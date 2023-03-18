You are here

Saudi Arabia wins first grand prix in mobile category at Dubai Lynx

Saudi Arabia wins first grand prix in mobile category at Dubai Lynx
Updated 18 March 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia wins first grand prix in mobile category at Dubai Lynx

Saudi Arabia wins first grand prix in mobile category at Dubai Lynx
  • Kingdom also collects gold trophy in radio and audio section
Updated 18 March 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai Lynx, the Middle East’s festival for creative excellence in branded communications, has awarded this year’s winners at a ceremony in Dubai.

Ian Fairservice, the vice chairman of Dubai Lynx, said: “After a successful return to a physical event yesterday, I’d like to congratulate our 2023 Dubai Lynx award winners for setting the creative benchmark in MENA for a 16th year.”

This year marked Saudi Arabia’s first grand prix in the mobile category, which was awarded to delivery app HungerStation and its agency Wunderman Thompson for their campaign “The Subconscious Order.”

A new feature on the HungerStation app has been introduced to recognize when a user has been scrolling for some time. The “subconscious ordering” tool is then launched.

The app then displays a variety of cuisines, and the front camera tracks the eye’s interest. Using artificial intelligence and proprietary food topic modeling, the app then suggests a list of relevant restaurants.

The campaign, which was also deployed on HungerStation’s social media channels, resulted in 2.5 million impressions and 78,000 new customers.

Saudi Arabia also won its first gold trophy in the radio and audio category, thanks to the campaign “Sound of the Flag,” created by SRMG Labs and the King Salman Center for Disability Research.

National Day is the biggest celebration in the Kingdom, yet approximately 720,000 people with impaired hearing are unable to listen to the national anthem.

So, the two companies teamed up to design a wearable “hearing flag” that enables people to feel the song.

The flag features sensors in the fabric to create an immersive experience that brings music to life in a way that the body can feel physically.

Simon Cook, CEO at Cannes Lions, said: “We can see lots of exciting shifts taking place in the Middle East and North Africa, and this year’s winners really showcase the level of excellence coming from the region and the new trends emerging from a post-pandemic body of work.”

Leo Burnett was named network of the year and its Dubai office was named MENA agency of the year, while Starcom received the award for media network of the year.

The full list of winners can be viewed here.
 

Topics: Dubai Lynx

ABG supports global diversity, inclusion census

ABG supports global diversity, inclusion census
Updated 18 March 2023
Arab News

ABG supports global diversity, inclusion census

ABG supports global diversity, inclusion census
  • Second edition will identify where change is needed
Updated 18 March 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: The Advertising Business Group has announced its support for the second edition of the global diversity, equity and inclusion census.

The main goal of the second edition is to measure the state of diversity, equity and inclusion in the marketing and advertising industry, to monitor progress of the results of the inaugural 2021 census — which was launched by the World Federation of Advertisers  — and identify key areas where change is needed.

The first census found that one in seven people would consider leaving their company or the industry due to a lack of diversity and inclusion. The figure went up to one in four in some markets.

The WFA published a Charter for Change in the wake of the census.

Leyal Eskin, ABG chair, said: “While we have all been focusing on digital innovations and technologies which will make the industry more productive and efficient, it’s important that we don’t take our eyes off the human side, because it’s only by building a diverse, equitable and inclusive workforce [that] we will be able to attract new talent, and ensure a sustainable industry for years to come.”

The Global DEI Census is a collaboration between the WFA, VoxComm, Campaign, Kantar, Advertising Week, Cannes Lions, Effie Worldwide, the International Advertising Association, the European Association of Communication Agencies, the Global Web Index, and the International Council for Advertising Self-Regulation.

More than 150 organizations have come together to run the research and make it one of the biggest collaborations in the history of the global marketing industry.

People from across the industry — including brands, agencies, the media, tech, consultancies, and marketing services providers — can fill in the survey here.

The findings will be presented in June at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE FIRST EDITION

- 40 percent of women said family status can hinder careers.

- 36 percent said age can hinder careers at their company.

- Nearly half (47 percent) of women with children under 16 agreed that their family status hindered their careers, compared to 22 percent of men with children under 16.

- Only 35 percent said their company provided equal pay for equal work.

- 43 percent said that the best opportunities go to the most deserving employees.

- 30 percent agreed with the statement “I have observed inappropriate behavior within my company.”

Topics: media ABG

Snapchat launches new content controls for Family Center

Snapchat launches new content controls for Family Center
Updated 17 March 2023
Arab News

Snapchat launches new content controls for Family Center

Snapchat launches new content controls for Family Center
  • Feature will allow parents to filter out sensitive or suggestive material
  • Company also publishes new content guidelines for community members
Updated 17 March 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Snapchat has added a new feature to give parents more control over the type of content their children can see.

An addition to its Family Center, the new content controls “will allow parents to filter out Stories from publishers or creators that may have been identified as sensitive or suggestive,” the company said on its website.

The platform has also published new content guidelines “for members of our community whose content appears on Stories or Spotlight,” it said.

The platform has also published new content guidelines “for members of our community whose content appears on Stories or Spotlight.” (Supplied)

Stories is the name of Snapchat’s content platform, and Spotlight is its entertainment service.

“From the start, Snapchat was designed to be different,” said Georg Wolfart, head of policy at Snap Inc.

“As opposed to traditional social media platforms, Snapchat was made to provide a private, positive and safe platform to interact, which includes what content is consumed. Snapchat provides a non-judgmental platform to enhance real relationships with the people and things you love.”

