additional details about China-brokered deal with Iran

You are here

A Saudi source with knowledge of the details of the Chinese led negotiations between the Kingdom and Iran has confirmed that the agreement between the two countries was a continuation of previous rounds of talks which started in Iraq in 2021.

As for the Chinese involvement, the source revealed President Xi Jinping expressed an interest in China being the bridge to help resolve the conflict between Saudi Arabia and Iran, during his visit to Riyadh last December – an initiative which was welcomed by Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman. 

The Saudi source said last Friday’s breakthrough took five days of intense negotiations in Beijing - which continued “night and day” covering three main pillars. The first pillar was a respect of sovereignty of regional countries. Second, the restoration of diplomatic ties within the next two months, which gives both countries time to review and finalise details, and also work on the logistics of resending diplomats. 

The third was the revival of previously agreed bilateral treaties between Iran and Saudi Arabia, including a 2001 security agreement, which was signed at the time by the late Saudi interior minister Prince Nayef bin Abdulaziz and his counterpart at the time, Hassan Rohani. 

(Developing story) …

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Faisal Bin Farhan said he wants Saudi Arabia to host a conference on women in Islam.
Speaking at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) council of foreign ministers 49th session at Nouakchot on Thursday the minister also said the agreement with Iran reached on Friday included the respect of both sides sovereignty and it aimed to resolve differences.
The OIC’s 57 member states spread over four continents.
The organization is considered the collective voice of the Muslim world, and the The Council of Foreign Ministers is the main decision-making body of OIC.
Addressing issues of the Islamic world, Farhan said Saudi Arabia condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations in Afghanistan.
And about the latest violence in Palestine, he said in his speech that the Kingdom reaffirmed the right of the Palestinians to an independent state back to 1967 borders.

RIYADH: An electronic music “boot camp” is being held in Riyadh by an international DJ to nurture local talent and inspire a new generation of Saudi artists.

Afrojack, a Dutch DJ and founder of the record label WALL Recordings, has joined MDBEAST and Merwas Studio to organize the WALL Music Camp in the capital between March 14-18.

Organizers say it will take an educational approach to navigating the music scene in Saudi, equipping 12 regional artists with the right tools and knowledge to thrive within the industry. 

Afrojack, whose real name is Nick van de Wall, told Arab News: “There’s a very, very big chance that Saudi (Arabia) will become the next global hub for music. 

“Right now, we’re in that moment of change. So, to be able to empower so many young artists, to give so many people the opportunity to finally take that leap of faith and follow their dreams, become a vocalist, become a singer, become a music producer, become a DJ — now it’s all possible.”

With initiatives driven by the Ministry of Culture and its Music Commission, the Kingdom’s potential is what pulls global artists to the region, including the Dutch producer. 

Afrojack, whose most recent songs include “Shockwave” and “Back To Where We Started,” said: “Right now, the thing that drives me the most is the cultural revolution that is happening and the amount of efforts that are being put in by the country itself to maximize happiness.

“The focus that I’ve been seeing with Merwas and MDLBEAST is that we need to (create) fun for people. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity where a country, the people, culture and music are so aligned. This doesn’t happen every day, so to be able to help this happen, it’s an honor for me.”

WALL supports local Dutch talent including Chico Rose, Rancido and Chasner to the stage. They have now come to Saudi Arabia to do the same. 

“The entirety of WALL is only based on creating sustainable success for everybody,” Afrojack said. 

In collaboration with MDLBEAST Records and arts and entertainment company MERWAS, the WALL music camp will provide masterclasses, workshops and studio production sessions under the guidance of some of the region’s top producers, including Zaid Nadeem.

Afrojack said: “Key tools I’m focusing on in this program are mentality and also the understanding of, if you want to become a producer or a DJ or singer, it’s an industry. It’s not just going to the studio or making music for fun. 

“It’s a big part of it. There’s also a part of making music focused towards your goal, to define you as a person.”

“I always say I’m not the guy to teach you how to get to number one — I’m the guy that teaches you how to get a career in the music industry.”

With an abundance of learning resources, both online and through various Saudi initiatives, the music camp focuses on getting in the right mindset to tap into the greatest creative potential. 

Afrojack said that the most important thing he teaches was “not necessarily the technicalities of making music, but the technicalities of making successful music.”

“Starting a career in the music industry, being able to create something that can reach people, being able to create a relationship with people, create fans, figure out a position in the international music industry — I’m trying to teach that and we've done very well so far.”

Saudi artists Dish Dash, Cosmicat, Malkin and EMAD were given one-on-one masterclasses and studio sessions in Antwerp with Afrojack in previous WALL camps held last July and October. 

Afrojack said: “I try … to explain that it’s possible for anyone. Anyone can have the success that I had, but there are certain steps to be taken, and those are the steps that we’re covering.

“I’m not the guy to teach you how to get to number one, I’m the guy that teaches you how to get a career in the music industry.

“You need to stay true to who you are, but at the same time, you need to cater to whatever is happening in the world or whatever the consumer would want. What does the listener want to hear?

“If everyone’s speaking a different language, learn the language and speak the language. Say what you want to say.”

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s minister of defense Prince Khalid bin Salman patronized on Wednesday the graduation ceremony of the 36 batch of King Fahd Naval Academy cadets, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

During the ceremony at the academy’s headquarters in the eastern region, cadets performed the oath following a military parade.

Prince Khalid then honored outstanding cadets.

On Tuesday, He also attended the graduation ceremony of King Abdulaziz Military College cadets.

Senior military officials attended the ceremonies.

Mohammed Abuazzah is a brand marketing and strategic communications leader with over 17 years of managerial and advisory experience for government, private and nonprofit organizations in the Kingdom.

Abuazzah is currently the chief public relations officer at Ceer Motors, the first electric vehicle brand in the country, which is a joint venture between the Public Investment Fund and Foxconn.

He served as the executive director of strategic marketing for the Ministry of Investment and Invest Saudi from late 2018 to early 2021.

Prior to that role, Abuazzah was the chief communications officer for the Doyof Al-Rahman Program, a Saudi Vision 2030 initiative. He also worked at the Ministry of Economy and Planning as a senior advisor and chief communications officer on the Saudi Vision 2030 communications team. 

In addition to this, he has advised and supported several initiatives and organizations in planning and implementing marketing and communication strategies, including the Misk Foundation, the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, NEOM and the Mohammed Yousef Naghi Group.

Abuazzah has also worked as a senior general manager of marketing and strategic partnerships for Community Jameel at the Abdul Latif Jameel Group. 

During his tenure with the Abdul Latif Jameel Group, Abuazzah participated in planning and implementation for the Saudi Professional League, also known as Jameel League.

His body of work with the Abdul Latif Jameel Group was recognized with a series of awards such as the Guinness World Record for the World’s Tallest Flagpole project in Jeddah and the Arab Social Media Influencers 2015 Award for job creation initiatives and influence on social media.

He was also a marketing and corporate communications manager at Knowledge Economic City from 2011 to 2013.

He has managed global campaigns in 10 countries and has led activities on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos and the UN General Assembly.

Abuazzah holds a master’s degree in marketing from Johns Hopkins University in the US and a bachelor’s degree in management information systems from the University of Business Technology in Jeddah. He has also earned several executive certifications in leadership development, creative transformation, innovation, experience management and filmmaking from Oxford, Stanford, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the Manhattan Film Academy.

RIYADH: Culinary delights from around Europe will be on offer at Saudi Arabia’s first-ever European Food Festival.

The festival has been organized by the EU Delegation to Riyadh in cooperation with the embassies of EU member states, the Saudi Culinary Arts Commission and the Diplomatic Quarter Office.

The free event will be held at Al-Kindi Plaza in the Diplomatic Quarter in Riyadh, and will run from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. on March 16-17.

Saudi festival-goers will discover the diversity of European cuisine, with specialities and food items available from European countries, including Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal and Spain.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy live music, entertainment and special activities for children.

Live cooking shows, organized and sponsored by the Saudi Arabian Chefs’ Association, will feature leading Saudi chefs competing to prepare dishes with European ingredients.

Patrick Simonnet, EU ambassador to Saudi Arabia, said: “The European Food Festival aims to celebrate the rich culinary heritage of Europe and showcase the diversity of our continent’s gastronomy. We hope this inaugural event will deepen our cooperation with the people of Saudi Arabia, and provide a platform for cultural exchange between Europe and the Kingdom. And what better way to do it than through our shared love for food?”

The event’s culinary partners include restaurants and brands present in Saudi Arabia, such as Eataly, Chez Bruno, Cova, L’Olivo, Crepe House and Lecomptoir Lounge.

Leading bakeries, such as Dolce Ragusa, Eric Kayser, Fareen, Aur, La Grenier a Pain, Breddy and Oh Deer Bakery, are also taking part.

The event will also feature chefs from the Hilton, Hyatt Regency Riyadh Olaya, Intercontinental, and Radisson Blu Hotels preparing signature dishes.

Organic supermarket Rootura La Vie Claire, Green Cola, Delta Coffee, Dutch Stroopwafels, DAVA Farms, Loacker and FrieslandCampina will also sell popular products.

The event will also feature the popular juice bar and coffee shop Joe & the Juice.

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines will also be organizing a lottery among attendees to win free flight tickets.

Participants will also be able to have a taste of Saudi coffee, offered by the Culinary Arts Commission.

The festival is a cashless event, with the food and drinks at the event sold through card payments. 

Interested attendees can register online on http://eufoodfest.com to ensure smooth access to the Diplomatic Quarter.