He added: “We are deliberate about the type of content we allow on our platform, and our policies are designed to uphold these standards.”

The company claims to reach more than 90 percent of 13- to 34-year-olds and 71 percent of parents in Saudi Arabia.

Topics: media social media snapchat

Netflix ‘most essential’ streaming service for US viewers, report says

Netflix ‘most essential’ streaming service for US viewers, report says
Updated 17 March 2023
Arab News

Netflix 'most essential' streaming service for US viewers, report says

Netflix ‘most essential’ streaming service for US viewers, report says
  • Hulu and Disney+ rank second, third in study by Aluma Insights
  • Subscribers spent average of $43.25 per month in 2022
Updated 17 March 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Netflix is the “most essential” streaming service for American audiences, according to a new market research report.

Produced by Aluma Insights, the study said that almost two-thirds of subscribers to the platform regard it as a must-have.

Hulu and Disney+ ranked second and third on the list, which along with Netflix were the only top 16 services to be rated as essential by more than half of subscribers.

Epix Now, Apple TV+ and Peacock were found to be the least essential.

“This is a one way of comparing a service’s utility with that of its competitors,” said Michael Greeson, the founder of Aluma Insights.

“It says to some owners you’ve a bit more latitude when it comes to revenue optimization measures, such as cracking down on freeloading or increasing retail prices. It says to others there is great risk in significantly altering prices or service terms.”

The report found that US households that used subscription video-on-demand services in 2022 spent an average of $43.25 a month on them, or about the same as the year before.

However, it found that amid the difficult economic conditions the proportion of consumers open to paying more for their services fell from 14 percent to 8 percent in the year, while the number of subscribers looking to cut costs rose to 25 percent from 17 percent.

“As buyers move closer to their SVOD spending limits, less essential services will have a difficult time optimizing revenue without enduring sizable subscriber losses,” Greeson said.

Topics: Netflix Hulu Disney+ Aluma Insights

MBC Group announces partnership extension with NBCUniversal

MBC Group announces partnership extension with NBCUniversal
Updated 17 March 2023
Arab News

MBC Group announces partnership extension with NBCUniversal

MBC Group announces partnership extension with NBCUniversal
  • Multi-year agreement will bring expanded US content to Middle East audiences
Updated 17 March 2023
Arab News

LONDON: MBC Group, the largest media company in the Middle East and North Africa region, announced on Friday the extension of its partnership with US entertainment corporation NBCUniversal.

With the extension of its licensing agreement with NBCUniversal, MBC Group will continue to show Hollywood movies by Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation in the region.

“We are pleased to extend our licensing deal with NBCUniversal. This deal allows us to bring top Hollywood titles to our audiences in the region,” Sam Barnett, CEO of MBC Group, said.

“Through our collaboration, we are not only able to expand the reach of NBCUniversal content but also to work together to offer a range of films to different groups of people. We can bring major action and drama franchises, as well as family-friendly animations, to our various demographics.”

As part of the multi-year agreement, MBC Group, which owns video-on-demand service Shahid, will broadcast Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation titles, such as “Despicable Me,” “Shark Tale” and “Shrek.”

Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation family-focused features will also be broadcast on MBC2, MBC’s English-language movie channel.

“We are delighted to extend our longstanding relationship with MBC Group through this new licensing deal,” said Belinda Menendez, president and chief revenue officer for NBCUniversal Global Distribution.

Topics: MBC Group NBC Universal streaming services

Microsoft adds AI tools to office apps like Outlook, Word

Microsoft adds AI tools to office apps like Outlook, Word
Updated 17 March 2023
AP

Microsoft adds AI tools to office apps like Outlook, Word

Microsoft adds AI tools to office apps like Outlook, Word
  • Copilot to summarize long emails, draft stories in Word and animate slides in PowerPoint
  • Announcement comes days after rival Google said it is integrating AI tools into its own Workspace applications
Updated 17 March 2023
AP

NEW YORK: Microsoft is infusing artificial intelligence tools into its suite of office software, including Word, Excel and Outlook emails.
The company said Thursday the new feature, named Copilot, is a processing engine that will allow users to do things like summarize long emails, draft stories in Word and animate slides in PowerPoint.
Microsoft 365 General Manager Colette Stallbaumer said the new features are currently only available for 20 enterprise customers. It will roll it out for more enterprise customers over the coming months.
Microsoft is marketing the feature as a tool that will allow workers to be more productive by freeing up time they usually spend in their inbox, or allowing them to more easily analyze trends in Excel.
The tech giant based in Redmond, Washington, will also add a chat function called Business Chat, which resembles the popular ChatGPT. It takes commands and carries out actions — like summarizing an email about a particular project to co-workers — using user data.
“Today marks the next major step in the evolution of how we interact with computing, which will fundamentally change the way we work and unlock a new wave of productivity growth,” Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in a statement.
Mattel, Instacart and other companies have also been integrating generative AI tools like ChatGPT and the image generator Dall-E to come up with ideas for new toy cars and answer customers’ food questions.
Microsoft rival Google said this week it is integrating generative AI tools into its own Workspace applications, such as Google Docs, Gmail and Slides. Google says it will be rolling out the features to its “trusted testers on a rolling basis throughout the year.”
Microsoft’s announcement came two days after OpenAI, which powers the generative AI technology Microsoft is relying on, rolled out its latest artificial intelligence model, GPT-4.

Topics: Microsoft AI ChatGPT Microsoft Office Google

